TODAY'S OBITUARIES
David Abbott, Marietta
CaFrieda Barnes, Tupelo
Wanda Grace (McIntire) Butler, Nettleton
Lori Ann Cockrell, Tupelo
Jan Dorsett, Baldwyn
Annie Heard, Nettleton
Sue Hollis, Baldwyn/Houston Community
Buddy House, Aberdeen
Bobby Newton James, Ripley
Patricia "Pat" Lawrence, New Albany
Irene Parks, Itawamba County
Micheal Reeves, Blue Springs
James Robertson, Aberdeen
Willie Souter, Pontotoc
Elizabeth Shuler Taylor, Oxford
Martha Taylor, Charleston
------------------------------------------
Martha Taylor
CHARLESTON - Martha Taylor, 61, passed away on June 23, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Baresville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Annie Heard
NETTLETON - Annie Heard, 86, passed away on June 23, 2022, at Her residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Buddy House
ABERDEEN - Buddy House, 80, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Howell Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home.
James Robertson
ABERDEEN - James Robertson, 86, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5 until 8 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home.
Patricia "Pat" Lawrence
NEW ALBANY - Patricia "Pat" Lawrence, 78, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at her residence in Union County. Services will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 A. M. at Dunlap/Mt Gilead Cemetery under direction of Glenfield Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Shuler Taylor
OXFORD - Elizabeth Shuler Taylor, 38, passed away on June 24, 2022, at Oxford, MS in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Willie Souter
PONTOTOC - Willie Souter, 63, passed away on June 23, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Bobby Newton James
RIPLEY - Bobby Newton James, 91, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, June 29 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 29 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.
Jan Dorsett
BALDWYN - Janice Marie Jordan Dorsett, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on December 27, 1950, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Gerald Edward Jordan and Grace Leona McKibbin Jordan. In 1966, she moved to Tupelo where she graduated from Tupelo High School in 1969. She joined the workforce in 1987 and worked in customer service for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, with a special love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by three sisters, Sue Noble (Chuck), Judy Kennene, and Mary Canterbury (Riley); and one brother, Tom Jordan (Cherie). She is also survived by three daughters, Sheree Coggins of Tupelo, Heather Alward (Dan) of Pontotoc, and Brandy Whitaker (Jimmy) of Pontotoc; and son, Skyler Dorsett (Karli) of Saltillo; twelve grandsons, Brandon Lindsey, Blake Alward, Desmond McCarty, Gage Whitaker, Kenzie Whitaker, Elijah Alward, Creed Coggins, Zion Alward, Halo Whitaker, Memphys Whitaker, Asher Whitaker, and Legend Whitaker; seven granddaughters, Tiffany Thornton, Tori Alward, Kindle Coggins, Samara Whitaker, Miley Coggins, Ziva Alward, and Selah Dorsett; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Jordan and Grace Jordan; brother, Jack Jordan; sister, Joyce Pannell; grandson, Tanner Lindsey; and son-in-law, Anthony Coggins.
To honor Jan's life, a visitation will be 3 until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Connect Church- 1650 N. Veterans Blvd, Tupelo.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made a www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
David Abbott
MARIETTA - David Abbott, 68, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home in Marietta surrounded by his family. He was born October 25, 1953 to the late Pilgram Abbott and the late Dollie Beasley Abbott Oliver. He retired from Cooper Tire after 30 plus years of service. He was a member of Ozark Baptist Church. He was a 32 degree Mason and a member of the Kirkville Masonic Lodge. He was a caring man who was a good provider for his family. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday June 26, 2022 at Ozark Baptist Church with Bro. James Young officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday June 25, 2022 at Ozark Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Abbott Family Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survived by his wife of 51 years, Helen Abbott of Marietta; daughters: Lucretia (Kevin) Spencer of Marietta and Julie (Robert) Tyra of Tupelo; grandchildren: Destyn Adams, Korben Adams, Keileigh Spencer, Chase Tyra, Balie Tyra; great-granddaughter, Locklyn Jewel Abbott Adams; sisters: Shirley Cayson, Grace McKinney, Linda Oliver.
