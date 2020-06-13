Randy Anglin
TUPELO – Randy Lee Anglin, 64, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. A Lee County native and lifelong resident, he was born November 8, 1955, the son of Orbin Anglin and Anne Mae Barnes. After his high school graduation, he worked several different jobs including working for the City of Tupelo and driving a truck. He was a former member of the Crossroads Christian Church and most recently a member of Cedar Grove Pentecostal Church. Before his health began to decline, he enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by two sisters, Kay Langston (William) of Baldwyn and Sue Caldwell (Donny) of the Auburn Community; one brother, Raymond Anglin of Auburn; and a special cousin, Katherine Timms, also of Auburn.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Phillip Carr officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Raymond Jones
BOONEVILLE – Raymond Elisha Jones, 87, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home. He was born September 30, 1932, to Hilton and Annie Lee Bennett Jones. He was a graduate of Marietta High School, where he played basketball, and had fond memories of the 1950 Championship Basketball Team along with his brother, Clyde. He attended Northeast Junior College where he was a member of the 1953 basketball team. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church since 1959, and taught the Adult Sunday School Class for many years. Before his retirement, he worked Plumrose, Hodges Wood Products and DeVaughn Wood Works. He enjoyed bird hunting, raising bird dogs, raising cows, fishing, gardening, and lately riding his golf cart around the lake while bird watching.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Ray Bennett and Bro. David Harper officiating. Burial was in Martin Hill Cemetery. Services were under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bobbie Dodds Jones; one son, Steven (Trisha) Jones; two daughters, Cindy Jones and Kim Carnathan; one brother, Larry (Kay) Jones; two sisters, Nell Pharr and Frances Hodges; six grandchildren, Jonathan (Leslie) Pounders, Beth (Joey) Hughes, Adam Carnathan, Jacqueline (Thomas) Holloway, Caleb (Krissy) Jones and Jacob Jones; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Clyde Jones and Danny Lee Jones; two sisters, Virginia DeVaughn and infant Martha Sue Jones; two brothers-in-law, Horac DeVaughn and Jimmy Pharr; two sisters-in-law, Helen Jones and Betty Jones; and one granddaughter, Cassie Danielle Jones.
Visitation was held Saturday from 3:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the church.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO Harold Kelley
SHANNON – Harold Hayes Kelley passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. Harold was born May 13, 1933 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was a lifelong resident of Lee County, and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1950. He then enlisted in the Navy and served in the Korean War in the elite Navy Underwater Demolition Team. He returned to the United States a decorated war veteran, and the first thing he did was buy a Harley Davidson and high-tail it home from California to Mississippi. After that, he owned and operated K&K Cycle, a motorcycle/scooter shop, and served as Lee County Game Warden. Through the years, he raced Enduro, built motors for several winning racing teams, and loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting, and fishing.
Harold is survived by his wife, Lynda; his daughters, Elizabeth Ann “Kelley” Little and Gina Ann Kelley Smith; his son-in-law, David Shelby Smith; and granddaughters, Jennifer Nicole Little Clifton and Annabel Ruth Smith. Harold is also survived by his dear friends and first cousins, Jean Brown Hitson, Darlena Brown Bullock, and others.
Harold was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Gertrude Brown Marshall; his son, James Arthur Kelley; his infant daughter, Sonya Ann Kelley; and his grandson, James Harold Kelley.
Harold was blessed with the friendship of so many. He loved his friends just like family and thoroughly enjoyed visits with them up until his last day of life on this earth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to send a memorial do so to the American Cancer Society, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213.
