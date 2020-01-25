Mary Malone
TUPELO – Mary Virginia Malone, 89, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at her home, after a lengthy illness. She was born June 23, 1930, in Kennett, Missouri, to Clarence and Alpha Thrasher. She was a homemaker and a member of Cross Pointe Church. She loved shopping and spending time with her family.
Services will be 2 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. Andy Dozier officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Malone of Tupelo; four daughters, Robin Short (John) of Tupelo, Donna Radman (Bernie) of Wadsworth, Illinois, Diane Taylor of Zion, Illinois and Leia Shelton of Blue Springs; one son, Michael Jackson of Texas; one sister, Pauline Goroski of Kenosha, Wisconsin; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandchild, Aiden; one brother, Bob Thrasher; and three sisters, Betty Williams, Wanda Anderson and Lola Darracott.
Pallbearers will be Logan Jackson, Jacob Jackson, Caleb Jackson, Michael Zak, Brandon Shelton and Trent Nichols.
Visitation will be, from 4 until 8 p.m., Sunday (today.)
Frances Bobbie Loper
IUKA – Frances Bobbie Loper, 90, passed away January 24, 2020, at Countrywood Plantation, in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jessie Jones Wilson
AMORY – Jessie Jones Wilson, 86, passed away January 23, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. She was born on October 8, 1933, in Union County, to Julius Jones and Ada Coker.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, in Amory. Visitation will be held at Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. Services will be held at Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Monday, January 27, 2020, 10 a.m.
Jessie graduated from Tupelo High School, in 1951 and attended Itawamba Junior College. She worked at Carr-Myers Dairy in Tupelo, for six years, reaching the position of Office Manager. At that time, she was a member of East Heights Baptist Church, where she led a Girls in Action group, for several years. During the 1950’s, Jessie was selected as a runner-up in a Tupelo Hospitality beauty pageant.
In 1956, she met Bob Wilson, an Air Force recruiter, who was on assignment, in Tupelo. They dated for seven months, and were married on March 3, 1957. Jessie loved to travel, and she did a lot of it as the wife of an Air Force member. She particularly enjoyed living in Japan, during 1961-62 and in Hawaii, during 1962-64. Jessie also enjoyed being close to home, and was pleased when Bob’s Air Force assignments allowed them to spend eight years at Columbus AFB, during two separate tours. Their beloved daughter, Joni Marie was born, during their initial assignment, at Columbus AFB. Also, the family lived at Air Force installations in Orlando, Florida, Tampa Florida, and Birmingham, Alabama, before retiring to Amory in 1975.
In 1984, Jessie was a member of the group that organized the Amory Humane Society. In that organization, she served as Treasurer and Operations Officer, for 24 years. Jessie’s love of travel continued while Bob decided Air Force travel had provided enough of that for him. So, Jessie teamed up with a couple of fellow travelers and her sister, Jean Boren, to take a cruise to Alaska, as well as, a number of bus and auto tours, to many choice locations within the United States.
Jessie’ life in Amory provided her with many special things to do, such as teaching a class of young girls in Sunday school, playing bridge with special friends, tail-gating at Mississippi State football games, and almost 48 years of membership in the Aurora Club, just enjoying life to the fullest, surrounded by her friends and family.
Jessie is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Joni Wilson Seitz; son-in-law, Bob Seitz; and granddaughter, Clara Seitz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Jones Boren; and her baby sister, Carrie Lou Jones.
Pallbearers are Tommy Tapp, David Henry, Larry Palmer, Steve Greenhaw, David Hodo and Andrew Dichiara. Honorary Pallbearers are Don Leech, James Burrow and Larry Johnson.
