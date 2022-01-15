TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Rita H. Antle, Tippah County
Lee Roy Gaines, Corinth
Monica Hamblin, Myrtle
Jane Hatfield, Booneville
Dyllen Hester, Tupelo
Morris Hunter, New Albany
Roy Kelley, Tupelo
Emma "Ray" Merritt, Amory
Daniel E. Moody, Belden
Glenn Parks, Wren
William "Billy" Pierce, Aberdeen
Diann Powell, Pontotoc
David Rasberry, New Albany
Nellie Rogers, Corinth
Annie L. Smith, Aberdeen
John Morell Sumner, Sr., Oxford
Alvin Thomas, Okolona
Roger Dale "Red" Thompson, Union/Pontotoc Counties
Judy Umfress, Fulton
Emma Belle Vinson Vance, Union County
Melvin Wear, Houlka
Ellis Willard, Union County
Angie Wooldridge, Mantachie
-----------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
January 16, 2022
MRS. HILDA F. HOWE
Tupelo
Graveside Services
2:30 p.m. Sunday
Tupelo Memorial Park
-----------------------------------------
MEMO
Ellis Willard
UNION COUNTY - Ellis Willard, 69, passed away on January 14, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
MEMO
Rita H. Antle
TIPPAH COUNTY - Rita H. Antle, 80, passed away on January 14, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
MEMO
Lee Roy Gaines
CORINTH - Lee Roy Gaines, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tennessee. Services will be on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Luke MB Church. Visitation will be on Monday, January 17, 2021 at 10:00 am until 11:00 am at St. Lukie MB Church. Burial will follow at St. Luke MB Church Cemetery.
MEMO
Alvin Thomas
OKOLONA - Alvin Thomas, 77, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his residence in Okolona. Services will be on Sunday, January 16, 2022, 2 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS 38860 - Masks are required. Visitation was held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, 2-6 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W Monroe Ave, Okolona, MS. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery, Okolona.
MEMO
Annie L. Smith
ABERDEEN - Annie L. Smith, 81, passed away on January 10, 2022, at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Jackson Mortuary.
MEMO
Melvin Wear
HOULKA - Melvin Wear, 65, passed away on January 13, 2022, at his home in Houlka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
MEMO
Angie Wooldridge
MANTACHIE - Angie Wooldridge, 58, passed away on January 14, 2022, in Dorsey. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
MEMO
William "Billy" Pierce
ABERDEEN - William "Billy" Pierce, 66, passed away on January 13, 2022, at his residence in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Nellie Rogers
CORINTH - Nellie Rogers, 65, passed away on January 13, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Morris Hunter
NEW ALBANY - Robert Morris Hunter came into this world on June 27, 1965. He was the youngest child of Steve Wilson Hunter and Linda Faye Pickett Hunter. His friends called him Mo. A country boy, who loved the outdoors, he grew up in Hickory Flat, Mississippi. He graduated from Myrtle High School and then went on to receive his bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi. After college, Morris worked in the car business as a finance manager. He loved his job, coworkers, and customers at Principal Toyota in Hernando.
Morris leaves behind two daughters, Cassidy Lee Camp and Ainslee Denise Hunter, his grandchildren Carter, Henlee and Crue, his girlfriend Jana Coon Caffee and his mother Linda Hunter Medlin.
Morris loved his children. He often told everyone how proud he was of them. He was excited to be called Pop when he met his grandchildren. He loved spending time with his girlfriend Jana, and he was glad that she enjoyed the outdoors as much as him. He was a mama's boy. He said that his mama was "the coolest lady on the planet." He never missed an opportunity to tell her how much he loved her. He also leaves behind many beloved relatives and friends.
Morris died on the morning of Thursday, January 13, 2022. He will enter eternal life with his father Steve Wilson Hunter and his sister June Hunter Mansel waiting for him. He loved both his sister and father and longed for the day he would get to see them again. Morris grew strong in his faith during his last years. Morris wrote "for those that are hurting today, as my mother has taught me, surrender yourself to God. Get on your knees and hold on to the cross. When the storm comes, squeeze tighter, don't let go, and life can still be good."