A graveside service celebrating his life and service to his country was held at 10:30 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Shannon Cemetery. Pallbearers were Phillip Goff, Jimmy Williams, Chris Guess, Mark Rakestraw, EL Wood, and Chris Abernathy.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Jeannie Belk Cobb
TUPELO – A beautiful, gentle soul, Sheryl Jean “Jeannie” Cobb celebrated the victory of her faith at 11:55 am Friday, June 12, 2020 crossing over at her home in Tupelo. Jeanie had known health struggles for several years. She was given a second chance after a lung transplant in 2014 fighting courageously and successfully to health once again. In March 2020, she was diagnosed with cancer which she aggressively fought. Jeanie was matriarch of the Kelley Gene Belk clan. She was the one the family looked to for help and kept the family bonded over the years insisting, that all gather at her home for all the major holidays. She was a member of the Oak Ridge Christian Church for over 40 years where her faith was finely tuned in the tenants of New Testament Christianity. As a faithful child of God, Jeannie endured the adversities and triumphs of her life always trusting in the Lord. Jeannie was born on July 27, 1953 to the late Kelley Gene Belk and Joanne Hester Belk Wood. She attended Tupelo High School and later ICC. Her early employments included many years at Purnell’s Pride Chicken and later at Action Industries. A beloved and revered family member and friend, Jeanie loved God’s creation and all children, especially babies.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her longtime pastor, Bro. Dale Carr, and her current pastor, Bro. Archie Taflinger, officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Sunday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their family. The service may be viewed at 2 PM Sunday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming for those unable to attend and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Jeanie is survived by her daughters, Traci Watson and Lora Mask; her mother and dad, Joanne and Sammie Wood; her grandchildren, Brittany Rushing (Nathan), Woody Watson, II, Clayton Mask, and Maggie Mask; one great-grandson, Reed Rushing; her sister, Janice Hoover (Brad), and her brother, Kelley Gene “Kenney” Belk, II; her aunt, Sandra Holland Sullivan; and her very special friends and caregivers, Brenda Wright and Vicky Linder; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family on the Belk, Hester, and Holland sides. She was preceded in death by her father, Kelley Gene Belk; an infant son, Dennis Bradley Cobb; a special aunt, Mildred Holland “Mid” Burt; her grandparents, Steven and Lucinda Belk, Thomas McKinley “Tommy” and Farra Mae Holland and John Hester; and the benefactor of her transplanted lung which gave her a renewed life, Jeremy Parrish.
Memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Christian Church, 1325 Fletcher St., Tupelo, MS 38804, or to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802. The family expresses gratitude to nurse Beverly Irby of Sanctuary Home Hospice, who provided unexcelled love and care.
Ollie B. Owens
TUPELO – Ollie B. Owens, 77, passed away on June 11, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones.
Pamela Kaye Garrett
BLUE SPRINGS – Pamela Kaye Garrett, 48, departed this life on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Blue Springs, MS. She was born in Chicago, IL on June 23, 1971, to Larry and Billie Garrett. Pam was a fierce and loyal friend. She loved to laugh and had the biggest and most beautiful smile. She loved music and especially loved listening to Macey Shea sing.
Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Waters Funeral Home. Marti Downs will deliver the message. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until service time. Burial will be in the Jumpertown Cemetery.
Pam leaves behind parts of her heart that live outside her body daughters Emily Latch and Macey Foster and sons Hunter Moore and Weston Foster all of Blue Springs; her partner in life, Wayne Hogue of Blue Springs; mother, Billie Joyce Bethay, father Larry Garret and stepmother, Polly; sisters Lisa Miles (Allen), Christy Dawson and Lorie Trimble all of Booneville; grandson, Tristain Hutcheson of Blue Springs, step-brothers Brian Ross, Mike Ross (Brooke) and Dusty Meyers (Brittany) all of Booneville and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Pam was greeted at heaven’s gate by her grandparents William and Bertha Garrett and Eddie and Flora Whitley; a great-nephew Noah Krech and several friends.
Pallbearers will be her nephews Jacob Dawson, Josh Bishop, Justin Bishop, Carter Miles, Jabo Miles, Jesse Miles, friends Billy Burnett, Billy Foster, Kyle McCarty, Casey Hutcheson and Tim Yielding.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Joan Dillard Whitehead
NEW ALBANY – Joan Dillard Whitehead, 82, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on 2 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on 5-8 PM, Sunday, June 14 and 1-2 PM, Monday, June 15 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Ecru City Cemetery.
Cathy Ann Milican McGuire
WEST POINT – Our Mama, Cathy Ann Milican McGuire, was an English teacher and editor at heart and would have laughed at my first draft of her obituary. She was far too spunky and fiery to be described in a few solemn words. Having miraculously survived what should have been a fatal brain tumor at the young age of thirty-five, she spent the next thirty-six years of her life serving tirelessly and giving generously, truly desiring to be the hands and feet of Jesus to everyone around her, even complete strangers in the Wal-Mart parking lot.
Born October 25, 1948, Mama was originally from West Point, Mississippi, where she lived with her parents, A.L. Milican and Thelma “June” Milican, and her siblings Billy Milican (Loretta) and Janet Milican White, Mama went on to live in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Guatemala, and Taiwan. She truly loved to travel and meet new people! When she married her husband of nearly thirty-eight years, David McGuire, in 1982, I don’t think she could have possibly imagined the adventures they would have over the next four decades.
Mama was a born teacher and used her Master’s degree in education to teach no matter where she lived. There are three of us who are blessed to call her Mama: Summer Hamblin (Johnny), Maggie McNeece (Matt), and Matthew McGuire (Lindsay), and we were blessed to have us as her teacher during the years we lived in the States. As much as she loved us, I think her favorite students were her grandchildren. She never came to visit without fun, educational toys, books, and games to give them, and she was always eager to have them crawl up into her lap for a snuggle and a good book. Kaitlyn, Jack, and Luke Hamblin and Mackenzie and Molly McNeece are going to miss their Am’ma.