Preceded in death by his parents; Siblings: Jimmy Ray Abbott, R.B. Abbott, Eulis "Monk" Abbott, Jewel Triplett, Joyce Ewing, Glenda Smith, Jan Lewis
Pallbearers are Destyn Adams, Korben Adams, Don Tyra, Kevin Sheffield, Charles Richey, Gary Barnett
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brian Beasley, Wade Beasley, Joe Bishop, Dalton Edge, Dru Carpenter, Justin Sheffield, Donnie Kemp, Marty Munn, Chris Kemp
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Irene Parks
ITAWAMBA COUNTY - Mrs Francis Irene Roberts Parks, was born July 30, 1946 in Red Bay, AL to Hugh and Myrtle Presley Roberts and passed June 23, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo at the age of 75. Irene has a degree in Cosmetology, she is a retired factory worker and a member of Salem Baptist Church. Funeral services are Monday June 27th, 2022, at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO 109 Rankin Extd at 2pm with visitation/wake beginning at 12 noon until service time. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery at Fairview in Itawamba County. She leaves 2 sons, Michael Roberts and Ken Parks (Jenny) of Fairview, 1 stepson, David Parks (Angie) of Blue Springs, 1 step grandchild and 1 step great grandchild. Our family at Associated are very honored and grateful to have been chosen to serve the Roberts/Parks family. To leave your condolences and memories log on to associatedfuneral.com click on Tributes link.
CaFrieda Barnes
TUPELO - Cafrieda Renee Barnes was born on December 13, 1964 in Tupelo , MS. She was born to the parents of Mack and Eugenia Parks. She attended Mooreville High School where she ran track. She was an amazing cook especially her famous baked chicken and that good old lemonade. She accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Moriah Holiness Church. She later on joined Temple of Compassion and Deliverance where her brother Bishop CL Parks is the pastor. She served on the usher board, decorating committee and also sung in the choir. She enjoyed bringing light into people's lives with her contagious smile and cant forget her jokes. On September 9, 2002 she married John E. Barnes whom she was with until her death.
She lives to cherish her three children Ebonee Lique Parks. Tiffany Tinnell Carruthers, and Genaris (Braysia) Carruthers. Also four step children Bashie Harper, Eric Barnes, Natasha Barnes and Joseph Shumpert. She had four grandchildren Jayden, Ja'Quon, Madison and Falynn with one on the way. Three sisters Linda Parks of Tupelo, Velma Jean Parks of Grands Rapids, MI, and Margaret Lagrone of Houston, TX. Two brothers Bishop CL (Mary) Parks and Tyrone Parks. Two God-Parents Bishop Arlene Jackson and Deconess Velma Riley. Two God-Children Jasmine Cummings and Madison Traylor. Special brother James Earl Parks and three Special Sisters Mamie Vasser, Gloria Poindexter and Dorothy (Peewee) Ward. Two special uncles Johnny Parks and Johnny Vance and also a special aunt Mae Frances Vance. A special friend Jillen Myles and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles whom she loved very dearly.
Her church family loved her with all their heart they knew that when Cafrieda was in the building they were bound to laugh and have a good time. She would cook so good on North Park street until it drew the attention of the police (lol) they wanted to know what was going on because of all the cars parked up and down the street.
She is preceded in death by her parents Mack and Eugenia Parks, two sisters Cederia and Norrine Parks, and three brothers Mack Jr. Parks, Willie James Parks and Jonny Young.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance, 1148 Madison Street, Tupelo, MS. A public walk viewing was held Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. " A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
Sue Hollis
BALDWYN/HOUSTON COMMUNITY - Sue Bolling Hollis, 84, crossed from this life to eternal life from North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo after a period of declining health. A proud Virginian by birth, Sue was born in historic Petersburg, Va. on March 26, 1937 to the late Asa C. Moody, Sr. and Annie Mae Woodruff Moody. She graduated from Petersburg High School. Sue and her late husband, Baker Hollis, Sr. lived in Virginia several years before his death in 1972. She moved to Mississippi, stayed several years while raising her children and returned to Virginia from 1987-2010 when she returned to Miss. to live the remainder of her life. Her working career was as a medical stenographer with IMA Clinic. Her last years, she was a property manager. A Baptist, Sue was a strong, independent woman who loved her family and nurtured them unconditionally.