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11:00 am at Ebenezer Cemetery in Hickory Flat, Mississippi. Friends and family are welcome.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Judy Umfress
FULTON - Judy Kay Umfress, 62, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born July 4, 1959, in Fulton to Victor and Lula Bell Chism Umfress. She worked as a caregiver at Help-at-Home and maintained the salad bar at the Country Gentleman. She attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Judy was a hard worker who enjoyed painting and crafts.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, January 17, at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in Harden's Chapel Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Jessica Harbin, and her son, Jason Lee Harbin, both of Fulton; one brother, Jimmy "Jimbo" Umfress (Amanda) of Fulton; three sisters, Shirley Jamerson and Brenda Jo Clark (Grady), both of Fulton, and Lisa Walton (Phillip) of Mantachie; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Victor "Junior" Umfress; and one sister, Jonnie Fay Bishop.
Pallbearers will be Ross Jamerson, Case Jamerson, Bruce Summers, Jack Lloyd, WC Lloyd, and Eric White.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared with Judy's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Jane Hatfield
BOONEVILLE - Jane Hatfield, 88, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home -Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Roger Dale "Red" Thompson
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES - Roger Dale "Red" Thompson, resident of Pontotoc, departed this life on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Thompson were held 3 pm Saturday, January 15, 2022 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Johnny Thompson and Bro. James Steele officiating. Burial followed in Martintown Cemetery.
Mr. Thompson was born on February 13, 1963 in Union County to the late Joe Dale Thompson and Sara Carolyn Little Benefield of Ingomar. He received his education in the Ingomar Public School System and was a valued frame builder with Ashley Furniture Industries for as long as his health permitted.
A proud member of Fredonia Baptist Church, Mr. Thompson will be remembered for his love of the outdoors which included fishing and hunting with his son. He was known as a generous man that never let his disabilities slow him down.
Visitation was held from 1 PM to 3 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
In addition to his mother, those left to cherish memories include a daughter, Jessica Whitaker (Chad) of Pontotoc, two sisters, Barbara Weathers and Marilyn Kay Rainey, both of New Albany, three brothers, Carol Jean Thompson, Rob Thompson (Patricia), Terry Thompson (Amy), all of New Albany, and two grandchildren, Madison Thompson and Jaxon Whitaker of New Albany.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Thompson family at nafuneralsandcreamtions.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PEGUES LOGO
Daniel E. Moody
BELDEN - Daniel Edward Moody, 75, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Born July 2, 1946 in Laurel, he was the son of Dwight L. and Inez Moody. After his high school graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Daniel was a postal sorter for the Tupelo Post Office for many years and a member of Wildwood Baptist Church. In his younger days, he enjoyed the outdoors and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mable Moody of Belden; his son, Jonathan Moody and wife, Amber, also of Belden; and a granddaughter, Harlee Rose Moody; nieces and a nephew, Jan White of Laurel and Lucy and Pat Bass of Columbia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Darwin Moody; and two sisters, Bobbie Richardson and Merle Bass.
Services were held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Mike Sauvageot officiating. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG
John Morell Sumner, Sr.
OXFORD - John Morell Sumner, Sr. died Monday, January 10, 2022, in Oxford, Mississippi. 'Nat', as he was known by many, was born February 13, 1937, in Long Beach, California. He lived in Stewart, Mississippi, through the second grade before moving with his family to Winona, Mississippi, where he graduated from high school. From there he went to the University of Mississippi, obtaining his undergraduate degree. He was privileged to serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1959-1962, his love of country unwavering until his death. Nat returned to his beloved University of Mississippi to obtain a law degree, and while there he met the woman who would become his wife, Mary Neal Hall of Canton. They settled in Winona, where Nat practiced law, and they raised their three children, before moving to Oxford in 2013. A man of deep humility and abundant generosity, Mr. Sumner served his church, his family, and his community well. He preferred anonymity over recognition, but particularly dear to him were his opportunities for service as a Deacon and an Elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Winona, as a Board Member at French Camp Academy, and as the attorney for the E.H. Sumners Foundation. He also enjoyed his time on the Board of Directors for both the University of Mississippi Alumni Association and the University of Mississippi Foundation.