Mama used to tell us about the time she saw Jesus’ face in her hospital room right after she had been told that she was going to die from that horrific brain tumor. She said that he looked at her with an indescribable love and just threw his head back and laughed. At that moment, she knew that she was going to be just fine, no matter what happened. As she lay in yet another hospital bed again yesterday, June 11, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, all we could do was beg Jesus to come get her and take her home where she could laugh with Him. Weeping, we sang her favorite songs of praise and held her as she left this world and ran into the arms of her Jesus.
She never wanted to have a funeral service, so in honor of her wishes, we will simply gather on Sunday, June 14, in Tupelo to celebrate the life of love that she lived.
Joyce Brady Bryant
TIPPAH COUNTY – Joyce Brady Bryant, lifelong resident of Tippah County and wife of the late Harmon Carter Bryant, departed this life Friday morning, June 12, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. She was 88 years of age and died following a brief illness.
A Funeral Service honoring the life of Mrs. Bryant will be at 2 PM Monday, June 15 at her much loved Community Baptist Church where she was the oldest member at the time of her death. Bro. Larry Harrison and Bro. Perry Reed will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 PM to 2 PM at the church with burial to follow in the Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bryant was born July 10, 1931 in Tippah County, the oldest daughter of thirteen children born to the late Joel Lee “Joe” and Mary Rutherford Brady. She received her education in the one room Unity School House located in Tippah County.
Born with a strong work ethic, Mrs. Bryant was one of the first employees of the Foot Caress Corporation and remained a loyal employee until the company closed. Many will remember Mrs. Bryant as a long time employee of Griffin Supermarket that later became E.W. James. She was employed for 26 years at the supermarket before her retirement at the age of 80.
A talented person with many interests, Mrs. Bryant enjoyed her garden, sewing, quilting, crocheting and cooking. Her passion was growing beautiful flowers that she shared with others.
Blessed with a large loving family, survivors include two children, Joel Bryant (Mary Lou) and Rita Bryant, five sisters, Doris McAlister, Shirley Kirkland (Benny), Lutie Willingham (Jimmy), Helen Roberts, all of Ripley and Juanita Estridge of Enid, MS, three brothers, Travis Brady (Mary), Roy Brady (Mary Lou) and Herman “Jeff” Brady, all of Ripley, four grandchildren, Cory Bryant, Cindy Hayes (Ryan), Anthony Byers (April) and Benjamin Byers and seven great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Bryant and four brothers, Charles, Benton, James and Jessie Brady.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bryant family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Katheryn Shelton
CAROLINA COMMUNITY – Katheryn Shelton, 90, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Center in Tupelo. Services were on Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. at Keyes Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the Shelton family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Kenny C. Gaillard
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Kenny C. Gaillard, 51, passed away on June 10, 2020, at home in Nashville, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Ellis Johnson
WHEELER – Ellis Horton Johnson, 85, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the NMMC. He was a farm maintenance worker and had retired from Sunshine Mills. He was owner of Johnson Variety Store and he enjoyed reading his bible, gardening and working on small engines and electronics. He was a member of Baldwyn Church of God.
Private family services will be held at Waters Funeral Home at a later date with with Bro. Elton McVey officiating. Burial was in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Cathern Adams Johnson of Wheeler; daughter, Ellen Johnson of Booneville; sons, Steve Johnson (Becky) of Guntown and John Ellis Johnson (Amy) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Mark Thomas (Amy), Jonathan Johnson (Tosha), Brad Johnson (Erin), Davie Johnson (Meagan) and Eli Johnson; (13) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Sam Lou Horton Johnson; one brother and three sisters.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Lois Marie Cowan Sanderson
TUPELO/FORMERLY OF AMORY – Lois Marie Cowan Sanderson, 61, passed away Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at Baptist East Medical Center in Memphis, TN. She was born in Amory, MS, on December 16, 1958, to Otis Hiron Cowan, Jr. and the late Georgia Carolyn Owen Cowan. She attended Amory High School and continued her studies at Mississippi State University where she was a Delta Gamma and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Lois began her career at GMAC, then transitioned to the banking industry, including BancorpSouth in Tupelo, MS. Most recently she served in the Department of Strategy as a data analyst with North Mississippi Medical Center.
Lois was a creative and multi-talented person who enjoyed many extracurricular activities including painting, cooking, and spending time at the beach with her family and friends. She loved all God’s creatures including her cats, Elvis and Molly, and her dog, Honey. She loved and cherished her family and friends and never met a stranger.
Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, there will be no visitation; funeral services were held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, and were private. Burial was at the Durrett Memorial Cemetery in Quincy, MS.
