Shirley A Keith
CORINTH – Shirley A. Keith, 54, passed away on July 24, 2020 at home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Roy Wren
MOOREVILLE – Roy Wren, 80, passed away on July 25, 2020, at his home in Mooreville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
James Thompson RED BANKS – James Thompson, 94, passed away on July 24, 2020, at Holly Springs Health & Rehab in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs. Rita Stubbs McIntosh TUPELO – Rita Stubbs McIntosh, 52, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020 2:00 p.m. at CGM & S Cemetery / MT Nebo 633 Cemetery Road, Baldwyn. Serenity Simmons Funeral in charge of services. Walk through visitation will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany. David Christopher
BREWER – James David Christopher, 78, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1942 to James Roy “Bill” and Lura Christine Ritter Christopher. On October 4, 1963, he married Mary Jobe at Cason Baptist Church and together they had three children. He worked as a master carpenter for many years and owned and operated his own construction company, Christopher Construction. He also owned a pawn shop in Verona for several years, early in life. David enjoyed watching westerns and college football games and was an avid Ole Miss Rebels fan. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jobe Christopher; three children, Melissa Christopher Wilson of Brewer, Jimmy Christopher and his fiance, Heather of Owasso, Oklahoma and Lana Rea and her husband, Chip of Union; six grandchildren, Josh Pitts of Fulton, Julie Hart and her husband, Drew of Mooreville, Wesley Christopher of Tupelo, Seth Christopher of Tupelo, Grant Christopher of Owasso and Emilee Grace Christopher of Owasso; eight great-grandchildren; and sister, Pat Wilson of Smithville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lura Christopher; brother, Billy Christopher; and granddaughter, Krista Pitts.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 in Old Union Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Estes officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Christopher, Seth Christopher, Grant Christopher, Josh Pitts, Don Russell and Drew Hart.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Millie Jeanette Stanfield
HOULKA -Millie Jeanette Stanfield, 49, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2020 at her sister’s residence in Okolona.
Millie Jeanette Stanfield was born to Lee Stanfield and Mamie Ware on on July 11, 1971 in Chickasaw Co.
Ms. Stanfield is survived by her mother; Mamie Ware. Father; Lee Stanfield. Two sons; Kevin Stanfield and Keion Stanfield. One daughter; Karla Stanfield. One brother; David Stanfield. One sister; Glenda Steven. There are also seven grandchildren.
The visitation will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Center Hill Church Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Wright officiating. The mandatory safety policies will be in place.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Russell Polk
WATER VALLEY – Russell Polk, 62, passed away on July 25, 2020, at his store in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Sue Shepherd
TUPELO – Linda Sue Shepherd, 72, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. Our fun loving, redheaded Sue was born in Tupelo, August 15, 1947 to Cyrus Tapscott and Jewel Anderson Roberts and was raised in Nettleton. On July 20, 1979, she married Clarence Macon Shepherd; they recently celebrated 41 years of marriage. After receiving her bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi, Sue began her passion of teaching in 1968 and later earned her Master’s degree in Education from Ole Miss. Sue was board certified and enjoyed a fulfilling career as an educator within the Tupelo Public School System for 36 years. Teaching was such a huge part of who she was that even after retiring from teaching full-time, she continued working in education as a consultant and tutor. She had been active in different clubs and organizations throughout her life, including: Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, Mary Stewart Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, Children of the American Revolution, Delta Kappa Gamma, and Sanctuary Hospice Ladies Auxiliary. A woman of great faith, Sue was an active, faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. At different times during her 38 year membership, she was blessed to serve as an Elder, teach Sunday School, be active within Presbyterian Women and be part of the hand bell choir. Everything Sue pursued, she committed to completely. Sue was always found with a smile on her face paired with her larger than life personality and contagious laughter.
Survivors include her husband, Clarence; two children, Justin Flaherty and his wife, Jenny and Sally Kate Collins and her husband, Tatum all of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Cyrus and Abigail Flaherty and Shepherd Collins all of Tupelo; several nieces and nephews; and countless friends and students.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cy and Jewel Roberts; and sister, Sylvia Chaney.
Private family services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to CREATE Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802 for the Sue Shepherd Memorial Fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. William “Scott” Cayson
TUPELO – William “Scott” Cayson, 60, died on July 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Richard Hall
RIENZI – Richard Hall, 52, passed away on July 24, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Ronnie Garner
WREN – Ronnie Garner, 57, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Forward Church in Amory. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in entrusted with the arrangements.
