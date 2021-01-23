Lacy Potter
ENDVILLE – Lacy Potter, 87, joined our Lord’s Heavenly Choir Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was a life long resident of Endville, MS. Born Lacy David Potter, to George Rufus Potter and Flossie Mae Medlock Potter on August 29, 1933 in New Harmony, MS. He graduated from Sherman High School, IJC – Tupelo, and Mississippi College, where he majored in religious music. Mr. Potter was a Mason and member of The Order of the Eastern Star where he sang on stage locally, statewide, and nationally. He also sang for after dinner speakers at charities and other organizations. He was choir director for Glenfield Baptist Church in New Albany, West Jackson Baptist Church in Tupelo, East Heights Baptist Church in Tupelo, Sherman Baptist Church in Sherman, and Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church. He did evangelical work that took him throughout the southeast, while managing to make several albums, coaching several quartets, and singing at numerous weddings and funerals in this area.
Mr. Potter is survived by Peggy Evans Lindley (Ronny) of Verona, Julie D. Horton Henson (John) of Endville, Faye Bowen Parish, and Bettey Bowen (Morgan) both of Orange, TX; and numerous extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Endville Cemetery at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc assisted the family. In lieu of flower donations may be made to Lee County Baptist Association or Gideon Bible Company.
Ottis Sanders
SILVERHILL, ALABAMA – Ottis “Nobody” Sanders, age 60, and a resident of Silverhill, AL, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 16, 2021 at Saad’s Hospice Retreat in Mobile, AL. Ottis was born September 8, 1960 in Merced, CA but lived in many places including Tupelo and Ecru, MS and along the southern Alabama coast.
Ottis was a former truck driver and spent some years in demolition and construction. He had numerous passions including bowling, playing pool, riding his Harley, and attending antique auctions. He attended Faith Family Fellowship Church in Robertsdale, AL until his health failed a little over a year ago.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and considered family the most important thing. He inspired everyone he met, both young and old, and had many “family members of the heart.”
Ottis was preceded in death by his parents, Dellie Ray and Lois May Sanders; two brothers, Glenn and Randy Sanders; and one sister, Joyce Sanders. He was also preceded in death by his two little fur babies, Jimbo and Queenie.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Donna Mask Sanders of Silverhill, AL; children, Jason Sanders of Fresno, CA, Jamison Sanders of Greensboro, NC, Alana Lentz (Scott) of Saltillo, MS, Kayla Merry (Keith) of Loxley, AL, and Kendall Morgan (Timothy) of Mobile, AL; nine grandchildren, Lyra, Lila, Tucker, Lucy, Shepherd, Parker, Jaylah, Haley, and Willow; five siblings, Opal White (the late G.W.) of Chowchilla, CA, James Sanders (Sharon) of Skyline, MS, Cathy Payne (the late Clifford), Bobby Wayne Sanders, and Beverly Tackett (Bobby Joe), all of Tupelo, MS; many nieces and nephews; and his two dogs, Duke and Gypsy.
His family of the heart included the family of the late Steve Carnathan, Amy and Shane Gann and children, Jason Carnathan and children, John Essex, Shannon Stewart, Adam Parnell, Skoti Newsum, and Kevin McCandless among many others.
A memorial service for close family will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Family Christian Center located at 181 Mill Street, Guntown, MS. COVID restrictions will be enforced.
Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com.
Dorothy Jean Stinson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Dorothy Jean Stinson, 82, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Private graveside services will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Mt. Moriah M. B. Church, 3193 Marianna Road, Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Monday, January 25, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel.
Anthony Harris
MYRTLE – Anthony Harris, 40, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at his residence in Myrtle. Services will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Amiziah Cemetery.
