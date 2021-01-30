Karen Garner
RANDOLPH – Norma Karen Garner, 57, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at her home. She was owner of K and R Grocery for 12 years and worked with her brother, in construction, for several years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting, and fishing. She also loved to cook and put a smile on everyone’s face.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Ariana Fallin; companion and special friend, Ray McCarver; brothers, George Garner (Jan), John Garner, and David Garner (Laura); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daddy, Rojar Garner; mother, Earlene Garner; and brother, Dlon Garner.
Services will be Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Garner Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 30, 5-8 PM and Sunday, January 31, 1 PM until service time.
James Staten
NEW ALBANY – James Staten, 92, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at his residence in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 P. M. at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church at Cotton Plant with Glenfield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 P. M. until 2:00 P. M. at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Ryndal Smith
Charles “Chuck” Knapp
TUPELO – Charles Raymond “Chuck” Knapp passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis after an extended illness. He was born February 22, 1961 in San Diego, California, the son of Charles Knapp and Marlene Dudley Knapp Cummings. Chuck moved to Alabama to begin his working career and moved to Tupelo in 1995. He worked as an electrician for Sunshine Mills and later for Yokohama Industries. He was a member of Kings Gate Church. An avid outdoorsman, Chuck enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, traveling, reading, music and riding motorcycles. He was an outgoing individual who loved spending time with friends and family.
Chuck leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Janice Talley Knapp; two sons, Jared Smith and James Knapp and wife, Sarah, all of Tupelo; his grandson, Noah Knapp; a brother, David Knapp and wife, Wilma of Hamilton, Alabama; four aunts, Pam Andrews Green of Romona, California, Deanna Grant and husband, David, of Springfield, Missouri, Kasey Guistra and husband, Sal, of Jacksonville, Florida, California; an uncle, Don Dudley and wife, Natalie Sentz of Oceanside, California; and a host of extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Hamilton.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Terry Garrett officiating. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Carol Wood
BELMONT – Carol Wood, 66, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, January 31, 2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 31, 12-2 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Dale Pruitt
ABERDEEN – Dale Pruitt, 63, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, in Hamilton. Services will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Maegan Follis
UNION/MARSHALL COUNTIES – Maegan Follis, 33, resident of Slayden, passed away on January 19, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Calvin Louis Marion
WATERFORD COMMUNITY – Calvin Louis Marion, 67, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Private graveside services will be on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Hampton Chapel Church Cemetery, 19 Hamilton Chapel Road, Waterford. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 4:00-7:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Macon Starks
BALDWYN – Brenda Starks, 72, passed away on January 28, 2021, at NMMC in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Kali Clark
TUPELO – Kali Cheyenne Clark, 22, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident. Kali was born in Tupelo, March 6, 1998 to Joni Clark and Jonathan Cantrell. She lived many years in Arkansas before returning to Mississippi. She was a talented artist, lover of life, animals, and especially her children and family. Kali worked as a waitress for Texas Roadhouse and was loved by her many coworkers.
Kali leaves behind her parents, Joni Clark and fiancé, Austin Harris, of Pontotoc; her father, Jon Cantrell and Kali’s “other” mother, Joann Cantrell, of Pangburn, Arkansas; her three beautiful children, Leonides Jesus Ramos, Carmen Rosali Ramos, and Emma-Leigh Lovell Cox; her siblings, Liam Felkins, Madison Felkins, Samantha Clark, Sean McLaughlin, Christina Wright, Nichole Parker, Dana Cantrell, Isabella Rhoades, and Jon Jon Cantrell; grandparents, Theresa Herring, Steve Clark and Sandy Cantrell; and many extended family members and friends who will miss Kali tremendously.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Patience Wallace; and grandparents, Arnold Cantrell, Pamela Thompson, and Billy Herring.
The family will honor Kali’s life with a memorial service at their home. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Sam Lewis
HICKORY FLAT – Sam Lewis, 83, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Timothe Montgomery
TUPELO – Timothe Montgomery, 17, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2 pm, graveside at Porter’s Memorial Park, Tupelo, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or of Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Joy Turner Robbins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Joy Turner Robbins, 82, resident of Walnut, passed away on January 28, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Mary Elizabeth McDaniel
NETTLETON – Mary Elizabeth McDaniel, 82, passed away Sunday, January 25, 2021, at Rainbow Rehabilitation Center in Bartlett, TN. Services will be on February 2, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Clarence Edwards
MYRTLE – Clarence Edwards, 86, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Landmark of Desoto Assisted Living and Rehab in Horn Lake, MS. Services will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Union Hill Cemetery.
