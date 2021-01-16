Victor A. Garmon
TUPELO – Victor A. Garmon, 65, passed away on January 15, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Randy Williams BALDWYN – Randy Williams, 55, passed away on January 16, 2021, at his home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Ricky Hollis
GONZALES, LOUISIANA – Ricky Hollis, 59, passed away on January 15, 2021, in Mathiston, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Elbert Junior Sullivan
NETTLETON – Elbert Junior Sullivan, 83, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Rev. Sammy Raper officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery.
Ronnie L. Bethay
BRANDON – Ronnie L. Bethay, 66, passed away on January 14, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Marjorie Adams
BALDWYN – Marjorie “Argie” Ann Adams, 87, passed away on January 13, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Marjorie was born May 7, 1933 to Abbie and Maggie Grisham Adams. She was a graduate of Baldwyn High School and Mississippi State College for Women (now Mississippi University for Women). She retired from General Motors Acceptance Corporation where she was employed in Florida and Mississippi. She was a member of First Christian Church of Baldwyn. She enjoyed world travel with her friends and family. Playing Yahtzee with her hometown friends was a favorite pastime. Spending time with her family brought great joy.
Argie was survived by four nephews, Mike Adams, Bill Loyd, Rob Adams and Chris Adams; five nieces, Eadie Lloyd, Judy Tucci, Debbie Thornburg, Kathi Mosley and Jan Smith; (19) great and great-great- nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Earl Adams and Guy Adams; one sister, Berta Lou Loyd and one niece, Vicki Adams.
Graveside services will be Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3:00 p. m. at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery with Brother Kelly Carmichael officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, P. O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mary Cummings
DORSEY – Mary Cummings, 61, passed away on January 14, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Nelson Ryan
WHEELER – Stanley Nelson Ryan, 87, passed away at the NMMC from complications of the corona virus on Friday, January 15, 2021. He enjoyed deer hunting, working in his yard and garden. He was a longtime educator and administrator for the Prentiss County School System. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in the Korean conflict.
Due to the corona virus, a private service and burial was held Friday afternoon, January 15, 2021 at Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Peggy McCoy Ryan of Wheeler; daughter, Carolyn Brown (Larry) of Wheeler; brothers, Ted Ryan (Sherry) of Hope Well and Bobby Ryan (Billye Sue) of Booneville; grandchildren, Ryan Brown of Louisiana and Emily DeVoss (Gary) of Baldwyn; great-grandchildren, Kate Brown, Brody DeVoss and Gage DeVoss; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vinnie and Vera Miller Ryan and a brother, Junior Ryan.
Please make memorials to a charity of your choice in our loved ones memory.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ricky Joe Hopper
WALLS – Ricky Joe Hopper, 72, of Walls, MS, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 14th, 2021. Papa Hopper, as he was affectionately known, started out as a farmer in rural Mississippi; he was a Vietnam war veteran; and he worked for many years at, and retired from, Firestone. He is preceded in death by his son, Ricky Hopper II. He leaves behind his wife, Sandra Hopper; two children, Bryan (Debbie) Hopper and Diane (Steve) Buck; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a small grave-side service at Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery in Ripley, MS, on Sunday, January 17th at 1:00 pm. McBride Funeral Home will be in charge.
Due to Covid 19 the family is requesting that all in attendance please be aware of the CDC recommendations as to masks, and social distancing.