Jimmie Ann Lambert
BOONEVILLE – Jimmie Ann Lambert, 77, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 pm at First United Pentecostal Church in Booneville. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12-2 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Cains Chapel Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Troy Dow Ward
PONTOTOC – Troy Dow Pennington Ward, 81, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Troy was a longtime employee of the Pontotoc County Tax Collector’s office where she made many lifelong friends. Troy lived life to the fullest and was happiest when her home was filled with lots of family and friends, especially on Sundays. She was known for her chocolate and biscuits on Sunday mornings and her dough burgers on Sunday nights. She also loved sports, the last 55 years of her life, she could be found in the gym and on the ballfield watching her children and grandchildren play. She was also a big fan of Mississippi State, Dallas Cowboys, and Jeff Gordon. Troy was an active member of Randolph Baptist Church.
Troy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Lexie Guyson Ward; her children, Leisa Baggett (Rick), Joey Ward, Yanda Matthews (Chris), Shane Ward (Stephanie), and Shannon “Nuke” Ward; her grandchildren, Jade West Chapman (Drew), Lakyn Britt Gooch (Grant), Amanda Baggett Johnson (Josh), Ethan Donaldson (Katie), Tiffany Ward, Lexie Ward, and Kealey Ward; great-grandchildren, Kye, Lylee, Rivers, Indee, Rose, Zoey, and Raynes; sister-in-law, Laberta Pennington; brother, Joe Bryant (Rhonda); nieces and nephews, Allen Pennington, Deborah Pennington Munn, Danny Pennington, and Scotty Pennington; special family members, Richard Fitts, Mike Flaherty, and Jimmy Allen. Upon her passing, she was joyously reunited with her grandson, Chase.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur (Ott) and Dale Leone Pennington; brothers, Joe Clark Pennington and Thomas Pennington; her nephew, Jimmy Pennington.
Visitation began at 11 AM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and continued until service time of 2 PM. Bro. Gerald Finley officiated. Burial followed in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Rodney Newell, Scotty Pennington, Clint Ward, Brad Ward, Dusty Ward, Jock Adams, Mike Kelly, and Lathe Ward.
Houston Lambert
GUNTOWN – Houston John William Lambert “Papaw Hoot”, 84, of Guntown, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his home. He was born September 17, 1936 in Iuka to Dean and Maude Forrester Lambert. Houston served in the US Army. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Guntown. He loved his family. He enjoyed working on cars and cooking.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Campbelltown Cemetery in Guntown with Bro. Jerry Davidson officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his children, Gail Nastrom (Rick), Scott Lambert, Rhonda Hall all of Guntown; sister, Sue Woodward (Dan) of Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Joseph Price (Kim), Scott Price (Terry), Devin Williams, Zach Lambert (Beverly), Suzanne Williams, and Seth Daniel Lambert (Melanie); eight great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Sue Gibson Lambert, his parents, brothers, Rudolph Lambert, Garland Lambert, and Charles Lambert; sisters, Iris Wood, Lillian Mitchell; Frances Andrew; and Bonnie Easterling.
John G. Bartlett
TUPELO/FORMERLY OF SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – John G Bartlett, 83, of Tupelo, Mississippi passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021. John was born in Syracuse, NY in 1937 to Kenneth G Bartlett and Bernice V Kleinhans. He graduated Dartmouth College in 1959 and received his medical degree from Upstate New York Medical Center in 1963. John served as a chief in the US military, including time in Vietnam. He held academic positions at UCLA, Tufts and Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and served as the Infectious Disease Division chief at JHU from 1980-2006. He and his wife ‘retired’ to Tupelo around 2014 where John continued his prodigious work, authoring research papers and giving speeches. Through it all, John made time for his family, friends, hobbies and pets. It would be hard to overstate the lives he touched and we are thankful in the knowledge that he will always be an inspiration to so many.
He is survived by his sister, five children, and eight grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents and wife of more than 50 years, Jean Scott Bartlett.
No memorial services are planned at this time in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Remembrances may be made in John’s name to a favorite charity, or to the IDSA Foundation at www.idsafoundation.org.
Ray Keeton
AMORY – Grady Ray Keeton, 70, gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Born on January 21, 1950, in Amory, he was the son of the late Grady Pearson and Fannie Bell Dowdle Billingsley.
