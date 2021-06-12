Harold Phillips
AMORY – Harold Phillips, 83, finished his earthly life and began his new life in Heaven on June 10, 2021. He was born on December 17, 1937, in Amory, MS, to the late William Neville Phillips and Maudie Mae Mathis Phillips.
Harold grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Hatley High School. He began a career at True Temper Sports and retired from there after many years of service. He worked hard his entire life and he was a great provider for his family. He married the love of his life, Laverne “Vivian” Haley Phillips and together they were blessed with three daughters. He was a very loving man who was protective of his family. His granddaughter and children meant the world to him and he always cared for them. Harold was a Christian and he attended both Methodist and Baptist churches.
Most of his free time, after retirement, he spent with his family. He loved to just sit around and talk about the good times and visit. He occasionally listened to country and Christian music but most of the time he liked to watch the news. When outdoors, he loved to fish and play with his fur companions, Skittles and Hot Rod. An overall kind man, Harold was a great father, loving husband, and wonderful grandfather.
He will be missed dearly by all those that knew and loved him.
Left behind to cherish his memories are his daughters, Alice Joan Oliver, Hatley, and Christie Ann Phillips, Hatley; granddaughter, Cassandra Lachelle Rutherford (Tyrel “Tye”); sisters, Josephine Smith (Claxton), Faydean Wright, and Earline Capps (James, Sr.); brother, Howard Phillips (Hazel); many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vivian; daughter, Haley E. Phillips; brother, Leon Phillips; and sister, Louise Cox.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Jared Conatser officiating. Burial will follow in Amory Historical Society Cemetery in Amory, MS. The pallbearers will be Tyrel “Tye” Rutherford, Sam Jones, Jeffrey Phillips, Austin Fetwell, J.T. Corbell, Leon Phillips, Jr., and George Howard Phillips. Honorary pallbearer will be Kenny Shepherd. Visitation for friends will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:30 pm until the service hour. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Timothy Scott Slaughter
DENNIS – Timothy Scott Slaughter, 60, passed away Sunday, June 8, 2021, at his residence in Dennis. Services will be on Sunday, June 13th from 3 pm until 5 pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be from 3 until 5 pm Sunday. To view obit information and to leave condolences click on tributes link at associatedfamily.com. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME -TUPELO is in charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Slaughter family.
Robert Johnson
GOLDEN – Robert Marshal Johnson, 71, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. He was born December 23, 1949 to the late Vonnie Marshal Johnson and the late Bernice Wilson Johnson in Itawamba County. He was member of Saucer Creek Church of Christ. Robert was veteran of US Army where he served his country from 1969 to 1972. He was employed by F.L. Crane & Sons for 43 years before his retirement in 2017.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday June 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Ministers Bruce Johnson, Paul Epler, and Jim Davis officiating. Burial will be in Saucer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday June 13 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lynn Johnson, 2 daughters; Amy Whatley, and Vonda Johnson, 1 son; Bruce Johnson, 4 granddaughters; Kallen (Juan) Edwards, Kristen (Nick) Simmons, Camryn Johnson, and Sophie Johnson, great-grandchildren; Miles Childers, and Lulu Simmons, 4 sisters; Billie Joyce (Paul) Epler, Phyllis Bush, Genelda (Jim) Davis, and Ellie Sue (Paul) Lefford, and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vonnie and Bernice Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Bush, Brad Freeland, David Lefford, Joe Davis, Jonathan Lefford, Juan Edwards, and Nick Simmons.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
R. Jean Wallace
FULTON – R. Jean Wallace, 68, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. She was born October 30, 1952 to the late Joseph Wilson Dunaway and the late Delma Underwood Umphreys. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Jean enjoyed reading the Bible, traveling to the Smokey Mountains, and spending time with the love of her life, Tommy.
