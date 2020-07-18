Joel Kennedy
TUPELO – Joel Scott Kennedy, while surrounded by his family, went to be with the Lord following a yearlong battle with cancer on July 16, 2020. He was 50. Joel was born in Ashville, NC, to James Earl and Brenda Kennedy, on March 24, 1970. He graduated from Sovereign Grace Academy in Slaughter, LA. Having grown up in the Houston, MS area, he became a Mississippi State Bulldog fan and attended MSU receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Physiology. Later, he continued his education and got his Master’s from American Sports Academy. Joel dedicated his life to Athletic Training. Early in his career, he was an athletic trainer for the Philadelphia Phillies pro baseball team. He was blessed to associate with a great group of colleagues who knew the value of exercise and physical fitness for one’s well being. Joel was an employee of NMMC Sports Medicine assigned to the Tupelo Public Schools. Joel met hundreds of youth who were his friends and benefited from his personal encouragement. A simple man at heart, Joel loved MSU sports, especially a baseball game at Dudy Noble Field, grilling outdoors, fishing, athletics in general, and his beloved rescue dog, Sophie. He and his wife, Amy attended Lawndale Presbyterian Church.
A service celebrating Joel’s life was held at 1 PM Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Bill Bradford officiating. A graveside burial service took place at 3:30 PM Saturday following the Tupelo Service at Ebenezer Cemetery in the Grady community of Webster County. Visitation was from Noon-service time Saturday at Holland-Tupelo Chapel (5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801). For those that were unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Joel is survived by his wife, Amelia Fulgham “Amy” Kennedy of Tupelo, and his step-son, Peyton Copley (Hanna) of Mathiston, MS; his parents, James Earl and Brenda Kennedy of Slaughter, LA.; 3 sisters, Rachel Bonner (Lance) of Madison, MS , Leah Velasquez (Maurice) of Baton Rouge, LA, and Sarah Smith of Slaughter, LA; his father-in-law, Roger Miller of Mathiston; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Ann Miller, and a niece, Abigail Bonner.
Pallbearers were fellow trainers Rhea Brown, Hunter Dawson, Jai Eschete, Mark Porter, Brad Voegele, and Walt Wilkins. Honorary pallbearers were Amy Dawson, Brandon Grecinger, Josh Holt, Nikki Monk, Michelle Pruitt, Phil Weivoda, and Donna Wesley.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Dorothy McCoy
ALGOMA – Dorothy Allice Smith McCoy departed this earthly realm Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home in Algoma, Mississippi. She was affectionately known as “Miss Dot”, “Granny Dot” or “Aunt Dot”.
She was born May 24, 1922, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Henry Jasper Smith and Elma Tunnell Smith, who left rural north Mississippi seeking jobs in the big city. She began her education in Memphis and completed it at Troy and Algoma. She married Lavert McCoy in 1937, embarking on a journey of love, hard work and most of all, faith in God. They shared seventy one years together until his death in 2008. She was a partner and helpmate in all ways, and was the living example of a Proverbs 31 woman.
Dot and Vert raised their family in the Algoma community where they were faithful members of Algoma Baptist Church. Dot worked side by side with Vert as they made their living from the fruits of the earth. They bought a country store in Algoma where they served the community for over thirty years. Vert was instrumental in the re-incorporation of the community of Algoma and served as the first mayor. The grandchildren were proud of this accomplishment and enjoyed referring to Dot as “the first lady”.
Dot was known for her incredible caramel cakes as well as her prized tulips. She was a master gardener who could make anything grow. She sewed countless dresses for her granddaughters as well as beautiful quilts which are treasured family heirlooms. Dot was the mother of a physically handicapped child which was much harder in 1950 than it is today. Resources were extremely limited but Dot and Vert fought to insure Bernie had the same opportunities as all children. Dot became teacher, therapist and cheerleader for our “B” and as a result all four of her children led happy, productive lives. The word “homemaker” describes her perfectly – she truly made a home for her family through her hard work and devotion. And from her home many other homes have been created as her children and grandchildren strive to emulate her in all ways.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, four siblings – Betty Jean Martin, Ike Stacy, Helen Duncan and Robbie Nell Johnson; two sons in law, Dr. Kermit McGregor and John Conrad and one daughter in law, Sandra McCoy.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: one son, Ernie McCoy; three daughters, Phyllis McGregor, Bernie Conrad and Teresa Arnold (J.T.); six grandchildren, Lisa Williamson (Jimmy), Traci Rainey (Eddie), Christi McCoy, Dale McGregor (Tina), Jake Arnold (Desi), Tyler Arnold (Maggie) as well as 17 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters in law: Adelle Cruse, Vara Montgomery and Imogene Stacy as well as many nieces and nephews.