Ray grew up in Monroe County and he attended both Hatley High School and Amory High School. He began working in the local furniture industry at both Value Line and Penthouse Furniture, where he was a supervisor over the frame department. Eventually he began a career with the Amory School District, where he worked as a custodian until his retirement in 2015. Ray was outgoing, dependable, and a caring man who never met a stranger. He made many friends throughout his years of employment and he was a good friend to all.
He met the love of his life, Glenda and they were married on February 22, 1980. Together they were blessed with a large family, loving children, and wonderful grandchildren. Ray was a great provider and his family meant the world to him. His grandchildren were extra special to him yet his son, Jason was the light of his life. He was proud of Jason and his many accomplishments in life and the fine man he has become.
Ray was a member of Trace Road Baptist Church where he was a great example of a Christian man. He was passionate about children with disabilities, he was compassionate, and he was an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Amory.
In his down time, Ray loved all things outdoors as well as animals. He loved to fish and hunt in his younger days and enjoyed working in his garden. In the past couple of years he loved spending time with his four-legged best friend, Buzz. Some of his friends, with whom he solved all problems, included Charlie Lewellen, Brian jones, and Andy Cantrell. He liked to listen to Country, Gospel, and especially anything Elvis. If you didn’t watch Ray, you might get caught off guard because he was a real jokester at times. There will never be another Ray and he will be missed dearly.
The legacy of Ray will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. They are comforted knowing he is with God forever.
Left behind to treasure his memories, are his wife, Glenda Powell Keeton, Amory; sons, Jason Keeton, Amory, Bradley Parham, (Katherine), Amory, Michael Parham (Kim), Florence, AL; grandchildren, Ethan Bickerstaff, Smyrna, TN, Ryan Parham, Charlotte, C, Ashlee Parham, Amory, and Allison Parham, Amory; sister, Barbara Ann Bowen, Wellington, FL; and nieces Michella Levy and Tammy Bowen, Wellington, FL; sisters-in-laws, Donna Powell (Lisa), Columbus, MS, Diane Murray (Wade), Smithville, MS. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Fred Bowen, Jr.; his in-laws, Floyd and Marie Powell.
A graveside Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Haughton Memorial Park Cemetery in Amory, MS with Dr. Allen Simpson officiating. Pallbearers will be his family and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:30 pm until 1:40 pm, on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS.
Kelton Melton
TIPPAH COUNTY – Kelton Melton, 83, passed away on January 21, 2021, at his residence in Walnut. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Robin Enochs
TUPELO – Charles Robin Enochs, 62, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at the North MS Medical Center. He was born October 17, 1958, in Memphis, TN to Lester and Juanita Enochs. He graduated from Fairley High School and earned his BS at Memphis State University. He was a member of West Main Church of Christ and he and Jennifer were involved with the youth program Lads to Leaders. He worked at the North MS Medical Center where he was a Cardiovascular Perfusionist for 20 years and most recently a scheduler for patient’s logistics. He loved cars and attending the Blue Suede Cruise. He loved to travel and spending time with his wife and dog, Izzy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jennifer Joines Enochs of Tupelo; one sister, Barbara Willoughby (Gary) of Southaven; his in-laws, Rev. Ken and Sue Joines of Olive Branch; three nephews, Chris Willoughby (Jennifer), Chadwick Willoughby (Shannon) and Cody Willoughby (Lindsee); two cousins that were like sisters, Paula Zettergren and Judy Carroll; 4 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Bryan Edward Pullen
NEW SITE – Bryan Edward Pullen, 45, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his home in New Site. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 pm at Carters Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1-1:30 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Carters Chapel Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Jo Anna Fuston Garcia
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jo Anna Fuston Garcia, 67, passed away on January 22, 2021, at Resthaven Assisted Living Center in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Floyd Wells, Jr.
TUPELO – Floyd Wells, Jr., 61, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2 pm, graveside at Porter’s Memorial Park, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 4-6 pm, walk through at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Willie Frank McGee
BOONEVILLE – Willie Frank McGee, 73, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Oakhill M. B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home Booneville, MS.
