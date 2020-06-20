Stephen P. Livingston
NEW ALBANY – Attorney Stephen P. Livingston, 71, passed away on June 19, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Jakobe Cooper
SHANNON – Jakobe Cooper, 16, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Shannon High School Football Field. Burial will follow at Red Bud M.B. Church Cemetery.
Marianne Reinhardt Taylor
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTIES – Marianne Reinhardt Taylor, 88, passed away on June 13, 2020, at Cornerstone Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Margaret Phillips Mathis
CORINTH – Margaret Elizabeth Phillips was born January 4, 1931 to the late Lois and Hoyle Phillips. She died peacefully at the Greenhouses in Tupelo early Saturday morning, June 20, 2020. Margaret moved with her family at a young age to Corinth where she attended Corinth Schools and graduated from Corinth High School in 1949. She then attended and graduated from Memphis State College with a degree in Education. Mrs. Mathis resided in Corinth for most of her life, raising a family of two boys and one girl while encouraging sports, music, crafts, and hobbies of all kinds. She enjoyed traveling with her family, gardening, and cooking. Several of her favorite recipes are still being used by family members today. Later in life, Mrs. Mathis relocated to Tupelo. She maintained a home there to be close to family while simultaneously serving, with great pride for 20 years, as a sorority/fraternity house mother for various universities across the southeast including Ole Miss, LSU, University of Alabama and Mississippi State.
She is survived by her children Phil (Cindy) Mathis of Corinth, Mark Mathis of Corinth, Meg (Jon) Scales of Bessemer, AL, three grandchildren, Taylor (Kellie) Mathis of Tupelo, Ben Mathis of Nashville, TN, John (Betsy) Mathis of Tupelo. Also, five great grandchildren, Morgan, Millie, Mary Phillips, Madeline, and Luke and her beloved Yorkipoo, Punkin.
A private family graveside service at Henry Cemetery is planned with Bro. Dennis Smith officiating. Magnolia Funeral Home will handle arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
Sharon Stegall
TUPELO – Sharon Joanne Stegall, 67, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. She worked at Dacus/Percision Foods until 2000 when she left due to disability. She then kept her granddaughter until she was of school age. She loved Alabama and Dallas Cowboys Football and a was a big fan of wrestling. She enjoyed going on vacation with the family. She was a graduate of Tupelo High School.
Services will be at 11:00 am Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-husband-Ray Stegall; daughter-Amanda Smith (Brad); son-Steven Stegall (Sharonda); grandchildren-Paige, Samantha and Chelsea Smith and Steven Stegall, Jr and Skyler Stegall; two sisters-Linda White (Rick) and Brenda Frost (Ron); two brothers-Grady Britt (Debbie) of Southaven and Jimmy Britt (Glenda) of Nettleton; 11 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by-father-Grady Miller Britt, Jr; mother-Freddie Geraldine Stevens Britt; brothers-Bobby Lamar Britt; granddaughter-Abigail Elizabeth Edwards; and twin grandchildren.
Pallbearers-Rick White, Steven Stegall and Brad Smith; honorary-Steven Jr and Skyler Stegall.
Visitation-9:00 am until service time Monday, June 22, 2020.
Charles Keown
DERMA – Charles Keown, 79, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation was held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery in Derma.
Grace L. Sanderson
AMORY – Grace L. Sanderson, 81, started her new life in Heaven on Friday, June 19, 2020. Born on May 25, 1939, in Peaceful Valley, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Ulmer and Myrtle Phillips Green.
Grace grew up in Itawamba County and attended Dorsey elementary and Itawamba Agricultural High School. She went on to further her education and graduated from The W in 3 years where she got her degree in Library Science. Later, Grace attended additional courses at Mississippi State University. She was passionate about children, learning, and a very devoted teacher. She worked in education for over 39 years, serving both Red Bay Alabama High School and as a librarian at Hatley High School. For many years, she helped several young adults finish school and obtain their GED and this gave her great joy.