Condolences for the Hopper family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Randal “Grizz” Lynn Potts
BALDWYN – Randal “Grizz’ Lynn Potts, 64, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the NMMC after an extended illness. He was born on November 24, 1956 to Becky Ward. Grizz enjoyed working with heavy equipment and hotrods. He loved being outdoors and helping people.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. William Copeland and Bro. Chuck Boxx officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Grizz leaves behind one daughter, Tammi Burcham of Saltillo; son, Wes (Paula) Smith of Tremont; two brothers, Donny ‘Dog” Potts and Kenny (Nikola) Ward of Baldwyn; sister, Melody (William) Copeland of Dry Creek; a loving mother-in-law, Linda Nichols of Baldwyn; sister-in-law, Tina (Chuck) Kelton of Booneville; (8) grandchildren, Reed, Kadin, Kage, Destiny, Lily, Isabella, MaryBeth and Christopher; one great-grandchild, Henliegh; his two best friends, Mr. Tom Williams and Robin Conwill.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nib and Nell Turner; mother, Becky Ward; wife, Sheila Potts; father-in-law, Bobby Nichols and his daughter, Tina Whitley.
Pallbearers will be Robin “Roundman” Conwill, Mr. Tom Williams, Jimmy “Funky” Fortner and Ray Alexander.
Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jimmy Lindsey
FULTON – Jimmy Wayne Lindsey, 67, went to be with his Lord in Heaven on January 14, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1953, in Russellville, Alabama, to Emory and Martha Elizabeth Smith Lindsey. He was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. He was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed his animals, coon-hunting, and the outdoors.
Graveside services will be at 1 pm Saturday, January 16, at the Keyes Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Amos officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Nita Mabus Lindsey; three sons, Jason Lindsey of Smithville, Jordan Lindsey (Christine) of Oxford, and Joshua Lindsey of Fulton; two daughters, Heather Dancer (James) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Kelly Baker (Eric) of Phil Campbell, AL; three sisters, Rosemary Beard (Hershel) of Muscle Shoals, AL, Catherine Thrasher of Hatton, AL, Annette Beem (Freddie) of Tuscaloosa AL; ten grandchildren, Tyler Lindsey, Thomas Lindsey, Talon Lindsey; Fynn Lindsey, Anne Marie, Makayla Baker, Seth Baker, Lydia Dancer, Isabella Dancer, and Preston Dancer.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Lindsey; two sisters, Margarite Lindsey, and Betty Borden; and his parents.
Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until service time at Keyes Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Judy Sanders
BOONEVILLE – Judy Sanders passed away on January 14, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born on July 25, 1960 and she was a homemaker.
A private family service will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Terry Etheridge officiating.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Windham (Eric) of Saltillo and Nellie Rena Bryant (Lloyd) of Walnut; (3) sisters, Betty Scott (Jackie of Booneville), Dorce Green (Donnie) of Mooreville and Joyce Westmoreland of Baldwyn ; grandchildren, Dillon Irvin, Devon Bryant, Balin Tackitt and Brandon Tackitt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herchel and Dale Runions Sanderson; husband, Ronnie Sanders; sister, Sara Hand and two brothers, Bobby Sanderson and Randy Sanderson.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Expressions if sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Charles Hamblin
BALDWYN – Charles Hamblin, 78, passed away on January 10, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed fishing, watching television, especially boxing and he loved his dog. He was a mechanic at Windham Ford and he was a Baptist.
Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Donny Hamblin officiating.
He is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Mary M. Redden Hamblin of Baldwyn; (3) daughters, Nena Tucker, Leah Ashby and Janice Hamblin all of Arkansas; step-daughter, Margie Lynn Williams of Ripley; son, Charles Hamblin (Christy) of Pontotoc; step-sons, Danny C. Sanders of Baldwyn, David Sanders of Saltillo and Jamie Williams of Baldwyn; brother, J. W. Hamblin of Jericho; (3) grandchildren, Olivia Hamblin, Sadie Mae Hamblin and Cayley West; (2) great-great-grandchildren, Emilee Gabrielle Tucker and Hendrix Tucker; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Effie Samples Hamblin; grandchild, Curtiss Tucker; sister, Virginia Herring; brothers, W. O. Hamblin, Robert Hamblin and Tince Hamblin.
