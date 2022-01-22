TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Theresa Heavener Barnes, Dry Creek
James M. "Jim" Burleson, Dallas, Texas
Edith Hardy Carlock, Guntown
Aero English, Amory
Betty Hall, Mantachie
Marlon Hullett, Byhalia
Joy Kinard, Booneville
Betty Ann Lamb, Okolona
Phillip McDonald, Amory
Jean Payne, Aberdeen
Dennis Ransom, Aberdeen
Vera Nell Riley Taylor, Nettleton
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Mr. Johnny Patterson
Shannon
Arrangements incomplete
Mrs. Betty Lamb of Okolona
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Monday at Lee Memorial Funeral home.
Funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Lee Memorial Park.
MEMO
Aero English
AMORY - Aero English, 91, passed away on January 20, 2022, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Betty Ann Lamb
OKOLONA - Betty Ann Lamb, 80, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on 1:00 pm Monday, January 24, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Monday, January 24, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Joy Kinard
BOONEVILLE - Joy Hill Kinard, 83, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born June 16, 1938, to Russell and Virginia Hill. She was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Kappa Kappa Iota and Booneville Womens Club. She was a community college instructor for many years. She enjoyed flower gardening, traveling and gospel music.
A Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 23, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Alan Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery.
She is survived by one son, Russell (Melissa) Kinard; one daughter, Beth (Robby) Hultz; one sister, Judy Wilson; five grandchildren, JR (Ashley), Rachel, Madison (Nick), Jose and Alexander; and one great-grandchild, Shay.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers are JR Kinard, Jose Hultz, Alexander Hultz, Joe Kelly, Chris Morris and Brent Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers are Deryl Saylors and Myron Coats.
Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Marlon Hullett
BYHALIA - Marlon Hullett, 46, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Methodist Hospital Germantown in Germantown. Services will be on Sunday, January 23,2022 at 1PM at Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation will be on 1hr before service at Shiloh Baptist Church. Burial will follow at at Church Cemetery. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Theresa Heavener Barnes
DRY CREEK - Theresa Heavener Barnes, 58, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Phillip McDonald
AMORY - Phillip McDonald, 60, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at his home in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 1 until 3 p.m. as a memorial gathering at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Betty Hall
MANTACHIE - Betty Sue Dill Hall, 80, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 11, 1941 to the late Boyd Dill Sr. and the late Mary Ann Knox Dill in Itawamba County. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, planting flowers, and spending time with family and friends.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 am on Monday January 24, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband; Arlis Wayne Hall, Sr. of Mantachie, daughter; Angelia Sue (Steve) Cox of Amory, grandchildren; Crystal Mendenez, Kellie Hall, Rain Hall, and Lakoda Hall, 3 great grandchildren, sisters; Mary Lou (Mack) Guin of Marietta, Patrica Ann Hendrix of Tremont, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Boyd and Mary Ann Dill, son; Arlis Wayne Hall, Jr., and 7 brothers.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
MEMO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Dennis Ransom
ABERDEEN - Dennis Ranson, 76, died on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his home in Wren. He was born in Aberdeen, MS on April 17, 1945 to the late Frank Ransom, Jr. and Mariward Garner Ransom. Dennis grew up in Aberdeen, graduating from Aberdeen High School, Class of 1963. He went on to earn a business degree from Mississippi State University. After graduating, he worked with his family at Central Insurance until his retirement in 1996. In 1993 he married his sweetheart, Janet Dickerson Ransom. They were married for nearly 29 years. He was a member of North Mississippi Worship Center in Wren. Dennis enjoyed watching his beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs. Athletic himself, Dennis could play just about any sport. He was an avid fisherman, loved to dance and was a true Bulldog fan.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Janet Dickerson Ransom, Aberdeen; sister, Mary Em Walters (Mike), Aberdeen; step sons, Chad Sullivan, Okolona and Mitch Sullivan (Lori), Nettleton; nieces, Heather Hanna (Melissa), Starkville and Tissa Honeycutt (Jonathan), Hamilton; six grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; sister and brother in law, Kelli and Bruce Krumcke and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Frank Ransom, III.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Dudley Nash officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mitch Sullivan, Jonathan Honeycutt, Ran Honeycutt, Mike Walters, Joe Fears and J.T. Winders. Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Sullivan, William Drake, David Dabbs, Bruce Krumcke, Bryce Krumcke, Clay Krumcke and staff of the NMMC Hospice Unit.