She also worked at Wee Wisdom where she was affectionately known as Nanna Grace. She was a true servant who loved babies, her students, and investing in young people. A woman with a great work ethic, she always said it was better to be an hour early than one minute late.
Grace married the love of her life, Jerry Sanderson, on June 27, 1965 and they were blessed by God with a son and lots of extended family. She loved her family greatly and she was devoted to them. A Christian woman, she loved her church, First Baptist Church, and all the members were like family to her. She was a supporter of church functions. Grace always looked forward to gathering with her church family. One of her closest friends was Peggy Nash and they taught school for over 30 years together. Grace liked to listen to Gospel music, crochet, knit, cross stitch, play scrabble and watch the Wheel of Fortune. She also enjoyed Country Boys Hamburgers and the atmosphere in the restaurant. By far, one of her most favorite things to do was to watch her students excel in life.
Many lives have been touched by the kind loving woman she was and they will be forever grateful for her gift. She will be missed yet, the memories of her, will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Grace is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerry, Amory; son, Thomas Wayne Sanderson (Belinda), Amory; grandchildren, Chelsea Anne Sanderson Field (Melton), Amory and John Harris, Amory; great-grandchildren, Alex and Aubry Harris; a set of twins to come, Emerie and Evie Field; a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert O. Green and sister, Olene Robinson Waddle.
Funeral services for Grace will be on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS with Dr. Allen Simpson and Bro. Jimmy McFatter officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be at First Baptist Church, Amory from 11:00 am on Monday until the service hour.
Because of her love for children, the family respectfully asks that contributions in lieu of flowers be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Budie Jake Barr
OXFORD – Budie Jake Barr, 94, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 10:00-12:30 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Burial will follow at Oxford City Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of service.
Rebecca “Becky” Mills
THAXTON – Rebecca Lynn Mills, 54, passed away at home with family Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Memphis, TN, and married Bobby Joe Mills in 1983. They moved to Thaxton, MS, in 1989. They had three children. She loved her family and enjoyed loving her four grandchildren. She had a passion for arts, crafts and making and decorating things. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and spent her time with the those she loved the most.
Services will be at 3:00 pm Monday, June 22, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Steven Newell will officiate. Burial will be in the Turnpike Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-husband-Bobby Joe Mills of Thaxton; 3 children-Brittney Ann Holley (John), Dallas Joe Mills (Emily) and Stephen Ray Mills all of Thaxton; 4 grandchildren-Jaslynn Marie McGloflin, Kinsley Brooke Holley, Ivy Rose Holley and Joshua Lane Mills; 3 siblings-Larry Sullivan, Jr. (Tammy) of Coldwater, Donnie Sullivan and Billie Perreault (John) all of Horn Lake.
Preceded in death by-mother-Martha Lynn Sullivan; father-Larry Quay Sullivan, Sr. and sister-Samantha Jo Dees.
Pallbearers- Dallas Joe Mills, Stephen Ray Mills, Larry Quay Sullivan, Jr., John Michael Holley, Jimmy Dale Holley, Sr. and Cody Alexander Holley.
Visitation- 1:00 pm until service time Monday, June 22, 2020.
Bobby Gene Davidson
TREMONT/MANTACHIE – Bobby Gene Davidson, 78, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born October 19, 1941, to Alvie Richard and Augie Franks Davidson. He and his wife made their home in Mantachie for 41 years before moving to the Liberty Grove community south of Tremont to be near his daughter and her family. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Mantachie but had been attending James Creek Primitive Baptist Church until his health declined. He was a policeman for the City of Mantachie, elected the Justice Court Judge for the West side of Itawamba County for two terms, and was a deputy sheriff for the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department for twelve years. After retirement, he was a security guard for the Mississippi Welcome Center in Tremont. He enjoyed yardwork, especially mowing his yard, and he was an avid hunter and fisherman, but specializing in duck hunting. He enjoyed attending Tremont High School sporting events, and taking care of his farm animals. He especially loved his boxer dog, Bo.
Services will be at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Grady Davidson and Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery.
