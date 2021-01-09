Terry Gene Johnson
GOLDEN – Terry Gene Johnson, 58, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, January 10, 2:30 p.m. at Grace Community Church, Golden, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 9, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL and he will lie-in-state Sunday, January 10, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at Grace Community Church. Burial will follow at Old Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Jerri Maria Fitzgerald
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jerri Maria Fitzgerald, 54, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. A private service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Fitzgerald family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Gary Willis
GUNTOWN – Gary Willis, 59, passed away on January 5, 2021 at the NMMC. He was an employee of Electrical Machine Service in Tupelo for 37 years. He enjoyed watching racing, and he loved his dog, “Chigger”. He was very family orientated and he loved his family very much.
Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Terry Myhand officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Cecilia Willis of Guntown; sons, Chance (Ally) Willis and Hayden Willis all of Guntown; Sister, Terry Bradley of Tupelo; Brother, Steve Willis “Nina” of Tupelo; grandchild, Wrenly Willis; nieces, Jessica “Mike” and Sarah ‘Casey” Cayson; great-niece, Haven; host of other of family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Norma Fay Christian.
Pallbearers will be Joe Estes, Andy Clark, Craig Fikes, Terry Richey, Chip Gibson, Neal Haygood and Hunter Brooks.
Visitation was Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 until service time. The family ask that all who visit please wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Betty Rutledge
AMORY – Betty Zane McCullough Rutledge went to meet her Creator, Master, and Savior on January 6, 2021. Betty was born February 19, 1938 to Virgil and Eunice Rexstraw McCullough of the Cherry Creek Community of Pontotoc County. Betty attended Ecru High School and she was united in marriage on November 3, 1956 to James Huey Rutledge of the Hurricane Community of Pontotoc County. James and Betty made their home in Memphis, TN and moved back to Union County in 1971. Betty was an elementary teacher, social worker, and office secretary. She was devoted to her husband’s pastoring of some 50 years. They served God in six counties in the Baptist faith: Pontotoc, Union, Lee, Monroe, Winston, and Itawamba. Betty was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory. A loving mother, grandmother, a remarkable cook, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family and extended family. She was a fun-loving lady who loved to laugh. Betty and James traveled most of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. They made their home in Amory after retiring from full-time pastoring.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Meadowood Baptist Church with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt and Rev. James Rutledge officiating. Private burial will be in the Haughton Memorial Park. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Betty leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband of 65 years, Rev. James Huey Rutledge; a son, Kirk Rutledge (Rhonda) of Iuka; a daughter, Donna Williams (Larry) of Amory; grandchildren, Casey Rutledge (Dana) of Tupelo, Alston Parker (Megan) of Fair Hope, AL, Kelby Williams (Lindley) of Amory, Zack Rutledge (Kaylah) of Mooreville, and Leah Houston (Jeremy) of Cherokee, AL; extended family, Samantha Thompson (Dusty) of Fulton; brother, Keith McCullough (Mary) of Ecru; a sister-in-law, Annette Smith of the Hurricane Community; a number of great grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Virgil and Eunice McCullough; brother, Ralph McCullough; and a sister, Jerldine Young.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at Meadowood Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Meadowood Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Rosa Roberts
TUPELO – Rosa Roberts, 73, passed away on January 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Maria McCreary
BOONEVILLE – Maria Isabel McCreary, 74, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at her residence in Marietta. She was born in Alice, TX, on December 17, 1947, to Julio Chapa and Luisa Hernandez Chapa. She loved spending time with family and cooking. She enjoyed gardening and was a member of Little Creek Baptist Church. She was passionate about mission work. She missioned for over 30 years through Global Outreach and Harrison Baptist Church in Tupelo.
She is survived by her son, Gregory Banegas (Tammy) and daughter, Lisa B. Caveness (Greg); mother, Louisa Chapa; brothers, Fred Chapa of Merrillville, IN, Bob Chapa of Walnut, CA, Iseral Chapa of Rio Grande, TX; sister, Evelyn Simmons of Willis, TX; grandchildren, Jamie Caveness (Tabitha) of Marietta, MS, Mamie Caveness of Marietta, MS, Bailey Banegas and Tori Banegas, both of New Site, MS; nieces and nephews, Tony Chapa, Venessa Chapa, Robert Chapa, Marissa Chapa, Sierra Chapa; and great-nephew, Matheo Chapa.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James C. McCreary; and her father, Julio Chapa.
