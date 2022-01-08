TODAY'S OBITUARIES


Charlie Mae Westmoreland
BRUNSWICK, GEORGIA/FORMERLY OF TUPELO - Charlie Mae Umfress Westmoreland passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Brunswick, Georgia. She was born on July 30, 1927, in Tupelo, Mississippi, the daughter of William McKinley Umfress and Mattie Jane Benefield Umfress. After teaching one year, she married John Reed Westmoreland (also of Tupelo) on January 25, 1949. John was in the Navy, and his time in the service took them to Pensacola, Florida; Bremerton, Washington; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Clarksville, Tennessee; Norfolk, Virginia; Madrid, Spain, and Atlanta, where John retired. Along the way, as a Navy spouse, Charlie Mae taught sewing classes at Sears, volunteered with the PTA and Girl Scouts, and was active in the garden club and the Daylily Society.
After John retired from the Navy, they moved back to Tupelo. For many years Charlie Mae managed the Verona Senior Citizen program. She was a prolific gardener, noted for her generosity in sharing her many daylilies, roses, and the bounty of her large vegetable garden. In 2012, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to be closer to family.
Charlie Mae's priorities were always her faith, family, and community throughout her life.
Charlie Mae leaves behind two daughters, Jane Swanson (Reid) of Los Angeles and Judy Sellner (Craig) of St. Simons Island; a son, Rod Westmoreland (Kelly) of Atlanta; four grandchildren, Ryan Swanson Swisher (Hannah), Claire Parker (Jacob), Samantha Westmoreland and John Westmoreland; two great-grandchildren, Crews Reed and Daisy Mae Parker; and a beloved honorary grandson, Taylor Popp.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Reed Westmoreland.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Unity Presbyterian Church in Plantersville with Dr. John Armistead officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Swanson Swisher, John Westmoreland, Jacob Parker, Mac Reedy, Mike Boyd, and Brooks Walker.
Memorials may be made to the Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund in the care of Mac Reedy, 1996 S. Eason Boulevard, Tupelo, MS 38804.

Barbara Decker
TUPELO - Barbara Decker, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, January 10, 2022 @ 5PM at Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Monday, January 10, 2022 4PM- Service Time at Holland Funeral Directors.

Charles Reeves
PONTOTOC - Charles Reeves, 85, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services were held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 12PM at Troy Baptist Church. Visitation was held on Saturday, January 8th 10AM until service time at Troy Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Troy Cemetery.

Betty Sue Walls
PONTOTOC - Betty Sue Walls, 80, passed away January 7, 2022 at Pontotoc Extended Care. She was born October 27, 1941 in Pontotoc to Jimmy Ray and Aline Duke. Betty was the sweetest and kindest lady. She was a 1959 graduate of Algoma High School. She worked at Ram Golf and 32 years at Mississippi State Employment Services. She and her husband Danny owned and operated The Joy Theatre in Pontotoc for many years.
Survivors include her sons, Dan Walls (Lindy) and Kevin L. Walls (Tami); grandchildren, Dan Ray Walls, Spencer Walls (Amanda), Adam Gray (Tiffany), Braden Gray (Rebecca), Hailey Grose (Kenny), and Keaton Walls; twelve great grandchildren; brother, Bobby Duke; and sisters-in-law, Clara Jean Welch (Glendon) and Cecilia Atkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel T. Walls; siblings, Juanita Gray, Billy Ray Duke, Blanche Hollingsworth, W.A. Duke, and Tommy Duke; and her parents, Jimmy Ray and Aline Duke.
Services will be Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Harvey Sewell officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Dan Ray Walls, Spencer Walls, Adam Gray, Braden Gray, Keaton Walls, and Kenny Grose.
Visitation was held Saturday, January 8th 5-7PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home and will also be held Sunday, January 9th 1PM until service time.

