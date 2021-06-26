Christopher Moore, Jr.
FULTON – Christopher Moore, Jr., 22, passed away on June 12, 2021, in Dorsey. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
James Bivens
RANDOLPH – James Alvin Bivens, 59, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center on June 24, 2021. James enjoyed working, fishing, hunting and riding 4-wheelers. Survivors include wife Lynn Bivens, Dad James O. Bivens (Louise), Teresa Roberts (Derek), Elizabeth Salinas (Fernando), Dorthy Ivy, 3 sons, a host of nieces and nephews, 1 step-son Ethen Havens (Hannah) and 1 grandson Logan Havens. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty McWhorter, brother Warren Fred McWhorter, Sister Donna Kay Bivens, Grandfather Major Bivens, Grandmother Mildred Bivens, Grandfather Jessie Keith and Grandmother Vertie Keith. Visitation will be on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 12 noon until service time at 2:00 pm with Bro. Wayne Ward officiating at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Chickasaw County. Pallbearers will be Nick Phillips, John Crawford, Jeff Bowen, Ethen Havens, Matthew Barradas, Zack Barradas and honorary pallbearer Cody Glaspie.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Mavis Stevens Corpus
BOONEVILLE – Mavis Stevens Corpus, 73, passed away on June 24, 2021, at Methodist Central Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Everett Wayne “Jack” Hancock, Sr.
BALDWYN – Everett Wayne (Jack) Hancock, Sr., age 81, resident of Prentiss County, Baldwyn, MS passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Jack was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. He was born in March of 1940, the oldest son of Esther (Campbell) Hancock and Jim Hancock. Jack was a graduate of Bay High School in Bay, Arkansas; Arkansas State University (Bachelors in Math); Louisiana State University (Masters in Computer Science); graduate studies at Duke University and Penn State.
He worked as a Professor at Minot State in Minot, North Dakota; an analyst for TRW in Houston, Texas, working on the Apollo missions and many other early NASA missions; and an analyst for CAS in Huntsville, Alabama, working on the Patriot Missile Project and other US Army missile defense projects. Throughout his life Jack served as a music minister or youth leader in many local churches. Jack was a private pilot, a cattle rancher, and a man that devoured books like candy. He loved to learn and to teach anyone who would listen, always pushing himself and those he loved to work hard and pursue their dreams.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Linda (Watts) Hancock; three (3) brothers, Billy Hancock (Sheila) of Baldwyn, Hal Hancock (Patricia) of Tupelo, and Dean Hancock (Betty) of Birmingham, AL; three (3) children, Lisa (Hancock) Donaldson of Baldwyn, Rebekah Hancock of Birmingham, AL, and Everett Wayne “Jackie” Hancock, Jr. (Heather) of Baldwyn; eight (8) grandchildren, Terry Donaldson (Krystal) of Dallas, TX, Lindy Donaldson Marrufo (Salomon) of Dallas, TX, Lauren Donaldson Brown (Jordan) of Chicago, IL, Joseph Porter of Birmingham, AL, Maggie Porter of Birmingham, AL, Savannah Hancock of Baldwyn, Cooper Hancock of Baldwyn and Everett Hancock of Baldwyn; three (3) great-grandchildren, Tony Donaldson of Dallas, TX, Ava Brown of Chicago, IL, and Elle Brown of Chicago, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church in Baldwyn, Sunday June 27,2021 at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Graveside services will follow at Kirkville cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Terry Donaldson, Jordan Brown, Salomon Marrufo, Joseph Porter, Curtis Hunter and Ralph Lindsey.
Visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Baldwyn on Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
James L. Cockrell
WEST POINT – James L. Cockrell, 71, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his residence in West Point, MS. Graveside services will be on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS.
