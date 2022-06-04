TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jessica "Sissy" Stone
CORINTH - Jessica "Sissy" Stone (39) passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home in Corinth. She was a member of Prospect Church. She enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the ocean, taking care of her mother and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Services are 11 am Monday, June 6, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Gentry officiating. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Sunday, June 5, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home.
Jessica is survived by her son, Zachary Bryant (Christen) of Corinth; her daughters, Chloe Bryant of Booneville and Jada Bryant (Caleb Felks) of Booneville; her mother, Sheila Stone of Corinth; her step-father, Terry Carson of Corinth; her brothers, Robert Stone of Corinth and Matthew Stone (Britteny) of Corinth; her grandchildren, Faithlynn Bryant, Addison Bryant, Joseph Bryant and Jackson Bryant; her special friend, Charles Skinner of Burnsville and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Stone; and her grandparents, Roy and Bobbi Treece.
Pallbearers are Zachary Bryant, Robert Stone, Matthew Stone, Chip Skinner, Charles Floyd and Matt Hamm.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Russell Lindley
BALDWYN - Jerry Russell Lindley, 66, passed away Thursday, June 02, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. Services will be on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:30 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 4-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Kirkville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Donald Edge
SMITHVILLE - Donald Orlando Edge, 76, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 28, 1946 in Amory to Orlando "Pete" and Ethel Short Edge. Donald was a 1964 graduate on Smithville High School and furthered his education at Bethany Bible Institute earning his Master's degree. Bro. Edge began preaching in 1977 serving churches in Mississippi and Alabama and most recently as pastor for Rocky Springs Baptist Church. He worked as a technician for Canon and he was owner/operator for D&D Designs for 30 years. Donald supported Smithville High School sports and was known as "The Voice" for Smithville Seminole Football for many years. He was a hard worker and had a brilliant mechanical mind. He was an avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan and he also enjoyed dirt track racing. He was a member of Smithville Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Lloyd Sweatt and Bro. Drew Gardner officiating. Burial will follow in the Young Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Dessie Maxey Edge of Smithville; one son Kevin Edge (Angie) of New Hope; one daughter, Kelli Edge (Matthew) of Amory; two brothers, Bob Elam of Belville, IL and Bill Elam of Alabama; 9 grandchildren, Jordan Steadman, Allie Hughey (Jacob), Annslie Owens (Alex), Kaleb Steadman, Khloe Steadman, KK Edge, Katch Edge, King Edge, Kaptain Edge, Rowan Pollan and Gabe Pollan; 4 great grandchildren, Braden Steadman, Brewer and Clayton Hughey, and Wesson Owens; a special adopted daughter, Stacey Pollan (Jay).
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Denny Elam; son, Ken Edge; and daughter, Kerri Edge.
A special thanks is extended to Legacy Hospice staff, Caitlin, Tim, and Jessica.
Pallbearers will be Katch Edge, Kaleb Steadman, Lee Griffin, Jimmy Garrett, Ray McCollum, and Ron Maxey. Honorary pallbearer will be William "Bill" Reedy.
Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be made to the Gideon's International.
William Twitty
TISHOMINGO - William "Buddy" Shelly Twitty, age 87, of Gulfport and formerly of New Albany, MS, passed away on June 1, 2022.
He was born in Tishomingo County to Elmer and Connie Russell Twitty. He graduated from Mississippi State University and owned Twitty Insurance Agency in New Albany from 1965 until his retirement in 1999. He held a CIC insurance certification. Buddy was a Deacon at First Baptist Church of New Albany and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He served as President of the MSU Alumni Association in 1986 and served as President of the Union County MSU Alumni Association. He enjoyed attending MSU sporting events and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charity Ann Simmons Twitty; his parents, his sister, Pat Mooneyhan; and his brother, Charles Twitty.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Burwell of Gulfport and Shelly Gandy (James Ray) of Ashboro, NC; grandchildren, Dr. Joseph Burwell (Jessica), Anna Burwell Mire (Huey), Jacob Burwell (Katie), Drew Buckholts, and Olivia Gandy; great grandchildren, Wells Mire, Landry Mire, Jace Burwell, and Jocelyn Burwell.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Pontotoc Memorial Cemetery in Pontotoc County at 11:00 am
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport, is serving the family and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Mountain College, P.O. Box 160, Blue Mountain, MS 38610 or the MS State Alumni Association.