Visitation was Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ruth Wilbanks Pittman
WALNUT – Ruth Wilbanks Pittman, 88, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She was born April 29, 1932, to Garvis and Josephine Morphis Wilbanks in Tippah County – Mississippi. Ruth was a retired beautician, and a member of West Ripley Baptist Church in Ripley.
Graveside Services will be at 2:30 P.M. Sunday January 17, 2021 at Union Cemetery in Chalybeate, MS with Bro. Bill Baker, Bro. Wayne Flake and Bro. Will Livingston officiating.
Ruth is survived by a son: Myron Flake (Diane Marie) of Walnut, MS; two daughters: Teresa Wilbanks (Don) of Bartlett, TN, Sheri Walden (David) of Collierville, TN; one sister: Wardie Faye Taylor of Walnut, MS; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband: C.D. Flake the father of her children and her second husband: Morris Pittman.
Pallbearers will be Jason Walden, Chris Walden, Seth Flake, John Caldwell, Jacob Caldwell, Ronnie Ragan.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bradley Wilbanks, Joshua Wilbanks, Michael Wilbanks.
Expressions of sympathy for the Pittman family may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the family is requesting that all in attendance please observe all CDC recommendations concerning masks and social distancing.
Bobby Price
QUINCY COMMUNITY – Bobby Wayne Price, 73, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center–Gilmore in Amory. He was born on September 28, 1947 in Aberdeen to Bill Price and Eva Price Harden. Bobby was a proud veteran serving in the Alabama National Guard the United States Marine Corps for 25 years, which he would talk about often given the opportunity. He married the love of his life, the former Ann Sansing on November 24, 1966, and he was a deacon and active member of the First Baptist Church in Gattman. He served in the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart for his bravery and injuries received. Bobby earned a Bible degree from North MS Baptist Bible Institute and he always stood for the flag and he loved his God, his country and his family. In his spare time, you could find Bobby working outdoors or in his shop; however, his greatest joy was spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a member of the Marine Corps League.
Funeral services will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Bryan Richardson and Bro. John Walden officiating. Burial will follow in the Lann Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Ann Sansing Price of Quincy; three daughters, Melissa Walden (John) of Amory, Stacy Woods (Tony) of Amory, and Victoria Zappa of Quincy; 9 grandchildren, Tyler Walden-Leavell (Alex), Jared Walden-Leavell (Lindsey), Kelsey Walden Caldwell (Cody), Linsey Walden Jones (Dustin), Dylan Woods (Brandy), David Woods, Marley Walden, Ryle Taylor, and Molly-Kayte Taylor; 5 great grandchildren, Sawyer Leavell, Wesley Caldwell, Ellie Leavell, Serra Kate Jones, Lincoln Leavell, and was anticipating his sixth great grandchild in July, Sadie Woods; two sisters, Judy Malone Coln of Nashville and Melba Garner of Tupelo; and fur babies, Biscuit and Blackie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dorothy Kimbhal and Catherine Stoddard; and two brothers, Leroy Price and Billy Price.
Pallbearers will be David Woods, Dylan Woods, Jared Walden-Leavell, Cody Caldwell, Tyler Walden-Leavell, and Dustin Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be lifelong friends, Robert Earl Fowlkes, Lonnie Green, Paul Gosa, Robert Renfroe, Jerry Goldsborough and his Marine Corps family.