Funeral services were at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Senter Fuenral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband; Tommy Wallace of Fulton, 4 daughters; Cathy Bridges of Marietta, Kimberly Lynn (Joey) Loden of Nettleton, Vicki Gray of New Albany, and Tammy (Joey) Osbirn of Fulton, grandchildren; Cory (Leah) Loden, Matt Loden, Clint Edge, Justin Edge, Megan (Phill) Milner, Mason Gray, Samantha (Sam) Gable, Elisabeth (Anthony) Stidham, Cody Mac Osbirn, and 4 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Joseph Wilson Dunaway, and Delma Umphreys.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Christine Sullivan
TUPELO – Christine Sullivan, 95, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at People’s Community M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Vickie M. Oliver
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Vickie M. Oliver, 64, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Generations of Red Bay in Red Bay, AL. Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 12, 11 a.m. at Red Bay City Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Red Bay City Cemetery, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Marla Joy Sherrill
PONTOTOC – Marla Joy Sherrill, 54, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 6 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 15th 5 PM until memorial service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Thamer Rushing
MOOREVILLE – T.D. Rushing, better known as “Papaw,” by those who loved him most, went to be with his wife, Granny, and our Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Friday, June 11, 2021. He was the gentle rain to his wife’s thunder and lightning and loved her ardently. Loving was second nature to him, though, easy as breathing and just as consistent. His heart could always find room for another. The phrase “never met a stranger,” was written about him. And his genuine desire to connect with others left a trail of people who speak about him with familiarity and fondness, no matter the depth of the interaction. Up until he was practically dragged out, T.D. worked as the dairy manager at Walmart for 30 years, was rarely seen without his heavy flannels and thick gloves, even in the dead of summer and his navy Walmart cap was always in reach. When not working, he could be found on his front porch, chewing tobacco, drinking coffee, and reading a book a day with a kitten, or four, in his lap, and has passed on his voracious appetite for books to his daughter, Janet, and her children. Christmas season his favorite, and his wink and grin, promising his grandchildren that he wrote their names in his chocolate pie before it baked, will be missed this year and every year after. He would always say, “We are going to have another great Christmas next year.” His family was the most intense joy of his life, and he was happiest whenever he had one of us to make chocolate gravy and biscuits for. His gentleness was not to be mistaken for weakness; however, as he was a strong presence in the lives of those around him, and anyone who could match his wife could never be considered feeble. His pure unbridled joy is a rare gift in this life, and he always kept us bubbling with laughter. He looked forward to his dates each week even if it was only for doctor appointments. Our hearts, though shattered, rejoiced that he and Granny are reunited at last, free of pain, and full of life. They now both look down with great pride and admiration upon their children and grandchildren, who loved them endlessly and hope that there are Huddle Houses in Heaven.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Nick Smith officiating and Janet Smart speaking loving memories. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Loved ones left behind are: daughters, Janet Rushing Smart (Brad), Tammy Rushing McAvoy; sons, Darrell Cordle (Fred) and Timothy Rushing (Amy); his beloved grandchildren, Sam Smart, Cara Elizabeth Smart, Reagan Smart, Laylaih Smart, Sara Alexander (J.T.), and Katie Walker; sister, Gail Hammonds (Don); and brother, Terry Rushing.
Going on before him: his wife, Jan “Granny”; parents, Dovie Briley Rushing and Charles Daniel Rushing (Thelma); and sister, Bonnie Montague.
Serving with great honor are his pallbearers Ronnie Hester, Larry Clements, Howard Brannon, Jeff Harville, Brian Osborn, Adam Miller, and John Roach. Honorary pallbearers will be The Students of Exypnos Christian Academy which he adored and the staff of Rosewood whom he loved.
Donations in his memory may be made to Exypnos Christian Academy.
Geraldine Christy
NEW ALBANY – Geraldine Dowdy Sloan Christy, 96, passed away June 12, 2021 at Baptist Hospital North Mississippi in Oxford. She was born February 3, 1925, in Pontotoc County, to Elba Franklin Dowdy and Beatrice Robbins Dowdy.
Geraldine attended school at Lone Star and Hurricane, and was a 1943 graduate of Pinedale. Early in her adult life she worked at Sears Roebuck & Company in Memphis and at New Albany Shirt Factory. She taught school for one year at Lone Star Elementary. In December, 1946 she married Luther Thomas Sloan. They moved to the family home place to farm and she later returned to the work force. They had one child, Kay. In 1962, her husband Luther passed away. In 1967 she met and married W.D.(Bill) Christy and moved to Vernon, Alabama, where she became Mom to his three small children, Nancy, Nita, and Bill and a caring bonus Mom to his adult children Janice and Leonard. They returned to Union County in 1970, building a new house and raising the family in the Lone Star Community. In 1985 her husband Bill passed away. She continued to be active in the community and in church and enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She was a strong supporter of Ingomar School and enjoyed following her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in their sporting events.
