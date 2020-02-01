Frances Hudson
ETTA – Frances Byrd Hudson, 90, passed away at her residence in Etta, Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born in Myrtle July 19,1929, to the late B.F. and Elizabeth Dodds Byrd.
She was a member of Union Hill Methodist Church. She was a home interior decorator and also worked at the Etta Post Office. She loved gardening and yard work and loved her church family. Her son will cherish her memory and her legacy forever.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 2 p.m., at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Dan Darling officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in the Glenfield Memorial Park.
She is survived by her son, Bill Hudson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry Warren “Buddy” Hudson; two sisters, Ivaleen Byrd Fisher and Annie Mae Byrd Gordon.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 10 until 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Anna D. Wasilewski
UNION COUNTY – Anna D. Wasilewski, 85, passed away January 30, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center, in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
George Holmes III
UNION COUNTY – George Holmes III, 53, passed away January 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Beatrice Reed
JUMPERTOWN – Beatrice Reed, 80, passed away January 31, 2020, at her home in Jumpertown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Doris Jean Malone
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Doris Jean Malone, 92, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Burns Nursing Home, in Russellville, Alabama. Services will be Monday, February 3, 2020, 3:30 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, Alabama. Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 6 until 9 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery.
Audie Horton
CORINTH – A gathering of friends and family celebrating the life of Audie Horton, 89, of Corinth, is set for Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m., at Magnolia Funeral Home.
Born April 13, 1930, Mrs. Horton passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. She was a homemaker and a member of Tate Baptist Church. She will always be remembered in the hearts of those she loved. Audie is survived by her husband of 70 years, Lee Horton of Corinth; daughter, Connie Lambert and husband, Lanny of Corinth; son, Dennis Horton and wife, Denise of Birmingham, Alabama; two grandchildren, Ty Lambert and wife, Courtney of Tupelo and Dylan Horton of Birmingham, Alabama; two great-grandchildren, John Tyler Lambert and Leigh Ann Lambert, both of Tupelo; brother, Mancel Kirk of Finger, Tennessee; other relatives and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Ben Lambert; father, Elbert Kirk; mother, Musette Massengill Kirk; and her sister, Nell Langdon and husband, Charles.
In Lieu of flowers the family request that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Audie Horton.
James Evans
TUPELO – James Evans, 84, passed away January 31, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Charles Stone
TREMONT – Charles Edward Stone, 85, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born October 11, 1934, the only child of Willie Orman “Chub” and Mable Virgie Emerson Stone. He received his Bachelor of Science, Master’s, and Educational Specialist degrees in agriculture from Mississippi State University. He taught agriculture at Tremont High School, for 10 years and at Itawamba Community College, for 24 and a half years. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church where he served as deacon and song director for many years. He married the former Helen Lane Wilson on June 4, 1959; she preceded him in death on September 5, 2008. He was an avid bird hunter and fisherman and enjoyed farming, gardening, and serving the Lord in his church.
Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel, in Fulton, with Bro. Lynton Younger and Bro. Jeff Lentz officiating. Burial will be in the Shottsville Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughter, Christy Kelley Brown (Blythe) of Mantachie; one granddaughter, Taylor Tutor (Justin) of Pontotoc; his beloved puppy, Molly; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; and his parents, W.O. and Virgie Stone.
Visitation will be, from 1 until 4 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020, and from 9 until service time Monday, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, in Fulton.
Debra Vaughn
TUPELO – Debra Vaughn, 63, passed away January 31, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Billy R. Collins
TUPELO – Billy Ray Collins, 83, departed this life for eternal life, from his longtime Tupelo residence, on Friday, January 31, 2020. Billy was born September 5, 1936, in Winona, Montgomery County, to W.L. and Rachel Lee Carr Collins. He graduated Winona High School, and received additional education at Belhaven College, in Jackson. He married his sweetheart, Bernice Erwin, in Montgomery County, September. 7, 1955, a partnership that spanned 64 years. A patriotic American, Billy served his country in the U.S. Air Force, from 1957-1961, honorably discharging as an Airman 2nd Class, with several commendations. He then spent six more years in the Air Force reserves. Billy and Bernice moved to Tupelo, where they raised their family. He was the Manager/Agent for Railway Express, for over 35 years. He later worked at Lowe’s Building Supply. Born with a clever personality, Billy served as the parachuting Santa in the old Sears Mall, in the 1960s. He was the founding member of the Willis Heights Neighborhood Association, and was responsible for the creation, of the Tupelo lapel pin, with the TVA arrow still worn by many locals. An outdoorsman, Billy loved fishing and hunting, and motorcycle riding. He was a 32nd Degree KCCH Scottish Rite Mason. He was a longtime member of Harrisburg Baptist Church.
A graveside service will take place 3 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, at Lee Memorial Park, in Verona, with Bro. Dale Carr officiating. Visitation will follow the service at the graveside. There will be no visitation at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be assisting the family in their time of need. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Billy is survived by his wife, Bernice Collins, of Tupelo; three sons, Barry, Bruce and Ben; a son-in-law, Tim Brown; a brother, Ernie; his five grandchildren, Brandy Tamplain, Carrlee Rae Collins, Margaret Collins, Jack Benson Collins and Abi Abel; and great-grandchildren, Arthur and Abbigail. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Billy Collins Jr.; and a brother, Charles Collins.
Pallbearers will be his sons, his brother, Ernie, his son-in-law, Tim, and his grandson, Jack Benson.
Sue Tutor
OKOLONA – Sue Tutor, 70, passed away February 1, 2020, at home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Fred Camp Wilson
TUPELO – Fred Camp Wilson, 89, passed away February 1, 2020, at home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Mary Simmons
RIENZI – Mary Simmons, 87, passed away January 31, 2020, at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
John Burress
BOONEVILLE – John Burress, 79, passed away on February 1, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Martha Mullins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Martha Mullins, 88, passed away February 1, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
John Capps
TUPELO – John G. Capps, 74, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family in Tupelo, after a long illness. He was born August 21, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late, J. B. and Carol Capps. He graduated from Ware County High School, in Waycross, Georgia, in 1963. He then served in the U.S. Navy, from 1963 until 1967. After his time in the service, he went on to graduate from Georgia State University, in 1980, with a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration. He loved his children and grand-children, and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved golf and riding his motorcycles, he had a quick wit, and he never met a stranger.
Services will be 3:30 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues, with Bishop Gerald Patterson Sr. officiating. Burial will be at Lee Memorial Park.
Visitation will be 1:30 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020, until service time, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Survivors include his children, John D. Capps and his wife, Jennifer of Tupelo, Jacqueline Hodges and her husband, Caleb of Olive Branch, Andrew Capps and his wife, Courtney of Meridian; six grandchildren; one sister, Kathy Griffis of Rockingham, North Carolina; and one brother, Larry Capps of Waycross, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Capps; mother, Carol Capps and father, J.B. Capps.
Elaine Patterson
CALHOUN CITY – Elaine Patterson, 92, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Calhoun City. Services will be Sunday, February 2, 2020, 2 p.m., at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, from noon until service time, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
