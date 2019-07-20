James Mike Marlin
TUPELO – James Mike Marlin, 63, passed away July 20, 2019, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Terry Spencer
MICHIGAN CITY – Terry Spencer, 55, passed away July 20, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Nancy Jo Clemmer Mohundro
SELMER, TENNESSEE – Nancy Jo Clemmer Mohundro, 77, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hardin Medical Center in Savannah, Tennessee. Services will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, 2 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 10 until 2 p.m., at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley. Burial will follow at Tiplersville Cemetery.