Dorothy “Dot” Maxine Allen
HAMILTON – Dorothy Maxine Allen, 81, met her Savior face to face on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Born on January 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Richard West and Zula Mae Whitaker West.
Dorothy, “Dot”, grew up in Hamilton, MS and attended school at Hamilton Jr. High. She met the love of her life, Jesse Roger Allen, on a date at Mullins Well, and shortly thereafter, on July 23, 1955 they were married. They had a wonderful marriage, were married over 64 years, and they were blessed with four children. Dot’s main career in life was to be a homemaker, and she was a great wife and mother. Very supportive, Dot always made sure everyone was taken care of and she was proud of the success she had in raising a good family. Dot loved her husband and was by his side through life. At times, she could be very serious about life. People might describe her as a feisty woman, yet God and family meant everything to her.
Cooking was one of her greatest skills, and she always hosted large gatherings, especially at Christmas Time. Dot was giving and kind, sometimes so much that it seemed almost sacrificial. She didn’t mind serving as she knew Christ was also a servant. Dot was a member of the Amory Church of God of Prophecy Church and she was passionate about the causes the church initiated. Besides her husband, her family, and her church family, one of her close friends was Kathy Ludoll.
In her free time, she liked taking walks to the park with her small children and listening to Gospel music. Above all, Dot enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Although her family will miss her presence, they know that she is healed. Her true Christian example and her legacy will pass on through her children and grandchildren as well as generations to come.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Wooten (Rev. Donnie), Dennis, MS, Lesia Rea (Rev. Kevin), Tupelo, MS; sons, James Allen (Tammy), Hamilton, MS, Jesse Allen (Cindy), Mooreville, MS; 7 grandchildren, Roger Wooten (Sheila), Tonya Embery (Stephen), Chance Rea (Angela), Brandon Rea (Amanda), Mitch Allen (Haylee), Brittni Rosales (Jose), and Destiny McCullough (Nate); 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Earl West, Hamilton, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband,Rev. Jesse Roger Allen; sisters, Marie “Dit” White, Ollie Faye West, and Vera West Chaffin; brothers, Mott West and Junior West.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Hamilton, MS Church of God of Prophecy Church with Rev. Dean Allen, Rev. Donnie Wooten, and Rev. Kevin Rea officiating. Burial will follow in McDuffie Cemetery with Pallbearers being Jesse Allen, James Allen, Chance Rea, Brandon Rea, Roger Wooten, Mitch Allen, Rev. Donny Wooten and Rev. Kevin Rea. Honorary pallbearers will be Jose Rosales and Stephen Embery.
Visitation for friends will take place on Monday at the Church from 10:00 am until the service hour.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks must be worn by attendees at the service or visitation.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com. Arthur Johnson
BALDWYN – Arthur Johnson, 37, passed away on January 28, 2021, in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Tommy Crabb
BALDWYN – Tommy Crabb passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the NMMC. He was a carpenter, heavy equipment operator for Hays Construction and Itawamba County road and bridge crew. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed following his children and grandchildren through years of sports activities. He was a member of Gilmore Chapel Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Dempsey Rowland, Bro. Douglas Kitchens and Bro. James Young officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Frankie Waddle Crabb of the Houston Community; daughters, Sharon Wigginton of Baldwyn, Karen Burns (Ken) of Kirkville and Becky Cleveland (Rickey) of the Houston Community; brother, Jimmy Crabb (Doris) of Kirkville; (8) grandchildren, Ryan Langley (Jennifer), Logan Langley (Harley), Russ Brasel (Lacey), Nick Burns (Chelsey), Carson Burns, Allison Braden (Rob), Tatum Spradling (Matt) and Edyn Baxter; (7) great-grandchildren; nephew, Jamie Crabb (Tina); host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T. A. Crabb and Dorothy Ryan Crabb; grandchild, Cyndal Cleveland and nephews, James Thomas Haston Crabb.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Hood, Larry Bishop, Jim Guin, Eddie Johnson, Ike Johnson, Brian Johnson and Kenny Bennett.
Visitation will be Saturday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to Cyndal Cleveland scholarship fund at Bancorp South in Mantachie. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Albert “Lee” Johnpier
COLUMBUS – Albert “Lee” Johnpier, 78, passed away on January 30, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo
Elton L. “Punk” Johnson
BALDWYN – Elton L. “Punk” Johnson, 86, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home – Baldwyn Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Anna Laura Davis Rutherford
RIPLEY – Anna Laura Davis Rutherford, 98, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Tippah County Health & Rehab in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 1:00 PM at West Ripley Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at West Ripley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of arrangements.