A service celebrating her life was held yesterday at 1 PM Saturday, June 23, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, Bro. Bobby Holland officiated. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Private burial will take place in the Moody/Woodruff family plot in Blandford Cemetery in downtown Petersburg, Va.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hollis Parker of Sierra Vista, Arizona; her son, Baker Hollis, Jr. and wife, Linda of Morehead, Ky; her daughter in law, Donna Hollis of Baldwyn; her grandchildren, Cagney Parker, Joshua Hollis, Brandy Hollis Babcock, Ethan Hollis, Trevyn Hollis, Katelyn Hollis and Wesley Hollis; her great grandchildren, Cole Phoenix Hollis, Riley Grace Hollis, Zoe Reveka Hollis, Brooklyn Hollis, Lillie Goodman and Memphis Hollis; her dogs, Charlie and Sambo. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Baker Hollis and her sons, Ronald Hollis and Russell "Russ" Hollis.
Memorials may be made to SAFE, Inc., 105 Clark Place, Tupelo, MS. 38804. Condolences may be e- mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Wanda Grace (McIntire) Butler
NETTLETON - Wanda Grace McIntire Butler, 86 passed away June 19, 2022 at her home following a brief illness. Wanda was born April 15, 1936 to the late Omer and Goldie McIntire of Indiana. A resident of Mississippi since 1969, Wanda was employed in the active garment industry in Tupelo, MS. She loved reading, crossword puzzles and old westerns. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren provided much pleasure and joy.
Per Wanda's request, there will be no public visitation or service. She will be interred at the Liberty Cemetery near Nettleton in a private immediate family service in the Butler family plot next to her late husband. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Butler Walden (Jerry) of Wren, Barbara Butler Hamilton (William) of Nettleton, and Mona Butler Castile (Frank) of Griffin Georgia; five grandchildren Amy Walden Bing of Covington, Louisiana, Jason Hamilton (Jennifer) of Pascagoula, Joseph Hamilton (Raven) of Nettleton, Heather Nicole Gable of Griffin, Georgia, and Caity Hodges Vessell (Chris) of Griffin Georgia; and nine great grandchildren. Audrey Bing, Laynie Hamilton, Makenley Hamilton, Maddox Hamilton, Kobi Hamilton, Charli Hamilton, Ari Hamilton, Julian Dennis, and Jakson Dennis; two sisters Brenda McIntire Smith of Mishawaka, Indiana, Betty Pletcher of Mishawaka, Indiana, one brother Terry McIntire of northern California; and one sister-in-law Jerri Ellis of Decatur, Alabama She has many loved nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband of sixty-three years, Bobby Joe Butler; one son Michael James Butler; and siblings William McIntire, Don McIntire, Danny McIntire, Barbara Martin, Phyllis Dunaway, Wilma Bricker, and Judy Adams.
As a generous donor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, Wanda requests that you remember her life by donating to
St. Jude or to Sanctuary Hospice, P.O. BOX 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Lori Ann Cockrell
TUPELO - Lori Ann Cockrell was born March 16, 1963 in Tupelo, MS to Curtis B Cockrell and Elsie Gene Cockrell. Lori was a 1981 graduate of Tupelo High School and later attended The University of Southern MS in Hattiesburg. She grew up a member of Parkway Baptist Church and later attended the Orchard and Hope Church in Tupelo.
