Marion “Joan” Freeze Weaver
OAKLAND, TENNESSEE – Marion “Joan” Freeze Weaver, 76, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, 12 p.m., at Haughton Memorial Park, in Amory. Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 10 until 11:45 a.m., at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, in Amory. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at www.EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
James Jason Stubblefield
TIPPAH COUNTY – James Jason Stubblefield, 42, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Sunday, January 19, 2020, 2 p.m., at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m., at The Ripley Funeral Home. A private burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, near Blue Mountain.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve Jason’s family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Mary Stanford
NEW ALBANY – Mary Evelyn Murphree Stanford, 91, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Church Street Manor, in Ecru. She was born March 21, 1928, in New Albany, to Lucifer Bean and Jennie Gladys Tate Murphree. She was a charter member of Poolville Baptist Church. She was retired from Futorian Corporation.
Services will be 1 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2020, at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Larry Harrison and Bro. Pete Cobb officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Linda Stone of Ft. Myers, Florida and Jacqueline Suzanne Cissom of Oxford; three sons, James E. Stanford, Gary Milton Stanford (Melba) and William Allen Stanford (Carla), all of New Albany; 15 grandchildren, Shelley Browning, Carmen Lewellen, Lindsey Herring, Paul Stanford, Lynn Cohen, Mary Jennifer Russell, Jeff Stanford, Angela Sampson, Heather Coghlan, Bob Stanford, Will Stanford, Hunter Stanford, Ryne Stanford, Cody Cissom and Jake Cissom; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Jackson Stanford; one son, Arnold Dean Stanford; three brothers, J.T. Murphree, Vaughn Murphree and Charles Murphree; and one grandchild, Steven Dwayne Stanford.
Pallbearers will be Jake Cissom, Greg Sampson, Gary Browning, Bob Stanford, Jeff Stanford and Will Stanford.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at United.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Bernice Ferguson
VARDAMAN – Bernice Ferguson, 91, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Nursing Home, in Calhoun City. Services will be January 12, 2020, 2:30 p.m., at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Vardaman. Visitation will be, from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Cemetery in Pittsboro.
Martha Lacey
TUPELO – Martha Lacey, 77, passed away January 11, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton.
Connie Jean House
TISHOMINGO – Connie Jean McNatt House, 89, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born in Tishomingo April 30, 1930, to the late Arlie and Lola McNatt. She married the love of her life, Audie House on May 15, 1948.
Connie loved her morning coffee, spending time with family, reading her Bible and watching the local news and weather. Her hands were rarely still, as she loved sewing, cooking and canning vegetables, from the summer garden. She also loved to attend church services at Paden Baptist Church, where she was a devoted member for many years.
“Connie Jean,” as she was lovingly called by many, was a long-time employee of Blue Bell, and worked several years, at Iuka Hospital in the lab. Later, she was employed by North Mississippi Elderly Services, where she served the community driving a bus to the Tishomingo State Park, until she retired at the age of 77, after twenty-three years of service.
Services to celebrate her life and heavenly homecoming will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, 1 p.m., at Paden Baptist Church in Tishomingo, with Bro. Kevin Rogers and Bro. Earl Barron officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery. Visitation will be, from 10 a.m. until service time, at Paden Baptist Church. Deaton Funeral Home, in Belmont, will be in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. House left behind one daughter, Debra Nunley (Joe); two granddaughters, Carla McKinney and Amber Bolton (T.J.); four great-granddaughters, Hollie and Haley McKinney and Macy and Molly Bolton; two brothers, Jerry McNatt (Bonnie) and Quthel McNatt (Sara); two sisters, Vonnie Ledgewood and Shirley Vaughn (Randy); one sister-in-law, Francis McNatt, and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death in 1982, by her loving husband, Audie House; four brothers, Clatus McNatt, Lakeman McNatt (Mary), Thomas McNatt (Verna) and Bill McNatt; one grandson-in-law, Buddy McKinney.
Pallbearers will be Robert Deaton, Hughie Bates, Josh McNatt, Wesley McNatt, Reed McNatt, Joseph McNatt and James Blackburn.
All whom loved her dearly will never forget the grace, love and care she always bestowed upon them. Her family wishes to offer their thanks to Kindred Home Health and Hospice Service, for the care she received.
John H. Starling
TUPELO – John H. Starling, 89, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. Services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 1 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, Alabama. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 11 until 1 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, Alabama. Burial will follow at Mobile Memorial Gardens, Mobile, Alabama.
Martha Allred
MYRTLE – Martha Eldarah Allred, 81, passed away peacefully at her home, with her loving family by her side January 9, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born May 12, 1938, in Tippah County, to Robert M. Ayers and Eliza Hopper Ayers, and was the youngest of nine siblings. Martha was married to Robert G. Allred, August 31, 1956. They had three daughters and two sons. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church for thirty two years. Mrs. Allred loved spending time with her family, attending church, working in her flower garden, and helping her husband work around their home.
She was preceded in death by her baby boy, Michael Lynn Allred; her father and mother; four brothers, Autry Ayers, Robert D. Ayers, Troy Ayers and Horace Ayers; and one sister, Wilma Faye Ayers. Survivors include her husband, Robert G. Allred; three daughters, Alice Allred, Sheila Maxey (Robert), and Donna Self (Todd); one son, Mark Allred (Kathy); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Sarah McClain, Sue Raymer, and Ruth Sexton.
She was loved and respected by everyone who knew her, young and old, and will be truly missed beyond words.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, 3 p.m., at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Terry Floyd officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation will be, from 2 until 3 p.m., Sunday.
Pallbearers will be Justin Towery, Steve Ayers, Alan Ayers, Marty Ayers, Todd Self and Buddy Ayers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Homecare Hospice in New Albany. Online condolences may be made at www.Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Jane Moore Pickett
PONTOTOC – Jane Moore Pickett, 60, passed away January 11, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Jane was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, and the The Daughters of the Confederacy. She was an avid Mississippi State fan, and loved participating in Project Hope, crafts, and cooking.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; her mother, Patsy S. Moore; children, Rob Pickett (Jana), Austin, Texas, Grayson Pickett (McKenzie), Knoxville, Tennessee and Hayli Bostick (Reid), Guys, Tennessee; grandchildren, Bennett and Ella Bostick, Emerson Pickett, and Breckyn Pickett; brothers, Terry Moore (Faye), Nicky Moore (BJ), and Mike Moore (Patricia), all of Pontotoc; aunts, Martha Shumpert, Jane Sudduth and Florence Taylor; uncle, Carlton Moore (Ellie); and her nieces and nephews, Scott Moore (Janie), Staci Rushing (Derik), Paul Moore (Christa), Melanie Caples (Rodney), and Matthew Moore (Nikki).
She was preceded in death by her Daddy, Pete Edward Moore; and her grandparents, Homer and Louise Sudduth.
Services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 11 a.m., at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc, with Bro. Brad Hodges officiating. Burial will follow in Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Scott Moore, Derik Rushing, Rob Pickett, Grayson Pickett, Dan Shumpert, and Justin Moorman.
Visitation will be Monday, January 13, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m., and Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 10 until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.