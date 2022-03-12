TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Luther Daniel Clark III, Michie, Tennessee
William Frazier, New Albany
Vera Gray, Hatley
Ethel Hinton, Houlka
Sue Kirk, Potts Camp
Peggy Lochridge, Smithville
Shelby Pannell, Blue Springs
Irene Ruff, Tupelo
Ruble Stanley, Marietta
Colleen Whitehead Weeks, Tippah County
Autumn Rose Wells, Golden
Dustin Allen Witt, Tippah County
Rex Bernon Wright, Nettleton
--------------------------------------------
MEMO
Shelby Pannell
BLUE SPRINGS - Shelby Pannell, 84, passed away on March 12, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO
Rex Bernon Wright
NETTLETON - Rex Bernon Wright, 67, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on March 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton, MS. Visitation will be on 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory.
MEMO
William Frazier
NEW ALBANY - William Frazier, 70, passed away on March 11, 2022, at his residence in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO, HOUSTON FH LOGO
Ethel Hinton
HOULKA - Ms. Ethel Hinton, 93, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Ms. Hinton was born in Mississippi on February 23, 1929 to Joseph Lee and Ellie Gertrude Clark.
A funeral Service will be held at Houlka First Baptist Church, Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Patrick Collins and Rev. David Blackwell officiating.
Visitation will be Monday, March 14, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka, MS.
Pallbearers will be Jason Crump, Jeff Crump, Justin Muprhree, Aaron Myhand, Bobby Ray Hinton, and Brently Stephens.
Ms. Hinton is survived by her son Bobby (Martha) Hinton of Houlka, MS; two daughters, Brenda (Keith) Crump of Beldon, MS and Sandra Murphree of Houlka, MS; Step-Daughter, Gladys Johnson of Montgomery, AL; Grandson, Jason (Carrie) Crump, Jeff (Serenity) Crump, Bobby Ray (Renea) Hinton, Justin (Mallory) Murphree; Granddaughters, Tonya Holloway, Deanna (Aaron) Myhand, Jenny (Brently) Stephens; 15 Great Grandchildren; One Brother, Wayne Clark of Houlka, MS.
Ms. Hinton was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ellie Clark; her spouse, Ray Hinton; One son Troy Ray Hinton; Sons-in-law, Larry Murphree and Royce Johnson; Siblings Cecil Clark, J.P. Clark, Vannie Chrestman, Bernice Gann, Amiree Lucius, Estelle Holiday, and Earlene Linton.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:
Houlka First Baptist Church
504 Griffin Ave.
New Houlka, MS 38850
Sanctuary Hospice House
5159 W. Main St.
Tupelo, MS 38801
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Peggy Lochridge
SMITHVILLE - Peggy Joyce Lochridge, 75, passed away on March 10, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo and she immediately met her Savior and husband in Heaven. She was born in Monroe County, Mississippi, on August 12, 1946, to the late Clarence Gosa and Alma Mae Moorman Gosa.
Growing up in Monroe County, Peggy attended Smithville High School and later she obtained her GED. Peggy went to work at an early age as a Seamstress at Becker Garment Manufacturing. She then went to work for many years as a Cashier at Coker's Handi-Mart where she served the public for over 25 years. So many in the community knew Mrs. Peggy and she always had a smile for her customers. Peggy retired in 2021 in order to spend more time with her family.
Peggy married the love of her life, Billy Lochridge on September 4, 1964 and they were blessed with two children. She loved God and was an active member of the Smithville Church of Christ. Her faith was everything to her and she always enjoyed walking out her faith by serving others and putting them first. Some of her closest friends were the ladies at church, Brenda Alawine, and Peggy always participated in Lady's Days at church. Gospel and country music were her favorite types of music. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and a God fearing Christian. Her family feels blessed to have such a wonderful Christian role model.
In her free time, she always made sure her family got together, celebrated, and she loved to video the gatherings. Peggy always worried over her children and grandchildren, praying fervently for their safety through life. Her great grandbabies gave her great joy. Peggy always loved to travel and do things outdoors where she could enjoy God's masterpieces. She was an avid stamp collector as well as a "Love Is.." figurine collector. Most of all, she liked to do anything with family, cherishing the precious family God had given her.
Although her family and friends are saddened with her leaving, they have great confidence that she is at peace surrounded by love. She will be dearly missed.
