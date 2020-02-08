Tina Rose Pope Alexander, Union/Pontotoc Counties
Holland Directory
Saturday Feb. 9, 2020
Ms. Brenda Mabry
Saltillo
3 PM Today
Saltillo United Methodist Church
Lee Memorial Park
Visit: 1 PM – Service Time
Mr. Doug Maples
Amory
2 PM Monday, February 24, 2020
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 1 PM – Service Time
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
February 9, 2020
MR. CHUCK DICKERSON
Mooreville
3 p.m. Sunday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Gilvo Cemetery
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. JAMES T. “JIMMY”
JACKSON
Tupelo
11 a.m. Monday
St. James Catholic Church
Pontotoc City Cemetery
Visitation: 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday
at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. MILDRED ALLRED
JOHNSON
Tupelo
12 p.m. Tuesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Beech Springs Cemetery
Visitation: 5 until 8 p.m. Monday
at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. BONNIE GREENE
Saltillo
1 p.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 12 p.m. until service time
Thursday at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MRS. JEANETTE MCCOY
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
Tina Rose Pope Alexander
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Tina Rose Pope Alexander, 54, resident of Pontotoc, passed away Thursday morning, February 6, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo, following an extended illness.
Funeral Services will be 3 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020, in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care, with visitation two hours before services. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery near Randolph.
A native of Florida, Tina is the daughter of Cynthia Pope of Pontotoc, and the late Milton Pope. She was educated in the Pontotoc School System, and employed in the furniture industry.
A Christian and active , she was never too busy to care for her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered as a talented artist, who created many beautiful drawings, and enjoyed reading, television and crossword puzzles.
Survivors also include her life partner, Steve Alexander; her children, Jessica McKissack (Amanda) of Blue Springs, Lena Alexander (Travis) of Pontotoc and James Alexander (Courtney) of Pontotoc and Josh Pope (Heather) of Mantachie; four sisters; two brothers; 20 grandchildren; six step-children and 10 step-grandchildren.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation care invites you to share memories with Tina's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
Ila Jean Strickland
MICHIGAN CITY - Ila Jean Strickland, 77, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
David Grimes
RED BAY, ALABAMA - David Grimes, 68, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Red Bay Hospital, in Red Bay, Alabama. Services will be Monday, February 10, 2020, 3 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, Alabama. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 6 until 9 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, Alabama. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery.
William Waldon
TIPPAH COUNTY - William Walden, 81, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be Monday, February 10, 2020, 11 a.m., at Providence Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Walden family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Betty Jean Finley
RANDOLPH - Betty Jean Finley, 83, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Baptist Hospital, in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Joyce Burks
UNION COUNTY - Joyce Burks, 65, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mildred Allred Johnson
TUPELO - Mildred Ione Allred Johnson, 85, died Friday, February 7, 2020, in the Hospice Unit at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native and life-long resident of Tupelo, she was born April 29, 1934, to Lonnie and Gladys Stanford Allred and was a 1952, graduate of Tupelo High School. On March 5, 1954, she married Charles Jefferson Johnson, and together they had two sons. In 1974, she received her insurance license and enjoyed a long career as a district sales manager for Aflac before retiring in the late 1990's. Mildred loved spending time with her family, playing Canasta, and helping others. She was a long-time member of Beech Springs Free Will Baptist Church, where she served many years as a youth Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir.
Survivors include two sons, Ray Johnson of Tupelo and Terry Johnson and his wife, Derise of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Alex Johnson and his wife, Haley, Brooke Miller, Tyler Johnson and Julianne Lyle, and her husband, Scott, all of Tupelo and Raina Jo Johnson of Booneville; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Louise Allred.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 54 years, Charles Jefferson Johnson; sister, Louise Bowles; and brother, Melvin Allred.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues, with Chaplain Brett McKee officiating. Burial will be in Beech Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Hugh Bowles, Mickey Bowles, Brett Allred, Alex Johnson, Scott Lyle and Phil Wheeler.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of North Mississippi Medical Center, especially those in the hospice unit, for the exceptional care they provided.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Charles Vaughn
TUPELO - Charles Vaughn, 94, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Dominic- Jackson Memorial Hospital, in Jackson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Jayeven Dixon
TUPELO - Jayeven Dixon, 14, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Gilbert Roberson
TUPELO - Gilbert Roberson, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing Rehab Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Monday, February 10, 2020, 11 a.m., at Cherry Creek M.B. Church, 345 Centerhill Road, Ecru, MS. Burial will follow at Cherry Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m., at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Doug Maples
AMORY - Walter Douglas Maples, 62, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at his home in Amory. A Memorial Service will be Monday, February 24, 2020, 2 p.m., at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. By his choice, he was an Anatomical Gift. Visitation will be, from 1 until service time Monday, all at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel.
Jeanette McCoy
TUPELO - Jeanette McCoy, 74, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Creekside Manor, in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Frances Yielding
MANTACHIE - Frances Yielding, 82, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