Survivors include one daughter, Rhonda Kennedy (Noel) of Tremont; his mother, Augie Davidson of Mantachie; two grandchildren, Paige Kennedy and Hope Kennedy, both of Tremont.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sudie Faye Shields Davidson; an uncle, Joe Davidson, who was more like a brother; and his father.
Pallbearers will be Travis Franks, Danny “Brownie” Franks, Jamie Franks, Jimmy Dale Franks, Mitch Taylor, Eric Shields, Gary Langley, and Jimmy Tabler.
Honorary pallbearers will be James V. Cox, Jerry Grady, Robert Ellis, Dwight Davidson, Richard Frederick, Harold Holcomb, Leon Hayes, Grant Shields, and Frank Shields.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences may be shared with the Davidson family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Frank Tucker
TUPELO – Franky Dale Tucker, 64, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born November 14, 1955, in Tupelo, to Ardine and Peggy Nell Wilson Tucker. He worked at Action Industries, Vend Foods, and Crestline. He enjoyed flower gardening, bee keeping, and his pet animals.
Services will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one brother, Rick Tucker of Hoover, Alabama; one aunt, Sue Sappington of Pontotoc; one nephew, Marc Tucker (Susan) of Saltillo; several cousins and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences may be shared with the Tucker family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Lula B. Colyer
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – Lula B. Colyer, 78, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at home. Services will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 9:00 am at White Oak Cemetery (Graveside Only) at Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Nicole Hopper Taylor
MARIETTA – Nicole Hopper Taylor, 42, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation was held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Christopher Jason Colburn
SALTILLO – Christopher Jason Colburn, 46, left his earthly course on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Flowood, Mississippi. Born in Amory on June 17, 1974, he was a son of the late Douglas Wayne and Linda Sue Cantrell Colburn.
Chris was a hardworking, determined man. He attended Trinidad State Junior College before transferring to Andersonville Baptist Seminary. He also attended the University of Finlay and the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He obtained his Master’s degree in Engineering and worked for several years as a professor at UAB’s school of engineering. Chris served as Vice President of the VPP Board and was a certified safety professional and certified hazardous materials manager. He worked for Hunter Douglas, Norbord, Cooper Tire, and AGCO. Chris was the Director of Environmental Safety for North America AGCO. He was formerly a southern Baptist preacher at Bethel Baptist Church in Aberdeen.
Chris enjoyed playing golf with his buddies and traveling to new places. He loved his Mercedes, his Spring Street cigars, and good food and fellowship. He wrote and played his own music but he also enjoyed listening to Rock & Roll and Jazz. More than anything, he loved his daughters and his grandchildren. He was proud of his education and grateful for all of his successes in his life and career.
Chris was a devoted father and a wonderful friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Chris is survived by his daughters, Lindsey Hester (Levi), of Amory, Madison Colburn (John Morgan Gilland), Nettleton; grandchildren, Camden Michael-Paul Hester, Kynlee Grace Gilland; brother, Darrell Colburn (Tracy), Aberdeen; and niece and nephew, Brittany Canyon and Justin Colburn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lois and Luther Dean Colburn and Allene and Theldon Cantrell.
A celebration of life service will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home at 1 PM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with Bro. David Jay as the officiant. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Amory. Pallbearers will include John Morgan Gilland, Levi Hester, Dennis Branch, Steve Malone, Tom Nutting, and Scotty Harris. Honorary pallbearers are Phil Walsh, Robert Gray, Ricky Harlow, Kevin Kimbrough, and Steve Kane.
