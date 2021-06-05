TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Bernice Baker, Tupelo
Jean Benefield, New Albany
Lucille Bradley, Tupelo
Jamie Christian Burleson, Saltillo
John V. Cox, Amory
Frankie Wright Keith Cross, Walnut
Betty Duke, Sherman
Christine Dulaney, Fulton
James (Jim) Elsner, Tupelo
Earnest James, New Albany
Oscar McKinley Kearns III, Union County
Lisa Hensley, Baldwyn
Phil Mardis, Baldwyn
Deborah Jean Williams Massey, Pine Grove
Charles Edgar Monroe, Dennis
Randy Northington, Golden
Christopher "C.J." William Scott, Jr., Tupelo
Nellie Windham, Booneville
--------------------------------------
Holland Directory for Sunday, June 6, 2021
Ms. Jamie Burlison
Saltillo
Private Graveside Service
Today
Tupelo Memorial Park
Mr. Danny Ray Bolton
Senior Master Sergeant
U.S. Air Force, Retired
Saltillo
4 PM Today
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 3 PM – service time today only
Inurnment at Stuart Place Columbarium
At First Presbyterian Church
Mr. Christopher “Chris” Scott
Tupelo
2 PM Monday, June 7, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 3 PM – 5 PM today
At Tupelo Chapel
--------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
June 6, 2021
MRS. BERNICE SETTLE BAKER
Tupelo
11 a.m. Monday
First Presbyterian Church, Tupelo
New Hope Cemetery, Biggersville
Visitation: 5 until 7 p.m.
Sunday, W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
--------------------------------------
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Bernice Baker
TUPELO - Bernice Settle Baker passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House at the age of 84. She was born March 8, 1937 in Biggersville, the daughter of Albert and Mable Settle. Bernice earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee where she also began her dedicated career in healthcare. She later worked at Charity Hospital in Tennessee before moving back home to the Tupelo area. Bernice was instrumental in starting the nursing program at Northeast Mississippi Junior College where taught for many years. She was also a nursing instructor at Itawamba Community College until she began assisting her husband, Dr. Frank Baker in his dental practice. In addition to caring for her family and managing her nursing career, Bernice also enjoyed her antiques business, Baker House Antiques which she operated from her home.
She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church where she served selflessly. She loved her Bible Study group and began a special group for widows following the death of her husband. Bernice had the heart of a servant and was actively involved in many charitable organizations including Junior Auxiliary, the Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels. She was a beautiful example to her family, exhibiting grace and love to all who knew her while also teaching the values of hard work and enjoying God's creation. Bernice loved traveling with her granddaughter, Emily, taking trips to Europe and all across the United States. She was also known for her lovely hybrid roses which she entered in flower shows each season.
Bernice leaves behind her two sons, Frank Baker, Jr. and John Baker and his wife Sheila; her granddaughter, Emily Baker and her fiancé Grayson Miller, all of Tupelo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 45 years, Dr. Frank Baker.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson and Rev. Dr. Olin McBride officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Biggersville.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Deborah Jean Williams Massey
PINE GROVE - Deborah Jean Williams Massey was born February 12, 1963 in Prentiss County to Harold Williams and Betty Jane Bartlett Williams. She was married to Gregg Massey. She was a native of Baldwyn, MS. She retired from being a receptionist at Rackley and Co. CPA of Baldwyn after 15 years. She attended Mt. Hebron Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing with and playing tricks on all of her nieces and nephews. She loved her family and friends dearly, and her two dogs, Rosco and Hugo. She was a bright spot to everyone's day, whoever and wherever you met her.
Deborah is survived by her father: Harold Williams of Pine Grove; her husband: Gregg Massey of Pine Grove; one daughter: Olivia Massey of Pine Grove; two sisters: Tina Bryan (Michael) of Pine Grove, Cynthia Cissom (Lane) Pine Grove. four nieces: Katie, Haley, Shelby, Lindsay; six nephews: Justin, Timothy, Chase, Jordan, Zach, Dylan; nine great nieces: Jadyn, Aubree, Charlee, Kate, Summer, Destani, Kenzi, Lilly, Evarly; four great nephews: Bo, Caden, Brantley, Michael Blake.