Michel Lee Amodeo
GRENADA/TUPELO – Michel Lee Amodeo, D.D.S, longtime time Tupelo dentist, died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack in Saltillo on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was 71 years old. Dr. Amodeo was born in Freeport, Ill. on October 26, 1949 to the late Anthony “Tony” Amodeo and Shirley Bean Amodeo, who survives. He attended the University of Mississippi receiving a BS degree and earned his D.D.S. degree from Louisville (Ky) School of Dentistry. He was reared in the Catholic faith and was a longtime parishioner of St. James Catholic Church. Mike had moved to Grenada about 30 years ago where he became faithfully and dutifully involved in the ministries of First Presbyterian Church. Known as “Missionary Mike” to so many in the Grenada area, Mike was totally committed to helping others and promoting and uplifting the Kingdom of God among his people. A kind hearted man with a big heart, Mike loved spending time in God’s creation hiking, fishing, hunting, camping and finding and collecting arrowheads. He enjoyed travel about the United States and Canada. He lived his life in service to God and others.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church (92 Second St., Grenada, MS) with Bro. Jonathan Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM-service time on 7/10/2021 at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel (662 840 5000) is handling the arrangements for their friends.
Mike is survived by his mother, Shirley Amodeo of Saltillo, MS; his brothers, Steven Amodeo and Richard Amodeo, both of Collierville, TN; his nieces and nephews, Melissa Johnson, Meagan Amodeo, Keith Amodeo, Jacob Amodeo and Rachel Amodeo and their families. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Amodeo, and his aunts and uncles.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 92 Second St., Grenada, MS 38901, or to St. James Catholic Church, P. O. Box 734, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Kendra Michelle Moss
PONTOTOC – Kendra Michelle Moss, 23, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2 PM at Pontotoc Apostolic Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 27, 11 AM until service time at Pontotoc Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens.
Shirley Jean Fulgham Hester
SALTILLO – Shirley Jean Fulgham Hester, 65, passed away on June 26, 2021, at her residence in Saltillo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Kathryn Parham
TUPELO – Kathryn Langley Parham, 82, died Friday, June 25, 2021 at her home. Kathryn was born January 28, 1939, to William Grady Langley and Lorene Wilder Langley in Michigan City. In 1958, she married Dennis Parham; they shared 57 years together before his death in 2016. Kathryn was known to have an ardent love for children, which was made apparent throughout her career as a teacher at Mooreville Elementary School. Kathryn was a lifetime member of East Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed coloring, storytelling, reading and camping.
Kathryn leaves behind her three daughters, Karen Westmoreland (Phil) of Plantersville, Donna Steele (Michael Wright) of Tupelo, and Kristi Bennett (Mike) of Pensacola, Florida; five grandchildren, Tiffany Shavers (Jonathan) of Guntown, Tabitha Curry (Justin) of Saltillo, Rob Steele (Delia) of Tupelo, Michael Bennett (Rebecca) of Tampa, Florida, Jenna Bennett, and Zack Bennett, both of Pensacola, Florida; ten great-grandchildren, Bailey Rayfield (William) C.J. Holcomb, Liam Shavers, Kobi Curry (Skyler Humphries), Kyler, Kacyn, Kellum, and Kemp Curry, Dominick and Oliviana Steele; two great-great grandchildren, Ethan Hoxie and Isabelle Bennett; one brother, Melvin Langley (Arlene) of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one sister, Murene Clark; and three grandchildren, Will, Cooper, and Meghan Bennett.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Sunday, June 27, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Gary Townsend officiating.
For those who may not be able to attend, the service will be live-streamed and recorded.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Patricia “Diane” Owen Blaylock
HERNANDO – Patricia “Diane” Owen Blaylock, 69, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Baptist Reynold’s House in Collierville. She was a legal secretary, she had a servants heart and loved helping others. She had a wonderful sense of humor and she loved to make people laugh. She enjoyed her pets, art and craft shows and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong christian and of the Methodist faith.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, John Blaylock; daughter, Shanda Wicker (David); grandchildren, Jackson Wicker and Mason Wicker; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alton Otis and Annie Bullock Owen.
