TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Linda Goolsby Akins, Tippah/Desoto Counties
David Bo Chism, West Monroe, Louisiana
Aero George English, Amory
Mary Ruth Hall, Booneville
Patricia Martin, Holly Springs
Julie N. McCutcheon, Steens
Kelly Pounders, Hamilton
Grady Tate Presley, Tippah County
JoAnn Wilemon Roberts, Baldwyn
Flossie Faye Askew Sparks Turpen, Potts Camp
------------------------------------------
MEMO
Patricia Martin
HOLLY SPRINGS - Patricia Martin, 71, passed away on January 28, 2022, at Baptist East in Memphis, Tn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
MEMO
Mary Ruth Hall
BOONEVILLE - Mary Ruth Hall, 73, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 3 pm at Wheeler Church of God. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1-3 pm at Wheeler Church of God. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Julie N. McCutcheon
STEENS - Julie N. McCutcheon, 43, passed away on January 28, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Linda Goolsby Akins
TIPPAH/DESOTO COUNTIES - Linda Goolsby Akins, 82, passed away on January 27, 2022, at her daughter's residence in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
PHOTO
David Bo Chism
WEST MONROE, LOUISIANA - Funeral Service for David Bo Chism, 72, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, January 31, 2022, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Dr. Mark Fenn officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Calhoun, LA.
Mr. Chism was born March 9, 1949, in Baldwyn, MS and passed away January 27, 2022, at his residence in West Monroe, LA. He had many roles in the wholesale plumbing industry, from sales to owning his own business for many years. He loved his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Zelma Dewdrop Chism; brothers, J.W. Chism, Leroy Chism, Charles Chism, and Dewey Chism; nephews, Adam Chism and Ricky Chism; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Randy and Aline Marsh of Milan, TN.
Survivors include his wife, Jan Chism; three sons, Jeremie Chism and wife Kim, Cory Chism, and Jacob Chism; grandchildren, Caroline, Chandler, Haylee, Colton, Madisyn, and Sarah Kate; siblings, Sue Little and husband Joe, J.C. Chism and wife Teresa, Kenneth Chism and wife Carol, Jessie Chism and wife Rosemary, Betty Floyd and husband William, Jackie Chism and wife Judy, Mitch Chism and wife Tammy, and Bill Chism and wife Brenda; sister-in-law, Pat Chism; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chandler Chism, Jason Chism, Kyle Chism, Ben Clack, Randy Putnam, and Jessie Hattaway.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his brothers, J.C. Chism, Kenneth Chism, Jessie Chism, Jackie Chism, Mitch Chism, and Bill Chism.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First West or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Flossie Faye Askew Sparks Turpen
POTTS CAMP - Mrs. Flossie Faye Sparks Turpen, 91, died January 26, 2022 at Alliance Healthcare. She was a longtime owner and operator of Spark's Grocery.
She is survived by her son, Tim Sparks (Tamela); daughters, Pam Sparks and Jean Marie Sparks; step-daughter, Sharon Delaney; 4 step-grandchildren; several step-great grandchildren; several step- great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husbands, James 'Jim' Davidson Sparks and George Turpen; and sons, Robbie Lee Sparks and Jerry Wayne Sparks.
Services will be held at graveside on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 11:00 am in Potts Camp Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
WATERS LOGO
JoAnn Wilemon Roberts
BALDWYN - JoAnn Wilemon Roberts, 72, of the Houston Palestine community passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the NMMC. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, being outside and she loved taking care of her animals and spending time with her family. She worked for Baldwyn School District cafeteria before retiring from the Walmart Vision Center. JoAnn loved the Lord and she was a faithful member of Faith Bible Church.
Due to covid the family will have a private visitation and service. There will be a public visitation at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:30 - 3:30 p. m.
She is survived by a daughter, Amanda Vice (Mike) of Hackleburg, AL; sons, Mack Anthony Roberts (Gina) of Baldwyn and Adam Roberts (Stephanie) of Baldwyn; brother, Jimmy Wilemon (Johnnie) of Fulton; grandchildren, Levi Bishop (Shelbie), Sara Dickinson (Jordan), Mack Austin Bishop, Hannah Grimes (Mac), Josh Roberts (Emma), MaryGrace Bishop and Loren Roberts; (5) great-grandchildren, Bradlee Best, Collin Bishop, Luke Dickinson, Lucy Dickinson and Layne Dickinson; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Ab and Larue Boren Wilemon; husband, Mack Roberts.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Kelly Pounders
HAMILTON - Kelly Rene Pounders passed away on Wednesday January 26, 2022 at NMMC in West Point, Ms. She was born July 7, 1959, in Kansas to Will Lampkin and Karen Donaldson Lampkin. She grew up in Texas and was a graduate of Odessa High School. She married Doug Pounders in August of 1996. Before retirement she worked as an EMT out of Aberdeen, and also was a team truck driver with Doug where she got to travel and spend quality time with her husband. She enjoyed going to church, going to the beach, and being on the water. She loved spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren. More than anything she loved being able to be "Mamma Kelly" to so many people and lived her life for others.
