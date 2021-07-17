Shelby Gene Henderson
PONTOTOC – Shelby Gene Henderson , 82, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Shelby was born October 30, 1938 to Jasper and U.V. Henderson in Pontotoc, MS. After retiring from Action Trucking he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and most of all, loved his races. He will be greatly missed.
Shelby is survived by his children, Steve Henderson (Sylvia), Allen Henderson (Rhonda), Keith James (Susan), and Nicky James all of Pontotoc; his grandchildren, Deanna Henderson, Brooke Henderson, Amber Killough, Lexi Robbins, Matt McCollum, and Brittany Stage; 6 great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Winborne (Ernest) of Whitley City, KY; and a special friend, Danny Holcomb (Kellie) of Pontotoc.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lois Henderson; son, Tim Henderson; his parents; two sisters, Marie Mathis and Francis Corder; and his brother, J.W. Henderson.
Graveside Service will be 11 AM Monday, July 19, 2021 at Campground Cemetery with Bro. Don Smith officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Steve Henderson, Allen Henderson, Keith James, and Nicky James.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
James “David” Ausborn
FULTON – James “David” Ausborn of Fulton, 65, passed away Sunday, July 15, 2021, at his residence in Fulton. Services will be on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 11 am at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Tuesday 10 am until service at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME _ TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com).
Joseph John Jacobson
PONTOTOC – Joseph John Jacobson, 61, passed away on July 15, 2021, at his residence in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER – TUPELO.
Nickey F. Hopkins
GUNTOWN – Nickey F. Hopkins, age 73, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Tupelo Church of God. He loved to watch Gunsmoke and Andy Griffith. Nickey and his bride celebrated 30 years of marriage on July 03, 2021.
Funeral services will be on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. at Tupelo Church of God on Briar Ridge Road with Bro. Judd Vowell officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Wanda J. Hopkins; daughters, Shellie Marie Diel, Rachel Nicole Wano (Tony); step-daughters, Vicky Lynn Nation Bennett and Sherry Ann Nation Barnes; sons, Robert Hopkins (Pam) and Nickey Ford Hopkins, JR. (Suzzette); sister, Susan Hopkins Adams (Tom); brother, Roger Alan Hopkins; aunt, Wanda Kelly; (13) grandchildren;(7) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ford and Pauline Herring Hopkins.
Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 1:00 until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Gladys T. Williams
ALPINE – Gladys T. Williams, 90, was born on January 28, 1931 and she passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and making quilts. She dearly loved her family and dedicated her life to making sure they were taken care of. She had worked for over 25 years at Lucky Star Mfg. and she was a Baptist.
Funeral services will at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be in the Williams Family Cemetery.
Survivors her grandchildren, Gail Hall (Greg) of Baldwyn, Greg Shockley from Alpine, Cody Williams (Brittany) of Alpine, Kayleigh Williams of Alpine, Harleigh Williams (John) from Finger, Tn., Ethen White of Batesville, Arkansas and Nicolette Barron of Jackson; her sister and caregiver, Dot Melson of Baldwyn; brother, Edgar Hall (Kaye) of New Albany; great-grandchildren, Ellie-Kay Williams, Brentley Mays, Kylee Wills, Nevaeh Barron, Hunter Hall and Cody Hall; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar H. and Willie Mae Wilhite Hall; her husband, Noel Williams; daughter, Carolyn Shockley; son, Dale Williams; grandson, Jonathan Williams; brothers, Lacy Hall, Cecil Hall and Carlton Hall; sisters, Macy Rakestraw and Eleanor McKeown; her son-in-law, Sonny Shockley.