Visitation for Chris will be on Monday night from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to the University of Alabama-Birmingham campus.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
James Jeffrey Markham
AMORY – Dr. James Jeffrey Markham passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the age of 45. Jeff was born on June 25, 1974 in Amory, MS to James B. Markham and the late Diane Plunkett Markham. He was a 1992 graduate of Amory High School, where he played baseball. In 1994, he obtained his Associate of Applied Science degree from Itawamba Community College and in 1996; he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Mississippi State. Jeff earned his Master of Public Policy and Administration from Mississippi State in 1997 and his Doctor of Philosophy in 2008. While at MSU, Jeff was a member of the Dean’s List, Phi Alpha Theta, Pre-Law Society, Young Democrats, Habitat for Humanity, and the Golden Triangle Civil War Round Table. He was a dedicated MSU alumni and he loved the New York Mets. Jeff married Hope Carroll on January 25, 2019 and enjoyed spending his free time reading, playing with their dog, and watching television together. His children were his greatest accomplishments and he loved them dearly. Jeff always enjoyed coaching Spencer in little league and watching Emma Claire dance and cheer. Jeff’s sense of humor was loved by friends, family, and coworkers.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Hope Markham; their dog Dippy; children, Spencer and Emma Claire Markham, Starkville; father, J.B. Markham; sisters, Tam Finney (Frank), Traci Knight (Michael), all of Amory; brother, Justin Markham (Cinda), Atlanta, GA; nieces, Megan Finney, Caroline Markham, Julia Markham, Caitlin Knight, Bailey Knight, and Ella Shea Carroll; and nephews, Jayden Fooshee and Will Perry Carroll; aunt, Janice Henley, Navarre, FL; first cousins, Carmen Watts (Alan), Hendersonville, TN and April O’Barr, Navarre, FL and uncle, Gene Dill, Smithville, MS.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Markham; paternal grandparents, Buford and Jessie Mae Markham; and maternal grandparents, Franz and Louise Dill.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Andrews Methodist Church in Amory. Because of Covid-19, the service will be limited to immediate family however; extended family and friends may visit with Jeff’s family before the service, beginning at 12:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vitalant (Formerly United Blood Services) or to St. Andrews United Methodist Church.
Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Vernita Scharylon EdmondBOONEVILLE – Vernita Scharylon Edmond, 43, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Booneville Hospital in Booneville. Graveside services will be on Monday, June 22 at 11:00 am at Wolf Creek M.B Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek M.B Church Cemetery. Patterson Memorial Chapel entrusted with the service.
Kenneth “Donnie Wayne” Walker
OKOLONA – Kenneth “Donnie Wayne” Walker, 54, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 in West Point.
“Donnie Wayne” was born to his late parents, Mary K. Carouthers and C.J. Walker in West Point. He was a native of Okolona where he received his education from the Okolona Schools. Kenneth Walker is survived by his stepfather; Willie Carouthers of Okolona, One daughter; Santosh of Huntsville, Alabama. One brother; Christopher “Chris” Walker of Atlanta. Two grandchildren; Ethan and Marley. Two special cousins; Veronica Carouthers, and Annjeanette Walker of Huntsville, Alabama. The visitation was held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The graveside service was held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Doris Ann Claiborne
HARVEST, ALABAMA/FORMERLY OF FULTON – Doris Ann Claiborne, 62, was born January 14, 1958 to Henry Ruff and Willie B Ruff. She transitioned on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN. Doris was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Community College earning an Associates’ Degree.
She was a former member at Shiloh CME and Temple of Compassion and Deliverance and later moved her membership to Spirit Filled Worship Center in Huntsville, AL. The joy of her life was fishing, going to yard sales and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her mother; Willie B Ruff of Fulton, MS, husband; Rolan Claiborne of Huntsville, AL, children; Christopher Walker and Angel Walker of Fulton, MS, sisters; Felicia Ruff of Tupelo, MS and Tracie (Mike) Berry of Verona, MS, brothers; Howard Ruff and Tony Ruff of Fulton, MS, special nephew; Zachari Ruff of Meridian, MS, five grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father; Henry Ruff, brother; Robert Henry Ruff, grandparents; Robert Ruff, Lorene Ruff and Hattie Ruff and Clinton and Bedie Clifton.
Services were held Saturday, June 20 at Words of Faith in Tupelo, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home, Pontotoc, MS was in charge of arrangements.