Mae Leola Hymans
HOLLY SPRINGS - Mae Leola Hymans, 50, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at her home in Red Banks. Services will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Monday, January 10, 2022 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Lockie York
HOLLY SPRINGS - Lockie Burrow Holmes York, of Holly Springs, died Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was born on October 11, 1936, to Martha Ellen Burrow and Henry DeVotie Holmes of Tunica, Mississippi. Lockie was the wife of the late William Elisha York of Holly Springs, Mississippi.
She attended Mary Baldwin College for Women in Staunton, Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi in Oxford, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority.
Lockie taught typewriting and business education at Marshall Academy in Holly Springs, and later, business education at Northwest Community College in Ashland, Mississippi. She was a member of the Holly Springs Garden Club, where she served as treasurer, and was president and treasurer of the Holly Springs Country Club. She was active in the First United Methodist Church, serving on the Pastor Parish Relations Committee, Council on Ministries, and she created and headed the churches Family Ministry.
She leaves many friends, old and new, and she cherished the relationships she made during her lifetime. She loved to cook, and shared that passion with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, William Elisha York, Jr. of Atlanta, and Laura Holmes York Dearman and Raymond Marion Dearman, Jr. of Memphis; her grandchildren, Raymond Marion Dearman III (Victoria) of Nashville and Lockie Monette Dearman Wade (Peyton) of Memphis; her great-grandchildren, Raymond Marion Dearman IV and William Scott Wade. She also leaves behind her sister, Martha Gerald Holmes Okin of Fernandina, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Martha Ellen Burrow Holmes and Henry DeVotie Holmes and her brothers, Henry DeVotie Holmes, Jr., John Franklin Holmes, and Andrew Battle Holmes.
The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of The Magnolia at Oxford Commons for their loving care and kindness.
Visitation will be on Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Holly Springs Funeral Home, followed by the funeral, Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Holly Springs.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 147, 175 East Van Dorn Ave, Holly Springs, MS 38635.

Jimmie Weekly
HACKLEBURG, ALABAMA - Jimmie Weekly, 68, passed away on January 6, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL - TUPELO.

Kaden E'mir Spearman
NEW ALBANY - Kaden E'mir Spearman, 3 months 21 days, passed away on January 1, 2022, at the family residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO.

Bernice Wright
TISHOMINGO - Bernice Wright, 83, passed away on January 6, 2022, at Iuka Hospital in Iuka, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.

Rev. Tom Lee Gates
WOODLAND - Rev. Tom Lee Gates, 86, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point in West Point, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Callahan M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, January 10, 2022 from 4-6:00 pm at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Callahan M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Luther Edward Vandygriff
TIPPAH COUTY - On Thursday, January 6, 2022, Luther Edward Vandygriff, 80, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Mr. Vandygriff was held at 2 PM Saturday, January 8 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Hatfield officiating. Burial followed in Blue Mountain Cemetery.
Mr. Vandygriff was born June 17, 1941 in Tippah County, the son of the late Thomas Jackson and Lovie Viola Greer Vandygriff. He received his education in the Dumas Public School System and was currently a valued employee with the Tippah County Road Service.
A Christian, Mr. Vandygriff will be remembered for his love of family who were the joy of his life and enjoyed sharing quality time that included gatherings and cookouts. He had the best "green thumb" when it came to his vegetable garden where he specialized growing greens and tomatoes. Westerns, country music, dancing and "tinkering" with anything that has a motor were favorite pastimes. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandparent and friend, Mr. Vandygriff brought joy and laughter to all who met him and will be missed but never forgotten.
Visitation was from 11 AM to 2 PM Saturday, January 8 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 19 years, Sheila Ann Grose Vandygriff, one daughter, Jessica Rutledge (Chauncey) of Blue Mountain, a son, Steven Witt, of Blue Mountain, three sisters, Ethel Childers of Buena Vista, Judy Hatfield of Wheeler and Vernice Hopkins of Blue Mountain, three brothers, William Vandygriff of Blue Mountain, Wayne Vandygriff (Dala) of Pine Grove and Jackey Vandygriff (Diana) of Tupelo, four grandchildren, Brandon Burks, Brady Canerdy, Dustin Witt (Andrea), and Lee Witt, four great grandchildren, Everly Rose, Laine, Billy Joe and Leah, a host of nieces and nephews and his loyal canine companions, "Fluffy" and "Lulu"
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Beatrice King and two brothers, John Thomas Vandygriff and James Vandygriff.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Vandygriff family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