She was preceded in death by her mother and one brother: Johnny Williams. Deborah went home to be with the Lord at the age of 58 at her home in Pine Grove, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
Her service was Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the McBride Funeral Home. Officiated by Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Jonathan Soden. Pallbearers were: Justin Robinson, Timothy Robinson, Jordan Wheatley, Chase Bryan, Jeff Massey, Lane Carroll. Interment was at Box Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Lucille Bradley
TUPELO - Lucille Wigginton Bradley, 93, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Greenhouses in Tupelo. She was born December 20, 1927, to the late Marvin and Plena Wigginton. She graduated from Cedar Hill School. After high school, she married the love of her life, James Paul Bradley. She was a long-time, faithful member of First Baptist Church, Saltillo.
She is survived by her son, Paul Wayne Bradley (Cheryl); two granddaughters, Leigh Anne Newton (Brian) and Ginger Reynolds (Eric); six great-grandchildren, Reagan Newton, Wes Newton, Easton Reynolds, Cole Reynolds, Luke Reynolds, Will Reynolds; two brothers, Billy Wigginton, and Jimmy Wigginton.
She is preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, James Paul Bradley; three sisters, Lois Neaves, Lola Mae Davidson, Judy Tutor; two brothers, Lloyd (Bill) Wigginton, Johnny Wigginton, and a host of extended family.
Services will be Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn with Bro. Ron McCully officiating. Burial will be in the Saltillo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Visitation will be Monday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. until the service.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Jean Benefield
NEW ALBANY - Erma Jean Crumpton Benefield, 84, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at her residence in the Keownville community. She was born June 1, 1937 in Union County to Grover Cleveland Crumpton and Mary Ruth Carlisle Crumpton. She retired from Futorian after many years. She served as church secretary at Keownville Baptist Church where she was an active member for over 50 years until her health declined. She loved helping with Vacation Bible School. Everyone who knew her, loved her and she loved everyone.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be at Keownville Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Yarbrough (David) and Lisa Manning (Gale), both of New Albany; a son, Eddie Benefield (Nancy) of Ripley, MS; six grandchildren: Sherry Hogue (Dean), Jason Yarbrough (Shawna), Austin Holt (Tina), Ann Burchett (Tucker), Will Benefield (Nichol) and Emily Owen (Sean); eight great grandchildren: Laken Todd (Chris), Brayden Yarbrough, Lauren Yarbrough, Connor Yarbrough, Mandy Mae Little, John Henry Little, Caroline Reed and Jackson Owen; and her special caregivers, Priscilla Jarvis and Cecelia "Sissy" McDonald.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Robert Benefield; her first husband, David Ray Little; and four brothers, Curtis Crumpton, Kelon Crumpton, Hugh Mayes Crumpton and Wayne Crumpton.
Pallbearers will be Sammy Chism, Lynn Fitts, Ronnie Chism, Laverne Ketchum, Dean Hogue, Jason Yarbrough, Austin Holt and Chris Todd. Honorary pallbearers will be the Bobby McGill's Sunday School Class of Keownville Baptist Church.
Visitation will be on Sunday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, CROSS ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Oscar McKinley Kearns, III
UNION COUNTY - Oscar McKinley Kearns, III, resident of the Sherman Community and retired cabinet maker, departed this life Saturday, May 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was 63 years of age and died following an extended illness.
A Service of Remembrance at his beloved church, Sherman Apostolic Tabernacle, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
A native of Santa Paula, CA, Mr. Kearns had been a resident of North Mississippi for the past 45 years. He was employed in the cabinet manufacturing industry for most of his life before retiring 2 years ago.
A Christian and devoted member of the Apostolic faith, Mr. Kearns will be remembered as a person who loved his church and family. Fishing, horseback riding and caring for his pets brought him much pleasure.
Survivors include his siblings, Geneva Hunt, Misty Robinson and Jerry Cooper, all of Baldwyn, Kathy Cobert of Sherman, TX, Kevin Kearns of Jacksonville, FL and Robert Kearns of Booneville and three grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Bradley McCreary , his father, Oscar M. Kearns, Jr., his mother and step-father, Julia Ricks and Johnny Cooper.