Dickson Caldwell
FT. WORTH, TEXAS – Dickson Caldwell, 26, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at at his residence in Tupelo. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Jeannette Anderson
TUPELO -Mrs. Florine “Jeannette” Evans Anderson, age 85, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was born in Tennessee on August 14, 1934 to Jessie Evans and Bertha Rawls Evans. She moved to Saltillo, MS at her parents’ death and a very young age, to be raised by her grandparents. She was a graduate of Saltillo High School. Jeannette married Larry Wayne Anderson December 31, 1954. She went to ICC, graduating in 1992 with an Associate Degree in Phlebotomy. She worked as a clinical laboratory phlebotomist until her retirement in 2010.
Jeannette enjoyed shopping with her best friend, Martha Mason, sitting in the sun, playing with her grandchildren, who she adored, and her furry pets, Bandit and Scooter. She was raised Methodist and more recently attended North Star Church.
A memorial service celebrating Jeannette’s life will be at 2 PM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Andrew Ledbetter officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 PM to service time Tuesday only. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Survivors include her two children, Jeffrey Dale Anderson (Traci) of Tupelo and Cynthia McMurry of Brandon; daughter-in-law, Marsha Anderson of Verona; 5 grandchildren, Nick Lane, Marlee Lane, Kaley Anderson, Cami Anderson, and David Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and husband, Larry Wayne Anderson who died July 2, 2014; 2 sons, Steven Wayne Anderson and Larry Evans “Pete” Anderson; granddaughter, Nyla Benefield.
Kathy Hayman
MOOREVILLE – Ms. Kathy Denise Hayman, age 52, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born May 25, 1968 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Marion DeVaughn and Diane Rayburn DeVaughn. Kathy was a graduate of Mooreville High School. She worked many years as a waitress employed by Logan’s Road House. She was known as a great server and was asked for time and time again. She attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Gavin Patrick of Mooreville; 2 daughters, Chloe Mitchell (Bobby) of Mooreville and Zoe Hayman of Hickory Flat; sister, Debbie Whitt of Mooreville; Eric Hayman of Hickory Flat and the father of Chloe and Zoe; her companion of eight years, Jason Gardner of Mooreville; 4 nephews, Blake Whitt, Brantley Whitt, Benton Whitt, and Bailey Whitt; great-niece, Hazelynn Whitt. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Mary Ruth Grisham
TUPELO – Mary Ruth Hardin Grisham, 89, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Traceway: Cedars Health Center in Tupelo. She was born on October 25,1930 in Etta, MS to the late Harvey and Ellie Roby Hardin.
Mrs. Mary Ruth was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Myrtle, MS and later in life attended Open Door in Fulton, MS. She loved Jesus and was a prayer warrior for her family and anyone with needs. She led a simple life by enjoying the preaching and reading of God’s word each day. She loved spending time with one of her care-givers, Peggy Welch, who became like family. She loved all her children and grandchildren dearly. She was retired from the furniture industry.
Graveside service will be Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ingomar Cemetery in Union County with Bro. Shane Ray officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Rattine (Fred), Evelyn Wages (Robert); one daughter in law, Ruthie Grisham; three grandchildren, Brian Grisham (Jeannie), Barry Grisham (Becky), Blake Wages; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Troy Grisham; one son, Lamar Grisham; one daughter, Hilda Grisham; three sisters; one brother.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time at 2:00 pm at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Gideon’s International at P.O. Box 140800 Nashville, TN 37214.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Irene Pannell
NEW ALBANY – Irene Steadman Pannell, 85, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born December 9, 1934 in Pittsburg, PA to John T. Steadman and Mae Myers Steadman. She retired as a Sales Coordinator for Master-Bilt in New Albany. She was a member of First Baptist Church in New Albany.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany with Bro. John Boler and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Ellis Pannell; one daughter, Diane Boler (Wendell) of Nesbit, MS; two sons, Terry Pannell and Eddie Pannell, both of New Albany; one sister, Edith Butler; one brother, Jim Steadman; five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister and three brothers; one grandson and one great- granddaughter; one daughter in law.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