A private burial was in East Prentiss Cemetery with Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Booneville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Louise Douglas
PONTOTOC – Audrey Louise Douglas, 95, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. Louise worked in the furniture factories until her retirement. After retirement, she loved working in her flower beds, gardening, cooking for multitudes every Sunday, and especially loved decorating for every holiday.
Louise is survived by her son, Larry Douglas (Judy); her grandchildren, Dennie Douglas (Sammie), Deatra Douglas, Tonya Gallagher, Tiffany Brown (James), and Allison Gordon; great-grandchildren, Lacy Duff (Jarrod), Jessica Russell (Mitch), Annie Douglas, Lane Nelson, Jake Nelson (Camryn), Summer Nelson, Adelene Brown, and Hunter Gallagher; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother, L.A. Frasure; and 2 sisters, Jimmie Warren and Melba Warren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jewel” Douglas; daughter, Betty Jewel Douglas; daughter-in-law, Peggy Douglas; grandson, Stephen Cain Pettigrew; and great-granddaughter, Amber Michelle Brown.
Services will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Rocky Watts officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Due to COVID concerns, face masks will be required. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jerrod Duff, Mitchell Russell, Lane Nelson, Jake Nelson, Jeremy Cook, and James Brown.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 9th, 6-8 PM and Sunday, January 10th, 1 PM until service time.
A special thanks to Pontotoc Health and Rehab and Kare-In-Home-Hospice.
Willie B. Reddick
OKOLONA – Willie B. Reddick, 68, passed away on January 7, 2021, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Rex Leon Hawkins, Sr.
NEW SITE – Rex Leon Hawkins, Sr., 65, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Midway Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Jimmye Nell Dickerson Allen
TIFTON, GEORGIA – Jimmye Nell Dickerson Allen, 84, passed away in Tifton, GA on Saturday, January 2, 2021. She became a resident of GA and lived with her daughter, Angelique, and family for 6 months after her husband, Bascom Lee Allen, Sr. died. Jimmye and her husband Bascom were previous long-time residents of Starkville, MS for 47 years. Jimmye was born in Bruce, MS on January 19, 1936 at home to Ethelyn Gullick Dickerson and John Franklin (Bud) Dickerson. For a short period of time during WWII, she lived in Mobile, AL, due to father’s work. After Jimmye and family returned to Nettleton, MS, she later graduated from Nettleton High School as Salutatorian in 1954. Jimmye graduated from Itawamba Junior College in 1956 with an Associate of Science degree and with Honors from Mississippi State University on January 25, 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree. While working as a secretary for Dr. D.W. Aiken, MSU Comptroller for the Registrar’s Office, Jimmye met Bascom in January 1958 when she gave him his entrance exams. Then, Bascom took Jimmye for coffee, and she was smitten not only because of his good looks, but also because he was ambitious, kind and considerate. They were married June 21, 1958 at First Methodist Church Sanctuary in Columbus, MS. Jimmye, Bascom, and son, Lee (born February 5, 1959), moved to New Orleans, LA in January 27, 1961. Jimmye soon became a happy mother of two children when Angel was born May 30, 1962. Bascom’s work moved them from LA to FL for a year, and then they settled in Bogalusa, LA in 1964. Besides being a homemaker, in 1967, Jimmye served as a social worker in Washington Parish, LA. Later, Jimmye began teaching at Central Memorial High School in Bogalusa, LA and then at Bogalusa High School teaching English and Science. The Allens became very active with the Christians meeting at the Church of Christ in Bogalusa, LA. In 1973, the family moved to Starkville, MS. Jimmye started at Henderson Jr. High teaching English. While teaching, she studied and received her Master of Science in Ed. in 1975. In March 1987, she received Teacher of the Month. Jimmye retired with Starkville Public Schools with 25 years of teaching in May 1994 and was awarded one of America’s Best Teachers in October 1994. During her teaching career, Jimmye was a member of the National Council of Teachers of English, the National Educators Assoc., MS Assoc. of Educators, Phi Delta Kappa, Kappa Kappa Iota, where she served on the education committee, and was secretary of the Starkville Public Schools Advisory Council. Jimmye also taught K/1st grade Bible classes at Starkville Church of Christ. She also participated in ministry with the University Christian Student Center