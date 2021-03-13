Tammy Ann Todd
CRUMP, TENNESSEE – Tammy Ann Todd, 53, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2021, at her Residence in Crump, TN. Services will be on 2 pm Monday, March 15th at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 – 2 pm on Monday at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME / TUPELO (associatedfuneral.com). Cremation to follow.
Brandi Shannon Cockrell
HOUSTON – Brandi Shannon Cockrell, 46, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at her residence in Houston, MS. Memorial Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO. No visitation planned. For more information refer to associatedfuneral.com.
Paul Richard Griffith
GUNTOWN – Paul Richard Griffith, 74, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. No Services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com). No visitation planned. For more information please refer to associatedfuneral.com.
Susie J. Massey
TISHOMINGO – Susie J. Massey, 83, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Sunday, March 14, 11:30 a.m. at Forrest Grove Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 14, 11-11:30 a.m. at Forrest Grove Cemetery. Burial will follow at Forrest Grove Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Billy J. Johnson
TIPLERSVILLE – Billy J. Johnson, 74, passed away on March 11, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Louella Richmond
HOLLY SPRINGS – Louella Richmond, 51, passed away on March 11, 2021, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Edna Fryar
TUPELO – Edna Fryar, 54, passed away on March 12, 2021, at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Euthal Grimes
TUPELO – Euthal Grimes, 77, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born May 3, 1943 to the late Fred Gahagan and the late Essie Mae Ivy Gahagan in Belmont. She was a member of Fulton Church of God of Prophecy. Euthal enjoyed playing board games, sewing, playing the piano, reading the Bible, listening to Gospel Music and spending time with her grandchildren.
Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday March 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Jackson, and Bro. Billy West officiating.
Burial will be in Union Grove Church of God Prophecy Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 14. 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband; Jerry Grimes of Tupelo, daughter; Cynthia Scott of Tupelo, son; Darrel (Keshia) Grimes of Mooreville, grandchildren; Christopher Scott of Tupelo, Sean Scott of Tupelo, and Lucas Grimes of Mooreville, 3 brothers; Maxwell (Pat) Gahagan of Fulton, Charles (Rosemary) Gahagan of Red Bay, AL, and Billy (Peggy) Gahagan of Fulton, and a sister; Jane (Tim) Farris of Huntsville, AL.
She was preceded n death by her parents, Fred and Essie Mae Gahagan.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Billie Barkley
HOLLY SPRINGS – Billie Barkley, 80, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Monday from 12 noon until service time.
Johnny Earl Stanton
HICKORY FLAT – Johnny Earl Stanton, 72, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Monday, March 15, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Temperance Hill Baptist Church 5230-5246 MS 178 Potts Camp. Visitation will be on Monday, March 15, 2021 10:00 – 12:00 family will receive friends and come back at 1:00 for service at Temperance Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Glen D. Hulsey
UNION COUNTY – Glen D. Hulsey, 92, passed away on March 13, 2021, at his residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Rena Kay Pannell Smith
TIPPAH COUNTY – Rena Kay Pannell Smith, 85, passed away on March 13, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
John Witherspoon
TUPELO – John Witherspoon, 55, passed away on March 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Michael Cobb
RIPLEY – Michael Cobb, 64, passed away on March 13, 2021, at his residence in Tippah County, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Richard Aaron Haney
GOLDEN – Richard Aaron Haney, 69, died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Franklin County, AL and worked as a mechanic. He was a member of Walker Missionary Baptist Church, Golden, MS.
Services will be Sunday, March 14, 2 p.m. at Walker Missionary Baptist Church, Golden, MS with Bro. David Holcomb officiating. Burial will be in Old Union Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by three children, two sons – Robert Haney and Chad Haney (Ashley) all of Golden, MS; one daughter- Sherry Haney (Michael Moore), Tishomingo, MS; three grandsons – Tyson Harris (Taylor), Golden, MS, Austin Harris (Kassandra Hamm) and Brady Harris (Brittany), Iuka, MS; two great-grandchildren – Jaxn Harris and Rainey Harris, Iuka, MS; one brother – Tommy Haney (Kay), Golden, MS; his loving fiancé – Doris Credille, Golden, MS; nieces and nephews – Danny Lewis, David Lewis, Steven Pardue, Kathy Johnson, Selena Black (Brian) and Bobby Haney (Jodi); great-nieces and great-nephews- Dustin, Justin, Malachi, Hunter, Eli, Blaine, Avery, Tamara, Tasha, Tyson, Tara, Morgan and Wyatt; step-son – Clayton Brooks (Jeneen) and step-daughter – Melissa Sweat.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Armstead “Cotton” and Altie Clark Haney; one daughter, Melinda Haney, one granddaughter, Amanda Brooks; two sisters, Belinda Lewis and Patricia Pardue; one brother, Bobby Haney, two nephews, Doyle Haney and Michael Pardue; step-sons, Wade Brooks and Michael Beam and a step-daughter, Sharon Brooks.
Pallbearers will be Austin Harris, Tyson Harris, Brady Harris, David Lewis, Danny Lewis and Bobby Haney. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Grimes and Damian Langford.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 13, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL and he will lie in state Sunday, March 14, 12-2 p.m. at Walker Missionary Baptist Church.