There will be no visitation and everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home at 2:45 PM on Sunday.
Memorials may be given to the North MS Worship Center or a charity of choice.
MEMO, PHOTO, WATERS LOGO
Edith Hardy Carlock
GUNTOWN - Edith Hardy Carlock, 92, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Creekside Assisted Living in Saltillo. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music, and tending to her flowers and garden. She loved going to church and spending time with her family. She was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Tim Green officiating and assisting him will be Bro Ronnie Hill and Bill Smith. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Guntown.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Morgan of Saltillo, Peggy Smith (Dodlar) of Saltillo, Nancy Carlock of Saltillo, Donna McGill (Mickey) of Guntown, Debbie Hill (Ronnie) of Mantachie and Steve Carlock (Rhonda) of Saltillo; brothers, Billy Hardy (Hazel) of Baldwyn and James Hardy (Betty) of Tupelo; grandchildren, Bill Smith (Wendy) of Saltillo, Shannon McGill (Michele) of Huntsville, AL, Jamie McGill (Michelle), Amy Hernandez (John) of Tupelo, Jeremy Carlock of Niceville Florida, Beth Allen (Eric) of Birmingham, AL, Heather Grissom (Jason) of Mantachie, Adam Hill (Amy)of Auburn community and Katie Young (Tyler) of Saltillo; Great-grandchildren Caleb and Kylie Pappa, Jordan Smith (Farris) and Hardy Smith, Cade, Sydney and Charlie Allen, Emma and Callie McGill, Jaycee Vick (Cody), Ellie and Miles Carlock, Tatum and Landry Young, Loden and Abby Grissom, Eli and Avery Hill; great-great-grandson, Elijah McGill; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Miles Carlock; parents, Troy and Lillie Melton Hardy; sister Louise Turner, brother Ellis Hardy, son-in-law, Tim Morgan; great-grandchild, Kassadee McGill;
Her grandsons will serve as her pallbearers.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 until service time at 3:00 p. m.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Pleasant Valley Methodist Church (Cemetery fund).
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Vera Nell Riley Taylor
NETTLETON - Vera Nell Riley Taylor, age 93, departed this life and entered her eternal home on January 20, 2022, at the Meadows in Fulton, MS, where she had resided for the last four years. She was born on November 13, 1928, in Lee County, MS to Benjamin Harrison Riley and Nancy Ola Smith Riley.
She was a 1948 graduate of Nettleton High School. She then began working at Reed's Manufacturing in Nettleton, before meeting and marrying the love of her life, James Theron "Tiny" Taylor on May 31, 1958. Together they built a life of love where she became a homemaker helping raise their two children. When their children were older, she went back to work in the Nettleton School Cafeteria before retiring in 1992 to enjoy her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, gospel music, watching the Golden Girls, and cooking for her family in which she was exceptional. She was wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Vera is survived by her son, James Richard Taylor (Melinda), Nettleton; daughter, Janice Taylor McCollum (Ronald), Nettleton; grandchildren, Bethany McCollum Canyon (Chris), Nettleton, James Kyle Taylor, Columbus, MS, Erin Taylor (Fiance Jesse Spruill), Nettleton; great-grandchildren, Rilee, Taylor, and Addison Canyon; Braxten and Brenton Taylor; her sister, Mary Etta Riley McKinley (Sam), Canton, MS; several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; brothers, Hansford, Lunceford, and Dorsey Riley; a sister, Annie Laura Riley Tanner; and special grand-daughter, Emily Grace McCollum.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Wesley Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery, Nettleton, MS, with pallbearers being Kyle Taylor, Bill Riley, Chris Canyon, Jesse Spruill, Randy Blake, Bobby Jean Johnson, and Tony Riley. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home in Amory.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at The Meadows for the exceptional care, love, and compassion that she received during her stay.
