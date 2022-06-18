TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James Autry, Forest
James Mackey Copeland, Mantachie
Flora M. Hughey, Corinth
Mary "Joan" Monteith, Nettleton
Mack Loyd Wadkins, Iuka
James Mackey Copeland
MANTACHIE - James Mackey Copeland, 62, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Flora M. Hughey
CORINTH - Flora M. Hughey, 85, passed away on June 17, 2022, at her sister's home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Mack Loyd Wadkins
IUKA - Mack Loyd Wadkins, 84, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Mack Loyd was born in the Iuka community and was a member of the Iuka High School Class of 1957. In his early years, he was a registered sanitarian for Tishomingo and Alcorn County Health Departments. He served in the Mississippi National Guard for nine years, and while serving, he was deployed for the protection of the University of Mississippi during the riots that followed the admission of James Meredith. He was the director for the senior citizen program at Tishomingo State Park for several years and was adored by the elderly members who attended. He was also the previous executive director for the Tishomingo County Development Foundation. Mack recently received his 60-year Masonic pin and was a member of the Iuka Lodge #94 F&AM. He was the owner and operator of Sunflower Grocery Store which later became the Sunflower Antique Mall and Flea Market. He also owned and operated Iuka's first self-service gas station as well as Ran-Ron Car Wash. He was also the former owner of the Kreme Kastle restaurant and brought the pizza burger to Iuka. Mack Loyd served for 12 years in the Mississippi House of Representatives. During his time in the legislature, he was known for his active role in remodeling the Old Tishomingo County Courthouse, building Tishomingo County High School, securing funds for the schools and county, bringing in industry, reducing the cost of car tags, completing the four-lane expansion of Highway 72 to Memphis, and opening the county's first nursing home. Mack served in the legislature with author John Grisham and bought the very first copy sold of "A Time to Kill" out of the trunk of John Grisham's car. Mack was also well-known for his love of writing songs and children's books. He was a co-publisher of the popular song "Choices" by George Jones and accompanied Tammy Wynette on a boat tour of Bay Springs. He was the author of the children's books "Elvie the Elf" and "Elvie the Elf: Finding Bucky." Mack was a member of the Iuka Baptist Church and was a fabulous cook and gardener. Most of all, he was known for his kindness, generosity, honesty, love for his family and friends, and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Hudson Wadkins; two sons, Randy Wadkins and Ron Wadkins (April); one daughter, Risa Smith (Alan); five grandchildren, Kayla Tull, Rebecca Nigliazzo, Veronica Smith, Alli Claire Hisaw, and Cole Wadkins; and four great-grandchildren, Kurt Burcham, Jorden Nigliazzo, Kamden Tull, and Shyleigh Nigliazzo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Pauline Hubbard Wadkins; a sister, Willadean Hannon; and a brother, Edgar Earl Wadkins. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 19, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Stanley Magill and Bro. Johnny Hancock. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers include Todd Berry, Jamie Wadkins, Brad Thompson, Andrew Hisaw, Benny Marlar, and Harold Lomenick. Honorary pallbearers include Cecil Simmons, Harvey Moss, Larry Allen, Gene Hartley, and the Iuka High School Class of 1957. Visitation is scheduled for 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 19, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
James Autry
FOREST - Longtime resident James E. Autry, age 80, and a pillar of the community died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Forest following a lengthy illness surrounded by his family.
James E. Autry was born at home in Benton County, MS on October 9th, 1941. He grew up in the Able Store community in the rolling hills of North Mississippi. He was the youngest of 8 children. He grew up hunting and fishing in Benton County. He worked at Ables store as a youngster. He participated in the widely known annual "Christmas in the Cotton patch" play which re-enacted the birth of Jesus.
He married his High School sweetheart Winnie Louise Renick. He attended Northwest Jr College in Senatobia after high school graduation. He then went to work for the Soil Conservation Service. The Soil Conservation Service transferred him and his young family to Forest Ms in 1966 where he spent the entirety of his career. Through his work at the soil conservation service, he guided many of the farmers of Scott County in the conservation of the soil and natural resources assisting them to improve the productivity of their farms.
As a young man, he was active in the community as a member of the Jaycees. He also served as a little league coach for his two sons.
His community service in the Forest area blossomed through the Boy Scouts of America. He became an Assistant Scoutmaster, and then later Scoutmaster for Troop 363. He devoted his life to helping young boys become good young men for many years. He guided a multitude to the rank of Eagle Scout. For his service to the Scouts, he was recognized and received the Silver Beaver award.
He was a long-time member of the Forest United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening as his primary hobbies in addition to guiding young men's lives.
Mr. Autry was preceded in death by his parents; William Autry and Molly Softner Autry, and 6 siblings.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Winnie Louise (Renick) Autry of Forest, sons Michael Autry and his wife Robin, John Autry, and his wife Robin all of Forest. He is also survived by one sister, Ruby Childers of Ripley, MS, and 5 grandchildren; Rebecca Cox and husband Wes, Shelby Autry, Bethany Robinette, and husband Taylor, Brandy Reiss, and husband Ben, Cris Ricks and wife Ann. Mr. Autry also leaves a legacy of 5 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind 2 very close nephews, Tommy McMullen and his wife Judy, and Arnie McMullen and his wife Terry all of the Ashland community.
Pallbearers are Wes Cox, Taylor Robinettte, O.B. Triplett, Leslie Blackwell, Kevin Chambers, and Tim Needham. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Lee, Noble Lee, and The Coffee Club.
OTT & LEE Funeral Home of Forest is honored to serve the James Autry family.
Mary "Joan" Monteith
NETTLETON - Mary "Joan" (Maher) Monteith, 88, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the NMMC in Tupelo. She was born on December 3, 1933 in St. Johns Newfoundland, Canada to parents Edward Maher and Catherine (Dalton) Maher. She was a floral designer before she retired . She loved to travel , crochet, sew and bake. She also enjoyed her time in Japan teaching English. Mom loved with her whole heart. Her greatest love was her family and she taught us that family always comes first, no matter what.
Funeral services will be at Crosspointe Fellowship Church of Nettleton on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. with Bro. Jason Franklin officiating. A private family only committal service will be at New Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include her siblings: John (Nellie), Marie (Bob), Carol Ann (Dave), Deb (Tony), and Linda (Stead), her 3 children; Cathy (Jerry) Riley, Dale "Cookie" (Chris) Monteith, and Connie (David) Phillips, her 19 grandchildren: Edward Monteith Jr., Danny Monteith, Carol Ann Monteith, Josh (Katy ) Riley, Dale Henry Monteith, Candice Monteith, Alicia Monteith, Melissa Monteith (Victor Guerrero), Chelsea (Drew) Goff, Kimberly (Sawyer) Phillips, Jennifer (James) Magenheimer, Jonathon (Tiffany) Robinson and Justin Cooper (Brooke Kennedy) and her 10 great-grandchildren:
Skyler, Noah, Tucker, Paisley, Lyla, Ryan, Lynzie Grace, Knox, Avery, and Ashlynn.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Dale Monteith, her three sons: Eddie, David, and Johnny, her parents, her three brothers: Billy, Eddie, and Jim and her grandson: Jordan.
Pallbearers will be Dale "Cookie" Monteith, David Phillips, Jerry Riley, James Magenheimer, Jonathon Robinson, Justin Cooper, Josh Riley and Sawyer Phillips.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Noah Marrison, Tucker Goff, Ryan Magenheimer, and Knox Robinson.
Visitation will be Sunday at the church before the funeral from 2:00-3:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