You can wrap Buddy's life in Maroon and White!
Dorothy Sue Farris
MANTACHIE - Dorothy Sue Spradling Farris, 85, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born March 23, 1937, in Itawamba County, to David Bud and Corene Morse Spradling. She was a member of the Lakeland Sothern Baptist Church. She worked at Mantachie Manufacturing, Avon Tubbing in Rochester, Michigan. She was a beautician at Daniel Nursing Home and The Meadows. She owned and operated Dorothy's Beauty Shop for over 40 years.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, June 6, at the Lakeland Southern Baptist Church in Mantachie with Bro. C.D. Currie officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include a host of nieces and nephews; her care givers, John Spradlin and Christi Jones; her adopted by love grandsons, Malcolm Jones and Aubrey Jones; a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 58 years, James Troy "J.T." Farris, who died in 2011; her beloved son, James Terry Farris, who died in 2020; her sister, Inez Spradlin, who died in 2021; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Dale Rogers, Andrew Dill, Alston Dill, Nathan Hodges, and Scotty Farris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Geoffrey Devaughn, Donnie Turner, Kaylon Dill, Joe Minor, Bob Kirksey, and Joe Rodgers.
Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie, and at Lakeland Southern Baptist Church on Monday from noon until service time.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Billy Denham
FULTON - Billy Wayne Denham was born on Sept 26, l955 to the late Herman "Bulldog" Denham and Ethel Hendrix Denham. He departed this life at the age of 66 from NMMC in Tupelo after a sudden illness. Billy Wayne was a master electrician most of his life working for North Miss. Medical Center, Lackey's Electric and being self employed the last years of his working life. A Baptist, he was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting and riding his Gator especially with Chris.
There will be no services per Billy's request. You may express your condolences by e mailing hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Holland-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Billy is survived by his wife, Tammy Mclarty Denham, to whom he married in Gatlinburg, Tn in l993; his children, Bob Denham (Jenna) of Louisiana and Chris Johnson of Fulton; his daughters Karen Seawright of Tupelo, Joy Che (TC) of Hernando and Kristian Bennett of Fulton; his grandchildren, Braiden, Emilee, Ava, Gabe, Khloe, Victoria and Allen; a great grandchild, Zoey; his sisters, Floye Denham and Cindy Gurley both of Ashland; his brothers, Otis Denham (Janet) of Salem, Al., Willard Denham of Oxford and Elec Denham (Betty) of Booneville; numerous nieces, nephews and their families; his beloved dog, Coker. He was preceded in death by his parents, "Bulldog" and Ethel Denham; his sisters, Pat Collard and Claire Denham and a brother, Gus Denham.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802.
Melissa Deaton
MOOREVILLE - Melissa Murphy Deaton, 84, a great ole soul, departed this earthly pilgrimage to be forever in the arms of her Lord from her residence in Mooreville on Wednesday, June 1, 2022-surrounded by her family. Melissa was born July 11, 1937 in Iuka to the late Charlie W. Murphy and Mattie A Snyder. Never afraid of work, she worked in area furniture factories most of her life. A Christian and member of the West Mooreville Baptist Church, Melissa was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved the Lord, reading the Bible, fishing, visiting family and friends and her beloved dog, Sissy.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 12 NOON Monday, June 6, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Dr. Gerald Gann officiating. Burial will follow in the Eggville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM Monday-service time. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Melissa is survived by her daughter, Sandra Bishop of Mooreville and Rodney Thompson of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Mandie Johnson (Eric), Melissa Griggs (Steven), Jessica Sudduth, Chris Sudduth (Jacklyn), Dusty Sudduth, Lane Bishop and Heather Adams; her great grandchildren, Hunter Sullivan, Dakota Thompson, Annah and Erika Griggs, Hailey and Katie Adams, C. J. Davis and Tyler Colburn and Mallory and McKayia Sudduth; a great great grandchild, Jaxtyn Thompson. She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Melinda Sudduth and her son Jackie Thompson.