Mr. Sumner was preceded in death by his parents, James Carliss Sumner, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Morell Sumner. He is survived by his wife, Neal, their children, John Morell Sumner, Jr. (Leigh), Susan Sumner Fortenberry (Frank), and Harry Hall Sumner, Sr. (Trice); his grandchildren, Shelby Sumner Dye (Gary), Bryan Morell Sumner, Rankin Sumner Fortenberry, Walker O'Neal Fortenberry, Niland Sumners Fortenberry, Wesley Warriner Sumner, and Harry Hall Sumner, Jr.; his brother, James Carliss Sumner, Jr. (Ward), and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Sumner was Friday, January 14, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Winona, Mississippi, from 1:00 PM-2:30 PM. The Service followed at 2:30 PM. Rev. Andy Coburn and Rev. Lance Ragsdale officiated the service. A graveside service with military honors followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona, Mississippi.
Memorials may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Winona, Mississippi, French Camp Academy, or the charity of your choice.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.
MEMO, FLAG, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Roy Kelley
TUPELO - Roy S. Kelley, 60, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at home after a brief illness. He was born in Illinois on September 9, 1961 to Forrest and Mary Ann Kelley. He served his country in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic. He was currently employed by MaxHome in Fulton. He was a Christian and a strong believer. He enjoyed fishing, especially ice fishing back home, hunting and loved his dogs.
A memorial service will be 2 PM Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the American Legion Post 49 in Tupelo.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Kelley of Tupelo; two step-children, Molly West of the home and Jordan West of Hamilton; one sister, Bonnie Strehl (Gary) of Traverse City, MI; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert (Bob) Kelley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society.
For condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
MEMO, FLAG, UNITED LOGO
David Rasberry
NEW ALBANY - David Anthony Rasberry, 81, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, while surrounded by his family, went to his heavenly home. He was born October 23, 1940 to Clarence Rasberry and Virginia Fleeyner in Princeton, Indiana. He attended Gardner High School in Laurel and graduated high school in Ellisville, Mississippi. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He grew up in Laurel, MS where he met and married the love of his life, Diane Tindall, in 1957 and together they built a life, home, and family in New Albany. Mr. Rasberry was a truck/auto mechanic and was co-owner and operator of DC Service Center in New Albany, MS. He enjoyed motorcycles, woodworking, and as a member of the NRA, he was an avid gun supporter, but above all else, he loved and adored his grandchildren. He leaves an empty spot that will be hard to fill. His family and friends will miss him greatly. He was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church.
A visitation for Mr. Rasberry will be on Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 1:00 pm till the start of the service at 3:00 pm, with Bro. Randy Buse officiating. Both will take place at United Funeral Service. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Rasberry, one daughter DeeDee Rasberry Files (Donald), one son, Codie Tindall Rasberry (Linda); five grandchildren, Anthony Rasberry, Jonde Hood, Dustin Rasberry, Jeremy Files, and Hilliary Rasberry; and fifteen great-grandchildren: Brittani, Bethani, Mavryck, Hawkyns, Lexi, Jayni, Silas, Sydney, Jasper, Owen, Jax, Davis, Ronin, Tank, and Lux.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Skipper and Stevie; and one great-grandson, Jagger Zinzer.
In honor of his service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and funeral service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Glenn Parks
WREN - Glenn Russell Parks, 74, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Amory on September 25, 1947 to Jesse James and Lillie Griffin Parks. He married Mary Jean Parks and prior to his retirement, he worked for True Temper Sports for 37 years. He also Pastored for 15 years but was a member of Union Grove UMC. He was 1st African American School Board member and President at the Nettleton School District. Glenn loved to mow the lawn, sit on the porch, read the Bible and preach His word. He loved spending time and joking around with his children and grandchildren and was known to joke around with them. Much of his time, he like to watch Gunsmoke.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Union Grove Cemetery with Pastor Maurice McIntosh officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is honored to assist the Parks family.
In addition to his wife, Mary Parks, he is survived by two sons, Mario Jermaine Parks of Wren and Eric Markeith Parks (Debra) of Amory; daughters, Sundra Dobbs of Aberdeen, LaRondia Kelly (Lawrence) of Clinton, Andrea Davis (Aunshea) of Nettleton, and Felicia Deavens (Vincent) of Aberdeen; one brother, Eddie Parks (Azzi) of Amory; his brothers-in-law, Raymond Garth and Willie C. Wright; grandchildren, LaKeshia Dobbs, Jerrod Lucas, Jeremy Dobbs, Quinton White, Stephanie Deavens, Kendrick Hall, Shakiya Townsend, Matthew Straughter, Cameron Parks, Kipton Parks, Madelyn Parks, Tonie Bell, Reginald Parks, Javon Parks, Jaquan Parks, Jamario Kelly, Kambriah Virgil, Auntarius Davis, and Ahmad Davis; 21 great grandchildren; close friends, Pastor Maurice McIntosh, Pastor Leon Griffin, and Louis Harper.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Tabitha Parks; and sisters, Elaine Garth and Doris Wright.
