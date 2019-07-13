James Devers
CORINTH – James Devers, 66, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Kings Daughters and Sons, in Memphis, Tennessee. All services were held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Roger McVey
BOONEVILLE – Roger Dale McVey, 69, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home in Booneville. He was born in Booneville, August 7, 1949, to Franklin Edward McVey and Flonnie Christine Brown McVey. Through the years he worked at Walmart, Sunflower Grocery and Save A Lot grocery stores. He loved to read, “chitter-chatter” on facebook, and spend time with his grands.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Booneville Funeral Home, with Bro. Roy Joshlin officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cain’s Chapel Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Rogers McVey; a daughter, Sandy McVey Penna (Jared); son, Christopher McVey; sister, Sherry Harrison (Sammy); grandchildren, Stephanie Lewis Storey (Tyler), Hunter Kyle Penna (Nyesha), MyRanda Penna Roberson (Timmy) and Jayden Irene Penna; and great-grandchildren, Kylie Penna, Noah Kyle Dale Robertson and Aubrey Brooklynn Robertson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Flonnie McVey.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Rodney Dill
MANTACHIE – Rodney Dill, of Mantachie, went to join his Heavenly Father on July 12, 2019. He was born to Boyd Dill Jr. and Charlene Dill, of the Fawn Grove community on November 28, 1966. He was the second child born into the Dill family, with an older brother Edward ,and later a younger sister Charlotte. There were lots of cousins on Dill road so there was always the inevitable game of tackle football or pinecone baseball. It was a simpler time where you went outside and played from sunup to sundown or until someone was bleeding, or got mad and went home.
Rodney attended school at Mantachie, counting himself as one of the lucky ones, attending all of his formative years at the same school. He enjoyed playing baseball for the Reds and football for Mantachie; and in 1984, was awarded the “Good Sportsmanship Award.” The friends he made during those years in school would last a lifetime. In 1984, the class graduated 52 students, one of which was Renee Mitchell, Rodney’s high school sweetheart, who later became his wife. After graduating high school, Rodney attended Itawamba Junior College, from 1984 until 1986.
On June 14, 1986, Rodney and Renee were married in Oak Grove United Methodist Church. After the wedding, they loaded everything they owned up in their daddies’ pick-ups and headed to Mississippi State University. The Beverly Hillbillies had nothing on those two kids. The poverty line was so far above them that it looked like the glass ceiling. The years that they spent on that campus were some of the best of their lives. They didn’t have money but they had God and each other. Mississippi State University would always hold a special place in their hearts, and their family would travel all over the country to watch the bulldogs play any sport. In 1988 Rodney graduated from MSU with a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy.
Rodney and Renee’s family grew when their niece, Kelli Griggs Wallace was born. She loved her “Unk” and he loved her. If his niece Kelli wanted something, “Unk” fully believed she should have it with no questions asked. Rodney and Renee were blessed that Kelli’s parents, Lisa and Wayne King, so willingly shared their daughter and her love. Next their family grew with the birth of their sons, T.J. Dill and Preston Dill. Rodney was a wonderful father and provider, raising his sons to be good Christian men. He taught them to love God, honor their parents, to know they were only as good as their word and to know right from wrong. This past May, son Preston married Victoria Jackson, giving Rodney the daughter he always wanted. As Rodney’s battle with ALS progressed, his family was honored and blessed to be able to care for him at home.
Rodney was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church, in addition to serving on the Itawamba Food Pantry West board of directors as President and Vice President. As long as he was able, Rodney always helped with the distribution of food each month for the pantry, taking great joy in giving to others. During the time of Rodney’s illness, their church family was a major blessing.
Rodney began his professional career at Flexible Flyer in West Point. Later he would hold the position of controller at Delta International in Tupelo, and for a short period of time, he worked at Ashley Furniture. His last job was at Babcock and Wilcox in West Point. His co-workers at Babcock and Wilcox became part of his family, and as the struggles with ALS increased, they were always there to offer help. The phone calls and visits were a blessing; in addition to the installation of ramps, these friends were by his side. They will be his honorary pallbearers.
ALS is a terrible disease that destroys the muscles and takes away all movement. Rodney faced the disease and the challenges it brought each day with dignity and courage. He fought bravely for the opportunity to get to be with his family and remain at home. His family was honored and blessed to be able to take care of him. So as our hearts are so heavy this morning, we thank God that Rodney’s struggles to breathe are over and that he has a new body with our Lord and Savior. He fought a good fight.
During the battle with ALS, he had wonderful medical care. We would like to thank Jones Family Medical Center, Wesley Neurology, the ALS clinic of Memphis and the Spring Valley Hospice Group.