Adoptive Parent Program (20+ years). Being an MSU alumnus with Bascom, they supported the MSU baseball team as adoptive parents with Coach Ron Polk in the 1990’s. She served in Kiwanis with her husband from 1974 -2015. Her service brought opportunities such as serving as First Lady with husband Bascom as Governor of MS/LA/West TN District (1998-1999) and working at Humphrey Coliseum during basketball games in concession stands to raise money for children. Jimmye also ran in several 10Ks. Jimmye loved reading, especially the Bible with her husband at the kitchen table. A favorite passage, Numbers 6:24-26, “The Lord Bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace”. Jimmye was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and mother, and father-in-law, Asenath Averine Wright Allen and Maxwell Carlyle Allen, Sr.; brother, Johnny C. Dickerson; brother-in-law, Maxwell C. Allen, Jr.; sister-in-law, Jean Dickerson; niece, Amy Dickerson; and other beloved relatives. She is survived by son, Bascom Lee Allen, Jr. ( Jan) of Mt. Juliet, TN; daughter, Averine Angelique Allen Newsom (Larry) of Tifton, GA; two grandsons, Josh Allen (Brittany), of Nashville, TN; Brantley Newsom of Tifton, GA; three granddaughters, Hannah Allen Cupples ( Avery) of Hermitage, TN; Nicole Newsom Jacobik (Alexander) of Tallahassee, FL; Carly Anne Newsom of Carrollton, GA; two brothers Paul Dickerson of Smithville, MS; Mike Dickerson (Julie) of Nettleton, MS; sister-in-law, Anne W. Allen of Germantown, TN, and other beloved relatives. Family will celebrate her wonderful life at a private graveside service in Starkville, MS.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
John Lee Dickinson
MANTACHIE – John Lee Dickinson, 73, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born February 4, 1947, in Marietta, MS, to Fisher and Jewel Lindsey Dickinson. He was a graduate of Mantachie High School, where he was a standout athlete, and all four of his children inherited his athletic ability. He married his high school sweetheart and best friend on February 11, 1966, and together they were partners in raising four children, specifically three boys and one girl. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard, receiving numerous awards, including sharpshooter medals, and continued to teach his children and grandchildren how to shoot as well. He spent many years farming with his boys and father-in-law, Curtis Franks, and he was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of Shiloh Community Church, and a cornerstone of the Shiloh community. He worked for Tombigbee Electric Power Association for 40 years and was the Fulton branch manager when he retired in 2009. He was a talented and creative artist who painted multiple baptisteries and other pieces all across the state. He played four instruments, and he loved to play the guitar, especially with his son, Brian. He had a vast knowledge of art and literature, and he loved to quote poetry. He also taught himself to speak Spanish. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he affectionately gave them each a special nickname. He maintained a swimming pool at their house so that all the grandchildren could enjoy family time together. His family was who he lived and worked for. He loved his two dogs, Luke, and his special girl, Mandy, she went everywhere with him. He loved and shared a special bond with his friend, Barry, who was more like a brother. He would affectionately refer to Barry as “child,” and the two of them had many memorable adventures together. He was a friend to all and helped anyone in the community when they needed it, and he never expected anything in return. He truly had a servant’s heart. He was the patriarch of the Dickinson family, and life will never be the same without him.
Services will be 2:00 pm Sunday, January 10th, at the Shiloh Community Church with Brother Ronnie Hill and Brother Bill Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Joyce Ann Franks Dickinson; four children, Chris Dickinson (Teresa); Angie DeVaughn (Geoffrey); Brian Dickinson (Julie); Jason Dickinson (Amanda); grandchildren, John Christopher Dickinson; Jordan Brian Dickinson (Sara); Leigh Allison DeVaughn (Tim Richardson Fiancé); Aiden Seth Dickinson; Madison Elizabeth Dickinson; Alexis Anne Dickinson; John Curtis DeVaughn; Jacie Maria Dickinson; great-grandchildren, Luke Anthony Dickinson; Briley Elizabeth Hill; Lucy Jordyn Dickinson, all of Mantachie; two sisters, Eva Nell Burleson of Mantachie; and Carolyn Tangery of Olive Branch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fisher Dickinson and Jewel Dickinson Tabler; an infant twin sister; and his mother and father-in-law, Pearlie and Curtis Franks.