Memorials are requested to Sherman Apostolic Tabernacle Building Fund, 670 MS-178, Sherman, MS 38869.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Phil Mardis
BALDWYN - Phil Mardis, 71, passed away at the NMMC on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He was an accomplished piano player and he enjoyed spending time with his family, going to church and fellowshipping with everyone. He worked in furniture mfg. and he was a member and Deacon of Faith Worship Center Church in Booneville.
Funeral services will be Saturday at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Johnny Wayne Bridges, Bro. Howard Goolsby and Bro. William Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery in Jumpertown.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Gail Mardis; son, Phillip Lee Mardis; daughters, Diana Mardis (Cody Brown) and Bobbie Diane Robinson (Chad); sisters, Helen Sue Pooler, Debra Pena (Robert) and Dorothy Mardis; brother, Jerry Dean Mardis (Vickie); grandchildren, Everett Mardis, Owen Mardis, Lyric McKissack, Stoni Blair Glover and Blaze Potts; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and May Deen Ashcraft; brother, James Lester Mardis; sisters, Robin Mardis Bradley and Marily Ray; a granddaughter, Kennedy Mardis.
Pallbearers will be Stevie Ray, Jay Ray, Jacob Pená, Jacon Pená, Chris Mardis and Robert Pená
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Christine Dulaney
FULTON - Christine Dulaney, 93, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born February 27, 1928 to the late Quitman Dulaney and the late Pearl Wilemon Dulaney in Tupelo. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Christine enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, watching NBA games, going to church and spending time with her family.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday June 6, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Jackie Gray and Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 6 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her sons; David (Tammy Jo) Dulaney of Fulton, and Eddie (Donna) Dulaney of Red Bay, AL, grandchildren; Angela Dulaney, Shane (Carrie) Dulaney, Derek (Jessica) Dulaney, Jace (Tabitha) Dulaney, all of Fulton, Kayla (Chris) Jones of Houston, and Reese Dulaney of Red Bay, AL, 7 great grandchildren, brother; Bo (Laura) Dulaney of Jackson, and a sister; Shelby Spencer of Fulton.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Reese Dulaney, parents; Quitman and Pearl Dulaney, son; Mike Dulaney, daughter in law; Linda Dulaney, sister; Shirley Boyd, and 1 brother; Carl Dulaney.
Pallbearers will be Shane Dulaney, Derek Dulaney, Jace Dulaney, and Reese Dulaney.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, FLAG
Charles Edgar Monroe
DENNIS - Charles Edgar Monroe left Sanctuary Hospice House June 2, 2021 for his heavenly home. He was born June 15, 1932 in Tishomingo County to Rev. Edgar Lee and Elizabeth Isabella Flurry Monroe. He graduated Tishomingo High School in 1951. On December 13, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Byram in Dennis, Mississippi by Rev. J.A. Blunt.
Six weeks following the wedding he was drafted. He served in the U.S. Army February 1953-February 1955 in the Korean War and was stationed in Germany in 1954. He then attended NEMCC and graduated from Mississippi State University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He served as postmaster in Dennis, MS for twenty-six years. He was a founding member and served as President of the Dennis Water Association. He served on the board for both the Tishomingo County Farm Bureau and the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation for many years. He also served on the NEMPDD board. He loved his community and his family. He was lovingly known as "Papaw" to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He leaves behind three sons - David Monroe (Linda) of Killen, AL, Jeff Monroe (Ellen) of Florence, AL and Scotty Monroe (Susan) of Golden, MS; a daughter - Tammy Wood (David) of New Site, MS; an honorary son - Stephen Sartain (Deb) of Idaho; twelve grandchildren - Elise Speegle (Randolph), Nicole Mason (Jonathan), Chris Monroe, Michael Monroe (Holly), Candi Upton (Matt), Chondra Russell (Lee), Monica McDonald (Eric), Hayden Monroe (Kaitlin), Cassie Monroe, Roman Wood (Maria), Dustin Wood (Ali) and Hunter Wood; sixteen great-grandchildren; two sisters - Zora Lee Hill and Nelda Mann; sister-in-law - Becky Monroe and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of sixty-four years, a sister, Louise Blunt (Herb) and a brother, George Monroe.