William Bray, Jr.
SAUCIER - William Deelane Bray Jr., 73, resident of Saucier, MS passed away at home, January, 5th, 2022. He was born August 29, 1948, in Columbus, MS to William Deelane Bray Sr. & Laura Alice (Smith) Bray.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Deelane & Laura Alice Bray along with his first wife, Donna Lucille Bray. He is survived by his wife Wilma Cardona Bray, brothers: Rev. Curtis (Pam) Bray, Garry (Pam) Bray and Mickey (Carol) Bray, children: Joe Travis Griffin Jr., Michael (Jill) Bray, Clinton (Allison) Bray, Tamika (David) Curry, Louis (Pushpa) Hernandez, Chamila (Brian) Brown, Stacy Stewart, Wendy Stewart, Sarah (Jason) Albritton, Leah (Christopher) Riordan, Matthew (Leona) Blain; He was also a doting grandfather to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: too numerous to name individually but each uniquely loved.
William grew up in Columbus, MS. He attended MSU and was a huge Bulldogs fan. He worked as a biomedical electronics technician at Baptist Memorial Hospital for over 20 years and retired from North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
William was the ultimate example of Christ-like love. He and his first wife fostered more than 120 children. He volunteered for over 30 years at Memphis Crisis Center helping as many as he could with his gentle and compassionate wisdom. He also volunteered as a first responder and firefighter. He would donate his time playing Santa and notably during the COVID pandemic, he dressed up as Santa and drove through the local community so children would still have an opportunity for holiday cheer. That was the man he was: selfless and kind, a devout Christian, loving husband, devoted father, cherished grandfather, and real-life angel to all who knew him. William was an avid motorcyclist and enjoyed attending and volunteering at the yearly BMW MOA National Rally.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor William's wishes and have donations made to Memphis Crisis Center www.memphiscrisiscenter.org. The Bray family has requested a private graveside service.
MEMO, FLAG, SENTER LOGO
Troy Strange
MANTACHIE - Troy Elvin Strange, 86, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 18, 1935 to the late Noonan Carlile Strange and the late Elizabeth Ida Lesley Strange. He was a member of Friendship Methodist Church.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Sanderson officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday, January 9 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Friendship Methodist Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Evie Nell Strange; sons: Curtis Strange and Chris (Karen) Strange; grandchildren: Jessica Strange, C.J. (Megan) Strange, Eli Strange, Elaina (Alex) Kingsley; great-grandchildren: Kobe Williams, Cooper Williams, Aubrey Eaton, Layden Strange, Iva Strange, Tatum Kingsley; sister, Joyce Brumley
Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sharon Regina Strange; sisters: Elizabeth Ann Wouldridge, Martha Louise Buchanan; brothers: William Randy Strange, Roy Strange, Charles Joseph Strange and an infant brother.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.

George Fennell
MANTACHIE - George Orville Fennell, 87, of the Shiloh Community in Mantachie, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born October 27, 1934, to Tom and Jimmie Mae Rusoe Fennell. He had been a member of the First Jesus Name Church of Mantachie for over 50 years. He was retired from Krueger Metal after more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed watching basketball, and he especially loved taking care of his cats and dogs.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with the Rev. Jacky Byrd officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery.
Survivors include one sister, Jessie Mae Hughes of Tupelo; two sisters-in-law, Kay Fennell of Mantachie and Flora Fennell of Mooreville; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Rubel Fennell, O'Neal Fennell, and Benson Fennell; his wives; and his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George's name, to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