Visitation will on Saturday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the entire ICU staff of NMMC-Amory; to Brittney, Melissa, Barbara, and other nurses who personally cared for Bobby; to Xtreme Kids Early Learning Center staff; and to his grandson, Jared Walden for using his God-given gift in medicine to be strong, informative, giving the best care to Papaw and all his family during this difficult time.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Dean Moore
FULTON – Shelby Dean Moore, 84, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Courtyards Nursing Home in Fulton. He was born in Itawamba County on June 18, 1936 to the late Simm Lee Moore and the late Lula Castleberry Moore. He farmed at an early age and later in life, owned and operated a sawmill and Dean Moore Logging for over 70 years. Dean was an avid outdoorsman and an accomplished hunter of deer, turkey, and anything else. He won several awards for coon dog hunting as well. He loved being around his family and friends; but more than these he truly loved the Lord. He was a wonderful example of a hard working, honest business man to many.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday January 17, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Sunday. Burial will be at Castleberry Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Janice (Danny) Johnson; sons: Tony (Pam) Moore of Fulton, Paul Dean (Mary) Moore of Mantachie, Sonny Lee Moore of Fulton; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Skeen.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife of 67 years, Myrtle Moore, and several brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Johnson, Michael Moore, Preston Moore, Drake Moore, Tripp Moore, Casey Moore, Shelby Moore, Nathan Elrod.
Honorary pallbearers are Junior Taylor, Terry Moore, Gary Coleman, Rodney Forrest, Marty Johnson, Keith Estes, Billy Harris, Steve Elrod, Benji South.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Mike Wilson
SNOWDOWN COMMUNITY – William Michael “Mike” Wilson, 63, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at his home in the Snowdown Community. He was a member of Snowdown Church of Christ. He was retired from the Mississippi Forestry Commission. He enjoyed going to flea markets, being outdoors, animals and fast cars.
Graveside services will be 3:30 pm on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery with Mike Floyd officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 pm on Sunday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Michelle Wilson Shaw (Denny) of Wheeler; his granddaughter, Kenzie Shaw of Wheeler; his brother, Donald Wilson of Snowdown; his sisters, Wanda Isbell (Mike) of Burnsville and Hilda Lambert (Rick) of Iuka; his caretakers, Anita Bullock (Jackie) of Cairo and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Willard Wilson; his brother, Bobby Wayne Wilson; his sister, Wilma Lynn Wilson and his niece, Jessica Wilson.
Pallbearers are Chad, Caleb, Corey and Ryan Wilson, Danny Ray Hall and Michael Isbell.
Honorary pallbearers are the MS Forestry Commission.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Jenifer Brown
GOLDEN – Jenifer Cromeans Brown, 64, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, AL. She was born October 7, 1956, in Red Bay, to Junior and Jewel Keeton Cromeans. She was member of the Walker Missionary Baptist Church. She was a seamstress at Golden Manufacturing for 24 years.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 17, at the Walker Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Walker House Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her mother, Jewel Cromeans of Golden; four children, Matthew Brown (Bobbie), Marie Johnson (Ricky), Timothy Brown (Andrea), and Bradley Brown (Allyissa), all of Golden; one brother, Grayling Cromeans (Shelia) of Dennis; seven grandchildren, Jacob Dill (Grace), Tierra Hood (Dylan), Caleb Brown, Chandler Brown, Samuel Brown, Jeffery Orbin Brown, and Andrew Kayson Brown; one great grandchild, Livi Grace Dill; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orbin Brown; and her father, Junior Cromeans.
Pallbearers will be Gavin Cromeans, Benjie Ewing, Ronnie Tucker, Lloyd Cromeans, Jr., Tommy Mayhall, and J.C. Torrence.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Visitation will continue Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
David Dickerson
MOOREVILLE – David Arlon Dickerson, 74, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born April 25, 1946, in Tupelo to David Clienton and Mildred Marie Lyles Dickerson. He was self-employed in the painting and drywall business for many years and later joined his daughter Shelia Oswalt in owning D & O Drywall. He served six years in the Army National Guard. David was an exceptional carpenter who enjoyed wood work, hunting, fishing, and collecting and making knives.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, January 18, at the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Michelle Sheffield (Russell), and his son, Matthew Dickerson (Tasha), all of Mooreville; his son-in-law, Claude Oswalt; one sister, Glenda Dill (Scotty) of Alpine; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Langley (Ryan), Mallory Oswalt (Ben Williams), Blake Teeters (Summer Price), Seth Sheffield, Lee Ann Oswalt, Tammy Oswalt, Will Sheffield, Bryleigh Dickerson, and Paisleigh Dickerson; great-grandchildren, Ridge Langley, Jensen Langley, and baby J.C. Teeters due in April; an honorary daughter, Kim Robinson; a special nephew, Dewayne Dickerson; one brother-in-law, James Taylor (Mary) of Illinois; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Dorothy Lee “Dot” Dickerson; one daughter, Shelia Oswalt; a grandson, Caleb Sheffield; his parents, Client and Marie Dickerson; one brother, Bobby Dickerson; and an infant sister, Dorothy Dickerson.