Visiting hours will be on Wednesday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Emma Belle Vinson Vance
UNION COUNTY - On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Emma Belle Vinson Vance, 94, resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in Union County.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Vance were held at 11 AM Saturday, January 15 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. Burial followed in Enterprise Cemetery.
Mrs. Vance was born on November 20, 1927 in Lafayette County, MS, the daughter of the late Adam Vinson and Carrie Belle Baker. She was a graduate of the Macedonia Public School System and was employed as a Certified Nurse Assistant for Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County for thirty years.
A member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church, Mrs. Vance was a 50 year member of of the Eastern Star. She will be remembered for her love of crossword puzzles , find a word puzzles and the many talents she had with her hands that included quilting, sewing and crocheting.
Loving memories will continue to be shared by two children, Mark Vance of Myrtle and Judy Duvall of Blue Springs, one sister, Lillian Bishop of Sycamore, Il, six grandchildren, Michael Duvall (Sandra), Paul Duvall (Angie), Shane Vance (Kim), Shawn Vance, Jodi Vance and Melinda Holland. six great grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Vance, two sons, Tony Vance and Paul Lynn Vance, one sister, Ruth Hill and seven brothers, Hullette, E.J., Cletis, Eugene, Quinton, Clinton and Vance.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Vance family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO
Emma "Ray" Merritt
AMORY - Emma "Ray" Merritt, 86, passed away on January 14, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Monica Hamblin
MYRTLE - Monica Lynn VanLandingham Hamblin, 61, passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 22, 1960 in Jackson, MS to Wayne T. VanLandingham and Bobbie E. Albin VanLandingham. She was a receptionist and secretary for North MS Medical Center Radiology Department. She enjoyed crafting, making flower arrangements and reading; but what she loved the most was spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Johnny Rakestraw officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Rickey Hamblin; a son, Rickey R. Hamblin, Jr; a daughter, Jessica T. Simpson (Matthew); three sisters, Diann V. Brown, Debbie V. Presley (Andy), and Allison VanLandingham; a brother, Wayne A. "Benjy" VanLandingham (Margaret); and three grandchildren, Sarah, Mackenzie, and John Taylor Simpson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Bill Brown.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Dyllen Hester
TUPELO - Dyllen Scott Hester, at age 27, died Friday, January 7, 2022 at his residence in the Guntown area. Dyllen was born in Amory, Ms. on June 13, l994 to Terry Hester and Donnyell Butler Hester. He attended school at Nettleton for several years and graduated from Hatley High School in 2012. Dyllen enjoyed life, lived large and made many friends over his young life. He was a master at conversation and had a splendid personality that attracted people to him. Dyllen was a patriotic American, serving in the U. S. Army and the Mississippi National Guard, in the Booneville Unit, at the time of his death. He was branch manager of People Link in Tupelo. A Mason, Dyllen had a deeply personal spirituality. He was raised in the Pentecostal faith and became non denominational as an adult. He loved his wife, his children, his extended family and his large circle of friends from all walks of life.
A service, with military honors, celebrating his life will be held at 4 PM Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Visitation for the public begins at 2 PM Sunday and continues until service time. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Dyllen is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Hester of Tupelo; 3 children, C.J. Hester and Skyler Hester of Hatley and Brantly Hester of Nettleton; his parents, Terry and Donnyell Hester of Hatley; two brothers, Levi hester (Lindsey) and Reed Hester all of Hatley; two bonus children, Sadie Waycaster and Bentley Sellars; his grandmothers, Martha Hester of Nettleton and Shirley Butler of Wren; a nephew, Camden Hester. his in laws, Brandy and Matt Barkley of Booneville and his grandparents in law, Mary and Jerry Lindley of Baldwyn. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Paul Hester and Donnie Butler.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO
Diann Powell
PONTOTOC - Diann Powell, 65, passed away on January 14, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.