As the sun set on Thursday, Dot was laid to rest beside Vert at the Old Monroe Mission Cemetery while her grandchildren sang Amazing Grace and read from the Psalms. No current services are planned. Memorials may be made to: Pontotoc County Bible Teachers Fund, P.O. Box 29 Pontotoc, MS 38863; Algoma Baptist Church, P. O. Box 115, Algoma, MS 38820 or Regional Rehab Center, 615 Pegram Drive, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc was honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com. Margaret Miller
TUPELO – Mrs. Margaret O’Callaghan Miller, age 84, died Friday evening, July 17, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was born September 1, 1935 in Fairfield , MS to William and Elizabeth Hitt O’Callaghan. She married Herman “Boyce” Miller on July 14, 1950, and they were inseparable for 67 years until his death on April 16, 2018. She missed him so and was ready to be with him again. She was a loving wife and mother of two daughters. She was a dedicated member of Gumtree Presbyterian Church.
Margaret retired from Sears at age 55. She and Boyce retired on the same day. Margaret and Boyce enjoyed traveling to Panama City, FL several times a year, staying at the Americana for a month in the fall, and meeting as many as 84 friends from all over the country.
She was a wonderful homemaker and cook. She loved to sew and paint, and host family and friends. She was an avid believer of family history and always had stories of days gone by.
Due to Covid-19, a private family service celebrating Margaret’s life will be at 11 AM, Monday, July 20, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Charles Covington officiating. Private burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 10 AM – service time.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Boyce and her brother, Buddy. .
Survivors include her two daughters, Penny Johns (Gerald) and Connie Morgan, all of Tupelo; 3 grandchildren, Scottie Johns (Cory) of Dacula, GA, Katie Bates (David) of Sherman, and Callie Berryhill of Tupelo; 3 great grandchildren, Spence Johns and Grayson Johns of Dacula, GA, and Ava Bates and Adaline Bates of Sherman.
Pallbearers will be David Bates, Wesley Burks, and Steve Vinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Mackey, Danny Mackey and Mark O’Callaghan.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at p.m., Monday and thereafter by going to hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
Curtis Earl Brasher
HOULKA – Curtis Earl Brasher, 81, passed away July 16, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Oxford, MS. In his younger years, he was employed in the furniture industry and became a self employed logger and retired cattle farmer. He enjoyed working his cows. He always had a smile on his face, ready to work. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Brasher; sisters, Dorothy Jean Tharpe and Nancy Washington (R.D.).
He is preceded in death by his son, Dwayne Brasher; brothers, Clartis Brasher and Charles Brasher; sisters, Faye Bush and Rea Easely; and his parents, Ular and Virgie Brasher.
Graveside service will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 4 PM at Collums Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Scott Waldo, Danny Gregory, Ricky Gregory, Randy Puttman, Justin Brasher, and Marvin Dixon.
Honorary Pallbearers: Pete Weldon, Ryan Washington, and Michael Parker.
Gladys Hadaway Hamm
PONTOTOC – Gladys Hadaway Hamm, 96, passed away July 16, 2020 at NMMC Nursing Home. Gladys was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She worked at Brookwood, Shirt Factory, and Comfort Care, where she retired. She loved to work in her flowers and garden, cooking for everyone, and her constant companion grand puppy, Wendy.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ruth Ferguson (Merle); son Dale Hadaway (Brenda); daughter-in-law Barbara Galloway (Ernest); three grandchildren, Charla Harrell (Carl) of Fulton, MS, April Ferguson of Charlotte, NC, and Tim Ferguson (Jenni) of Carthage, MS; three great-grandchildren, Isaac Harrell and Tori Harrell of Fulton, MS and Sarah Bass (Darren) of Tupelo, MS; and step grandchildren, Deanna Gregory, Scott Gregory (Susie); five step grandchildren; four great great step grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Howard Hadaway and Howard Hamm; son, Buddy Hadaway; granddaughter, Diona Hadaway; parents, Lawrence and Mattie Lois Moorman; brothers, Frank, Marvin, and David Moorman; and one sister, Alice Bigham.
Graveside Service will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 3 PM at Oak Hill Cemetery with Bro. Paul Sims and Bro. Marty Browning officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Alberta Robitille
TUPELO – Alberta E. Robitille, 86, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born April 13, 1934 in Keene, New Hampshire, the daughter of Ernest and Lillian Harper Knowlton. Alberta lived in Claremont, New Hampshire for many years before moving to Tupelo in 2000 to be near her daughter. She was the widow of Gordon K. Robitille Sr. who she married on August 25, 1952. Alberta loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and going to the beach.
She is survived by her three children, Deborah Mooney and husband, Bill, Gordon Robitille Jr. and wife, Pat, and Michael Robitille and his fiance, Teresa Hall; six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Dale Knowlton and Brian Knowlton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Services will be held in New Hampshire at a later date. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mary Elizabeth “TOTS” Mask Roye
PONTOTOC – Mrs. Mary Elizabeth (Tots) Mask Roye went to be with her Lord on July 17, 2020. Tots was a resident of Sunshine Nursing Home and was 92 years old. She devoted her life to her husband, her family and community and was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include two brothers Jerry Mask (Ruth Ann) of Pontotoc and Paul Mask (Dorothy) of Memphis, TN. She also left numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester Lee Roye, her mother and father, Griffin and Lois Mask, three half- brothers, Arlis Mask, Arnold Mask and Arnice Leo Mask and three sisters, Mildred Mask Roye, Sue Mask Brummett, and LaQuita Mask Shelton, and a half-sister, Dorothy Mask. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Roye was a retired beautician.
