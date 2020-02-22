Audra James
BOONEVILLE – Audra James, 75, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at home in Booneville. Services will be Monday, February 24, 2020, 2 p.m., at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Mormon Cemetery.
Joel Matthew Chapman
RIPLEY – Joel Matthew Chapman, 33, passed away February 21, 2020, at his home in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Garry King
BELMONT – Garry King, 74, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice, in Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be, from noon until service time, on Tuesday, only at the Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow Wednesday, February 6, 2020, at Indianola Cemetery, in Indianola.
James Scott Bell
UNION COUNTY – James Scott Bell, 47, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be Friday, February 28, 2020, 2 p.m., at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 & W. Bankhead. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m., at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Bell family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
J.C. Armstrong
BOONEVILLE – J.C. Armstrong Jr., 76, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. He was born April 5, 1943, to J.C. Sr. and Alice Armstrong. J.C. was a lifelong Christian Southern Baptist. He was well known, to many in the area, as an expert meat cutter, NASCAR fan and go cart racer.
A Celebration of Life service will be 3 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home, with Bro. Jay Stanley and Bro. Kevin Balius officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Tim) Holley; two grandsons, Tyler (Mara Heath) Boren and Jared Mathews; four great-grandchildren, Kenzie Heath, Cash Smith, Brylin Mathews and Camden Mathews; a sister, Juanita Bulimore; and a brother, Jerry (Elaine) Armstrong.
He was preceded in death by a son, with whom he longed to be, Randy Armstrong, who went to be with the Lord on December 4, 1983, at the age of 15; and his parents.
Pallbearers are Gerry Steffens, Michael Jones, Frank Wright, Robin Godwin, Tim Thompson and Roger Griffin.
Special thanks goes to the many friends, family, neighbors and everyone at the Sanctuary Hospice House, especially, Nicole McCracken, Jay Stanley and Lisa Swords.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Visitation will be Monday, from noon until 3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Doug Maples
AMORY – Doug Maples, beloved husband, devoted father, loyal brother and friend to many, died at his home, Thursday night, February 6, 2020, two days shy of his 63rd birthday. Born February 8, 1957, Doug had a deep and abiding faith that withstood the test of time and many challenges. Doug was a talented high school athlete who sustained a severe spinal cord injury at the age of 15 in 1972. With hard work and determination, Doug accomplished many things, including three degrees from Mississippi State University, jobs in education, programming and network management. After health challenges forced Doug into early retirement, he worked hard with his daughters on their education, volunteered at Bookshare, and most recently began pursuing his writing interests in earnest. His manuscript for the first half of his autobiography is undergoing final edits and the second half is written in rough draft. Doug even completed a fiction story that he was really excited about. When his daughter, Cindy pursued a call to baseball missions, he supported her and took great pride in her faith and devotion to serving others. After Cindy’s death in 2006, Nichole followed in her sister’s footsteps, with missions for women’s basketball at MSU, until her death in 2014. Doug was thrilled his daughters saw ways to contribute to his alma mater and the gusto, with which his wife cheered for his Bulldogs. Thirty years ago Doug could not have imagined living to see 2000, let alone 2020, nor having a family to call his own. In gratitude for the help he received from the medical community, Doug chose to donate his body for medical research.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be, from 1 until service time. Holland – Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve the family.
