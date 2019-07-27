Billy Miller
ANDERSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – Billy Miller, 66, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Raney Hospice House in Anderson, South Carolina. Services will be Monday, July 29, 2019, 11 a.m., at Lee Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, from 10 until 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery.
Margeretta King
PONTOTOC – Margeretta King, 72, passed away July 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Melvin Shackelford
NEW ALBANY -Melvin Shackelford, 63, passed away July 27, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Minnie Stripling
AMORY – Minnie Stripling, 86, passed away July 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Nancy Porter
NEW ALBANY – Nancy Porter, a resident of New Albany, and formally of Jackson, passed away July 1, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House, at the of 68. She was her son’s major caregiver until his death in 2011. Her greatest enjoyment came from her grandchild, Colee Gates Massey of Ripley, and her great-grandchildren, Karson, Kollins and Kyler. She leaves behind her step-son, Tim Sheffield; three sisters, Evelyn Freeman, Serrie Smith and Cindy Devine; and a brother, Mike Sims.
Nancy’s husband will be having a memorial built in her name and her late son, Shenandoah Clark, of Tupelo. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sanctuary Hospice House, please contact David (husband) for dates in the near future for the memorial service.
Chason Lee Tutor
PONTOTOC – Chason Lee Tutor, 83, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home in Algoma. Services will be Monday, July 29, 2019, 2 p.m., at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, from 5 until 8 p.m. and Monday, from noon until service time, at Tutor Memorial Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.
Mildred C. Burns
BALDWYN – Mildred C. Burns, 96, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her residence in Elberta, Alabama. Services will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10 a.m., at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be, Tuesday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
Beatrice Peters Parker
NETTLETON – Beatrice Peters Parker, 89, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Greenhouses at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 1 p.m., at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Carolyn Works
BELMONT – Carolyn Works, 66, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Iuka Hospital in Iuka. Services will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 1 p.m., at Golden Central Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m., at Deaton Funeral Home in Belmont. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery.
Olivia Bowen
BLUE SPRINGS – Olivia Beatrice Bowen, 58, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab. She was born March 29, 1961, in Leachville, Arkansas, to William Lonnie Benefield and Evie Beatrice Womack Benefield. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. She enjoyed helping others in need.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Warren Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, David J. Bowen; one daughter, Monach Lyons of Blue Springs; one son, Shawn Carroll of Blue Springs; one step-daughter, Sherrie Carroll of West Virginia; one step-son, David J. Bowen of Blue Springs; one brother, Lenard Ray Benefield (Cathy) of Horersville, Missouri; and her grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Melinda Bowen; two step-sons, Danny Bowen and Doyle Bowen; two sisters, Linda Sue Bowen and Mary Jane Roberts; and two brothers, William Benefield and Robert Shands Womack.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Mary Jack
WEST POINT – Mary Jack, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be Sunday, July 28, 2019, 11 a.m. The remains will lie in state, from 10 until 11 a.m., at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 2 until 6 p.m., at Westbrooks Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Church Cemetery.
