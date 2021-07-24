Russell Young
TUPELO – Elton Russell Young, 84, crossed over to that “happy hunting ground” from Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tn. after a period of declining health. Russell, a Lee County native and all around great soul, will be remembered at 2 PM Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial to follow in the Young family plot at Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM Monday and from Noon-service time Tuesday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their family and friends. Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, Tn. A full obituary will follow in Tuesday’s paper.
Phylis Clouse
BISSELL – Phylis Clouse, 56, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 – 1:00 at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Keys Cemetery.
Jerry Rhoades
SALTILLO – Jerry Rhoades, 73, passed away on July 23, 2021, at his home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Cherry Shawn Prestage
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Cherry Shawn Prestage, 44, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at – in Lawrence County, Alabama. Services will be on Sunday, July 25, at 2 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Walker Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until service time today at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with Shawn’s family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Rev. William Shack
TUPELO – Rev. William Shack, 68, passed away on July 22, 2021, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Michael “Doug” Dantone
FULTON – Michael “Doug” Dantone, 60, passed away on July 24, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO.
Virginia Thomas
RIPLEY – Virginia Thomas, 71, passed away on July 22, 2021, at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Josephine Stevenson
ABERDEEN – Josephine Stevenson, 56, passed away on July 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Michael Dean “Mike” Hayes
IUKA – Michael Dean “Mike” Hayes, 70, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at work in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, July 24, at 4:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at Margerum Cemetery. MEMO
Naomi Klaire Nulph
GOLDEN – Naomi Klaire Nulph, infant daughter of Byron and Katresa Kelton Nulph, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Monday, July 26, 2 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Golden, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 25, 6-9 p.m. at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Old Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hwy. 23, Golden, MS.