Pallbearers include Barry Thrasher, Keith Spencer, Greg Spradling, Marty Dickinson, Michael Dickinson, Gayle Reynolds, Paul Wayne Wesson, and Tyler Gordon.
Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Tombigbee Electric Power Association and the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 10th from noon until 2:00 pm at Shiloh Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh Community Church at 775 Sonny Rd, Mantachie MS 38855.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Mike Earrey
COLUMBUS – Mike Earrey, 60, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy, Alabama. Services will be on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Brewer Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Danny Penrose
BALDWYN – Danny Penrose, 57, passed away on January 8, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Bobby Eugene “Gene” Roaton
NEW ALBANY – Bobby Eugene “Gene” Roaton, 83, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Sunday January 10, 2021 2:00 PM at Keownville Cemetery in New Albany, MS.
Karmyn Elicia Howard
TUPELO – Baby Karmyn Elicia Howard, 36 hours old, passed away on January 7, 2021, at NMMC Women’s Hospital in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Judy Hamblin
JERICHO – Judy Hamblin, 68, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 3 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 1 pm until 3 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Jericho Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Rosie Woolum
BOONEVILLE – Rosie Belle Woolum, 74, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born in Hardshell, KY, on June 28, 1946, to Woodrow and Virgie Fugate. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with family, watching humming birds, and working in the garden. She loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Ken Woolum (Carla) of Booneville, and Dennis Woolum of Manteno, IL; daughters, Cindy Williams (John) of Tinley Park, IL, and Sue Woolum of Bourbonnais, IL; brothers, Jimmy Fugate of Tuscumbia, AL, Norman Fugate of Mt. Sterling, KY, Monroe Fugate of Tinley Park, IL, and Dale Fugate of Moulton, AL; sisters, Faye Sullivan of Hardy, AR, and Wanda Napier of Booneville, MS; grandchildren, Chris Woolum, Brianna Williams, Brandon Williams, Allie Woolum Fritz (Kyle), Travis Woolum, Angie Woolum; great-granddaughters, Aubrey Fritz and Avery Fritz; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow “Woody” Woolum, parents, and three brothers.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Visitation will be from 12 until 2:00 at the funeral home on Sunday. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Williams, Travis Woolum, Chad Hatfield, Chris Woolum, John Williams, and David Boren.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Harold Heatherly
MARIETTA – Harold Franklin Heatherly, 86, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at NMMC. He retired from Jesco, M & E mechanical electrical division after 23 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his great-grandchildren and his pet dog, Mollie. He was a member of Ozark Baptist Church.
Graveside services were held at Stephens Cemetery on River road in Mantachie at 4:00 p. m.
with Bro. Ricky Lesley officiating. Waters Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sue Ann Heatherly; two sons, Steve (Jeanene) Heatherly and Eugene (Trish) Heatherly; grandchildren, Matthew Heatherly (Peggy) , Shennia (Luke) Mosley, Lance (Brooke) Heatherly, David (Tiffany) Deloach, Leslie (Matthew) Youngblood,; great-grandchildren, Hunter Heatherly, Colton Mosley, Corbin Mosley, Case Heatherly, Lora Mae Heatherly, Macie Graves, Cooper Deloach, Ella Deloach and Willow Kate Deloach; two sisters, Alene Heatherly and Carnell Dill; two brothers, Leon Heatherly and Glen Heatherly; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Franklin and Cliffie Heatherly; one baby sister, Jeanette Heatherly; on grandchild, Heather Jeanene.
