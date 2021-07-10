Montez Brooks Raper
TUPELO – Montez Brooks Raper at the age of 92, died on Friday, July 9, 2021 at her home. She was born in the Mooreville area of Lee County, to Finis Brooks and Ila Fay Smith Brooks on November 14, 1928. She attended Mooreville School, and played high school basketball on the 1946 state championship team.
She lived most of her adult life in Tupelo, and was a factory worker until her retirement. She attended East Heights Baptist Church for 37 years. She enjoyed reading, gospel music, doing puzzles and find-a-word books.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Duerson and her husband Calvin, of Franklin, Tenn., and Debra Webb, and her husband Timothy of Tupelo; two grandsons, Bradley Webb of Tupelo and Zachary Webb and his wife Sherri, of Austin, Texas; one great granddaughter, Samara Webb; one sister, Charlotte Jenkins; and one brother, Joe Wade Brooks and his wife Nancy of Tupelo; two step-children, Edward Raper, and Nancy Sparks and her husband, James all of Tupelo, and many step-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Finis and Ila Brooks; one brother, James Cleveland Brooks; three sisters, Jewel Russell, Annie Lou Cole, and Shirley Mize; and her husband, Roy Lawrence Raper.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday, July 12, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Burial will follow in Eggville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at http://www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Gaylia Kennon
NEW ALBANY – Gaylia S. Kennon, 84, passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021 at her home. She was born April 4, 1937 in Union County to Sim Carnell and Elizabeth Reeves Carnell. She and her husband, the late Curtis Kennon, owned and operated Kennon Auto Parts. She attended Harmony Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Gary Yates and Bro. Daniel Smith officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy Gordon; three sons, Steve Kennon, Anthony Kennon and Mark Gordon; a sister, Sylvia Farr; a brother, Larry Carnell; and twenty-two grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis Kennon; a sister, Deloris Gregory; and two brothers, Chester Boyd Carnell and Gary Carnell.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until service time.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
For those who wish to express support, in lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Wilma and/or in honor of Greg to Covenant Care Hospice and/or to New Horizons of Northwest Florida, Attn: Kingsfield Group Home.
Mary Pace Kemp
MOOREVILLE – Mary Pace Kemp, 66, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11 am at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Monday at 10 am until service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com). Cremation will follow after services.
Tish Chism
LACKEY – Tish Chism, 56, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Druid City Hospital in Tuscaloosa. Services will be on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.
James McDaniel
FULTON – James Norman McDaniel, 84, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 28, 1937 to the late Benjamin Franklin McDaniel and the late Fannie Amber Johnson McDaniel. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing guitar, watching wrestling, gardening and spending time with his family and friends.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday July 12, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell, and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Burntfields Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday July 11, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Kayron McDaniel of Fulton, daughter; Celina McDaniel of Fulton, granddaughter; Breana Stephens, 2 sisters; Jacqueline Spencer, and Susie (Stanley) Underwood of Fulton, host of nieces and nephews, special daughters; Sandra Pound of NC, Lisa Hemker of FL, Connie Terry of Pontotoc, and Chevela Underwood of Mooreville, special grandson; Austin Terry of Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Benjamin Franklin McDaniel, and Fannie Amber McDaniel, 2 sisters; Mauzelle Strange, and Lucille Umphers, 1 brother; Charles Anderson McDaniel.
Pallbearers will be Austin Terry, Seth Graham, Junior McDaniel, Brandon McDaniel, Danny McDaniel, and CJ Blackburn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky McDaniel, Micahel Pafford, and Ronnie Pafford.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Lynn Crum
MOOREVILLE – Lynn Crum, 66, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11 am at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Funeral. Visitation will be on Monday at 10 am until service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME -TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Garvin Ray Koon
TIPPAH COUNTY – Garvin Ray Koon, 73, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 AM until 2 PM Tuesday July 13, 2021 at The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home.