Elaine Poppelreiter
SALTILLO – Elaine Florence Poppelreiter, 85, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Page Green House at Traceway Retirement Community. Elaine was born June 29, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Florence Moyer Enfinger. Her family moved to Clearwater, Florida shortly after her birth. It was there she met her husband, John Poppelreiter and they shared 47 years of marriage. The mother of ten children, Elaine was the picture of the all American homemaker. Her family could always count on a delicious home cooked meal. Even with all her domestic responsibilities, Elaine somehow found time for things she enjoyed. She loved to travel and enjoyed many cruises as well as annual summer trips visiting relatives on the Jersey Shore. She was a longtime member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and attended St. James Catholic Church as well.
Elaine leaves behind nine children, Theresa McCarter, Johnny Poppelreiter (Debbie), Donna Owen (Bruce), and Andy Poppelreiter (Mechelle), all of Saltillo, Monica Hauss (Jim) of Greenville, South Carolina, Tony Poppelreiter (Robyn) Sheila Alexander (Michael), all of Saltillo, Lisa Buse (Ronny) of Tupelo, and Tina Poppelrieter of Saltillo; 29 grandchildren, Kenny (Lailah) Valentine, Kevin (Tracy) Valentine, Keri (Geoffrey) Phillips, Timmy (Jeanette) McCarter, Traci (Jacob) Brock, Jessica (Brian) Austin, Will Owen, Elizabeth (Tim) Kinard, Laura (Jamey) Logan, Kristain (Chris) Joshlin, Bethany (Justin) Clark, Michael Simmons, Justin Sulivan, Jordan Poppeireiter, Drew (Emily) Poppeireiter, Anna (Perry) Poole, Simon Poppelreiter, Sarah (Zachary) Trace, Laine (Jeffrey) Bryant, Kayla (Wes) Smith, Jeremy (Amanda) Poppelreiter, Emily (Steven) Thrasher, Jacob (Ashley) Poppelreiter, Derek Steele, Christopher (Emily) Buse, Eric Buse ,Isaac Buse, Eli Buse, Josh (Rachel) Poppelreiter; 41 great-grandchildren, Zack, Austin, John Bucy, Magdalene, Lydia, Addi, Ava, Hayden, Tucker, Georgia, Will, Parker, Maggie, Claire, Lexi, Jackson, PJ , Jude, Connor, Khloe, Hollis, Jasper, Millie, Carli ,Scout, Isaiah, Kinleigh, Adeline, Walker, John Tiner, Samuel Shepard, Julian, Penelope Ann, John Henry, Dallas, Jack Calvary, Caleb, Aidan, Henley, John Avery, Willow Davis; five great-grandchildren, Bailey, Jaxon, Aiden, Maci, and Guinevere; two sisters-in-law, Becky and Julie; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a son, George Poppelreiter; two grandsons, Will Owen and Michael Simmons; a great-grandson, Samuel Shepherd Clark; and three brothers, Billy, Bob, and Jimmy Enfinger.
A private funeral mass will be held for family on Monday, February 1, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Henry Shelton and Father Tim Murphy officiating. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Monday at St. Thomas of Aquinas Catholic Cemetery. W.E. Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Isaac and Eli Buse will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Richard “Rick” Coleman
MANTEE – Richard “Rick” Coleman, 50, passed away on January 16, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo.
Steven “Steve” Whitesel
SALTILLO – Steven “Steve” Whitesel, 65, passed away on January 25, 2021, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo.
Doug Wood
WEST POINT – Buford Douglas Wood Jr., “Doug”
Born 12/17/39 in Greenville, Mississippi. Died 1/28/2021.
As a child, Doug moved to West Point, Mississippi in 1944, his longtime home. Doug graduated from West Point High School in 1957, where he played baseball and basketball. He attended the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), and graduated in 1962 from its Pharmacy School. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and a lifelong Ole Miss Rebel fan, attending Ole Miss football, basketball, and baseball games for most of the remainder of his life. In August 1965, Doug purchased Wood’s Drug Store in Charleston, Mississippi, where he served the community for 37 years. On August 13, 1966, he married Sheila Stacks at Colonial Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. Charleston, MS became their home, where they raised their two children, Helen Stacey and Buford Douglas Wood, III. Doug was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Charleston and of West Point. In Charleston, he served as church Treasurer, Chairman of the Church Board, and also served on the school board of Strider Academy. Doug built a life full of love and friendships with the people of Charleston, who are so near to his heart.