Services will be held Saturday, June 5, at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. with the service to follow at 3 p.m. officiated by Bro. Jerry Ginn. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery in Dennis, MS with the grandsons serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com.
MEMO
Randy Northington
GOLDEN - On Thursday, June 3, 2021 Randy Northington, loving husband, father, papa and brother passed from this life at age 63 to be with his Lord and Savior and a host of family and friends on heaven's bright shore. He was born on May 11, 1958 to Willorene and LeRoy Northington. He was a faithful member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church where he loved his church family. He was retired from Tishomingo County Schools after thirty-two years where he was a teacher, coach, and bus driver and was the Technology Director for twenty-two years. He received three degrees from Mississippi State University and was a diehard Bulldog fan. He was a member of The Tishomingo County Amateur Radio Club, call sign N5ML.
Services will be Sunday, June 6, 4 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Belmont, MS with Bro. Glenn Bridgmon officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years - Cindy; three sons and daughters-in-law - Chris (Keshia), Blake (Jessica) and Byron (Erika); five grandchildren - Davis Northington, Alma Leigh Northington, Amelia Northington, Sloane Triste and Tallin Triste; brother - Jimmy Northington (Brenda Irwin); mother-in-law - June Wood; sister-in-law-Gail Scott; brother-in-law-Alan Wood (Debra) and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Joey Lee and an infant sister, Kara Madge.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Rogers, Ronnie Cook, Terry Cox, Richard Wigginton, Wayne Stanfield, Shane McDonald and Eric McDonald. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Burcham and Phil Leonard.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 6, 1:30 - 4 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Jamie Christian Burleson
SALTILLO - Jamie Christian Burleson died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her residence in Saltillo. She was 55. Jamie was born on August 28, 1965 in Tupelo to James Donald "Don" Christian and Martha Louise Wascombs Miller. For years, she worked as an EMT and later as a caregiver. She was raised Baptist, loved yard sales and collecting things, and especially loved her dog Mia.
A private graveside service will be held at Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her son, Shelby Burleson; her parents, Don Christian and Martha W. Miller, both of Tupelo; brother Donnie Christian, Jr. (Terri) of Mooreville; sister Betsy Christian Turner (Tony) of Saltillo; step-brothers, Allen Miller and Scott Miller, of Texas, and step-sister, Tina Wiggins; brother-in-law, David Hutson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Garrett Burleson, and her sister, Trudy Hutson.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Nellie Windham
BOONEVILLE - Nellie Catherine Windham, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was born October 11, 1932, to Lester and Florence Michael. She was a graduate of Jumpertown High School and worked for Brown Shoe, Wolverine and Dr. Scholls Shoe Manufacturing.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 7, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery.
She is survived by three sons, Ricky (Vickie) Windham, Reggy (Bonnie) Windham and Randy (Chris) Windham; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Windham; her parents; two brothers, Monroe Michael and Franklin Michael; and one sister, Cleo Davis.
Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Lisa Hensley
BALDWYN - Lisa Hensley, 53, passed away on June 5, 2021, at Home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Christopher "C.J." William Scott, Jr.
TUPELO - On December 11, 1990, in Amory, Mississippi, our Almighty, all knowing and loving God blessed the late Christopher William Scott, Sr. and Ametria with a handsome precious baby boy whom they named Christopher "C.J." William Scott, Jr. This same loving God came back and claimed his own on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in the home of his special friend, Justice McCoy in Tupelo, Mississippi.
C.J. was nurtured in a Christian home by loving God-fearing mother Ametria and Grandmother Estella. He professed a hope in Christ at an early age and worshiped at Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church in Nettleton, Mississippi.
C.J. graduated from Tupelo High School in 2009. He furthered his education at Itawamba Junior College in Fulton, Mississippi.
C.J. enjoyed playing baseball, football and swimming. He loved the Dallas Cowboys!
