Betty Lindsey Kennedy
WHEELER – Betty Lindsey Kennedy (82) passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her home in Wheeler. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing, doing word searches, watching westerns and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Guin, Bro. Ricky Peebles and Bro. Johnny Hamblin officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Monday, July 5, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Betty is survived by her sons, Johnny and Debbie Kennedy of Thrasher & Mitchell and Pam Kennedy of Wheeler; her daughter, Terri and Troy Nelson of Wewahitcha, FL; her sister, Willene Joslin (Wayne) of Kirkville; her grandchildren, Shannon Kennedy (LeAnn), Shane Kennedy (Michelle), Craig Eaton, Charity Dunn (Cody), Jeremy Kennedy (Courtney), Megan Walker (Jake), Johnathan Nelson and Katie Gentry and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hayden Kennedy; her parents, George and Ouida Lindsey and her siblings, Billy Lindsey, Lemoise Lindsey, Glennis Lindsey, Ronnie Lindsey, Lopez Gilley, Patsy Easter and Onez Hill.
Pallbearers are; Jeremy, Matt & Shane Kennedy, Thomas Bridges, Stanley Barnett, Randy Moore, Jakob Prater, Cody Dunn and Johnathon Nelson.
Her great-grandchildren will serve as her honorary pallbearers.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Lajuana Boyd
BELDEN – Lajuana Boyd, 51, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Tuesday at 9 a.m. until service time at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Larry Lewis
MYRTLE – Larry Lewis, 53, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his residence in Myrtle. Services will be on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, 12:00 P. M. until 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Harrel Lantrip
ECRU – Harrel Lantrip, 65, passed away on July 2, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Scarlett Scruggs
SALTILLO – Scarlett Scruggs, 78, passed away on July 3, 2021, at her residence in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Billy Mayben
TUPELO – Billy Mayben, 71, passed away on July 3, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Dottie Mae Harris
NEW ALBANY – Dottie Mae Harris, 67, passed away on July 1, 2021, at her son’s home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Bradley Clifton
TUPELO – Bradley Clifton, 42, passed away on July 1, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Shemir Ja’Kolten Lewis
WATER VALLEY – Shemir Ja’Kolten Lewis, 2, passed away on July 2, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
William Aaron Carter
BOONEVILLE – William Aaron Carter, 77, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Tishomingo Living Center in Iuka. Services will be on Tuesday, July 6 at 1:00 P.M. at Fairview Church of God. Visitation will be on Monday, July 5 from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Fairview Church of God.
Eunice Reynolds
BALDWYN – Eunice Reynolds, 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was an avid collector of glassware, antiques, cooking and reading. She retired from the Baldwyn School District after 25 years of service and she was a member of Candlers Chapel Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Neil Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Presley; two grandchildren, Shanna McCarley (Shae) and Justin Lominick; three great-grandchildren, Maddox McCarley, Hayden McCarley and Jacob McCarley; sisters, Carol McCoy and Mary Bennett (Hal); brother, Jesse McCoy (Charlotte); nieces and nephews, Eric McCoy, Nathan McCoy, Jessica Robinette, Christy Burns, Heather Tittle, Kasey Roberts, Karen Gross and Kate Davis; (13) great nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband her parents, Cecil and Lula Walden McCoy; her husband, Carl “Bud” Reynolds; two daughters, Regina Reynolds and Dawn Reynolds.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Saturday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Joann Williams
JACINTO – Joann Williams, 77, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at home in Jacinto. Services will be on July 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM Burial will follow at Jacinto Cemetery.