William Howard Nash, Jr.
HATLEY - William Howard Nash, 88, passed away at his residence after an extended illness and went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 6th, 2022. Born on November 23, 1933, in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late William Howard Nash, Sr. and Earliemae Carter Nash.
He was all things Hatley, having been born there, attended school there and lived there his whole life. He graduated from Hatley High School, was a quiet man, animal lover, and a musician.
Mr. Nash was known throughout the region as "Mr. Fix-it". He loved tinkering with electronics and appliances. He was passionate about music and was a musician most all of his life and enjoyed listening to country music. Electronics fascinated him and he loved working on computers. Some of his favorite hobbies was his love of working on old gristmill motors and riding motorcycles. One of his favorite accomplishments was building and flying a gyrocopter.
Mr. Nash lived a long life and will be missed by his family and all of his friends.
He is survived by three sons, Ted Nash (Anita) of Amory, Tony Nash (Nell) of Wren, & Tim Nash (Joy) of Kenosha, WI; one sister, Barbara Nell Roberts of Hatley; one sister-in-law, Jerri Nash of Smithville; five grandchildren, Jason Nash, Kelly Nash, Clayton Nash, Stacy Adams, & Christy Nash; a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Lucretia Worthey Plunkett; one sister, Ruby Nash Suggs; one brother, Jimmy Nash.
Graveside services will be held at 11a.m, Monday, January 10, 2022 at Hatley Cemetery with Bro. Danny Burks officiating.
Visitation will be held Sunday evening, January 10, 2022 from 4 to 6p.m. at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory.
MEMO, FLAG, MCMILLAN LOGO
Kenneth Allen
IUKA - Kenneth Earl Allen, 71, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at his home in Iuka. He was born May 27, 1950, to Lawrence and Maudie Allen. He was COO of Claude Gamble. He was a member of Wheeler Grove Baptist Church, and a U.S. Army veteran. He was an avid Braves fan, and enjoyed hunting, playing golf and spending time with his family.
A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be 1:00 P.M. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Everrett and Bro. Wendall Miller officiating. Burial will be in Magnolia Gardens.
He is survived by one son, Chad (Andrea) Allen; two daughters, Alycia (Tony) Brown and Shawna (Chris) Thompson; one brother, Harry (Ellen) Allen; three sisters, Connie Allen, Tammie (Thurman) Dolan and Rita Faye Brimingham; seven grandchildren, Tyler Brooks, Taylor Moore, Kirkland Moore, Tanner Allen, Preston Allen, Colin Allen, and Brody Moore; three great-grandchidlren, Jaxon Moore, Bowen Moore and Mailee Cain Linton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lloyd Allen; and three sisters, Joann Williams, Kathy Taylor and Lucy Scruggs.
Pallbearers are his grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

JoAnne Bingham
MYRTLE - JoAnne Tidwell Bingham, 74, departed this life on Thursday, January 6, 2022. She was born December 24, 1947, to Albert and Eleanor Tidwell. She received her Master's in Education, with which she taught 3rd and 4th grades. She retired from the Hickory Flat School system. Mrs. Bingham enjoyed Genealogy and traveling. She traced her family and traveled to the home of her ancestors with her brother Jim. Her travels included Europe, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and Germany. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
Visitation for Mrs. Bingham will be Sunday, January 9th from 4:00pm till 7:00pm and the second visitation will be Monday, January 10, 2021 from 11:00am till 1:00pm, both at United Funeral Service. Services will begin at 1:00pm with Bro. Kara Blackard officiating, held also at United.
She is survived by her son David M. Bingham, a brother, Albert Luther Tidwell, Jr. and two grandchildren, Bella Bingham and Maggie Ellen Bingham.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Steven Bingham, and one brother James Mac Tidwell.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.