Doug is survived by his devoted wife, Valerie; brothers, Randy (Vicki), and Greg; and loving nephews and nieces. Doug was preceded in death by his father, John Milledge Maples Jr.; mother, Emma Louise “Poochie” Koonce; his stepfather, Bill Koonce; son Jorge, and daughters Cindy and Nichole.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
James Counts
TUPELO – James Edward Counts, 85, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born March 21, 1934, in Dellrose, Tennessee, to Arthur and Mary Counts. He grew up and spent his early life in Adrian, Michigan, where he met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Betty Schwartz) Counts on September 13, 1952. James and Betty moved to Tupelo in 1976, with Tecumseh Products Company, where he completed 43 years of service, before retiring in 1995. A very hard worker all his life, Jim often worked multiple jobs including his own television antenna business, and his hobby farms. After retiring, he stayed busy playing golf several times a week, and playing cards with family and friends. He became a Christian as a young man and was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Known to most as “Grampa,” Jim loved spending time with all his grandkids.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Monday February 24, 2020, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be, from 10 until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty Counts; daughters, Vicky (Chuck) Pease, and Cindy (Greg) Harris; his grandchildren, Jamie Wilburn, Jeana (Danial) Wyatt, Charles Pease, Rebecca (Joe) Mebane, Andrea (Bart) Phelps, Brett (Dave) Lustenberger, Lane (Jonathan) Poland, Phil Russell; 19 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gordon Counts, Thomas Counts and Betty Gilmore. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Russell; his parents; and siblings Butch Counts, Hazel Fletcher, Delila Ellis, Ruth Worrick, Barbara Husketh and Phyllis Brininstool.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. (662) 840-5000.
Wanda Elizabeth Thorn
AMORY – Wanda Elizabeth Thorn, 66, entered her heavenly home, Friday, February 21, 2020. Born on September 18, 1953, in Amory, she was a daughter of the late, James Andrew and Estelle Eloise Patterson Sullivan.
Wanda grew up in Amory, and graduated from Amory High School. She furthered her education by spending two years learning a cutting edge trade during that time. She became a Key Punch Operator, and this type of job was essentially the first ever in programming computers. Wanda also later obtained her Certificate in Homeopathic Medicine.
Although she had much training, she eventually worked in the one of the most important jobs ever, as a homemaker. She met the love of her life, Kenneth “Ken” Thorn, and they were married on July 1, 1972. Ken spoiled Wanda and together they were blessed with three children. Wanda was Southern Baptist, a member of Antioch Baptist Church, and a member of the American Family Association. She loved Gospel music, with a little hip hop mixed in from time to time. Her faith in God and love for her family are the things she cherished the most in life.
A woman with strong beliefs, she was very much Pro-Life, a supporter of Sav-A- Life (Life Spring Ministries), and she was an avid Trump supporter. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, spending time with her children, and hanging out with her friends, Betty Griggs and Robbie Cowart. She liked to go out to eat, and was a fan of Country Boys Hamburgers, as well as, fries with brown gravy. Wanda liked to write in her free time, yet her favorite thing to do was to be with her family.
Wanda leaves behind so many wonderful memories for her friends and family to cherish. She will be missed dearly yet her love will live on in their hearts.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Jamie Andrea Hare, Nettleton; sons, Jason Nathaniel Thorn, Anchorage, Alaska, Jeremy Brandon Thorn (Mandi), Amory; grandchildren, Ashley Hare, Elijah “Eli” Thorn, and Noah Thorn; sisters, Beverly Floyd (Jerry) and Brenda Sumrall; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Robbie Cowart and Betty Griggs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Thorn and granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Thorn.
A funeral service will be held, 1 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Philip Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow Amory Historical Cemetery, Amory.
Pallbearers will be Scott Morris, Daniel Cresap, Eddie Thorn, Harry Sumrall, Jeremy Farrar, Greg Odom, Ray Luker, Michael McNeese, Jimmy Henson and Todd Starling. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eli Thorn and Noah Thorn.
Visitation will be Sunday night, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home, in Amory.
Donations and memorials may be made to Life Spring Ministries, 1120 A Avenue Amory, MS 38821.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at www.eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Billy Ray Sorrells
AMORY – Billy Ray Sorrells, 74, passed away February 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore, in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Sorrells family at www.eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Harold Ray Herron
TUPELO – Harold Ray Herron, 82, passed away February 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.pegesuesfuneralhome.com.
Clinton Johnson
NEW ALBANY – Clinton Johnson, 66, passed away February 21, 2020, at Baptist Hospital-East, in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