Graveside services will be at 5 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Thomas Chandler officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Mitchell, Lynn Warren, Greg Shelton, Gary Shelton, Thomas Chandler and Jay Biffle.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 122 Gideon Bend, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Larry Presley
NETTLETON – Larry Presley, 48, passed away on July 16, 2020, at his residence in Nettleton, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Don Rinehart
RIENZI – Donald Ray “Don” Rinehart, 81, of Rienzi, MS, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Alcorn County, MS on June 25, 1939 to the late George and Lovie Hindman Rinehart and graduated from Alcorn Agricultural High School in 1957. Don was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher and as chairman of the deacon board. He retired with 55 years of service in operations management with ACE Power and will forever be remembered in the hearts of those he loved.
Those left to honor Don’s memory include his wife of 52 years, Glenda Davis Rinehart of Rienzi; his son, Russell Rinehart of Memphis, TN; his daughter, Maria Rinehart Campbell and husband Bob Jr. of Corinth; his grandchildren, Taylor Campbell Calderon and husband Zachary and Trip Campbell; his sisters, Lavern Rinehart Ballard of Rienzi, Sarah Rinehart Hamlin of Corinth, and Dianne Rinehart Lucken and husband Donald of Corinth; his brother, Charles Rinehart and wife Lynda of Corinth; his brother-in-law, Tommy Davis of Albany, GA; his sister-in-law, Pam Davis and husband Charles of Corinth; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lovie Hindman Rinehart and by his brother, Robert Rinehart.
Visitation is scheduled from 4-7 pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 and from 1 pm till service time Monday, July 20, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church. A celebration of Don’s life will be held at Antioch Baptist Church on Monday, July 20, 2020 officiated by Bro. David George.
Pallbearers include Billy Patton, Anthony Michael, Robert Patterson, Paul McNair, John Lee Crow, Jim Nanney, Doug Johnson, Jerry Palmer, and Billy Eaton. Honorary pallbearers include the deacons of Antioch Baptist Church Magnolia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
Odell Crouch
FULTON – Odell Crouch, 80, passed away on July 18, 2020, at Courtyards Nursing Home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Jessie Lee Clay
ABERDEEN – Jessie Lee Clay, 85, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 AM at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10-11 AM at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
McKenny Smith
HAMILTON – McKenny Smith, 72, passed away on July 15, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Lonzo Sargent Howell
MYRTLE – Lonzo Sargent Howell, 77, passed away on July 16, 2020, at his home in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
Charlie Lewis
OKOLONA – Charlie Lewis, 86, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services were held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 AM at Boone’s Chapel UMC. Visitation was Saturday from 10:30 AM to service time at the church.
Thomas Sanders
BRANDON – Thomas Ellis “Tom” Sanders, age 89, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at The Blake Assisted Living in Flowood. Tom was born December 23, 1930, in Monroe County, Mississippi, the youngest son of Coyt and Christine Sanders. He graduated from Becker High School in 1948 and went on to earn a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering at Mississippi State. He later received an MBA from Mississippi College.
Tom served as an officer in the US Air Force during the Korean War era. After honorable discharge, he was employed in manufacturing management at Westinghouse, American Bosch, and Sunbeam-Oster Corporations. In 1966 Tom and family moved to Jackson, where he was employed at the Mississippi Department of Economic Development until retirement in 1993. Tom then moved to Tupelo and served for five years with the Community Development Foundation.
Tom enjoyed bridge, golf, playing the piano, and spending time with family. He could often be seen at the piano entertaining staff and residents at The Blake. Tom was baptized at Becker Baptist Church and was a member at Broadmoor Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Jackson. Singing traditional hymns was his favorite part of worship.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Coyt and Christine Sanders, brother Coyt Sanders, Jr., sister Sarah Sanders Manasco, and son Clark Sanders. He is survived by his son Stuart Sanders (wife Diana), four grandchildren Rebecca Butler (Jason), Steven Sanders (Margaret Sloan), Lisa Wallace (Brandon) and Matt Sanders (Christa), and four great-grandchildren Logan Butler, Evan Wallace, Levi Butler and Madeline Sanders.
A family graveside service was held 11 am Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Amory Historical Cemetery in Amory, Mississippi.
Memorials may be made to The MIND Center at UMMC, a national leader in Alzheimer’s research and clinical care, either online at mindcenter@umc.edu or by mail to 2500 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39216.
You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Alvin W. Copeland
BALDWYN – Alvin W. Copeland, 63, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence in Baldwyn. Services will be on Sunday, July 19, 2020 3-5 p.m. walk-thru at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn, MS. Family and friends may sign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com.
Victor “Vic” L. Elliott, Jr.
AMORY – Victor “Vic” L. Elliott, Jr, 61, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Marshall County in Mississippi. Services were held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Burial followed at Maxey Cemetery, Monroe County, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
