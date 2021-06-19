Charlene McCord
PONTOTOC – Charlene McCord, age 89, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 19, 1931 to Charlie and Pearl Griffin Moss of Houlka MS. Charlene was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. In 1993 she retired from Pontotoc Health Services where she was the Director of Housekeeping. Her career in health services began as a Nurses Aid at Austin’s Nursing Home and Graceland. Charlene enjoyed growing flowers and plants, keeping her yard up, spending time with her family and friends, attending “old time singings”, and volunteering with the American Legions Ladies Auxiliary and at Pontotoc Health Services.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, June 21, 2021, at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marty Browning and Rev. Terry Faulkner officiating; burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Christy Brassfield Williams; a son, Jimmy George Brassfield; a sister, Pearlene Franks; three grandchildren, Marguerite Hope Williams Melton, Jessica Leigh Brassfield Grooms and Charles Wesley Williams; and four great-grandchildren, Brentley Eli Grooms, Olivia Rose Grooms, Charley Pearl Melton and Wesley Aiden Williams along with a great number of cousins, nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Floyce Lee Brassfield and J.W. McCord; two sisters, Wilma Martin and Maudie Crawson; five brothers, John Moss, Wallace Moss, Lester Moss, Carvis Turney, and Waymon Turney and one granddaughter Jessica Megan Peterson.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Faulkner, Marlin Inmon, Jeff Franks, Kenny Franks, Ronnie Pitts, QT Tutor, Wesley Williams, and honorary pallbearer Danny Duncan.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Katherine Strange
BOONEVILLE – Katherine Strange, 97, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Monday at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Tommy Jackson
TUPELO – Tommy Jackson, 59, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed auctions, fishing and playing the UNO. He was a member of Boguefala Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bill Adams and Bro. David Perry officiating. Burial will be Baldwyn City Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Diane Alexander Jackson of Tupelo; son, Matthew Jackson of Tupelo; brother, Jimmy Jackson of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Fay Nell Fredrick Jackson; sister, Diane Caldwell and a brother, Jerry Jackson.
Pallbearers will be Chad Cantrell, Phillip Cantrell, Danzel Cummings, Rudy Russo, Brad Sheffield and Andy Tyra.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jettie Pate
FULTON – Jettie Rosa Pate, 87, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Friday June 18th, 2021, at Dogwood Plantation peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born May 21st, 1934 in Dorsey, MS to William Robert and Susan C McMillen-Westmoreland. Throughout her years she worked various jobs, but her joy was spending her second retirement as a door greeter for Wal-Mart both in California and Fulton, MS. She was a Baptist by belief and Jettie’s greatest joy in her life was her family. Her favorite thing was having all family together and was always ready to take everyone to eat. Her passion was working in her yard creating beautiful flowers and greenery.
She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Linda Atkinson of Dorsey and Carol (John) Scism of Fulton. Granddaughters; Amanda (Danny) Wigginton, Nicole (Heath) Stidham, Melanie (Jared) Wilhite and Stephanie (Michael) Stanford. Grandsons; Wesley (Hannah) Atkinson and Johnathan Scism; and 13 great- grandchildren who all loved their “Nana” dearly; a sister; Janie Laura (Terry) Wheeler and a host of extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Jerry Pate; an infant daughter Janette; Her parents; a brother Wendell Westmoreland and sister Francis Culver; a special Aunt Jennie McMillen; Maternal grandparents Thomas I. and Rosa McMillen; grandson Don Taylor and great-grandson Danny Wigginton III.
A walk-through visitation will be held at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton on Tuesday June 22nd from 2 pm to 4 pm. No services or graveside will follow.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Dogwood Plantation for their care and compassion.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
David Alan Carpenter
PALMETTO/OLD UNION – David Alan Carpenter, 58, died on Friday June 18, 2021, in Montgomery County, Alabama as the result of an 18 wheeler accident. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. A full obituary will follow.
Jerry Smothers
MANTACHIE/FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – Jerry Allen Smothers, 63, passed away with his family by his side on June 13, 2021 in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jerry was born on February 22, 1958 in Mantachie, MS to Charles and Frances Smothers. He grew up in Mantachie, where he attended Mantachie High School and met his high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Elizabeth Collier. They married in 1997 and resided in Fayetteville, NC with their two children, Kelly and Alexander. Jerry served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for six years. He was an active member of Judson Baptist Church, a member of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle organization, and a Mason with the Center Star Masonic Lodge. His interests included spending time with his family, piddling in his garden, riding his Harley with Elizabeth, and hunting and fishing at his parents’ home in Mississippi. He enjoyed reading his Bible and discussing scripture with his mother. Jerry was a very giving, joyful, and kind man who was always willing to help anyone in need. Jerry loved everyone and everyone loved him.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Elizabeth Smothers; two children and their spouses, Kelly Ryder and Michael Berger, Alexander and Holly Ryder; his mother, Frances Smothers; his siblings and their spouses, Chuck and Sharon Smothers, Mary Jo and Barry Hinton; niece and nephew and their spouses, Laci and Russell Payne, Alex and Chanta Smothers; step-son and his spouse, Drew and Andrea Carpenter; and step-granddaughter, Katlyn Carpenter Spradling.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Smothers.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 22, from noon until service time (2:00 p.m.) at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in memory of Jerry or donations may be made in Jerry’s honor to: Lakeland Baptist Church, 5633 River Rd., Mantachie, MS 38855.
If flower arrangements are sent, Jerry enjoyed house plants and potted flowers.
Online condolences can be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Wayne Scott
MARIETTA – Hoyle “Wayne” Scott, 82, passed away on June 19, 2021, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Holly Berry Wright
PONTOTOC – Holly Berry Wright, 44, passed away on June 19, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Linda Hollenbeck
TIPPAH COUNTY – Linda Hollenbeck, 57, passed away on June 18, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