Pallbearers will be Terry Loar, Chris Heatherly, Larry Easterling, Jackie Chism, and David Deloach.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Linda Chase
ALGOMA – Linda Sue Chase, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born December 29, 1944 to Leonard and Audrie Dodds King. Linda was a member of Algoma Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and a member of the Algoma Homemakers Club. Linda enjoyed sewing for her family and friends.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Algoma Cemetery with Rev. Rob Chittom officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Travis Ray Chase; two daughters, Regenia Foster (Kevin) and Cheryl Sledge (Scotty); six grandchildren, Audrie Foster, Hannah Foster, Ashlyn Foster, Chase Foster, Carrie Smith and J.D. Sledge; and three great grandchildren, Levi Smith, Carleigh Smith and Cruse Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Imojean McCoy; and three brothers, Tremon King, Jerry Dale King and J.B. King and a great-granddaughter, Charley Smith.
Pallbearers will be Chase Foster, Walter Chittom, Danny Phillips, Michael King, Terry King and Jeff King. Honorary pallbearers will be J.D. Sledge, Danny Bridgman and Larry Foster.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Mack Caldwell
INGOMAR – Marion Claude “Mack” Caldwell, 72, died on Friday, January 8, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on April 21, 1948 in Union County to William and Merle Young Caldwell. He graduated from Ingomar High School Class of 1966 and was U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from truck driving after 44 years. He loved motorcycles and enjoyed fishing.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 10, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. William Montgomery officiating. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jackie McWhirter Caldwell; two sisters-in-law, Janie Koon (Mike) of Algoma and Tammy Holladay (MC) of Pontotoc; three brothers-in-law, Noel McWhirter (Angela) of Algoma, Sam McWhirter and Van McWhirter (Wanda), both of Pontotoc; and a sister, Mona White (David) of Guntown.
Pallbearers will be Lane Heard, Scott Maxey, Ray Holland, Phil Bates, Jimmy Armstrong, Jimmy Doyle, Bill Hilliard and Steve Cobb.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements and will fly the U.S. Army flag during his funeral service in honor of his service to his country.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
James Duke Lippincott, Sr.
WEST POINT – James Duke Lippincott, Sr. died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center West Point at the age of 82.
Mr. Lippincott was born April 6, 1938 in West Point to Wilson Eugene Lippincott and Freddie Mae Aycock Lippincott.
Duke graduated from West Point High School, Class of 1956. He attended Mississippi State University. He was a huge M.S.U. fan and attended many football, basketball and baseball games. In 1955, Duke joined the Mississippi National Guard and served for six years, nine months and twenty-eight days.
Duke worked for Mr. John Bryan where he sold and rented homes. Later he went to work for Building Service Company of West Point, which he managed for seventeen years. Duke retired from Weyerhaeuser Company of Columbus, Mississippi.
Duke was a member of First Baptist Church of West Point and a member of the Adult 6 Sunday School Class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bettie Lippincott Halliday.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. from First Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Funderburg officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Bettye Sue Minga Lippincott; his son, James Duke Lippincott, Jr. (Karen) of Cabot, Arkansas and daughter, Susan Elizabeth Lippincott of West Point; three grandchildren, Jack McReynolds of Flowood, MS, Abbie Lippincott of Cabot, Arkansas and Meryl Grace McReynolds of Oxford, MS; three brothers, Thomas Lippincott (Carey) of White Fish, Montana, Charles Lippincott and Wilson Eugene Lippincott, Jr. both of West Point, MS.
Pallbearers will be Greg Kaiser, Barry Bryan, Bob Harrell, Henry Applewhite, Kevin Donahoo and John Hazzard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Dimino, Donnie Dimino, Phillip Dimino, Neal Myers, Joe Taggart and Wayne Brand and the Adult 6 Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 794, West Point, MS 39773 or to the donor’s choice.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. before the funeral service.
Friends can leave online condolences at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Donald Valich
RIPLEY – Donald Valich, 59, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth. Services will be on a private day in Virginia at family’s choice of location. No visitation or services in MS are planned. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION are in charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Valich family. Our condolences and prayers for comfort are with Donald’s family. Leave your condolences and remembrances at associatedfuneral.com.
Hester White
TUPELO – Hester White, 61, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo.
Hester White was born to his late parents, Fester White and Dorothy Coleman Whit on April 23, 1959 in Lee County.