Michael James “Biggin” Hoard
BOONEVILLE – Michael James “Biggin” Hoard, 60, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. He was a truck driver and enjoyed fishing, yard work, gardening, his cats and especially spending time with his grandchildren, He was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Kevin Balius officiating . Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife Yvonne Russell Hoard of Booneville; (2) daughters, Heather Graham (Matthew) of Indiana and Dana Skaggs Reddell (James) of Burnsville; son, Brandon Hoard (Cheryl) of Indiana; sisters, Janice Sappington (Ronny) of New Site and Tammy Jordan (Randall) of Riipley; brothers, Samuel Hoard and Jeremy Hoard (Lisa); grandchildren, Jesse, Caden, Madisyn, Hunter, Easton and Ava; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Winnie Eloise Pannell Hoard; his mother-in-law, Deborah Skaggs.
Pallbearers will be James Reddell, Matthew Graham, Brandon Hoard, Ronny Sappington, Tony Hux, Aaron Goodman, Dalvin Hurst, Stephen Chatman.
Visitation was Saturday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Christine Lann
TREMONT – Wilma Christine Lann, 86, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born July 10, 1934, to Carrell and Edith Grissom Presley. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Tremont. She was retired from Itawamba Manufacturing after 36 years of service. She enjoyed flower gardening and being around her family, especially her grandchildren.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 24, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Tremont Cemetery.
Survivors include three daughters, Judy Hammett (David) of Starkville, Cindy Rhoades of Tremont, and Tina Pierce of Fulton; nine grandchildren, Shane Hammett (Heather), Adrienne Smitherman (Will), Laura Glissen ( Paul), Kelsey Gillespie (Tim), Morgan Ruple (Josh), Amanda Gaskin (Jason), Colin Ashmore (Jade), Kirkland Rhoades, and Hayleigh Pierce (fiancé Grant); twenty- two great grandchildren; a special friend, James V. Cox.
She was preceded in death by one son, Larry Lann; two infant sisters; one infant brother; and her parents.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Sunday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Staff at The Meadows for their wonderful care.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Katy Lou Johnson Denson
FULTON – Katy Lou Johnson Denson, 73, passed away on January 23, 2021, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Tommy Shettles
ETTA – Tommy Lee Shettles, 79, died on Friday, January 22, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born September 6, 1941 in Union County to John Tommy and Cora Hearn Shettles. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and was a Mason. He loved hunting and fishing.
A family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements and will fly the U.S. Navy flag during his graveside service in honor of his service to his country.
He is survived by a sister, Cora Jackson (E.C.); two brothers, Charles Shettles (Martha) and Bobby Shettles; and by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Pickens Shettles; a sister, Elsie Bramlett; and two brothers, Guy Shettles and Lawrence Shettles.
Mr. Shettles’s nephews will serve as his pallbearers.
The family request that memorial donations be made Health Care Foundation, Inpatient Hospice, 830 South Gloster, Tupelo, MS 38801
For online condolences, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Sonny Stubblefield
ECRU – Burrah Admiral Stubblefield, 88, went to his heavenly home Thursday, January 21, 2021. He was born March 14, 1932 to Burrah Admiral and Ruby Carruth Siddall Stubblefield. He served our country in the US Army, and was a farmer and a rancher. He was a member of the American Cattle Association, and a member of Ecru Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed.
A service will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Ecru Baptist Church. A visitation will be from 1pm till the start of the service at 3. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Mr. Stubblefield is survived by his wife of 68 years, Helen Jean Hall Stubblefield, two sons; Steve Stubblefield and Terry Stubblefield, six grandchildren; Stephane Breedlove (David) from Booneville, Tonya Kulh (Brent) from Ripley, Haley Stewart (Don Kelly) from Pontotoc, Kenny Stubblefield from Winfield AL, Lynsey Robertson (Nathan) of Ripley, and Adam Stubblefield (Brandy) from Pontotoc, and ten great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Elva Jean Merritt Guin
UNION COUNTY – Elva Jean Merritt Guin, 69, passed away on January 22, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Edward Earl Stacy
MARIETTA – Edward Earl Stacy, 79, passed peacefully to his Heavenly home Saturday, January 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Vera Stacy; his sisters, Etheleen Stacy and Geraldine Stacy and his brother, Ellis (Betty) Stacy. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kay Stacy; his sister, Marie Stacy; his son, Matt Stacy (Emily); his grandchildren, Will and Freya Stacy and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be 11 am Monday, January 25, 2021 at New Site Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 5-8 pm at New Site Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Community Cemetery.