In 2002, Doug semi-retired and returned to his childhood home of West Point. While in West Point, he continued his service to the community, as a pharmacist, as well as on the board of the West Point hospital, and he served the First United Methodist Church in many capacities. He was a devoted member of the church, and the Men’s Bible Study group, where he could be found every Sunday. In life, Doug loved golf, duck hunting, fishing, and tailgating in The Grove with family and friends. Doug loved God, his family, and his church. His greatest joy in life was his children and grandchildren, and following them wherever their interests took them. Doug was a survivor of cancer and two mini-strokes, until Covid-19 took him from this world. Through all of life’s hardships, he never gave up on his faith in the Lord. He was seen daily by the community of West Point walking his dog through town every morning. Doug was loved by all who knew him, family and friends too numerous to count, and everyone has a good Doug Wood story that will bring a laugh or a smile.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the First United Methodist Church of West Point, Mississippi, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Doug is preceded in death by his father Buford Douglas Wood (“Stumpy”) and mother Helen Howard Wood, along with many other family and friends who he adored.
Doug is survived by his wife Sheila, daughter Stacey Wood Monteleone and her husband David, their children Sofia and Bella, and by his son Buford Douglas Wood III and his wife Morgan Klug Wood. He is survived by his brother Jimmy Wood and Jimmy’s wife Kathy Wood, and their children Kristen Wood Williams (husband Jason, daughter Kathryn) and son Jay Wood (wife Rachel, son Tripp, daughter Helen Avery).
In order to protect loved ones, family and friends alike, services will be closed to immediate family only. The service will be streamed live at 1 PM on Thursday, February 4 at: https://www.facebook.com/fumcwestpointms
Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
Jackie Hanna
SALTILLO – Jackie Hanna, 64, passed away on January 29, 2021, at her residence in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Curtis Brown, Sr.
AMORY – Curtis M. Brown, Sr. 70, passed away on January 20, 2021, in Forest Park, IL. He was born on April 11, 1950, in Amory, MS, to the late Ernest & Maverlean Brown. He was the fourth of seven children born to this union.
In 1968, he graduated from West Amory High School where he played and excelled in sports playing football and basketball. He attended Mississippi Valley State, before leaving in 1969.
He left Mississippi in 1969, settling in Chicago where he married Eloise “Katy” Brown and of this union, two children were born. Though the marriage dissolved they remained great friends up the day he passed. He then moved to Forest Park in 1980.
Curtis was a hard and dedicated worker, he was employed for Alsco in the ‘70s, then with Broadview Park District for 15 years before retiring
He leaves behind to cherish his memories two children, a daughter, Katrina Brown (Joseph); a son, Curtis Brown, Jr. (Cordia); three grandchildren, Edward Freeman, Sr. (Monique), Curtis Brown, III, and Aaliyah Carter; three great grandchildren, Edward Jr, Kylah, and Kyrie; two brothers, Edsell “Jack” Brown (Joyce), and Lemuel “12” Brown; two special girls he considered as daughters, Natasha Lemond (Claude) and Bianca Brown (Michael); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Longtime friend John Edward Childs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, Ruby “June” Garth, Ernestine “Bug” Crump, Lorraine “Sally” Barker, Wilma Diane Jones, and Peggy Ann Smith; two brothers Otis Brown and Wardell Brown.
A walk-through viewing will be on Monday, February 1, 2021, from 3-5:00 p.m. at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
Ray Griffin
BELDEN – Ray Griffin passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 due to natural causes with his wife and daughters by his side. He was born August 25, 1940 to Vaudry and Clara Johnson Griffin. He graduated from Tupelo High school in 1958. He married the love of his life, Rita George, in June 1961, and they had 3 daughters. He worked in Sheet Metal and Heating and Air, starting his own business, Griffin Sheet Metal, with his brothers Bobby and Carl in 1970. He was a hard-working, honest man who was dedicated to his family. He loved traveling, tinkering around his home, spending time with his family, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He doted on his daughters and they are so blessed to have the honor of having such a wonderful, kind and loving father. They are all so proud of his many talents and have learned so much from him.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rita; daughters, Judi Griffin-Gilder (Roger) of Byhalia, Patti Griffin Jackson of Tuscaloosa, and Peggi Griffin Parker (Dwight) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Shane Pettit of Phoenix, AZ, Diana Bertram (Jacob) of Byhalia, Laken Pettit (fiancé Caleb Smart) of Pontotoc and Nettleton, Corbin Gilder of Olive Branch, Chris Parker of Amory, Jamison Parker (Hannah) of Nettleton; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Scarlette, and Violette Bertram; sister, Violet Smith of Belden, brother, Billy Griffin (Martha) of Tupelo; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 5 brothers, Junior (Edith), Carl (Mary Ann) Bobby, Jimmy, and Jerry; and brother-in-law, Danny Smith.