As was his nature, Rodney went about his daily walk quietly. He felt compelled to stop along the way to try to help others without fanfare or praise. In lieu of flowers or mementos, his family asks that you go out today and perform an act of kindness for your fellow man. That is what Rodney would have wanted and we know he will view each act from Heaven, with happiness and joy.
A celebration of Rodney’s life and legacy will be 6 p.m.,, Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with the Rev. Joe Coggin officiating. Visitation will be Monday, from 4 until service time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 6 p.m., Monday and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
Samuel Dewey Hill
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Samuel Dewey Hill, 59, passed away July 13, 2019, at home in Blue Mountain. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Bobby Morris
ETTA – Bobby Bennett Morris, 72, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 12, 1947, in Union County to Robert Lee and Mable Bennett Morris. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. He was a Master Home Builder.
Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Salem United Methodist Church with Bro. Bill Beavers and Bro. Dan Darling officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Nita Mayhew Morris; one daughter, Angie Corder (Jason) of Etta; one son, Jason Morris (Karen) of Taylor; and four grandchildren: Jennah Morris, Laina Corder, Maxie Morris, and Vance Corder.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Warren Morris and Wayne Morris.
Visitation will be, from 4 until 8 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at United and from 10 until 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Salem United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1521 Hwy. 355, Etta, MS., 38627.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.Mary Francis Bryson
BALDWYN – Mary Frances Bryson, 81, passed away July 13, 2019, at Avonlea Assisted Living, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Roma Emmalene
McCraw Miller
TIPPAH COUNTY – Roma Emmalene McCraw Miller, 85, resident of Ripley, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be Tuesday July 16, 2019, 11 a.m., at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m., at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery.
Doug Mattox
PLANTERSVILLE – James Douglas Mattox, 58, died unexpectedly, Friday, July 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Pontotoc, September 4, 1960, to James Arnold and Frances Louise Dunlap Mattox and was raised in Plantersville where he remained a resident all his life. For a number of years, he owned and operated Bestco Construction Company. Doug loved working, spending time with his grandkids, playing with his dogs, watching western movies and had an affinity for his John Deere equipment. He was a member of Palestine Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Terri Page Mattox of Plantersville; daughter, Marla Mattox of Plantersville; two grandchildren, Chael Pace and Jon Huguley of Plantersville; two sisters, Ollie McCormick and her husband, Gary, of Marietta and Dollie Pickering and her husband, Rocky, of Plantersville; and brother, Don Mattox and his wife, Jan, of Tishomingo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Keely Mattox.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with the Rev. Mike Brazeal officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Mattox Family Cemetery if the weather permits.
Pallbearers will be Jason McCormick, Chris McCormick, Don McCormick, Josh Mattox, Alonzo Chamlee and Zack Adams.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Darlene Edwards
NEW ALBANY – Darlene Edwards, 50, passed away July 10, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Billie Barnett
SHANNON – Mrs. Billie Dean Barnett, wife of the late Roy D. Barnett, Jr., died Saturday, July 13, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born October 4, 1939, in Alabama, to Walter and Donna Mae Welch. She retired after working many years in Outpatient Services at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was a member of Nettleton Church of Christ.
A celebration of life service will be 1 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jimmy Bates officiating. Private burial will be in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 11 until service time.
Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Barnett of Shannon; daughter-in-law, Pam Barnett of Guntown; three grandsons, John Brandon Barnett (Angel) of Tupelo; Roy Michael Barnett Jr. (Keeli) of Tupelo, and Cliffton Andrew Barnett (Gwen) of Saltillo; eight great- grandsons, Bailee Gasaway, Kaleb Barnett, Justice Richey, Zane Barnett, Koi Barnett, Brayden Barnett, Branson Barnett and Johnson Barnett. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Barnett Jr.; son, Roy Michael Barnett Sr.; daughter, Angela Diane Barnett; and two sisters, Lucille Barber and Betty Boyd.
Pallbearers will be Steve Lee, John Mark Bates, Michael Gasaway, Sam Gasaway, Shannon Wade, Jeff Smith and Sput Barnett. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Michael Barnett Jr. and Cliffton Andrew Barnett.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service Monday, at 2 p.m. and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
Rickey Norris Johnson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Rickey Norris Johnson, 59, passed away July 12, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Martha Booth
TUPELO – Martha Booth, 95, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo. Services will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 2:30 p.m., at Aberdeen First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Bennie Wingo
PONTOTOC – Bennie Wingo, 79, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Pontotoc Health & Rehab in Pontotoc. Services will be Monday, July 15, 2019, 2 p.m., at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc. Visitation will be, from 11 until 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Marquis Bobo
HOLLY SPRINGS – Marquis Bogo, 24, passed away July 11, 2019, on a County Road, from an automobile accident, in Benton County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