Pallbearers will be David Wicker, Lannia Bullock, Jalon Bullock,Brent Bullock, Jerry Crawford and Jason Crawford.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Willie Luster Williams
BYHALIA – Willie Luster Williams, 72, passed away on June 26, 2021, at his home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Peggy Jean Walls Foster Hood
HOUSTON – Peggy Jean Walls Foster Hood, 82, formerly of Vardaman passed away on June 25, 2021 at her home. Mrs. Hood was born on November 19, 1938 to Durrell Walls and Lorene Dye Walls. She was a retired seamstress. She was a mother of six.
Funeral services will be Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at New Liberty Baptist Church in Vardaman with Bro. Bobby Brock officiating. She will lie in state at the church 1 hour prior to funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in New Liberty Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include four daughters; Carol Allen (Ricky), Rose Doss, Martha Earnest (Lee) of Houston and Faye Williams (Joey) of Houlka; two sons, James Foster (Tina), Charlie Foster (Melissia) of Vardaman; three sisters, Annette Vanlandingham (Nelson) of Bruce, Reva Martin (Larry) of Houston, Gail Gore (Johnny) of Vardaman; sister-in-law, Dorothy Walls of Calhoun City; sixteen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and a special friend, Lee Smith.
Mrs. Hood is preceded in death by her parents, Durrell and Lorene Dye Walls; her husband, Henry S. Hood; four brothers, J.D. Walls, Kenneth Walls, David Walls and Mike Walls; her son-in-law, Leo Griggs and the father of her children, David Foster.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Griggs, Jeffery Earnest, Jeremy Earnest, C.J. Foster, Cody Allen and Jason Walls. Honorary pallbearers are James Cooper, Alex and Aaden Ard, Hunter, Ethan, Conner and Easton Griggs, Kristopher Bolds, Jaxon and Rayden Park, Charles Mark Gonzales, Jason and Caden Gore and Kenneth “Chico” Walls.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home in Houston from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Bessie Tutor Grisham
PONTOTOC – Bessie Lee Smith Tutor Grisham, 80, passed away June 24, 2021 at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc. Bessie was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Mantachie for many years and was loved by each church family member. Bessie attended Toccopola Schools and worked for many years in factories in the Pontotoc and Randolph area. Bessie loved her family and enjoyed crocheting blankets for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Bessie is survived by her children, Jeffrey Tutor, Rufus Tutor, Mark Tutor (Belinda), Nathan Tutor (Melanie), Missy Grisham, and Sean Grisham (Dawn); brothers, James M. Smith, Jimmie D. Smith, Robert Smith, Walter L. Smith, and Borden D. Smith; sisters, Captolia Smith and Lynn J. Branch; 20 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Dean Tutor, Jonathan Tutor, and Wayne Tutor; husband, I T Tutor; brothers, Colton Smith, Dallas Smith, and Richard Smith; parents, C F and Melba Finley Smith; and daughter-in-law, Terrie Spencer Tutor.
Services will be Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch FWB Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Channing Tutor, Nick Tutor, Dakota Grisham, John Grisham, Chris Stewart, Cory Nix, and Justin Mason.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 26, 4-8 PM at the funeral home and Sunday, June 27, 12 PM until service time at the funeral home.
Bill Garner
TUPELO – Mr. Bill Garner, 69, died at his residence near Sherman after a brief illness. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel.
Carolyn Wildmon
BOONEVILLE – Carolyn Wildmon, 78, passed away on June 26, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab Center in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Jimmy Thomas Yeager
HOLLY SPRINGS – Jimmy Thomas Yeager, 67, passed away on June 25, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Christina Arianna Baldon
NEW ALBANY – Christina Arianna Baldon, 27, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Benton County Roadway in Benton County. Services will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at New Birth Community Church, 614 Glade Avenue, New Albany. Visitation will be on Monday, June 29, 2021, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery, 634 CR 75, New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Lynell Duncan
TIPPAH COUNTY – Lynell Duncan, 91, passed away on June 26, 2021, at Methodist Hospice House in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Nikki T. Pearce Chambers
GUNTOWN – Nikki T. Pearce Chambers, 48, passed away on June 24, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
William C. Gardner
GUNTOWN – William C. Gardner, 84, passed away on June 26, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Junior Frost
BOONEVILLE – Junior Frost, 84, passed away on June 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