MEMO, PHOTO
James M. "Jim" Burleson
DALLAS, TEXAS - James M. (JIM) Burleson, Jr transitioned to his heavenly home on January 20, 2022. Born Nov 22, 1932 in Tupelo, MS to JM and Bertie Monroe Burleson, Jim was one of seven siblings. He excelled in academics and music in the Tupelo schools then went to Abilene Christian University where he majored in business.
Jim served in the US Army and subsequently relocated to Dallas in 1957 where he married Irene Bagley of Paris, TX, in 1964. They adopted Jeff Burleson in 1967 and settled as a family in University Park. Jim was a member at the Preston Road church of Christ for 65 years where he served as a deacon for nearly 40 of those years. He is fondly remembered for his many acts of quiet service and his love of singing with the worship team.
Aside from a long and successful career as a wholesale merchant at the Dallas Market Center, Jim enjoyed a retirement career at Preston Luggage and Gifts in Dallas. Moments of fame as "Jim the luggage man" on the David Letterman show offered seasons of fond remembrance and conversation.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Irene, and son, Jeff, as well as his parents, his brother, Aaron, and sisters, Mildred, Mabel and Mary Frances. He is survived by his sisters Jean Carlock of Blytheville, Arkansas, and Claudia Richardson of Atlanta, GA and his many nieces and nephews.
Caregivers at The Forum, friends from Preston Road church, the Preston Road worship team, the Waugh girls and Colgate neighbors, especially the Gonzalez family, have made Jim's final years enriching. He often said that the loss of his wife and son were replaced by the love of the Gonzalez girls and the Waugh girls whom he loved like grandchildren he never had!
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Preston Road Church of Christ, 6409 Preston Road on Monday, January 24 at 2 pm with visitation before the service starting at 1 pm. Farland Clark, Minister of Pastoral Care, will officiate. Arrangements are being managed by Hughes Family Tribute Center. He will be laid to rest at Restland Cemetery alongside his wife and son.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Jim at Preston Road Church of Christ, 6409 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75225 or City Square Ministries, 1610 Malcolm X Boulevard, Dallas TX 75226.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Jean Payne
ABERDEEN - Lovella Jean Jackson Payne, 89, born in Augusta County, Virginia, departed this life at the Columbus MS Baptist Memorial Hospital on Sunday, January 16, 2022, with her daughter, Pamela Edwards by her side.
Jean and her husband Beck lived most of their lives in Richmond, VA. They had a wonderful life together and built a beautiful retirement home at Lake Gaston, North Carolina, where they spent great times with family and friends. They enjoyed an early retirement and spent many years wintering in Key Largo, Florida, where they made life-long friends and memories that they both cherished. Jean was a porcelain artist who taught China Painting for 21 years. Jean started painting in Richmond VA and taught at Halifax Community College in North Carolina from 1988 to 1996. She was a member of the International Porcelain Art Teachers, The World Organization of China Painters and president of The Virginia Porcelain Artist Club for three years. Her works were published in two of the magazines of these organizations. She had three first place awards that went to the Museum of Porcelain Art in Oklahoma City and won best in the state of North Caroline at the World Convention. One of her students wrote "She has one of those "magic" brushes which she has acquired through years of patience, practice and painting."
In 1996 they moved to Aberdeen, Mississippi, where they owned an historic Victorian home and opened it for annual Pilgrimage home tours.
Jean is survived by a daughter, two sons and their spouses, and four grandchildren. They are Pamela Edwards (Jim) of Aberdeen, MS, LTC (Ret) Carey R. Payne (Alice), and Jason A. Payne, Sr. (Christene); and her four grandchildren, April Payne Hoar, Jasmine Payne, Jason Payne Jr., and Jacob Payne. She is survived also by a special niece, Heather Jinmaku-Brown (Charles), and sister, Dana Martin. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Beckwith Ashby Payne, Jr., parents, Lacey Herman and Arabella Armstrong Jackson, brothers Overton, Duby, Johnny, Calvin, Joe Jackson, and a sister Deloris Jackson.
The family makes a special thank you to the staff, nurses and care givers at Garden Suites Assisted Living in Aberdeen, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her memory to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 54, Aberdeen, MS 39730.
The memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Aberdeen, Mississippi, with the Very Rev. Sandra DePriest officiating on Sunday, January 30th at 3:00. Visitation is 2:00 until service. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge.