She is survived by her mother, Karen Lampkin of Hamilton; her husband, Doug Founders of Hamilton; sons, Brian Sellers of Texas and Eric Sellers of Hamilton; brothers, Rick Chandler (Rebecca) of Kansas, Kevin Lampkin (Debbie) of Hamilton, Kyle Lampkin of Hamilton, and Gerald Lampkin of Texas; sisters, Sherryl Rutten of California; grandchildren, Holli, Lane, Hailey, and Jase Sellers, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her father and a grandchild, Christopher Sellers.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Hamilton United Methodist Church with Dr. Roger McGrew officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steve West, Louis Corbell, Terry Thompson, Lane Sellers, Donnie Sellers Jr., James Merideth, and Taylor Barnheart. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Chandler, Michael Chandler, Derek Lampkin, Ken Letson, Robert Lampkin, Kaiden Spurlock, Kevin Olley and Ron West.
Visitation will be on Monday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Kelly will lie in state at the church on Tuesday from 2 PM until the service hour.
FLAG, PICKLE LOGO
Aero George English
AMORY - Aero George English, 91, passed away on January 20, 2022 after a sudden illness. Aero was born on June 23, 1930 in Wiggins, MS. He spent his formative years in Hattiesburg, MS, graduating from Hattiesburg High School and Southern Mississippi University. Shortly after graduating from Southern Miss, Aero joined the United States Navy.
Aero is survived by his nephews, Jimmy English of Purvis, MS, Tracy English of Purvis, MS and Scott English of Hattiesburg. Additionally, he is survived by a half sister, Jeanie Lippincott of Magnolia,TX. Aero was predeceased by his wife Billie English (2004), son Noel English (2004), daughter Lauren English Hamilton (2016) and brother Noel English (2005).
With his given name, Aero was destined to fly and remarkably obtained his pilots license at age 14, one year before getting his Mississippi drivers license. Like his brother, Aero became a corporate pilot, and relocated his family to Amory in the early 1960's to be the chief pilot for Scribner Equipment Company, Inc. Aero remained employed by Scribner until his retirement in 2010. While Aero flew powerful airplanes for a living, he enjoyed flying all types of aircraft in his spare time. He is perhaps best remembered in Amory for flying his Skybolt (aka The Red Baron), an open cockpit aerobatic biplane that often caused observers to be overcome with a sense of trepidation at the sight of his stunts. Aero also developed a fondness for flying aircraft without any power, also known as glider planes.
Throughout the years, Aero had the privilege of piloting numerous VIP's and dignitaries, including Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter, numerous U.S. Senators, U.S. Representatives and several State Governors. Oftentimes, Aero volunteered ambulatory services for critically ill patients who needed to be transported to specialized regional medical facilities. When Archie Manning was at Ole Miss, Aero often flew Archie's mother along with several of the Ole Miss Cheerleaders to away games in remote locations such as Gainesville, Lexington, Knoxville and Columbia. Most importantly, Aero trained many local pilots over the years and took numerous youngsters on their first airplane ride.
Aero was honored in 2015 with the dedication of the new Monroe County Airport terminal, which was named after him. Additionally, he received the Federal Aviation Administration's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, bestowed upon him for following safe flight operations for more than 50 years.
A proper send off for Aero will be held at Monroe County Airport at a later date. Please contact Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick at 662-436-6122 or wkirkpatrick@monroems.com for more information on the date and time of Aero's memorial event. Special recognition and thanks go to Taylor Burdine and Sandra Blaylock for watching over Aero for several years and for putting up with him on a daily basis. Aero would also want to thank his many Monroe County Airport buddies, special friends who became his family after the loss of his two children. Memorial donations may be made to Wings of Hope, an aviation nonprofit that operates no cost transport medical services, primarily assisting children. Donations may be sent to Wings of Hope, 18370 Wings of Hope Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63005 or online at WWW.WINGSOFHOPE.NGO.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuenralhome.com.
PHOTO, HUNTING ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Grady Tate Presley
TIPPAH COUNTY - Grady Tate Presley, 78, life long resident of Tippah County, passed away Thursday January 27, 2022, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.
Funeral Services honoring the life on Mr. Presley will be 12 noon, Monday January 31, 2022 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home will Bro. Doc Shelton and Bro. W. C. Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Chapman Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mr. Presley was born February 9, 1943 in Tippah County to the late Robert and Almedia Ketchum Presley. He received his education from Centre School and on August 1, 1964 he married his beloved wife, Martha Stroupe Presley who survives. A valued custodian with Ripley Elementary School for 12 years, Mr. Presley truly enjoyed his job and knew that children make life so important.
A Christian, hobbies included bird and coon hunting, riding horses, fishing, and outdoor activities. Mr. Presley had so much love for his family, especially his much adored grandchildren. He taught his family that having somewhere to go is home, having someone to love is family, and to have both is a blessing. He truly was a blessing to everyone who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be 5 PM until 8 PM, Sunday January 30, 2022 and will continue Monday January 31, 2022 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his wife of 57 years, memories will be shared by two daughters, Rhonda Jones(Chris) and Rebecca Davis(Josh), one son, Randy Presley(Susan), one brother, Tom Presley(Bobbie), one sister, Jan Richardson(Billy), eight grandchildren, Megan Williams(Paul), Julie Wentz(Hunter Mullins), Heather Ewing, Cody Presley, Tyler Presley, Alex Jones, Clay Davis, and Carter Davis, four great grandchildren, Riley Presley, Abraham Ewing, Veda Ewing, and Forrest Mullins.
He is also preceded in death by four siblings, Guyton Presley, Harold Presley, Billie Floyd, and Elsie Wood.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Presley family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
