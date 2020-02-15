Wallace Gullett
BLUE SPRINGS – Jessie Wallace Gullett, 88, passed away Saturday February 15, 2020, at his home in Blue Springs. He was a member of Beech Springs Baptist Church. He farmed in his younger years, owned a radiator repair shop, for twenty-six years, and was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed calf roping, team roping and hosting rodeos. He judged rodeos and also owned two roping schools.
Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020, at Beech Springs Baptist Church, with Bro. Felix Hutcheson and Bro. Wayne Gullett officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Gullett of Blue Springs; his daughter; Linda Henry of New Albany; his son, Jerry Gullett (Carmen) of Blue Springs; his sister; Carolyn Griggs (Dexter) of Fulton; his brothers, Eugene Gullett (Betty Jo) of Sorrento, Louisiana, and Wayne Gullett (Tillie) of Vardaman; his grandchildren, Melissa Rogers (Danny), Eric Henry, Cory Gullett (Shay), Betsy Valle, Jose Valle (Nikki), Jonathan Valle, Gibran Viveros (Zayra); his great-grandchildren, Josh, Cody, Jason Rogers, Peyton, Cason and Presley Henry, Casey, Ava and Walker Gullett and Levi Sharp; his two special rodeo friends, John Wade and Eddie Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Vance Gullett; his first wife, Frances Onell Gullett; his brother; Kelon Gullett; his sister, Agnes Smith; his niece, Cynthia Allred; and his son-in-law, Tony Henry.
Pallbearers will be Eric Henry, Cory Gullett, Cody and Jason Rogers, Jose and Jonathan Valle. Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Sunday, at Beech Springs Baptist Church.
Lue A. Knox
HOULKA – Lue A. Knox, 82, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Bob Pace
BALDWYN – Bobby Wade “ Bob” Pace, 87, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House, after an extended illness. He was a salesman for Buster McElroy, Triangle Distributors and M & W Windows. He was a draftsman, and drew many plans for buildings, in the Baldwyn area. He was a member of the 1950, Marietta State Champion basketball team. He was a U.S Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Bob was a founding member of Hillcrest Church of Christ, where he served as an elder, for 34 years.
Funeral services will be Sunday, February 16, 2020, 3 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home, with Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his daughter, Cathy Shelton (Bill) of Baldwyn; sons, Steve Pace (Jill) of Kansas City, and Lanny Pace (Patricia) of Brandon; seven grandchildren, Trisha Holiman (Bill), Hunter Pace, Grant Pace, Tyler Pace, Katie Pace, Matthew Shelton (Sarah Shows) and Andrew Shelton; six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, H.W. and Samantha Shields Pace; his wife, Freda Green Pace; daughter, Marsha Pace; two grandchildren, Justin and Jennifer Pace, and 18 siblings.
Visitation will be, from 1 until 3 p.m., Sunday afternoon, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Assocoation.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Amanda Schrock Lee
ABERDEEN – Amanda Schrock Lee, 88, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at her reisdence, in Aberdeen. She was born June 26, 1931, to Samuel Schrock and Nancy Schrock in Bay Minette, Alabama. She was a lifelong resident of Monroe County, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of the Mennonite Christian Church.
Graveside services will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, 3 p.m.,at the Mennonite Christian Cemetery, with Stephen Luker officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include six daughters, Malinda Luker, Carolyn Luker, Sheila Luker and Arleen Luker, all of Aberdeen, Rebecca Helton of Hamilton and Diane Phillips of Smithville; three sons, Andrew Lee and Levi Lee of Aberdeen, Jonah Lee of Virginia; eleven brothers and sisters; sixty grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Lee; her parents; a daughter, Rachel Luker; and four brothers, Johnny, James, Samuel and Abraham Schrock.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Myrtle Grubbs
FULTON – Myrtle Grubbs, 94, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. She was born January 31, 1926, to the late Woody and Cora Owen in Aberdeen. She retired from JC Penny, after 35 years of service. She was a Methodist by faith, but enjoyed attending Fulton Church of Christ, with her grandson Billy. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with her family.
Services will be, 2 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home, with Bro. John Foster and Bro. Matt Thigpen, officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be, from 5 until 7 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home had been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Bill Grubbs (Mitzi) of Fulton; grandsons, Billy Grubbs (Carrie) and Chad Grubbs (Penny), both of Fulton; great-grandchildren, T.C. Grubbs, Neely Barber (Jordan), Ryder Grubbs, Sophie Grubbs and Molly Grubbs, all of Fulton; and a great-great grandson, Trip Grubbs of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry W. Grubbs; her parents; three sisters and two brothers.
Pallbearers will be Billy Grubbs, Chad Grubbs, T.C. Grubbs, Ryder Grubbs, Jordan Barber, Cliff Hancock and Carson Hancock.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Boggan “Bo” Clouse
MANTACHIE – Boggan Eligah “Bo” Clouse, 94, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home. He was born August 23, 1925, to Daniel Eligah and Tera Mae Leslie Clouse. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. He owned and operated Clouse Garage in Fulton, and was retired from the Itawamba County School Bus Shop. He was a hard worker, and he enjoyed riding his tractor and farming. He was a Baptist in belief.
Services will be 2 p.m., Monday, February 17, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel, in Fulton, with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Flora Lorene Clouse; his daughter-in-law, Joyce Clouse; one grandson, Tim Clouse, all of Mantachie.
He was preceded in death by one son, Edward Boggan Clouse; one great-grandson, Joel Edward Clouse; two brothers, Junior Clouse and James Clouse; one sister, Lizzie Mae Clouse; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Tim Clouse, Freddie Wooten, Ray Stanford, Jimmy Burcham, Paul Ryan and Gary Powell.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 5 until 8 p.m., at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, in Fulton.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