Kimberly Edwinna Haygood
UNION COUNTY - Kimberly Edwinna Haygood, 36, resident of Myrtle, departed this life on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her residence in Myrtle.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Haygood will be at 2PM Monday, January 10, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Bro. Bobby Butler will officiate and burial will follow in Old Oak Grove Cemetery.
Ms. Haygood was born on March 22, 1985 in New Albany to Randle Mark and Gwendolyn Inez Hill Haygood of Myrtle. She was a 2004 graduate of Myrtle High School and was a homemaker for most of her life.
A giving person with a big heart, Kimberly will be remembered for her love of family, gatherings and babysitting her nieces and nephews. Known as a "prankster", she enjoyed snowball fights, laughing, coloring and selfies. Drinking Coke, eating at Mi Pueblo, indulging in sweets and playing on her phone were a few of her favorite past times.
Visitation will be from 11AM to 2PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
In addition to her parents, memories will continue to be shared by one son, Izaya Mikal Haygood of Myrtle, seven sisters, Stephanie Harris (Andre) of New Albany, Christy Robinson (Danny), Kasondra Claridy (Johnathon), Randle Spencer (Mark), Angel Haygood, Ashton Haygood, Charleigh Haygood, all of Myrtle, one brother, Noah Haygood of Myrtle, one grandmother, Betty Rogers of Lepanto, AK and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Opal Hill and Ford and Mary Haygood.
The staff of New Albany funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Haygood Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.

Willie Hugh Whitehead
TIPPAH COUNTY - Willie Hugh Whitehead, 76, resident of Ripley, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County following a brief illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Whitehead will be at 11 AM Monday, January 10 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Wier's Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Whitehead was born August 30, 1945 in Brownsville, MS, the son of the late Willie Lee Thomas and Mable Estell Ellis Whitehead. He received his education in the Collierville Tennessee Public School System and was a valued sales associate with Grisham Lumber Company in Blue Mountain for over 45 years.
A Christian, Mr. Whitehead will be remembered for his love of fishing, sitting on his porch, visiting yard sales and sharing time with his much- adored grandchildren. Traveling to the Casinos, playing Bingo and keeping up with Facebook were favorite pastimes he enjoyed.
Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM Monday, January 10 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by his wife of 45 years, Carolyn Leopard Whitehead, a daughter, Tracy Stanfield of Florence, AL, four sons, Brian Whitehead of Selmer, TN, Jerry Lee Whitehead of Ripley, Randy Whitehead (Becky) of New Albany and Greg Whitehead (Vickie) of Dumas, three brothers, Harold Whitehead (Brenda) of Ripley, Wayne Whitehead of Booneville and Dennis Whitehead (Edna) of Kossuth, eleven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and his best buddies, Manuel Thomas, Mike King and Barry Grisham.
He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Wilbanks and Nelda Wright.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Whitehead family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

Hubert Westbrook
VERONA - Hubert Westbrook, 78, passed away on January 8, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones.

Nessie Long
TUPELO - Nessie Long, 74, passed away on January 8, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.

Iteriza Partlow
PLANTERSVILLE - Iteriza Partlow, 89, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Diversicare in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Visitation will be on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.

Elvin Graham
FULTON - Elvin Graham, 94, passed away on January 7, 2022, at his residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.

Eddie Edwards
VERONA - Eddie Edwards, 100, passed away on January 7, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.

Doug Bowen
TUPELO - Douglas E. "Doug" Bowen, 67, died Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Pascagoula, March 1, 1953, to Clyde and Delia Bowen. Doug was a farmer and cattleman. He enjoyed tinkering around his place and especially loved spending time with his family. He could often be heard playing country music on his guitar and was quite a dancer.
He leaves behind his fiancé, Louise Turman of Tupelo; four children, Casey Bowen of Ellistown, Chad Bowen (Peggy) of Burnsville, Greg Chandler of Holly Springs, and Susan Poe of Ellistown; four grandchildren, Tanner Letson (Candi), Matt Chandler, Nathan Bishop (Rossie), and Chad Bishop; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Letson; one sister, Phyliss Vaughn (Pete); two brothers, Clark Bowen and Hall Swann (Cindy).
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Clydene Lewellen, Louann Hemphill, and Carolyn Turner
Visitation will be 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 4 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Tony Brown Officiating. His grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Kay Gann
MOOREVILLE - Wanda Kay Crosby Gann, 54, passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2022 at her home. She was born October 6, 1964 in Tupelo to Larry and Judy Barnes Crosby. Because of her great talent as a gymnast, she graduated from Overton High School in Memphis, Tennessee. She then earned her bachelor's degree at Ole Miss and a master's degree from Capella University. Kay worked as a mental health therapist for Region III and Region IV until her health began to decline. Kindhearted and devoted to family, Kay loved music and had a lovely singing voice.
She leaves behind her parents, Larry and Judy Crosby; and her daughter, Niki Soderstrom (Eric), all of Mooreville; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Monroe and Katherine Barnes and Annie Crosby Thatch.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, January 10, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Russell Fletcher and Bro. Sammy Washburn officiated. Burial will follow at Gilvo Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin St. Romain, Nathaniel Snipes, Scott Brazile, William Lesley, Brian Lofton, and Eric Soderstrom.
Memorials may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation at www.bafound.org.