She was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church where she was active in Sunday School and Senior Adult ministries, and a member of Eastern Star in Ecru and later in New Albany and Pontotoc. She took great pleasure in making quilts for her family. She loved working crossword puzzles and was a master at jigsaw puzzles, which she lovingly gave to her family. She enjoyed her iPhone, texting friends and family, checking Facebook, and playing games.
Service will be Sunday, June 13th at 3:00 pm at Ingomar Baptist Church with Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. A visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the start of the service at 3:00 pm. All at Ingomar Baptist Church. Burial will be at Shady Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Kay Sloan Matkins (Billy) and Nancy Christy Underwood (Tommy) of New Albany, Nita Christy Robbins (Phil) of Pontotoc, Janice Christy Ecklein (Rick) of Salem, South Dakota; grandchildren, Chris Matkins, Jill Gooch, Shay Roberts, Adam Roberts, Phillip Robbins, Daniel Robbins, Hanna Robbins, Earl Christy, Audrey Mason, Delicia Ecklein, John Ecklein, Josh Ecklein, and Reese Ecklein and their children; great grandchildren, whom she adored, Haley and Hunter Matkins, Morgan and Jordan Gooch, Coty Roberts, Jack and Emma Robbins. She is also survived by sisters Lavonya Palmer (Ron) and Merle Dowdy of Olive Branch, Jamie Barney of New Albany and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elba and Beatrice Dowdy, her husbands, Luther Thomas Sloan and Willis David Christy, sons Leonard Christy and Willis Calvin (Bill) Christy, and siblings, Victor Dowdy, James Dowdy, Doris Browning, and Daura Hale
Pallbearers are Chris Matkins, Hunter Matkins, Phillip Robbins, Daniel Robbins, Shay Roberts, Terry Hale, Marty Swords, and Joey Wood. Honorary Pallbearers are Jack Robbins and Coty Roberts.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ingomar Baptist Church Building Fund, 1112 CR 90, New Albany, MS 38652 or Shady Grove Cemetery Fund % Glynda Coker, 357 Shady Grove Road, Pontotoc, MS.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral service is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Mrs. Ella Webb
OXFORD – Mrs. Ella Webb, 86, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on June 12, 2021, at the Pinnacle of Oxford. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Reverend Derek Starnes officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Browning Cemetery in Oxford, MS.
Pallbearers for Mrs. Webb’s service will be Matt Webb, Kyle Webb, Christopher Webb, Gabe Jones, Evan Jones, Thomas Lambert, Wes Morton, and Codie Shuffield. The honorary pallbearers will be the Ladies Sunday School Class of Union West Baptist Church.
Mrs. Webb was born in Lafayette County, MS to the late Myrtle A. Nicholas and Norman E. Fisher. She was a graduate of Jacksonville State in Jacksonville, AL with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. An active and involved member of Union West Baptist Church, Mrs. Webb was an example of how to live and be led by her faith in Christ. She served her faith by teaching Sunday School and working with the youth in church. She found her greatest joy and dedication in being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. An accomplished cook, she provided delicious meals for her family on Sundays for lunch and Holiday meals. In addition, she loved to travel all over the United States with her devoted husband and was an avid reader. Mrs. Webb was a blessing to everyone she met. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Byron Fisher, Rufus Fisher, Lewis Fisher, and Van Fisher.
Mrs. Webb is survived by her husband, Clay Webb of Oxford, MS; sons Tony Webb and his wife Darlene of Waveland, MS, and Richie Webb and his wife, Deb of Oxford, MS; brother, David Fisher of Boise, Idaho; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Webb’s memory may be made to Browning Cemetery Fund c/o Libby Callicoat, 324 County Road 321, Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Robert Allen Worth
SUNFLOWER COUNTY – Robert Allen Worth, 63, passed away on June 9, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO.
William Lee “Bill” Dowdy
TIPPAH COUNTY – William Lee “Bill” Dowdy, 80, resident of Blue Mountain and beloved educator, mentor and friend, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Wednesday, June 9, 2021.
Mr. Dowdy was born October 12, 1940 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Levi and Martha Helen Shirey Dowdy. He was a graduate of Memphis Catholic School, continued his education at the University of Memphis and received his Masters of Fine Arts from East Tennessee State University. On September 2, 1967, he married his devoted wife, Linda Glass Dowdy who survives.