Survivors include her father, Otis Hiron Cowan, Jr ; two sisters, Georgia Cowan Marlin and Barbara Cowan Hughes; a brother, Otis Hiron Cowan, III; two nephews, Brett Marlin and Tyler Marlin; three nieces, Amanda Hughes, Carrie Hughes, and Caitlin Marlin Shiyou; a great nephew, Parks Shiyou; and former husband, Jay Sanderson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Carolyn Owen Cowan, and two brother-in-laws, Ewel Hughes and Mike Marlin.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS, 38801 or First United Methodist Helping Hands Ministry , P.O. Box 854, Tupelo, MS, 38802. Tributes may be posted at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Boyd Preston Holcomb
PONTOTOC – Boyd Preston Holcomb, 86, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at NMMC Hospice – Tupelo, MS. Boyd was born December 26, 1933 in Arcadia, NE. After high school, he served 4 years in the U.S. Navy. He married Rebecca Turner in 1957 in St. Louis, MO. He retired from Missouri Department of Natural Resources and moved to Pontotoc, MS in 1996. He loved the Lord and served in various church roles over the years. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Turner Holcomb; his sons, Bruce Holcomb and Dr. Mark Holcomb; grandson, Michael Boyd McCarty; granddaughters, Angela McCarty and Kaylee Holcomb; one great-grandson, Austin James McCarty; and one brother.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Ray and Merle Holcomb; daughter, Cheryl Millington; sisters, Shirley Hruby and Shayrell Cox and nephew, Tim Holcomb.
The Funeral Procession will be leaving Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc at 4:30 PM with the Graveside Service to be held at 5 PM at Salmon Cemetery with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Quincy Shannon
SALTILLO – Quincy Shannon, 32, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home in Saltillo. Services will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2 pm, Graveside at Porters Memorial Park, Tupelo, MS. Visitation was held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk Thru at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Kelson Jace Camelo Stewart
BALDWYN – Kelson Jace Camelo Stewart was born on June 3, 2020 and went to be with Jesus on the same day. He will be forever loved and missed by his family.
Private services were held by his family. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. He was laid to rest in Sandhill Cemetery in Baldwyn.
He is survived by his parents, Jerquandrick Stewart and Kazmen Grizzard; grandparents, Rodney and Quana Stewart and Justin and Chandri Grizzard; host of aunts and uncles and his great-grandparents; a special aunt, Diane Meeks.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Larry Beard
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Larry Beard, 53, passed away on June 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Ledora Agnew
TUPELO – Ledora Agnew, 76, passed away on June 13, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona, MS.
T. Leveal Riddle
PONTOTOC – T. Leveal Riddle, 82, passed away on June 13, 2020, in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Dawn Sullivan
ALGOMA – Dawn Elizabeth Perkins Sullivan, of Pontotoc, gained her wings on June 12, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1969, in the small town of Houston, MS.
She was preceded in death by her second daughter, Ashley Vicknair, her mother, Rosemary Perkins and her father, Thomas Perkins.
She is survived by her husband James Sullivan of Algoma, MS, 3 daughters, Michelle Vicknair (Josh) of Algoma, MS, Lisa Vicknair of Algoma, MS, and Heather Vicknair of Algoma, MS; 2 stepsons, Jesse Sullivan of New Albany, MS and James Sullivan of New Albany, MS; a step-daughter, Pam Fitzpatrick of Pontotoc and 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Carol Bailey from Pontotoc, MS and Glenda Stegall from Pontotoc, MS; and two brothers, Allen Cangelosi of Pontotoc, MS and Christopher Perkins of New Orleans, LA.
The family will have a graveside service at 11:30 am, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Algoma Cemetery with Rev. Robert Faulk. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home from 5 to 8 PM.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Linda Davis Austin
TUPELO – Linda Davis Austin, 73, passed away on June 12, 2020, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy Enis
CHESTERVILLE – Jimmy Enis, 49, died on June 13, 2020, at his residence in Chesterville Community in Pontotoc County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Elmer Yeager
VICTORIA – Elmer Yeager, 61, passed away on June 11, 2020, at Regional One in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Ozell Marshall
AMORY – Ozell Marshall, 82, passed away on June 12, 2020, in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Lee Alvis Swinney
WHEELER – Lee Alvis Swinney, 75, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3:00 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at East Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ethell Johnson
SHANNON – Ethell Johnson, 74, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services were on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Shannon Ms. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com.
Rebecca Clark Martin
DENNIS – Rebecca Clark Martin, 63, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Iuka Hospital in Iuka, MS. Graveside services will be on Monday, June 15, 2 p.m. at Dennis Memory Gardens, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 12-1:30 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Dennis Memory Gardens, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