Left behind to treasure her memories are her daughter, Mitzi Lochridge Smith (Scotty), Houlka, MS; her son, Michael Lochridge, Smithville, MS; grandchildren, Nick Lochridge (Chelsea), Hatley, Brentt Lochridge, Smithville, Haley Bigham (Steven), VanFleet, MS, and Daniel Smith, Houlka, MS; great-grandchildren, Addalyn Lochridge, Zander Lochridge, and Payton Bigham; brothers, James Gosa (Jean), Dallas, and Bobby Gosa, Mineral Wells, TX; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends, Brenda Alawine, Danny and Teresa Stepherson, and the congregation of Smithville Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Lochridge; brothers, Benny Jo Gosa, Jerry Gosa, and Tommy Wayne Gosa; infant sister, Baby Gosa.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle, with Mr. Mickey Beam officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Gardens in Smithville, MS with Pallbearers being Nick Lochridge, Brent Lochridge, Daniel Smith, Steven Bigham, Bradley Williams, and Brian Lochridge.
Visitation for family and friends will start in Smithville at 12:30 pm until the service hour at 2:00 pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
MEMO, PHOTO
Autumn Rose Wells
GOLDEN - Autumn Rose Wells, four months, passed from this earthly life, into the hands of Jesus on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The family would like to request that you hug your children and tell them that you love them every day.
Services will be Sunday, March 13, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Cale George officiating. Burial will be in the Wells Family Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her mother - Taylor Paige Wells (Tyler Thompson); her father - Tyson Wade Harris; grandparents - Joel Wells, Angela Gonzalez, Sherry Moore (Michael), Barry Harris and Glenda Thompson; her great-grandmother - Faye Wells; aunts and uncles - Lauren Rester, Robert Wells, Austin Harris (Kassandra Hamm), Brady Harris, Baylen Moore (Adrienne Hays), Seth Moore, Andrew Moore and Chloe Moore.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Elijah River Harris.
Pallbearers will be Austin Harris, Brady Harris and Robert Wells. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Thompson, Justin Childress, Jerrit Gassaway, Doyle Wells and Baylen Moore.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 13, 1-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Ruble Stanley
MARIETTA - Ruble Azzlee Stanley, 93, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at her son's home in Marietta. She was born May 5, 1928, to Lonnie and Bessie Cleveland. She worked for Marietta Manufacturing for 18 years, and Marietta Day Care for 18 years. She enjoyed going to the mountains and spending time with her family.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, March 13, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Rodney Livingston and Minister Ronnie Livingston officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:00 P.M. Until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
She is survived by three sons, Truman (Susan) Stanley, Billy (Ann) Stanley and Rickey (Diana) Stanley; one daughter, Barbara Richardson; seven grandchildren, Cindy Stanley, Marsha (Nathan) Roberson, Brian (Callie) Stanley, Wesley Stanley, Timmy Richardson, Cody (Brittany) Richardson and Chance (Alexa) Stanley; fifteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one step granddaughter; four step great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Edsel Lee Stanley; one daughter, Linda Faye Stanley; one son-in-law, Terry Richardson; her parents and her siblings, Lena Jacobs, Lemer Beam, Retha McKinney, Ruby Dillard, Mae Dall Cleveland, Vernon Cleveland, Wheeler Cleveland, Frank Cleveland, Lewis Cleveland, Roy Cleveland and Earnie Barrett.
Pallbearers are Wesley Stanley, Brian Stanley, Timmy Richardson, Cody Richardson Chance Stanley, Landon Stanley, Peyton Roberson, Cole Richardson and Nathan Roberson.
Honorary pallbearers are her great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Sue Kirk
POTTS CAMP - Sue Bruce Kirk, 87, entered the presence of her Savior at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany on March 9, 2022. She was born April 26, 1934, in Etta, MS to the late Winford and Ruth Bruce. She was from Etta, MS until she was 16, when she married Riley Cooper Kirk and moved to Potts Camp, MS/ Cornersville Community. She became a resident of New Albany in 2013.
She loved the Lord and enjoyed playing the piano. Ms. Sue, as she was fondly called by her daughter in law and sons in law, as well as her students, taught piano lessons from the time she was 16. She instilled the love of music in many students at West Union Attendance Center, Winborn Christian School, and her home. She was a faithful member of First Baptist New Albany and previously was a member of Cornersville Baptist, her home church was Philadelphia Baptist Church in Lafayette County. She enjoyed traveling, reading, puzzles, and playing the piano, however, most of all she loved her family.
Services will be Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of New Albany, with Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. A visitation will be from 9:30 am till the start of the service, also at First Baptist. Burial will be at Cornersville Cemetery.
She is survived by four children; Bruce Kirk (Deborah) of Cornersville, Sandra Edwards (Kenneth) of Potts Camp, Phyllis Wait (Cris) of Etta, and Janet Tarrant (Joey) of New Albany, eight grandchildren; Derek Kirk, Brandon Kirk, Lindsey Yancey, Jody Edwards, Ben Wait, Luke Wait, Dr. Ellen Frazier, and Anna Tarrant and twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Winford and Ruth Bruce, her husband's Riley Cooper Kirk and Ben Coffey, a brother, Winford Walter Bruce, a sister Juanita Bruce Messer, an infant son Randy Cooper Kirk, and an infant grandson Daniel Kirk Tarrant.