He worked various jobs. Currently he was working at Applebee's in Tupelo, Mississippi.
C.J. was passionate about his family and a friend to all that knew him. He had a heart of gold. He enjoyed life to the fullest, laughing and making others laugh.
C.J. was preceded in death by his father, Christopher Scott, Sr.; grandfather, Sammie Edward Scott; and his special friend, Justice McCoy.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Ametria and dad Fabian Burden of Tupelo; three brothers, Satsha Burden of Tupelo, Fabian Burden of Tupelo and Darrius Wicks; sister, Santerica Burden of Tupelo; nephew, Tristian Larence Burden of Tupelo; grandmothers, Estella (M.L. Fort) of Nettleton and Hazel Scott of Saltillo; grandfather, Charles Bean of Nettleton; God mother, Nettie Finnie of Nettleton; aunts, uncles and a host of relatives and friends; special God daughter, Harper Claire McCoy; and special friend, Jerissa Traylor of Belden.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM on Monday, June 7, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Pastor Ethell Finnie, pastor of Amazing Grace Pentecostal Church in Nettleton, officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 PM- 5PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo who is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2 PM Monday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming where it will also be archived thereafter.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Earnest James
NEW ALBANY - Earnest James, 67, passed away on June 4, 2021, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home.
MEMO
James (Jim) Elsner
TUPELO - James (Jim) Elsner, 51, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11 AM (Moments of Reflection) at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be on Monday at 11 AM until 1 PM (with viewing) at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO 109 Rankin Extd. Condolences may be left by clicking Tributes link at associatedfuneral.com. Our Family at Associated are very honored that we were chosen to serve the Elsner family.
MEMO, EE PICKLE LOGO
John V. Cox
AMORY - John V. Cox, of Amory, MS, joined his Heavenly Father on June 4, 2021. John was born at the Gilmore Sanitarium in Amory to Forney Otto and Thelma O' Clay Wright Cox, on Jan. 22, 1951. Currently, the Sanitarium houses the Amory Museum.
In 1969, John graduated from Amory High School. While at Amory High School, he was an exceptional running back for four seasons. In fall of 1969, John reported for training camp at Delta State University, on a full football scholarship. John played as a linebacker at Delta State for four seasons, even after suffering a traumatic knee injury. After his senior season, he was named an All-American linebacker at Delta State. In 1973, he graduated from Delta State, on the Dean's list, with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.
On July 11, 1971, John and Karen Tabbert Cox were wed. Their marriage was about five weeks short of a 50 year anniversary.
After graduating Delta State and returning to Amory, John began a 40 year career in furniture manufacturing at Pullman Couch. During his tenure, he worked with Allied, Townhouse Penthouse, Alan White, and United, where he retired as V.P. of manufacturing. While in the industry, John was known for his innovation and was featured in Furniture Today for his foam alternative for upholstered furniture. Furthermore, John was a member of the J.A. Mayfield Mason's Lodge #165.
As a charter member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, John was a man of faith. Throughout his life he served on the Administrative Board, Finance Committee, as a trustee, and co-taught the Followers of Christ Sunday School class.
In all endeavors, John was fiercely competitive and detested failure in the utmost. Commonly, he would call a setback, "Just another way to not finish the job." In his personal life, he loved to hunt big game, especially White-tailed deer, and he hunted in Colorado and Alaska several times. He earnestly desired one more trip to Alaska. Most family members and friends took most of John's recommendations with a grain of salt, as he was routinely pulling off flawless practical jokes, which included one beautiful piece of work on his sister in his final weeks.
Until John's final two weeks, he was repairing equipment and vehicles. In his presence, no vehicle was safe, as he was regularly making "special modifications" to make it "do all it could do." To quote one close friend, "He could fix anything but a broken-heart."
In his final years, he thoroughly enjoyed watching his oldest grand-daughter play Amory High School volleyball. He was most proud of raising his children, and enjoyed time with his grand-daughters.
It has been said that we should not simply strive to make a living, but to make a difference. John successfully accomplished this difficult task.