Mr. Hester White is survived by his only living brother; Joe Wilbert White of Shannon. Three half-brothers; Terry Traylor (Sheryl) of Saltillo, Michael Bumphis of Tupelo, and Hardis White (Velma) of Bellwood, Ill. Six half-sisters; Teresa Fields of Tupelo, Linda Fells of Shannon, Sherry Edwards (Hiram) of Tupelo, Tasser Bumphis of Tupelo, Mary White of Tupelo, and Geraldine Sample of Chicago,Ill. There are a hosts of nieces and nephews.
Hester White was preceded in death by his mother; Dorothy White. His father; Fester White. Three sisters; Wilma D. Isby, Mozella Sample and Annie Sue Miller.
The memorial service for Mr. Hester White will be held by the family.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Linda Jean Hall
TUPELO – Linda Jean Hall, 68, passed away on January 8, 2021 at her home. She was a seamstress at HM Richards and had worked at River Oaks MFG. She loved to make people laugh, and she enjoyed giving gifts to her nieces and nephews. She was a very generous lady and she loved her church family. She was a member at Mt. Olive Baptist Church and she attended Tupelo Freewill Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Terry Pierce and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Angelia Hall Roberts (Mark) of Tupelo; sister, Betty Rowan (Jimmy) of Jericho; brother, Doug McGill (Charlene) of Jericho; grandchildren, Alivia Hurst (Michael) of Nashville and Luke Roberts; great-grandchildren, Kinsley Hurst and James Hurst is expected to arrive in January; nieces, Sandy Cox and Christie McGill; nephew, Jeff Rowan; aunts, Carolyn Cooper, Margarett Bramlett, Rachael Garner; uncle, Billy Bryan; her husbands nieces and nephews that she loved as her own, Regina Hogue (Mike), Robin Lindsey (Kenny), Ronnie Hall (Tricia), Susan Russell (Andy), Scotty Hall and Tim Hall; and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Travis McGill and Etheline Bryan McGill and the father of her children, Jerry Hall.
Pallbearers will be Brad Cooper, Bryan Cooper, Jeff Rowan, Phil Bramlett, Shane Cox, Tye Cox and Luke Roberts.
Visitation will be Saturday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Scott Graham
MANTACHIE – Robert Scott Graham, 32, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at his home. He was born December 2, 1988. He worked for a short time at Franklin Collection Agency but had devoted most of his life to be a caregiver for his mother. He loved music and movies and playing the guitar.
Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 10, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents, Robert and Therese Dill Graham; his grandmother, Willa Dean Dill; three uncles, Jeff Dill, Eddy Graham (Nancy), and Nickey Graham (Nancy); a great-aunt, Juanita Hurd; and a host of cousins and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Troy Dill and Gilbert and Ruby Faye Graham.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Sunday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Graham family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
J. D. Stroud
MYRTLE – Jones Douglas “JD” Stroud, 86, died on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union County in New Albany. He was born August 11, 1934 in Union County to Lacy Douglas and Mattie Hale Stroud. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working with his coon dogs. He formerly worked for Stratford and retired from maintenance for the New Albany School System.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Enterprise Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Burke Stroud; three daughters, Jo Ann Wilhite, Janie Holland (Ray) and Judy Mills (Keven); one son, Steve Stroud (Kaye); thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
In honor of Mr. Stroud’s service to our country, United Funeral Service will fly the United Air Force Flag.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Adam McCormick
HOULKA – Mr. Wesley Adam McCormick, 42, passed away on Friday, January 8, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS as the result of an automobile accident. He was born in Amory, Mississippi on July 28, 1978 to Judith Ann and Robert Lynn McCormick. He was a truck driver and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Houlka. Adam loved his wife and baby girl, Ella with all his heart.
Funeral Services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Brian Thrasher officiating.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church from 1:00 P.M. until service time, 2:00 P.M.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, Mississippi.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. McCormick is survived by his wife, Erissa Mathis McCormick of Houlka; his parents, Judith Ann McCormick and Robert Lynn McCormick of Houlka; his daughter, Ella Grace McCormick of Houlka; his brothers, Richard (Crystal) McCormick of Myrtle, and Chris McCormick of Houlka; and his nieces, Lauren McCormick, and Katie Moore, and Cassie Newton; his nephews, Ethan McCormick, and Ryan McCormick.
