Annie Sue Cunningham
ABERDEEN – Annie Sue Cunningham, 83, passed away Saturday, December. 28, 2019, at her residence in Aberdeen.
Annie Sue Cunningham was born to her late parents, Daniel Cunningham and Alice Bailey on September 11, 1936, in Chickasaw County.
Annie Sue Cunningham is survived by two sisters, Betty Doss of Prairie and Emma Jean Walker of Detroit, Michigan.
The visitation will be Friday, January 10, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. The service will be Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1 p.m., at Zion Springs MBC with the Rev. Nollen Elzie officiating. The burial will follow at Zion Springs MBC cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Malinda Jean Thornton
AMORY – Malinda Jean Thornton, 60, passed away January 3, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Flora Harrell Shultz
TUPELO – Flora Harrell Shultz, 101, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11:30 a.m., at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m., at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Olen Voyles
RIENZI – Olen Voyles, 95, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Tishomingo County, September 8, 1924, to the late Andrew and Ethel Voyles. Olen married Bernice Haley, September 2, 1944, and started working for OK Tire Company, in Booneville, in 1956. He bought the business in 1964, and sold it in 1979, due to health. After his retirement, Olen loved to work in his shop, gardens and ride his tractor. Olen was a member of Booneville Church of Christ for many years, and attended regularly until age 91. He enjoyed hearing his beagles run and loved squirrel hunting, which he continued to do until age 90.
Visitation is scheduled, from 5 until 8 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, and from noon until 2 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Magnolia Funeral Home. A celebration of Olen’s life will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Magnolia Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, officiated by Doug Greenway. Interment will follow in Magnolia Gardens. Pallbearers include Clay Voyles, Caleb Nowell, Brady Whitten, Dylan Byers and Ethan Kendrick. Honorary pallbearers include Milton Floyd, Eddie Mauney, Lloyd Beard, Eli Mitchell, Dr. Hardwick Kay, D.L. Gray, Billy Mormon, Luther Mormon, Tommy Baragona, Wayne Taylor and Phil Young. Magnolia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Those left to honor Olen’s memory include his wife of 75 years, Bernice Voyles of Corinth; his children, Janice Nowell and husband, Lennis of Corinth, Billy Voyles and wife, Dianne of Walnut, James Voyles of Saltillo, Roger Voyles of Tupelo and Carolyn Carver of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters, which made him the last surviving child. Online condolences may be expressed at www.magnoliafuneralhome.net.
Geraldine Good
MANTACHIE – Geraldine Good, 80, passed away January 4, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Marquerite Holland
SHANNON – Marquerite H. Holland, 75, passed away January 3, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab. in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Shirley Smith
MANTACHIE – Shirley Ann Smith, 74, died Friday, January 3, 2020, in Mantachie. She was born August 24, 1945, in Mantachie, to Andy and Maggie Taylor West. She was a homemaker and great caregiver to her family. She enjoyed yard sales, gospel singing and being around her family.
Services will be 11 a.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel, in Mantachie with Bro. Jimmy Newby and Bro. Blake Buchanan officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Survivors include three sons, Stevie Lancaster, Douglas Smith (Carole Lawson) and Christopher Smith (Jennifer Yawn); one daughter, Nashonda Holley, all of Mantachie; one brother, Herman “Bud” West; two sisters, Ozell Hale and Avenell Escanlante; six grandchildren, Jason Smith, Justin Smith, Sarah Kate Smith, Skylar Holley, Tara Yawn, and Dakota Yawn; two great-grandchildren, Keely “Cat” Smith and Mattie Kate Smith; and numerous other family members.
She was preceded in death by the fathers of her children, Lamar Lancaster and Douglas Paul Smith; several brothers and sisters; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Guin, Brian Hale, Justin Hale, Randy Hale, Brad Hale and Matt Flemming.
Visitation will continue, from 9 until service time, Sunday, January 5, 2020, at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
James Francis
MANTACHIE – James “Bully” Graden Francis, 91, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. He was born February 8, 1928, in Itawamba County, to John “Bill” Dutry and Vera Ada McMillen Francis. He was retired from Krueger Metal. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and was a car enthusiast.
Survivors include two sons, James H. Francis (Susan) of Conroe, Texas, and Jeff A. Francis of Mantachie; one sister, Lavonia Wesson of Mantachie; three grandchildren, Will Francis, Annacarmie Francis McCormick, and Wesley Francis; nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Maxine Wallace Francis, who died July 30, 2010; and his parents.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m., at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home, in Mantachie. Burial will be in Walton Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Kerry Michael Pounds
DENNIS – Kerry Michael Pounds, 50, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at his residence in Yahoo City. He was born in Booneville, and was a member of the Bay Springs Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed riding horses, hunting and spending time with his family.
Graveside services will be Monday, January 6, 2020, 4 p.m., at Lindsey Cemetery with Bro. Dustin Smith officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his children Laken Fuller (Matt) and Brody Pounds (Mary) both of Dennis; his grandchildren, Ella Kate and Jax Fuller; his fiance, Susan Young and her son, Brett Young; mother, Sue Barnes; sister, Christi Lambert (Brent); brother, Lee Pounds; nephews, Dustin Smith (Cilia) and Tyler Smith; great niece-Catherine Smith; uncle, Mike Byram; cousins, Nancy and Lamar Bolton; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death his father, Vernon Monroe Pounds; and his grandparents, Fred and Myrtle Pounds and Deck and Quay Byram.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Eaton, Chuck Humphres, Dustin Farris, Brett Young, Jackie Gasaway and Darrin Caldwell.
Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home in Belmont.