John is survived by his wife, Karen Marie Tabbert Cox; daughter, Heather Marie Wilf (Lann) of Amory; son, John Issac Cox of Amory; sister, Sharon Cox Hathcock (Mike) of Amory; grand-daughters, Kami Marie Wilf and Zaylie Alena Wilf; nieces, Melody Thurlow (Bill) of Starkville, Scarlett Thompson (Kyle) of Amory, Leigh Anne Erikson (Chris) of Amory, Chandler Guice (Griff) of Birmingham, AL, Kelsey Marble (Chris) of Winterpark, FL, and Joshua Tabbert (Christie) of Phil Campbell, AL; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents Forney Otto and Thelma O' Clay Wright Cox and his infant brother Forney Jr.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Amory, MS, with Rev. Brian Gordon officiating. Pallbearers will be Chris Erikson, Bill Thurlow, Mason Thurlow, Kyle Thompson, Clay Thompson, and Andy Chauvin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Brayton, Jimmy Dickerson, Jim Dye, James Estes, Larry George, Jimmy Glenn, Bobby Harper, Greg Harris, John Nail, Charlie Owens, Herman Tomlin, Larry Ward, Rusty Wise, Al Wiygul, and the Followers of Christ Sunday School Class.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to either St. Andrews United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 535, Amory, MS or The Amory Volleyball Boosters, Community Bank, c/o Michelle Hawkins, PO Box 718, Amory, MS, 38821.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Betty Duke
SHERMAN - Betty Jane Cochran Duke, 87, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. She grew up in the Endville Community with her mother Fannie Cochran, father Murray Cochran and seven siblings. She attended Sherman High School. She married her life long mate Harold Duke and they had two daughters, Penny and Celisa. She worked hard her whole life , often two jobs at a time. She was a beautician, a city clerk, a church clerk and a social worker. She was a member of Sherman Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, quilting and managing her property and cattle.
Services will be Monday, June 7, 2021, at 2:00pm, Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. David Westmoreland will officiate. Burial will be in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-daughters-Penny Spencer (Rick) of Sherman and Celisa Russell (John Neal) of Sherman; four grandchildren-Nicole Hill (Trey) of Endville, Ben Spencer of Belden, Katie Donaldson (Ethan) of South Pontotoc and Luke Flaherty of Cairo; four great grandchildren-Rivers Donaldson, Bryce Hill, Rose Donaldson and Raynes Donaldson; one brother-Joe Cochran (Bob) of Endville.
Preceded in death by-husband-Harold Duke; parents-Murray and Fannie Cochran; three sisters-Sara Leeman, Daisy Harvey and Clara Sheffield; and three brothers-Lindsey, Silas and Calvin Cochran.
Pallbearers-Rick Spencer, Ben Spencer, Luke Flaherty, John Neal Russell, Trey Hill and Ethan Donaldson; honorary-Rivers Donaldson and Bryce Hill.
Visitation-Monday, June 7, 2021, 1:00 pm until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Frankie Wright Keith Cross
WALNUT - Mrs. Frankie Wright Keith Cross was born on December 9, 1923 in Walnut, Mississippi to Albert Haston Keith and Sarah Ethel Wright Keith. She was married to Solomon Cross and was an Office Manager at Security Savings. She was a faithful member of the Falkner Baptist Church.
Frankie is survived by three sons: Joe Cross (Billie Jane) of Falkner, MS, Jimmy Cross (Bonita) of Falkner, MS, Johnny Cross (Mary Alice) of Ripley, MS; three daughters: Jane McElwain (Mack) of Falkner, MS, Jean Luton (Dwight) of Clarksville, MS, Janet Hodges (Danny Roy) of Baldwyn, MS; fourteen grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Solomon Cross; her parents; one brother: J.Y. Keith; one sister: Sarah Lois Mohundro.
Frankie went home to be with the Lord at the age of 97 on June 4, 2021 at the Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley, MS.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home. Service will be Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Falkner Cemetery. Dr. Jack Bennett and Bro. Jeff Moore will be officiating. The pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorials can be given to Falkner Baptist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 135,Falkner, MS 38629.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.