Charlene Johnson
IUKA - Charlene Johnson, 82, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2022, at her residence in Iuka. Services will be on Sunday, June 12, 2022 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel Iuka, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday prior to funeral service beginning at noon until 2:00 p.m.
Virginia Newby
CORDOVA - A Celebration of Life service for Virginia Gayle Newby, 71 of Cordova, TN, will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 2:00 P M at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Corinth, MS. Bro. Earl McAnally will officiate the service. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 1:00 P M until service time at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship. Mrs. Newby passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 10, 1951 in Ripley, MS to Zachary Taylor Ledbetter and Nellie Kathleen Smith Ledbetter. She was a retired social worker and of the Christian faith. She was a published writer and loved to read. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, loved animals and was good to everyone. Gayle is survived by her husband, Kevin Simonton; her son, Brandon DeVore and wife Terina; her daughters, Jennifer Boudreaux and husband Benjamin and Stephanie Leigh Ooms and husband Zack; 8 grandchildren, Eme DeVore, Ricky DeVore, Isabel Boudreaux, Hope Boudreaux, Gabby Boudreaux, Sam Ooms, Judah Ooms and Nathan Wright; her special niece, Gwen Richardson; several other nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Zack Ledbetter; her mother, Kathleen Smith Ledbetter; her brother, Sidney Taylor Ledbetter and her sister, Carolyn Richardson. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to keyministry.org. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Virginia Gayle Newby.
Bettie Akers
BOONEVILLE - Bettie Raye Smith Akers, 83, died June 10, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. A native of Prentiss County, she was born on June 1, 1939, to the late Earl Ray and Delta Dee White Smith of Booneville, MS. She graduated as valedictorian of the Booneville High School class of 1956. She earned her bachelor's degree from Blue Mountain College and her master's and doctorate degrees in mathematics from Memphis State University. She taught at Memphis City Schools and then Northeast Mississippi Community College until retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for 32 years and the United Daughters of the Confederacy for 21 years. She was a faithful, Christian member of Little Brown Freewill Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at McMillian Funeral Home at 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at McMillian Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Leonard Ball and Brother Russell Clouse officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Brown Cemetery.
Survivors include her son, Sterling Dale Akers, and his wife, Jina, of Booneville; two sisters, Mary Lynn Smith (Bernell) and Janie Gale Clouse (Russell), one brother, Mackie Don Smith (Rhonda), all of Booneville; three grandchildren, Emily Harrison (Shane) of Booneville, Evan Akers (Hayley) of Burnsville and Elizabeth Holley (Easton) of Booneville; one great grandchild, Asher Harrison of Booneville; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Freddie Dale Akers, whom she married May 27, 1961; one son, Stephen Ray Akers, in 1987; and one half-brother, Billy Walden Smith (Virginia).
Pallbearers will be Jackie Akers, Kenny Geno, Kent Geno, Shane Harrison, Easton Holley, Carter Smith, Jackie Smith, and Marc Smith.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Perry E. Principi
MYRTLE - Perry E. Principi, 60, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his residence in Myrtle. Services will be on Thursday, June 16 at 4 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 16 from 2 PM to 4 PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jerry Robbins
MYRTLE - Jerry Wayne Robbins, 77, died Thursday, June 9, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born November 4, 1944 in Union County. He retired from Master-Bilt after 43 years. He enjoyed working outdoors and taking care of his property. He enjoyed teaching and helping his grandkids.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. Graveside services will be at 2:00p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Gerizim Cemetery in Myrtle.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathryn Stanford Robbins; two sons, Bo Robbins (Alison) and Brad Robbins (Ashley), both of New Albany; one daughter, Anita Douell (Michael) of Etta; one brother, Herman Robbins (Dolly) of New Albany; six grandchildren: Cason Robbins (Emilee), Abbey Person (Caleb), Arden Robbins, Claire Douell, Walker Robbins and Mitchell Robbins; a niece, Angela Orman (Scotty) and a nephew, Greg Robbins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Birdie Lou Robbins; and a brother, Terry Robbins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Birdie Lou Robbins; and a brother, Terry Robbins.
Tanya Davis
BALDWYN - Tanya Davis, 64, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at her home. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and playing video games. She was a homemaker and non-denominational.
Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home, Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Johnny Bridges officiating.
She is survived by three daughters, Staci Barkley (Brad Trevino) of Nashville, TN, Susie Roye (Timothy) of Baldwyn and Anna Lucas (Joshua) of Ohio; sister, Carol Coy of AZ; brothers, Gordon Coy of CO and Billy Coy of CA; (8) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Lois Terhofter Coy and a daughter, April Davis.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 a. m.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 a. m.
Wesley Hasty
BALDWYN - Wesley Hasty, 80, passed away on June 10, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.