Margaret Hight Keen
TUPELO/CORINTH – Margaret Dare Hight Keen, 82, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at Cornerstone Nursing and Rehab, in Corinth, where she had resided over a year. Margaret was born in Louisville, Winston County, October 9, 1937, to the late, Charles Hight and Margaret Lenola Jay Hight. She attended MSCW, now MUW, where she studied Library Science. She married James Robert “Jimmy” Keen, July 25, l959, at First Baptist Church in Louisville. Mr. Keen worked for TVA, and they lived over 20 years, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, until he was permanently transferred to Tupelo in l980. The Keen family were longtime faithful members of Calvary Baptist Church where Mrs. Keen sang in the Church choir and was the long time Church librarian. She substitute taught in several public schools, while being a master housewife, wife, mother and grandmother. Margaret loved her family and cared deeply for them seeing that their every need was met. She enjoyed reading all types of literature especially her Bible, singing and making everyone feel safe and secure. An encouraging soul, she was a model caregiver.
A service celebrating her life will be held 2 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. with Rev. Dr. John Armistead, her former pastor, officiating. A graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation is from noon until service time Monday only, at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Margaret leaves to mourn her passing, her husband of almost 60 years, Jimmy Keen, a resident of Avon Lea in Tupelo; her children, Meg Lofton and husband, Kevin of Michie, Tennessee; and James Robert Keen Jr. of Corinth. Grandma leaves her four grandchildren; Amber Roxanne Meggs (Richard) of Fulton, Kathy Smith (Michael) of Saltillo, Ricky Gene Burchfield Jr. of Tupelo; and William Jesse Stults of Michie, Tennessee; a great-grandchild, Kirk Liam McBrayer of Gonzales, Louisiana and LSU; and her nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and a brother, Charles “Pep” Hight II.
Kaye DeWitt
AMORY – Kaye DeWitt, 85, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Graveside services will be, 12 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Hatley Cemetery.
Sonny Riggan
SMITHVILLE – Theodore “Sonny” Riggan, 78, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Center, in Amory. Born in Monroe County, April 6, 1941, he was the son of Greely and Ruby Ausborn Riggan.
Sonny was born and raised in Smithville, where he attended school. He joined the U.S. Navy around the age of 20, and served our country with bravery and honor. Sonny also served as an Alderman for the Town of Smithville, and was of the Church of Christ faith. Sonny retired after many years of working for BNSF Railway.
Sonny never met a stranger and had the ability to make a room fill with laughter. He could talk to anybody he came across, and was known for his jokes and friendliness. Sonny loved life, and was married to his sweetheart, Loyce, for 58 years. He could sing like a canary and was a member of the Pilgrims Quartet, for several years. Sonny also performed music with the bands at Vinegar Bend. He was a talented artist and loved to paint. In his free time, Sonny enjoyed gardening and fishing.
Although Sonny will be missed, the memories he created and the friendships he cultivated will remain in the hearts of his loved ones forever.
Sonny is survived by his wife, Loyce Riggan, of Amory; daughter, Debra Hodge (Jerry), Saltillo; sons, Darwyn Riggan, Amory, Derrick Riggan, Smithville; grandchildren, Dustin Riggan (Megan), Destiny Riggan; great-grandchildren, Chance, Weston, and Harper Riggan; nieces and nephews, Lisa Hester (David), Teresa Dill, Chad Dill (Jordan), Gina and Jason White, Jeff Fink, Alicia and Howard Hudnall; and a host of Ausborn family kin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Charlene Queen and Jean Barlow.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Smithville. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Cemetery in Smithville. Pallbearers will include David Hester, Dillon Flurry, Cody Johnson, Heath Noe, Randy Hood and Allen Duncan.
Visitation will be, from 1 until the service hour, at the funeral home in Smithville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Friends, P.O. Box 117, Amory, MS 38821.
Judy Faye Welch
BECKER – Judy Faye Welch, 69, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her residence, with her family surrounding her, in Becker, Mississippi. Services will be Monday, January 27, 2020, 1 p.m., at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Visitation will be Monday, January 27, 2020, from 11 until the service hour, at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery in Hatley.
Joanna Patterson
MYRTLE – Joanna Patterson, 48, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, in Pearl. Services will be Monday, January 27, 2020, 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2:30 until 5:30 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow at at the church cemetery.
Holly Springs Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Ronnie H. Potts
BURNSVILLE – Ronnie H. Potts, 60, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Monday, January 27, 2020, 11 a.m., at Rowland Mills Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020, starting 5 p.m., at the church. Burial will follow at Rowland Mills Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