Edward dedicated his life to the work of the Lord in 1974. For the past 47 years he pastored the following churches: Casey Creek Baptist, East Marietta Baptist, Zion Baptist, Rowland Mills Baptist and New Site Baptist. For 22 1/2 years, Edward worked at the Prentiss County School District bus shop where he dedicated himself to ensuring the safe transportation to the children of the Prentiss County School District until he retired. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, gardening, raising corn and watermelons and watching over the woods that surrounded him. He enjoyed nature, his dogs and riding his fourwheeler. He enjoyed people and people enjoyed his dry humor. He also enjoyed sitting on his front porch with his wife watching the hummingbirds. Edward made friends everywhere he went and the friendships he made lasted the rest of his life.
Pallbearers are Blake Smith, Brady Smith, A.C. Nix, Francis Whitley, H.B. Lindsey and James Austin Stennett. Honorary pallbearers are; Bill Kindley, Mike Stevens, Stanley Stevens and John Harris. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ji
mmy Ray White
BOONEVILLE – Jimmy Ray White, 88, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at his home in Booneville. Services will be 2:00 Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Liberty Methodist with Bro. David English officiating and Robert Depew presenting the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Jimmy was born on July 9, 1932 in Booneville to Thomas Deverna White and Willie Dean Pardue White. He was married to Martha Bernice Dodds on June 18, 1949. He was a United States Army National Guard veteran and a member of Liberty United Methodist Church. He taught us all about how to be faithful to church gatherings and seldom missed a service, a bible study or a Sunday School lesson. He enjoyed fishing trips with his brothers to the Steel Bridge and Bay Springs Lake. He taught all of his grands to fish from the levee of his catfish pond that he proudly kept stocked and fed. Gardening was especially rewarding to him and he shared vegetables with friends, family and neighbors. He fed the multitude of us kids with his fish fries and dough burgers. He was loved immeasurably. Our loss is deeply felt.
He is survived by his children, Kathy Holley (Don), Linda Sherrill White, Judy Geno (Jr.) and Mark White (Vicki); his grandchildren, Shannon Garces (Fulton), Kim Taylor, Jody Holley (Michelle), Jennifer Dickerson (Todd), Adam White (Kim), Brian George (Caydie), Melisa Depew (Robert), Trevor George (Ashley), Dudley White (Tiffany), Brandi Reese (Corey), Hope McCoy (Jonathan) and Manny Geno; his great-grandchildren, Erin Swinney, Megan Garces, Denisa Chase (Ronnie) and Easton Holley (Elizabeth), Grace and Sam Taylor, Shelby Gray (Clayton), Tate Dickerson, John Adam, Kade and Taylor Brooke White, Preston and Dawson George, Dallas and Anna Jones (Taylor Brooke), Alisa Depew, Dryver, Gunner and Denver George, Tyler, Hunter and Ryley White, Case Clark and Coley Reese, Jon Thomas, Clayton and Eli McCoy, Haley Brooke and Bennett Geno, Anna Katherine Cohea (Brice); his great great-grandchildren, Avery Hamby and Skylar Chase, Tucker and Kate Cohea and Emberlynn Tigner; his brothers, Larry, Thomas K and David White and his sisters, Jean Gahagan, Diane Beck (Tim) and Laquita Bain (Bryan). He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, James; his wife, Martha and seven brothers, Joseph, Lester, Floyd, Kerry, Milton, Sam and Bobby.
Eternal rest grant unto them, Oh Lord. May the souls of the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