Pallbearers will be Cody Williams, Hunter Hall, Greg Hall, Lewis Grimes, Harmon Hall, Chase Hall, Cody Hendrix and Clint Ceja.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Alma J. Bowdry
BALDWYN – Alma J. Bowdry, 75, passed away on July 16, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Samuel Larry Richey
BALDWYN – Samuel Larry Richey, 83, died in the early hours of Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the NMMC Nursing Home in Pontotoc after extended illnesses. He coached high school boys’ basketball for forty seasons, winning 913 games and six Mississippi state championships. Sam started his coaching career at Jumpertown High School in 1967 before moving on to Wheeler, Baldwyn and finally Mantachie. He carried seventeen teams to the Mississippi Boys’ State Tournament and was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame. He was named “Coach of the Year” in Mississippi by the Clarion-Ledger, the Mississippi Sportswriters Association, and the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal at various times during his career and was chosen as the NHS/ACA Region 5 Coach of the Year in 1992 representing the South-Central U.S. When his coaching career ended, Sam Richey was winningest high school basketball coach in Mississippi history. Sam Richey also enjoyed the great pleasure of coaching his son Clay, his nephew Guy Gardner, and his grandson Gardner Richey during his career.
Sam received a bachelor’s degree in business from Mississippi State University in 1963, and he was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1958 to 1960. Sam was a member of Asbury Methodist Church and enjoyed raising cattle, playing golf, and watching westerns. He and his wife Dale Gardner Richey had been married for 57 years.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 18, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn. A family burial service will follow at a later time with Bro. Robert McCoy officiating.
Sam is survived by his wife Dale; sons Clark Richey and Clay Richey (Kyley); grandsons Gardner Richey (Lisa), Gabe Richey (Cassie), Reggie Richey (Katie), Maddux Richey, Rob Richey and Walker Richey; granddaughters Kate Richey Easterling (Ethan), Lee-Anna Richey, and Rylee Richey; nephews Grant Gardner (Laura), Guy Gardner (Amelia), Phil Smith, and Mark Smith; nieces Lisa Clement (Stan) and Ginger Murphy (Matt); (9) great-grandchildren; and his lifelong friend Deryl Saylors (Brenda). He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Lee Richey and Katherine Louise Stephens Richey, his sister Jeannine Norton, his brother Robert Smith Richey, and a granddaughter Amanda Clair Richey.
Bettye Evans
ABERDEEN – Bettye Evans, 82, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Linda J. Myles
MABEN – Linda J. Myles, 57, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her son’s residence in Maben, MS. Services were Saturday, July 17 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston, MS.
John E. Childs
AMORY – John E. Childs, 72, passed away on July 7, 2021, at his residence in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Dorothy Jean Hill
TUPELO – Dorothy Jean Hill, 81, passed away on July 14, 2021, at her home in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Kathy Sue Johnson
TREMONT – Kathy Sue Johnson, 66, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at her residence in Tremont, MS. Services will be on Sunday, July 18, 12 p.m. at True Life Church, Hwy. 11 S., Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Begins Saturday, July 17, 6 p.m. until service time on Sunday at True Life Church. Burial will follow at Shady Valley Cemetery, Tremont, MS.
Billy Joe Purdon
RANDOLPH – Billy Joe Purdon, 78, went to be with his heavenly father and reunited with his loving wife, Rea, Thursday, July 15, 2021. He along with his wife, grew award winning roses and created an amazing lily farm. He enjoyed cooking and building “toy” barns for children. Billy Joe was a faithful member of County Line Baptist Church. His love and generosity cannot be matched and he will be greatly missed.
Billy Joe is survived by his 2 daughters, Sandy Elmore (Randy) and Kathy Allen; grandchildren, Brooklyn Jones (Grant), Kyle Roberts, Taylor Davis, Preston Davis, Elizabeth Davis, and Amber Davis; and his great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Hayden, Grayson, Lillian, Allie and Joe Gunner.
He was preceded by his loving wife, Rea Purdon; his parents; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and a special friend, Rick Garrison.
Visitation will begin Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 12 PM and continue to service time of 2 PM at County Line Baptist Church. Bro. Donnie Finley and Bro. Wayne Cobb will officiate. Burial will follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Grant Jones, Preston Davis, Kyle Roberts, Jeff Roberts, Larry Vance, Aron Vance. Honorary Pallbearer will be Grayson Davis.
Charles Wilson
COLUMBUS – Charles Wilson, 85, passed away on July 14, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO.
Gloria Wade
PLANTERSVILLE – Gloria Wade, 55, passed away on July 16, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mozelle R. Wilson
SMITHVILLE – Mozelle R. Wilson, 92, passed away on July 17, 2021, at the Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Rejeana Kay Barkley
RIPLEY – Rejeana Kay Barkley, 47, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.