Billy Joe Robbins
BALDWYN - Billy Joe, known as "BJ" Robbins, 69, passed away on January 8, 2022 at the NMMC. He was born in Hughes, Arkansas on August 19, 1952 to Marvin and Clara May Malone Robbins. He retired from Garan Ind. and was a manager of overseas cutting apparel. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and gardening. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Eggville Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara Ann Robbins of Baldwyn; daughter, Tammy Walton (Jessie) of Sumrall, MS; sons, Joey Robbins (Vanessa) of Killen, Al and Brian Martin (Leslie) of Baldwyn; brother, Merle Ferguson (Mary) of Pontotoc, Bobby Robbins (Ann) of Guntown, Terry Robbins (Karen) of Guntown and Randel Robbins (Kelly) of Henderson, TN;
sister-in-law, Mitzy Robbins of Blue Springs; special brother-in-law, Kenneth Keith; grandchildren, Amanda Harrison (Leslie), Jessica Walton, Ashley Walton, Katie Robbins, Noah Thornton, Daniel Robbins, MaKayla Thornton, Amber Jones (Clint), Hunter Martin and Brianna Martin; great-grandchildren, Brinley Miller, Harper Miller and Case Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale Robbins; in-laws, Leo and Lenaree Keith.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from noon until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.

Vicki Kidd
TUPELO - Vicki Lynn Kidd, a great gal, departed this life after a period of declining health at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo on January 7, 2022. Vicki was always full of life -always adventurous and always ready to have a great time with family and friends. Born in Memphis, Tn. on December 28, 1955 to the late Alfred Mitt "Al" Kidd, Sr. and Polly Witt Kidd, she had just celebrated her 66th birthday. She and her family moved to Tupelo when she was a young lady. Vicki graduated from Tupelo High School in 1974 and attended Northeast Miss. Community College. She spent many years as a dental hygienist and in retail sales before her health failed. A true child of the 70's, she soaked up like a sponge the 70's music and all the artist's who performed like James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Neil Young, the Doobie Brothers, Rolling Stones and their kinsmen. Her bubbly personality and her fearless approach to living allowed her to harbor many wonderful friends in her lifetime. Vicki was baptized at the Sycamore Church and found a deep spirituality later in her life. She loved God's creation birds, flowers and animals especially cats. She often dressed to the 9's and was a head turner to the very end. Vicki will be missed!
A time of celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Sadie Holland Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with her pastor, Eric Burton, officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 3 PM and will be archived thereafter.
Vicki is survived by her son, Justin Hall of St. Petersburg, Fla and Tupelo; her sister, Lisa Henry of Tupelo; her nieces whom Aunt Vick loved, Meredith Davidson and Laura Henry and two great nieces, Carrington Cox, Bailey Davidson and one great nephew Collin Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Polly.
Memorials should be directed to Tupelo- Lee Humane Society, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38801.