Visitation celebrating the life of Ray will be at Holland Funeral Home in Tupelo from 1 PM to 3 PM on Sunday, January 31, 2021. Services will follow immediately at 3 PM with Bro. Shane McGivney officiating. Burial will be at Priceville Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at 3 PM Sunday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be archived. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Pallbearers will be Joe Griffin, Roger Griffin, Michael Mason, Ronnie Parker, Jamison Parker, and Tony Sancillo.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Ray’s memory to the American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206, or the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Jeffrey “Jeff” Moss
PONTOTOC – Jeffrey “Jeff” Moss, 55, passed away on January 29, 2021, at Diversicare Home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home – Tupelo.
Ralph Dickey
SALTILLO – Thomas Ralph Dickey, Sr., passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A longtime Lee County resident, he was born November 3, 1954 to Jimmy and Neva Jewel Dickey. Ralph began driving a truck as soon as he got his license at 18 years old and has been driving ever since, most recently for Williams Logistics. Above everything else in life, Ralph was a family man who was known by many special names. He was Ralph to friends, Dad and Big Ralph to his kids and their friends, Papaw to his grandkids, and Bootsie to the love of his life, Goldie. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed camping and sporting activities with his grandchildren. He was greatly loved by everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Goldie Woods Dickey of Saltillo; three children, Ralph Dickey Jr. (Jennifer) of the Auburn Community, Angela Bickerstaff Parker (Chris) of Hattiesburg, and Sonya Dickey of Russellville, Alabama; six grandchildren, Hunter Parker, Hannah Parker, Kamiron Harris (Tyler) Lexi Dickey, Ralph Dickey III, and Kasi Surratt (Corey); five great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Faye Bean (Edwin) of Mobile, Alabama, Evelyn Turner (Jackie) of Anderson, South Carolina, Larry Dickey (Carol) of Saltillo, Geraldine Wood of Saltillo, and Ronnie Dickey (Sheila) of Arab, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jimmy “Jimbo” Dickey and a sister, Doris Dickey.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services will be 12 p.m. at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Due to the current health crisis, friends and family are respectfully asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and refraining from hugs and handshakes.
Pallbearers will be Chris Parker, Hunter Parker, Ray Fowler, Michael Lindsey, Doug Dickey, and Terry Dickey. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his golfing buddies.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Don Phillips
AMORY – Gurdon Donald Phillips, 83, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at his daughter’s residence in Oxford surrounded by his family. He was born on February 7, 1937 in Hatley to William Gurdon and Lexi Oal Smtih Phillips. Don was a 1954 graduate of Hatley High School and a 1957 graduate of Itawamba Junior College. During this time, he married the love of his life, the former Ellen Wells on June 29, 1956. Prior to his retirement he worked for 25 years at Walker Manufacturing as a foreman. He was known as a hard worker and could be found staying busy at anything whether it was yard work or visiting with relatives. In addition, Don enjoyed visiting by telephone and he loved to talk with his nieces and nephews, Kathy, Kim, and Mike. His family was a priority especially his grandchildren whether it was taking them fishing or keeping up with their professional lives and from time to time he liked to get together with his former classmates to fellowship and talk about old times. An avid reader, he loved visiting the library; but above all, Don was a man of faith and a student of the Bible. He was a member of the Church of Christ and had attended both Amory and Christian Chapel congregations where he could be found participating in the many works of the church, often being there as the doors were opened.
A memorial service will be on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the pavilion of the Hatley Cemetery with Marshall Eubanks, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is honored to be serving their friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Donna Phillips Edwards (Jimmy) of Oxford; 4 grandchildren, Chase Parham (Kara) of Oxford, Dylan Edwards of Oxford, Jennifer Reeves (Steven) of Amory, and Deric Edwards (Jess) of Missouri; great grandchildren, Carly Ann Parham, Grace and Audrey Reeves, and Eli and Avery Edwards; special nieces and nephews, Kathy Faulkner, Kim Faulkner (Terry), and Mike Justice (Melba); and a host of other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Phillips; two sisters, Nell Justice and Frances Faulkner; infant brother, Wilbur Phillips; and great grandson, Clark Parham.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Please observe current COVID guidelines.