Mr. McCormick is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Edington and Mr. & Mrs. Rudel Edington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Shiloh Baptist Church, 1089 CR 413, Houlka, MS 38850.
The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Judith Elaine Archer McCraw
UNION COUNTY – Judith Elaine Archer McCraw, 57, resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Ms. McCraw was born on January 11, 1963 to Frank Archer of Queensland, Australia and the late Sheila Gibson. She recieved her education in the Australian Public School System and was employed with Masterbilt Corporation before retiring.
Services will be private. Arrangements provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
A simple Christian lady, Ms. McCraw will be remembered for her kind heart and a strong love for her family .
Those left to cherish her memories include two daughters, Jennifer Davis and Melissa Kester, one sister, Wendy Howard of Queensland, Australia, and three grandchildren.
“Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill His promises to her!” Luke 1:45
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McCraw family at nafuneralsandcreamations.com.
James “Pop” Cook
OKOLONA -James Carl Cook, 80, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday morning, January 9, 2021 at NMMC-Gilmore Hospital in Amory. Born in Chickasaw County on August 14, 1940 to the late Tennyson Cook and Wilma Jernigan Cook, James lived all his life in the Okolona area. He worked for 46 years for Sealtest/Turner Dairies. For many years, he was the “milk man” delivering milk to grocery stores all around. At his retirement, he was in sales primarily with area Walmart Stores. A man devoted to his family, “Pop” was an active supporter of all his grandsons in their school and athletic endeavors. An avid Ole Miss Rebel fan, he enjoyed gathering the family around the TV to cheer the Rebels on. He and Ms. Pat enjoyed their frequent trips over the years to the Smokey Mountains. James was a believer and a longtime faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona, where he was a active member of the George Carter Sunday School class and for years, “counted” the offerings.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Today (Sunday-January 10, 2021) at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Private family burial will follow at East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 PM-service time Sunday at Holland-Okolona Chapel, which is honored to be serving the Cook family.
James leaves his wife, Patricia “Pat” Sullivan Cook of Okolona, to whom he was married Nov. 23, 1961; his daughters, Lisa Franks and Dana Roberts (Ken) all of Okolona; 4 grandsons, Andrew (Marla) Bigham and Steven (Hayley) Bigham, John Wesley Roberts (Gayle) and Ryan Roberts; 4 great grandchildren, Bryce, Karley, Cole and Payton Bigham; his sister, Vicki Fair (Rev. Lynn) of Saltillo; two brothers, David Cook (Cathy) of Okolona and Mike Cook (Kim) of New Albany; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 201 Main St., Okolona, MS 38860.
Charles Rial
TUPELO – Charles Dixon Rial, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his residence after an extended illness. He was 80. He was born in Tupelo on August 16, 1940 to Charles Milford Rial and Willie Tedford Rial. His family later moved to Collierville, TN, where he graduated high school and then joined the Army. Charles worked for Delta Airlines in Memphis, TN as a Grounds Supervisor for 20 years. He then transferred with Delta Airlines to Dallas, TX and worked the last 12 years of his 32 year career with them. After retiring from Delta in 1993, he moved back to Tupelo. He married his wife Maxine Elizabeth Willett Rial on April 19, 2005, and they spent many happy years living on their farm in Belden. Being an avid outdoorsman, in his retirement Charles enjoyed farming, especially bushhogging and maintaining their property. He was a longtime member of Victory Baptist Church in Nettleton.
All services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with services.
Charles is survived by his wife, Maxine Rial; 2 stepdaughters, Stacey Odom-Bump (Robert) of Oatman, AZ and Stephanie Jimenez of Starkville, MS; 4 grandchildren, Cruz Jimenez, Taylor Niblett, Jennessa Jimenez and Zachary Vann; and 4 great-grandchildren, Mia and Carolina Jimenez, Hendrix Powell and Shelbe Odom. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Linda Rial.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.comTommy Turner
TUPELO – Tommy Turner, 76, died Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 AM – service time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Hardens Chapel.