Mr. Dowdy moved to Blue Mountain in 1976 and was appointed head of the Art Department at Blue Mountain College which spanned over a 40 year career. He was also an avid tennis player, coach for 23 years and mentor to all he taught. A member of Ripley Presbyterian Church, Mr. Dowdy was an accomplished artist and his passion for painting complimented his zeal for teaching.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Dowdy leaves a brother and sister in law, Sidney J. Glass (Kathy) of Memphis, one niece, Cindy Zamora, a nephew, George M. Moreland III (Cindy), both of Memphis, four great nieces and nephews, special friends, Mr. & Mrs. Preston Padgett, Mr. & Mrs. James Andre and Mr. & Mrs. Sherman Smith and and his three four-legged companions, “Scooter”, “Bigun” and “Cotton”.
Mr. Dowdy requested a private service and any memorials be directed to Blue Mountain College, 201 W. Main, Blue Mountain, MS 38610 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
A special thank you to Legacy Hospice for the excellent care given at a difficult time.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Dowdy family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Luba Hill
AMORY – Luba James Hill, known better as Boobie, passed away on Friday morning, June 11, 2021 at the age of 92. Born in Amory on September 9, 1928 she was a daughter to Chris and Vasilka George James. Boobie was a life-long resident of Amory and a graduate of Amory High School. She was married to Clyde Edwin Hill in 1950 and worked in her family business, The Amory Café until the 1970’s. She was a staple on Main Street, later working at G&Y Drug Store and was known as a great cook especially her Mediterranean cuisine. For many years, Boobie worked at Wal-Mart which suited her because of her love for people and would stop at any time to strike up a conversation. Her knowledge for the history of Amory was unmatched and she always kept up with the goings on in town. Even her time in the nursing home, she loved to visit with her neighbors and looked forward to going out to eat on the weekends with her son and granddaughter. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Vaughn and Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Amory Historical Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, David Hill of Amory; granddaughter, Allyson Hill of Amory; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one sister, Olga James; and her brothers, Boris, Methodie, and Alex James.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Janet Little
FULTON – Janet Ruth Little, 74, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home after a sudden illness. She was born April 28, 1947, to George and Earlene Wallace Gray. She was a life- long member of Ballardsville Baptist Church, where she taught children’s Sunday School class for many years. She was a home maker and an avid reader.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Lowery Little; one son, David Little ( Lori); one daughter, Amy Hargett (Joey); one sister, Judy Gray Spencer (Wayne), all of Fulton; four grandchildren, Luke Hargett (Kaci), Josh Hargett (special friend Anna Beth Willoughby), Cassidy Little, Cooper Little; one great great grandchild, Robbie Hargett; one nephew, Allen Spencer (Hope); one niece, Merrie Riley (Shaun); three great nieces and nephews, Jack and Maya Spencer and Piper Riley.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Melanie Little; one brother, John Gray; one niece, Leesa Gray; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Alan Spencer, Luke Hargett, Josh Hargett, Cooper Little, Ricky Boyd, and Dalton Beaszley.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Dorsey Fire Department.
Visitation will be from Tuesday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jean Stanford Tubb
BECKER – Jean Stanford Tubb , 83, passed away on June 11, 2021, at her residence in Becker, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Shirley Ann Isbell
BOONEVILLE – Shirley Ann Isbell, 77, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Cornerstone Nursing Home in Corinth, MS. She was born August, 9, 1943 to Carl and Ruth Ashcraft. Mrs. Isbell was a member of the Booneville First United Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed traveling, working in her flower garden, reading magazines, and writing poems. The highlight of her life was being able to spoil her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Booneville First United Pentecostal Church with Bro. Jonathan Soden and Bro. Larry Hill officiating. Burial will be at Siloam United Methodist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Isbell; two sons, Danny Isbell (Karen) of Corinth, MS, and Randy Isbell (Hayden) of Corinth, MS; six grandchildren, Tyler Isbell, Sarah Isbell Spencer (Daniel), Levi Seals, Easton Isbell, Annah-Claire Isbell, and Jaxton Gibson; one sister, Geraldine Hester (Terry) of Booneville, MS; one sister-in-law, Lena Ashcraft; one brother-in-law, Wayne Gray; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Roy Ashcraft, Cleon “Pick” Ashcraft (Allie), and Bobby Ashcraft (Ruby); and three sisters, Eloise Butler, Wanda Gray, and infant Zera Grace Ashcraft.
Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the church.
Pallbearers are Jeff Ashcraft, John Cook, Wayne Gray, Michael Gray, Terry Hester, and Gaylon Young.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Ollie Loup
HOUSTON – Ollie Loup, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi. There will be no services held at this time.