Robert Rieves
FULTON – Robert Samuel Tucker Rieves, 70, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home in Fulton. He was born April 12, 1950, in Monroe County, MS. He was saved in March 2005 at home, and was the founder of Mantachie Printing. Music and ink were in his blood. He was a self-taught guitarist as a young boy and always dreamed of making it big in the music industry. He recorded several records, and he and Joyce went around to surrounding radio stations getting them to play his records. He played in over 20 different groups during his lifetime and did studio work for five different recording studios. He was an avid fan of Gunsmoke and John Wayne movies and dearly loved his girls, their families, and his grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Terry Paul Graham and Dr. John Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Ozark Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Putnam Rieves; his three girls, Hannah Rieves Carroll (Adam), Hayley Rieves Seago (T.J.), and Samantha Rieves Gomez (Byron); his grandchildren, Caden, Gavin, and Roman Carroll, Cannon and Waverly Seago, and Carter Gomez; and three sisters, Wanda Faye Rieves Pierce, Linda Tucker Murray, and Tina Tucker.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Vivian Olean Dennis Rieves and Raymond Samuel Rieves; his natural father, John Ray Tucker; his wife Joyce Jane Sheffield Rieves Underwood; one sister, Julie Kaye Rieves Fishella; and one brother, Ronnie Tucker.
Pallbearers will be Adam Carroll, T.J. Seago, Byron Gomez, Kevin Pierce, Morris Harden, and Jerry Grammer.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Monday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Rieves family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Doris Sisk Bryan
NETTLETON – Doris Sisk Bryan, 88, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at NMMC-Gilmore Hospital in Amory after a short illness. A service celebrating her life will be 11 AM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Faith Outreach Church, Hwy 41 North in Okolona with her son, Bro. Jimmy Bryan, officiating. Private burial will follow at Nettleton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7:30 PM Monday, March 15, 2021 and 10 AM-service time on Tuesday. A full obituary will follow in Tuesday’s paper.
Bobby Lytal
BALDWYN – Bobby Lytal, 80, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the NMMC. He was a retired maintenance director and active member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church, he was currently attending First Baptist Church. He served in the MS Army National Guard for six years as a Specialist 5th Class mechanic. He enjoyed landscaping and spending time with his family and friend.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Stanley Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in the Pratt Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cheryl Bailey Lytal of Baldwyn; daughter, Allison Carnathan of Tupelo; grandsons, Braden Carnathan and fiancé Shainah Wilhoit and Bryce Carnathan; sisters, Betty Billingsley of Tupelo and Debbie Arnold (Danny) of Baldwyn; niece, Ann Byrd (Roger) of Tupelo; nephews, Lee Billingsley (Jerilynn) of Starkville and Daniel Arnold (Jessica) of Baldwyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Paula Farrar Lytal.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Arnold, Danny Bishop, Tony Bailey and Walter Downs.
Visitation will be Monday from noon until service time at 2:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Paxton Jordan
BLUE SPRINGS – Paxton Wade Jordan, 18, has gone to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on March 2, 2021. He was born December 10, 2002 to Patrick Wade Jordan and Kelli McCollum Jordan. Paxton was a senior at East Union High School and a member of Wells Chapel. He played football at East Union, and loved the Seattle Seahawks. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers, and hanging out with his many friends. Paxton was the kind of person that never met a stranger. He was kind hearted and friendly. He was always smiling and happy, with a wonderful personality. He was so loved by his family, and will be missed beyond measure.
A service for Paxton will be Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00 am with Bro. Michael Lumpkin officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 4 pm till 8 pm. The service and the visitation will both be at United Funeral Service.
He is survived by his parents, Patrick Jordan and Kelli McCollum Jordan; two brothers, Preston Jordan and Payton Jordan; two grandmothers, Wanda Brooks McCollum and Freida Roberts Jordan.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Franklin McCollum and Roy Wade Jordan.
Pallbearers will be; Rick McCollum, Aaron McCollum, Nicholas McCollum, Blake McCollum, David McRee, Lee McCollum, Michael Vaughn, and Trey Decanter
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Shirley Prince
IUKA – Shirley Ann McGregor Prince, 83, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at her daughter’s home. She was born July 1, 1937, to Curtis and Bessie McGregor. She was a homemaker, and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Fairview Church of God. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
She is survived by one daughter, Vicki (Danny) Bullard; three brothers, Gerald (Nell) McGregor, Donnie McGregor and Michael McGregor; one brother-in-law, Wayne Prince; two sisters, Anita Landon and Marlene (Danny) Ferguson; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Brian), Shelly (Josh), Chase, John Wesley (Melissa), and Lindsey (Eric); 12 great-grandchildren, Brett, Alayna, Jack, Molly, Hadley, Tess, JT, Lori Jo, Annlee, Audrey, Fallon and Norah; two great-great-grandchildren, Kaison and Oakley; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Prince; her parents; and one daughter, Lori Marie Prince Hendrix.
Pallbearers are her grandsons.
Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at the church.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