A special thanks to Dogwood Assisted Living for their love and support over the past seven years and NMMC Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to donate to the charity of your choice in loving memory of Mrs. Sue Kirk. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Vera Gray
HATLEY - Vera Ruth Laney Gray, 80, finished her earthly life on Thursday, March 10, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. She was born on March 5, 1942, in Nettleton to the late Crafton and Vera Patterson Laney. She grew up in Hatley and attended Hatley School. Vera married David Gray and together they began a life in the military that would take them across the world, starting from Champagne, IL and on to North Carolina, Louisiana, Utah and New Mexico. She also enjoyed a tour in England. Growing up in a large family, Vera knew the value of a strong work ethic, which she exemplified daily. She took great pride in raising their children and being the backbone of the family on David's many deployments with the United States Airforce. Upon retirement, they settled back in at the family farm. It wasn't long until they decided to open a tree farm. From there Gray's Christmas Tree Farm came into existence as an iconic, yearly family tradition, with lasting memories for all who would come from near and far. It was almost magical as Vera's generous and humble spirit touched each tree and wreath that was grown on the property. The Christmas Tree farm helped to fund one of her most passionate causes in life, the Shawna Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund helped many students in Monroe County achieve a college education and it is asked that donations in lieu of flowers be given to the scholarship fund, care of Christian Chapel Church of Christ.
Vera also had a green thumb and loved working in her garden. Each year she and David would say that they were going to cut back on the garden although that never happened. Vera's garden would eventually be placed on the table of many homes throughout Monroe County. She was a longtime and devoted member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ and participated in the Lady Bug Sewing Club. Vera was many things to many people, a wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be remembered for her devotion, kindness and gentle spirit that embraced and loved those that she knew.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, David Gray; sons, Kimball Gray (Michelle) Silver Spring, Maryland, and Todd Gray (Beth) Cle Elum, Washington; grandchildren, Shawn Gray (Robin Martinez) Seattle Washington and Nicole Gray, Seattle Washington; sisters, Helen Howell, Becker, Barbara House (Doyle), Hamilton and Paulette Cates (Hammond Skeen), Amory; brothers in laws, Randle Gray (Joyce), Hatley and Larry Gray (Judy), Hatley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Shawna Ruth Gray; sisters, Beatrice (Bea) Vaughn and Bonnie Childers; brothers, Luke Laney, Alfred Laney and Carl (Cotton) Laney.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home with Ministers Bobby Cleveland, Chuck Moffett and Derrick Maranto officiating. Pallbearers will be Sam Carpenter, Vaughn Howell, Alan Pearson, Jason Heady, Lowell Worthey, Steve Young and Bobby Cleveland. The family would also like to give a special recognition to all those who helped during Vera's time of sickness, especially the Ladybug's Sewing Club, Tommy and Clara Smith, Sam and Becky Carpenter, Leisa Howell, Brenda Pearson and Legacy Hospice.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, March 12 from 5 pm until 8 pm.
Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, FISHING ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Dustin Allen Witt
TIPPAH COUNTY - Dustin Allen Witt, 22, resident of Blue Mountain, died Monday, March 7, 2022 from injuries sustained in a one vehicle accident near Ripley.
A private family service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Dustin was born November 9, 1999 in New Albany and is the son of Steven Witt of Blue Mountain and Jessica Rutledge of Etta. He was a 2017 graduate of Blue Mountain High School and was a self-employed welder.
A Christian, Dustin will be remembered for his love of the outdoors which included hunting and his passion for fishing. Favorite pastimes included bull-riding, "hanging out" with his brothers, cousins, friends and being a father to his son, Laine.
A simple man who didn't need much, Dustin will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, memories will continue to be shared by his wife, Andrea Davis Witt, his son, Laine Ross Witt, one sister, Robyn Paige Gailor (Chad) of New Albany, three brothers, Steven Leander (Paige Witt), Brandon Burks and Brady Canerdy, both of Blue Mountain and two grandmothers, Edna Rodgers and Sheila Vandygriff, both of Blue Mountain.
He was also preceded in death by his twin sister, Dixie Michelle Witt and grandparents, Billy Joe Rodgers, Perry Witt (Judy) and Edward Vandygriff.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Dustin;s family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Colleen Whitehead Weeks
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Thursday afternoon, March 10, 2022, Colleen Whitehead Weeks, 73, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Weeks will be at 3 Pm Sunday, March 13 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Huey officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Falkner.