Betty Sue Henson
MOOREVILLE - Betty Sue Henson, 57, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born November 16, 1964 in Pontotoc, the daughter of Bruce and Virginia Bryan Lindsey. She worked for many years as a customer representative for the BancorpSouth Call Center. Betty was a true "people person" and loved interacting with her friends and coworkers. She enjoyed camping and music, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.
Betty leaves behind her husband of 34 years, Larry Henson; two children, Beth Craigo (Jim) of Mooreville and Steven Christian of Mantachie; four grandchildren, Bryana Christian, Alie Christian, Cameron Holland, and Karson Christian; two sisters, Peggy Wallace (Gerald) of Fulton and Carol Dickey of Saltillo; a brother, Billy Lindsey (Sheila) of Mantachie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Bonnie Villalovos; and a brother, Milton Lindsey.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Sunday until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Ricky Hester officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery.

Harold Tice Bishop
EGGVILLE COMMUNITY - Harold Tice Bishop died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Friday, January 7, 2022. He was 91 years old. Harold was born October 23, 1930 in Baldwyn, the son of Tice Gideon Bishop and Carra Marie Coggin Bishop. He graduated from Itawamba Junior College and attended Mississippi State University. He then proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After his discharge he began a 50 year career in the wholesale flower business at United Wholesale. In 1989, he and his wife, Peggy opened Magnolia Wholesale Florist which is still owned and operated by their family today. A member of the "Greatest Generation" he believed in hard work and had a generous heart. He enjoyed antique cars and collecting silver coins.
Harold leaves behind two sons, Brock Bishop and his wife, June, of Pontotoc, and Brad Bishop of Sherman; eight grandchildren, Kara Webb and husband, Davis, Cody Bishop and wife, Shey, Abbey Bishop, Sadie Bishop, Cooper Bishop, Landon Bishop, Lauren Deaton and husband, Bradley, and Steven Young and wife, Kelly; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Manette Bedford, Janice Tarpley, and Waldeen Harkey, all of Baldwyn.
He was preceded by his wife of 52 years, Peggy Bishop; a son, Chad Bishop; a sister, Charlene Bishop; brothers, Joe Bishop, Herman Ray Bishop, and Hershel Bishop.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Monday, January 10, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Brian Sansing officiating. Burial will be in Eggville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Timmons, Davis Webb, Bradley Deaton, Cody Bishop, Steven Young, Cooper Bishop, Landon Bishop, and Carson Deaton.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

Dr. Frank Nichols
TUPELO - Frank Elbert Nichols, Jr. practiced vascular surgery with precision, professionalism and unquestioned skill for over 45 years, spending much of that time in Tupelo at North Miss. Medical Center. Dr. Nichols was born on his family's ranch in Wyoming on April 7, 1942. Always a cowboy at heart, Doc completed his undergraduate degree in pre med from the University of Wyoming. He furthered his medical education at the University of Chicago and completed fellowships at NASA and Johns Hopkins University Medical Center in Baltimore. He did a 7 year residency at the University of Rochester, New York where he excelled in Cardio-Vascular Surgery. The Chairman of the Cardiology Department said that Dr. Nichol's tenure at the University of Rochester was marked by the lowest mortality rate in the hospital's history at that time. He met and married his wife Caren and they both were residents at the University of Rochester , shared professors , jointly published and shared practice together for 40 years at NMMC. Doc had a "teacher of teachers" ethos, was completely devoted to the wellbeing of his patients and always exhibited a heart of love. A fabulous storyteller, Frank had a straightforward, dry wit, practiced humility and had impeccable character. An animal lover especially dogs, Doc was a giant in the field Vascular Surgery and his legacy will be that of a practical man whose life gave life to so many others.
A private family only service will be held due to precautions of Covid. The service may be viewed at 4 PM Wednesday, January 12 at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be archived thereafter for viewing. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family.
Dr. Nichols is survived by his wife of 52 years, Caren Nichols of Tupelo; daughter, Penny Mayer (Dr. Jonathan Mayer) of California and grandchildren, Gabriel Mayer (Molli) and Meryn Mayer all of California. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Matthew in l989.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