Pallbearers will be Tony Dickerson, Lyndon Mays, James Estes, Danny McDonald, Mac Gregory, Neil Gregory, Scotty Dill and Buddy Loyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Dewayne Dickerson and, in memory, the late Tim Dickerson.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time Monday at Dorsey Memorial Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the Dickerson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
James Gregory
MYRTLE – James Wilson Gregory, 86, went to his heavenly home Friday, January 15, 2021 at his residence in Myrtle. He was born May 2, 1934 to Bryant and Letha Doan Gregory. Mr. Gregory married to the love of his life, Glenda Cowart Gregory, and was married for 54 years. He was affectionately known as “Nook” or “Boo Boo”, and was a very loving and caring father, husband, and friend. He retired from teaching at Myrtle Attendance Center, where he taught for 32 years. He was a member at Locust Grove Baptist Church, and loved his family, the outdoors, flowers, and watching birds. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 10 am till Noon, services will begin at 12 Noon at Locust Grove Baptist Church with Bro Doug Horton officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Cowart Gregory of Myrtle; one daughter, Jill Gregory Kent (Stephen) from New Albany; one son, Dr. Jason Gregory (Shelia) from Charleston, SC; and one brother, Sam Gregory from Tupelo; and four grandchildren, Anna, Madison, Zane, and Ella.
He is preceded in death by; his parents and 10 siblings.
Pallbearers will include; David Skinner, Ray Skinner, Greg Pirkle, Stephen Skinner, Ray Gregory Jr., Allen Rodgers, and Robert Skinner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made at Locust Grove Baptist Church Youth fund, 1202 CR 126 New Albany, MS 38652
On line condolences can be made at www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Gary Keith Browning
PONTOTOC – Gary Keith Browning, 63, passed away January 15, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Gary attended Hayseed Cowboy Church, was an outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and camping.
Gary is survived by his wife, Paula Browning; sister, Nancy Yates (Hugh) of New Albany; brothers, Nickey Browning (Brenda) of Pontotoc, Roger Browning (Rebecca) of New Albany, and Tim Browning (Anita) of Ecru; and a special nephew, Payton McGee of Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leighton and Winnie Browning.
Services will be Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11 AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Elder Roger Browning officiating. Face masks are required. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 17, 5-8 PM and Monday, January 18, 10 AM until service time.
Charles McMillen
PONTOTOC – Charles McMillen, 81, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS from complications of Covid. He was born January 26, 1939 to C.G. “Red” McMillen and Marion Hardy McMillen. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener, specializing in tomatoes. Charles was a retired farmer, raising cotton, soybeans, corn, hogs, and cattle.
A graveside service will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at 2 PM with Bro. Danny Prater officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Judy Fooshee (J.R. Kirkpatrick); his son, Rodney McMillen (Brenda); two brothers, Bobby McMillen (Lanelle) and Edwin McMillen; four grandsons, Justin Fooshee (Valarie), Jacob Fooshee, Zack McMillen, and Evan McMillen (Chantelle), six great-grandchildren, Abbey, Chayton, Einsley, Eevie, Ryder, and Corbyn, and a special friend, Glenda Faye.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Ann Stegall McMillen; his parents; sister, Linda Winter, and sister-in-law, Ann Russell McMillen.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS.