Alongside family and close friends, Lori spent the last 7 years fighting a fierce battle against inflammatory breast cancer. In August of 2021 she was discovered missing by family members. After multiple efforts by family members, friends, law enforcement, and numerous volunteers, her body was discovered in May of 2022 in a wooded area off Old Belden Circle in Tupelo by Union County Search and Rescue and Tupelo Police who were conducting a follow up search. Her cause of death is still undetermined at this time.
Lori lived her life to the fullest. She always had a bag packed and was ready for the next adventure. She had great love for her family, friends, animals, good music, the beach, and the mountains of Colorado. Lori was certainly one of a kind. She worked several jobs in different states across the country and made many lifelong friends along the way. There are certain people you meet in life that you never forget, and Lori was certainly one of those.
Lori is survived by her siblings, Butch Cockrell (Tricia), Tim Cockrell (Cheryl), Mitzi Cockrell Moore (Jeff) all of Tupelo. She is also survived by her nephews Curt Cockrell of Oviedo, FL, Bob Henson of Red River, NM, Cooper Moore of Dallas, TX, and Chance Underwood of Tupelo, MS. She is also survived by nieces Emily Henson of Boston, MA, Mary Henson of Portland, ME, Corrie Cockrell Fulwiler (Josh) of Oxford, MS, Kristen Cockrell Bailey (Austin), and Erin Claire Cockrell both of Tupelo, MS. Other survivors include great nephew Curtis Cockrell IV and great niece Sophia Cockrell of Oviedo, Fl, and great niece Rilynn Underwood of Tupelo, MS. Lori is also survived by her aunt Bobbie Morgan (Ronnie) of Tupelo and her uncle Larry Cooper (Judy) of Starkville, MS. She leaves behind a host of cousins and many dear friends.
Lori is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis B Cockrell and Elsie Gene Cockrell of Tupelo, MS She is also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Lagrone and Elsie Cooper of Eupora, MS, paternal grandmother Bonnie Cockrell Mitchell of Eupora, MS, aunt Sara Cooper Stacy, and uncle Benny Stacy of Red River, MN.
A memorial service celebrating Lori's life will be held Saturday July 16th at 4:00 at Hope Church on 2094 McCullough Blvd in Tupelo. Pastor Scooter Noland will officiate. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, Breast Care Division, 607 West Main St Tupelo MS 38802 or a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences to the family can be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Home will be assisting with arrangements.
Micheal Reeves
BLUE SPRINGS - Michael Earl Reeves, age 72, passed away June 18, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic and liver cancer. Mike was born at home in Lamar County, Ala. on March 22, 1950, the son of Clyde Reeves and Jewell Hollis Reeves. He grew up in Columbus, Ms having moved there as a baby. He graduated from S. D. Lee High School in 1968 and attended East Ms. Junior College. While in High School, he participated in track and field events and baseball. Mike was an avid supporter of Miss. State sports but baseball was his favorite. Mike like listening to gospel music, country music and watching old movies. He loved long walks in the woods and fields with his constant companions; Bubba, Flix and Little Bit, all abused and neglected dogs. He adopted them after someone threw them away near his home.
Mike is survived by his daughter, Rachel Manchester (Brian), his daughter, Libby Newell (Jeffrey); his adopted son, Chris Reeves; 5 grandchildren, Trevor and Travis Manchester, Haley Seth and Sabrina Crowe. He is also survived by his sisters, Clytee Scott (Clyde) and Susie Gilder; his brother, David Reeves (Lucy), his uncle, Truman Reeves (Mattie Ruth) and his aunt, Sue Yerby. Mike also leaves behind his neighbors who have been constant supporters and have helped him so much, Tammy and Bob Long, Bradyn and Breanna. No one could have asked for better or more considerate neighbors! Mike is preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Judy Lynn Reeves; his grandparents, Earl B. and Ilonia Reeves and Mack and Ada Hollis.
There will be a private family memorial service at a later date in the family plot at Wofford Cemetery near Sulligent, Ala. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38802 or to Tupelo-Lee Human Shelter, P. O. Box
