Melissa Allen Brooks
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTIES – Melissa Allen Brooks, 53, passed away January 18, 2020, at her residence, in Benton County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Bobby Dean Olive
BOONEVILLE – Bobby Dean Olive, 54, passed away January 17, 2020, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Gertrude Owens
WATER VALLEY – Gertrude Owens, 80, passed away January 17, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Sarah Patton
TUPELO – Sarah Lynn Patton, 95, Tupelo, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. She was born February 22, 1924, to Ebb and Carra Thorn. She was a member of Skyline Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Dr. Keith Cochran officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Patton; her parents; sisters, Kay Brown and Toby Murphy; brothers, Longe Thorn and Yates Thorn
Pallbearers will be her great nephews.
Visitation will be, from noon until 2 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Doris Little
BALDWYN – Doris LaVelle Patterson Little, 93, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a 1943, graduate of Wheeler High School, and attended Mississippi State College for Women, 1943-1944. She was a homemaker and member of Mount Olive Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 11 a.m., with Bro. Byron James. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, James “TY” Little (Trenna) from Sherman, Texas and John Little (Cary) from League City, Texas; grandchildren, Alex Little and Rebecca Little; six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Little; father, John E. Patterson; mother, Catherine Putt Patterson Jones; brothers, J.C. Patterson, Sidney Patterson and James Leland; sisters, Carolyn McClarty Kelly and Johnnie Fay.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday evening, from 4 until 6 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Christopher “Chris” Kennedy
UNION COUNTY – Christopher “Chris” Kennedy, 42, passed away January 17, 2020, at his residence in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Johnnie Kimble
NETTLETON – Johnnie Kimble, 84, passed away January 18, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home-Nettleton.
Mary Virginia Kimmons
NEW ALBANY – Mary Virginia Kimmons, 89, passed away January 17, 2020, at her home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
Barbara Ruth Wheeler Murphy
TUPELO/PONTOTOC – Barbara Ruth Wheeler Murphy, 73, passed away January 17, 2020, at Sunshine Nursing Home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