L.P. Lawson
BOONEVILLE – L.P. Lawson, 82, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12-2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mormon Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Minnie Shumpert
GUNTOWN – Minnie Shumpert, 86, passed away on July 24, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
William Benjamin “Ben” Parmer
SALTILLO – William Benjamin “Ben” Parmer, 28, died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 AM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Monday at 9 AM – Service Time at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Auburn Cemetery.
Mandy Ruth Ellon Owens
BALDWYN – Mandy Ruth Ellon McCarley Owens, 58, passed away on July 23, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She loved church, Jesus, worshiping the Lord, decorating rooms, making flower arrangements, shopping, window shopping, yard sales, riding go carts, loafing with her sister and spending time with her family. She was a member of Grace Tabernacle Pentecostal Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Braxton Rutland officiating. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy DeWayne “Waynie” Owens of Baldwyn; father, Earl McCarley of Baldwyn; sister, JoEllon (James) Armstrong of Baldwyn; children, Brandon (Panda) Owens, Lil Wayne (Aleshia) Owens and Shonda (Richard May) Owens; grandchildren, Thomas Owens, Kaylee Owens, Andrew Owens, Preston Owens, Konner May, Kolten May, Alaysia May, David Hernandez, Jasmine Hernandez and Albert Hernandez all of Baldwyn.
She was preceded in death by mother, Surene Stephens McCarley; niece, Kristy Armstrong May; nephews, Justin and JJ Armstrong.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Owens, Andrew Owens, Preston Owens, Konner May, Kolten May, Jacob Troy and Blake Troy.
Visitation will be Sunday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
L.B. Green
TUPELO – L.B. Green, 60, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Methodist North Hospital in in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Vivian Lawson
PONTOTOC – Vivian Yvette Lawson, 57, passed away July 24, 2020 at her home. She was a hardworking woman, who never met a stranger. She was a strong willed, dedicated, loving woman who would do anything for anyone and loved her family the most.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Neil Wright (Tabatha) and Samantha Rose Reynolds (Craig); her grandchildren, Olivia, Kailan, and Rosalynn Reynolds; sisters, Virginia Carlock and Jodi Ransom; brothers, Danny and Allen Lawson; and special friends, Kathy and Doyle White.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Y. Wright; father, Thomas D. Lawson; mother, Willma J. Stark; and brother, Mitchell W. Lawson.
Graveside Service will be 2 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens with Bro. Olin McBriee officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Lawrence William Dull
HOLLY SPRINGS – Lawrence William Dull, 78, passed away on July 24, 2020, at Christopher Manor Extending Living in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Judy Dale Hart
BYHALIA – Judy Dale Hart, 71, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home in Byhalia. Services will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 am, graveside, in Magnolia Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Gerard “Gerry” Lambert
TUPELO – Gerard “Gerry” Lambert, 42, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A special family and close friend celebration of his life was held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Mary Austin
ABERDEEN – Mary Austin, 67, passed away on July 25, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen-go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Erskine “Sonny” Embrey
DENNIS – Erskine “Sonny” Embrey, 83, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Iuka Hospital in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Sunday, July 26, 4:30 p.m. at Joel Cemetery. Burial will follow at Joel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Linda Kay Weeks
PONTOTOC – Linda Kay Weeks, 69, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Algoma Homemakers Association, she enjoyed working on crafts and canning vegetables and homemade jellies and jams for the Pontotoc County Fair each year. She was a member of Algoma Presbyterian Church.
Linda is survived by her three daughters, Laurie Galloway (Junior Monts), Beth Scott (Harmon Scott), and Patricia Weeks (Earney Sheffield); eight grandchildren, Emily Albritton, Robert Scott, James Scott, Josh Scott, Mycala Bell, Secora Weeks, Cadye Weeks, and Timothy Foster; two great-grandchildren, Kaelyn Albritton and Ayden Lavender “Little Man”; her mother, Nina Morrison; her brother, Ed Cox; and several honorary grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Noel Weeks; sister, Annie Mae Tignor; father, L.J. Cox; and her stepfather, Lewis Morrison.
Graveside Service will be 2 PM Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Harmon Scott, Robert Scott, James Scott, Josh Scott, Timothy Foster, and Nathan Foster.
Jimmy Gaskin, Sr.
CALHOUN CITY – Jimmy Gaskin, Sr., 76, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm at LaGrange Cemetery in Choctaw County. Pryor Funeral Home in Calhoun City is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda Marie Hall McDonald
MYRTLE – Brenda Marie Hall McDonald, 72, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
