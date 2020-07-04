Perry Witt
NEW ALBANY – Perry Rayburn Witt, 74, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born May 14, 1946, in Tippah County to Oscar Perry Witt and Etta Sanford Witt. He was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany. He was retired from the trucking industry and a veteran of the U. S. Army having served in Vietnam. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Vista Memorial Park with Bro. Cole Owen officiating. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Judith Ann Colson Witt; 1 daughter: Denise Owen (John Robert) of New Albany; 2 sons: Steven Witt (Jessica) of Blue Mountain and Brian Alexander (Cassie) of Olive Branch, MS; 10 grandchildren: Lee Witt, Paige Gailor, Cole Owen, Allie Owen, Dustin Witt, Brandon Burks, Brady Canerdy, Kinsley Alexander, Colson Alexander, and Noah Alexander; and 6 great-grandchildren: Leah Witt, Billy Joe Witt, Ridlee Gailor, Everlyrose Burks, Laine Witt, and baby boy Gailor.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 granddaughter: Dixie Witt. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. In honor of Mr. Witt’s service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Army flag during his service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Alma Ann Parker
HOUSTON – Alma Ann Parker, 63, passed away on July 2, 2020, in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home – Houston.
V
inson Jackson
TUPELO – Vinson Jackson, 54, passed away on July 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Alleuyah L. Price
BALDWYN – Alleuyah L. Price, 24, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 7,2020 at Mt. Zion Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home Baldwyn. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
George Smith
AMORY – George Smith, 70, passed away on July 3, 2020, at Amory Nursing Home in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home.
Margaret Waddle
POTTS CAMP – Margaret Waddle, 89, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation also Monday at the funeral home 10:00 am until service time.
Phillip Jackson
BELMONT – Phillip Jackson, 62, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence in Belmont, MS. Graveside services will be on Sunday, July 5, 1:30 p.m. at Old Bethel Cemetery, Golden, MS. Burial will follow at Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
David Crayton
PONTOTOC – David Crayton, 73, passed away on July 4, 2020, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Kenneth Wayne Stone
DERMA – Kenneth Wayne Stone, 79, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Calhoun City. Services will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:30 am at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery in Derma.
Gary Leach
THAXTON – Gary Lane Leach, 80, passed away July 2, 2020, at his home in Thaxton, MS, surrounded by his loving family. He was a Godly man who loved the Lord and his family. He was born April 23, 1940, to Ola and Walter Leach in Sherman, MS. He was a member of Sand Springs Community Church. He was a retired Memphis Fire Fighter of 26 and a half years. He enjoyed “picking and grinning” with several groups.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Warren Cemetery. Bro. Roger Hunter and Bro. Marcus Coward will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-wife of 54 years-Mary Alice Sewell Leach; daughter-Angie (Evans) Gurner; 6 grandchildren-Lane (Hope) Herren, Nikki (David) Smith, Nathan Taylor, Teah (Sean) Herren, Joey (Brandon) Gurner and Jalyn Gurner; 7 great grandchildren; a brother-Wilburn (Jean) Leach and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by-beloved daughter-Michelle Herren; parents; sisters-Frances Donaldson (Bert), Marjorie McElwain (Frank) and Dot Holloway (Tam).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. Box 2177, 5159 West Main St, Tupelo, MS; or Gideons.
The family thanks Hospice nurse, Beverly Irby; CNAs, Saralynn, Ellie and Hannah for their care over the past three months.
Lonnie Greene
OKOLONA – Lonnie Ray Greene died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence in Okolona on his 70th birthday. He was born on July 2, 1950, in Carbon Hill, AL to Nelson and Annie Mae Busby Greene and spent his childhood growing up in Centerville, AL. On March 12, 1970, Lonnie married the love of his life, Perry Dean Perkins, and together they made their home in Heiberger, AL where he started a career in manufacturing. He and his family moved to Smithville, MS in 1989 so that he could take the position as plant manager for Lou Levy & Sons in Aberdeen, MS. Lonnie started his own company called Greene Small Engine Repair in 1994 and in 1996 he moved his family and his business to the Wren Community just outside of Okolona where they have lived since. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Doty Chapel Church. He was very mechanically inclined, loved to tinker and could fix most anything. Lonnie enjoyed fishing, woodworking, traveling, especially to see family, and visiting with his friends. He was a devoted family man, his family was his life, and he enjoyed every moment he spent with his family and his grandchildren, of whom he was so very proud.
A life celebration will be held at 5 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Doty Chapel Church in Shannon,MS with Bro. Steve Paul officiating. Visitation will be from 3 PM until service time Tuesday only at the church. Holland Funeral Directors – Okolona Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Lonnie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dean Greene of Okolona; his two sons, Ray Greene (Tesha) of Destin, FL, and Timothy Green of Okolona; five grandchildren, Coty Scott (Jenn) of Aurora, CO, Hunter Greene (Anna) of Ft. Campbell, KY, Holden Greene of Senatobia, MS, Jordyne Dearco (Xavier) of Virginia Beach, VA and Lillian Greene of Destin, FL; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Greene and Isiah Scott; his sister Brenda Harper (Walter) of Sevierville, TN; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Condolences may be posted for the family at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Billy Harris
OKOLONA – Billy G. Harris, 76, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home in Okolona. He was born February 28, 1944 in Nettleton to Grady and Annie Mae Long Harris. He graduated from Okolona High School. He served in the Mississippi National Guard for 27 years achieving the rank of Sergeant. He worked for Futorian for over 32 years. He was a Baptist. He enjoyed Fishing, hunting, gardening, playing washers and spending time with family and friends.
Services will be 3 PM Monday, July 6, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tommy Kelly officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in East Chickasaw Memorial Garden. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marjorie Phyllis Harris of Okolona; two daughters, Karen Harris of Okolona and Patricia Hindman (Ronnie) of Wren; one son, Dustin Harris (Heather) of Mantachie; three sisters, Francis Smith (John) and Birdie Cooley (William) all of Mantachie and Elizabeth Gaskin of Okolona; one brother, Grady Harris of Okolona; 8 grandchildren, Tyler Free (Peyton), Taylor Hindman, Tracey Baskin, Aliyah Baskin, Mya Morris, Austin Harris, Ashlyn Harris and Aubrey Harris; 2 great-grandchildren, Kaylyn Baskin and Karmyn Baskin; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Destyn Harris.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hindman, Austin Harris, Tyler Free, Tracey Baskin, Chad Cooley and Carl Robert Hussey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Grady Harris, Hayden Cooley, William Cooley, Chance Cooley, John Smith, Tom Griggs and Thomas Sheffield.
Visitation will be 1 – 3 Monday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Peggy Taylor
SHERMAN – Peggy Adams Taylor passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 18, 1950, to Jack Adams and Alene Swindle Adams. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and watching game shows. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church where she served in various capacities and sang in the choir. Peggy was a faithful prayer warrior.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Everett Taylor, her daughters, Suzanne Roberts (Marty) of Ellistown, Nia Brown (Brian) of Pontotoc, her grandchildren, Liz Carrillo (Chaz) of Pontotoc, Lee Roberts (Carly) of Baldwyn, and Emma Grace Roberts of Ellistown, her great grandchildren, Rett Carrillo, Lorali Carrillo, and Suzie Faye Roberts, one brother, Eddie Adams (Pam) of Baldwyn, and two sisters, Jan Mitchell of Sherman, and Sally Hood of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Doug Adams, and Jackie Sprat Adams.
A celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, July 5, at Woodland Baptist Church, 1258 Pontocola Rd, Pontotoc, MS. A brief visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or the American Cancer Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