Mrs. Weeks was born August 3, 1948 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Estel and Vadeen Minor Whitehead. She received her education in the Ashland Public School System and was a valued city clerk for the Town of Falkner for 33 years before her retirement.
A member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Mrs. Weeks was vibrant, full of life and humor. She was a rebel in a good way and ahead of her time. One who never met a stranger, you always knew what she thought. Mrs. Weeks was ever open to joy and wonder of life with new travels. She liked to have a good time and enjoyed flowers, reading, and sitting on the porch swing.
Mrs. Weeks had a special love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed sharing quality time with each one. Many words could be chosen to characterize her, as she was, kind, truthful, blunt, fun, a firecracker and a people person. The wonderful memories she gave to her family will be cherished always and she will live on forever in their hearts.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 3 PM Sunday, March 13 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by three daughters, Gwen Mullins (Roy) of Walnut, Tina Smith and Lisa Noe both of Ripley, a special niece and best friend, Nancy Jordan, two sisters, Christine Peeler (Tate) of Falkner and Mary Haywood (James) of Olive Branch, one brother, Thurman Whitehead (Sarita) of Marion, AK, eight grandchildren, Jessie Lewellen (Dylan,) Zach Smith (Ashley), Sam Stewart, Kacey Rowland (Julius), Madison Smith, Deven Harris (Laura), Makenzie Morrison (Colton) and Makarley Smith and ten great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, William "Meat Man' Weeks, a son, Randy Mathis, a grandson, Clayton Stewart, son in law, Scott Smith and step daughter, Kristy Weeks Orman.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, GRAYSON PORTER LOGO
Irene Ruff
TUPELO - Irene Ruff, 95 passed away on March 8, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by the love of her family.
She was a member of Spring Hill M. B. Church where she once served as a choir member. She remained faithful and loyal until her health failed.
Upon graduating from Itawamba Junior College Nursing Program she began working for Traceway Manner later retiring. Just to name a few more of her former employers, Perry K & K Dry Cleaner, Arvin International.
She served her country by working in Prairie, MS making bombs for the Military.
Enjoyed cooking for her family, singing , fishing and most of all being spoiled by her family.
She was so grateful to God for allowing her to live to be the 5th generation in her family.
Baseball was her favorite sports, she enjoyed traveling with her daughter to see professional teams play and got to see many professional athletes. In her past time she enjoy watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune and taking her early morning or evening walks or sitting on her porch, she had a love for community and the people where she lived.
Viewing will be Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's Chapel 3:00 with Family Hour 5:00 until 6:00.
Life Celebration Service will be Monday, March 14, 2022 at Sprin Hill M.B. Church at 12:00 with the Rev. Gary Long, Sr. delivering the eulogy. Rev. Larry Shannon, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Lee Memorial Cemetery.
Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be serving our friends the Ruff Family, online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com
She leaves behind her only daughter, Ruby Nell Trimble, three adult grandchildren, Jacqueline Rene' Trimble, James Kevin (Patricia) Trimble, Sandra Denise (Cedric) Bogan all of Tupelo, MS., four great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Ruff and Rose Bud Flakes, two grandchildren, Sheyrl Lynn, Jason Allen Trimble, one great grandchild, Juleatha Yuhuntis Haynes.
Pallbearers will be Jason Trimble, David Cummings, Cedric Bogan, James Trimble, Bobby Miller.
MEMO, PHOTO, CROSS ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Luther Daniel Clark III
MICHIE, TENNESSEE - Luther Daniel Clark III, 69, resident of Michie, TN, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Walnut, MS.
A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mr. Clark will be announced at a later date. Ripley Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Clark was born June 14, 1952, in Tupelo, MS, to the late Luther Daniel Clark Jr. and Agnus Pauline Hopper Clark. He was a graduate of the McNairy Public School System and continued his education with the Austin Peay School of Arts in Nashville, TN. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Corinth and had a successful career as a master carpenter who firmly believed in working hard, being honest, and helping to improve people's lives.
Mr. Clark's love for horses, support for his family and his faith in God will be missed. His memory will continue to live in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Judith Clark, two daughters, Kelly Bennett (Jason) of Michie, TN, and Caitlyn Clark of Rienzi, one son, Luther Daniel Clark IV of Michie, TN, one sister, Diane Clark Pastor (John) of Chattanooga, TN, one brother, Dean Clark of Memphis, TN, and five grandchildren, Addyson Bennett, Jaidyn Thrasher, Avyn Godwin, Roman Paterson, and Luther Daniel Clark V "Luie".
He is also preceded in death by two sisters, Denice Clark and Darlene Mathews, and one brother, David Clark.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com
