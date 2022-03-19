TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Alene Roche Bailey, Amory
Minnie Biggs, New Albany
Donald Bunch, Aberdeen
Angeline "Angie" Blackman Dickerson, Tippah County
Bettie Duncan, Ashland
Johnny Floyd, Guntown
Bud Henley, Brewer Community
Debbie Hutchens, Booneville
Betty Michael, Booneville
William "Billy" Tigrett, Booneville
Richard Twitty, Corinth
MEMO
Minnie Biggs
NEW ALBANY - Minnie Biggs, 89, passed away on March 19, 2022, at her home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home New Albany.
MEMO
Betty Michael
BOONEVILLE - Betty Michael, 77, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Graveside Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 2pm at Piney Grove Cemetery. Burial will follow at piney Grove Cemetery.
MEMO
William "Billy" Tigrett
BOONEVILLE - William "Billy" Tigrett, 75, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1pm at Concord Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 5-8pm at Concord Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery.
MEMO, MCMILLAN FH LOGO
Debbie Hutchens
BOONEVILLE - Debbie Jean Hutchens, 69, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home. She was born September 16, 1952, to Thurman and Hazel Horn. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. She worked for Blue Bell, Wrangler, Stericycle and was co-owner of Cotton Creek Candles. She enjoyed candle making, crafting, gardening with Mike, traveling with friends and having cook-outs.
She was Grammie to everyone. Her most prized possessions were her grandbabies.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial will be in Hinkle Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
She is survived by two sons, Robbie (Tina) Hutchens and Josh (Jade) Hutchens; one daughter, Kristy (Brad) Holt; three brothers, Lanny (Barbara) Horn, Gaither Horn, Jerry (Melissa) Horn; one sister, Carolyn Hall; three brothers-in law, Danny Polaski, Roger Pinkoski and Jude McGrath; one sister-in-law, Alice Horn; and eight grandchildren, Chelsea (Jack), Will (Katie), Bradyn, Madison (Ross), Allie, Brody, Greyson and John Luke.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Donnie Horn; and four sisters, Reba McGrath, Brenda Polaski, Sandra Pinksoki and Sherry Horn.
Pallbearers are Jody Mills, Kevin McGrath, Jason McGrath, Doug Horn, Darrell Horn and Greg Horn.
Honorary pallbearers are the remainder of her nephews.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Bettie Duncan
ASHLAND - Professor Bettie A. Duncan, born June 21, 1933 in Ashland, MS, died February 21, 2022 at Lakewood Ranch Hospital in Bradenton, FL. She was 88 years old. She was preceded in death by parents Clyde and Annette Duncan and brother Paul Harrison Duncan of Shannon, MS, as well as close friends and colleagues at Pittsburg State University (PSU) Dr. Claire Demand and Dr. Cary Clasz. She is survived by Sisters-in-law Mary Jane Rinehart of Shannon, MS and Brenda Williams of Amory, MS. Beloved nieces Sherrye Duncan, Nancy Duncan Hutcheson (Michael) and Amy Duncan Beasley (Joseph), all of the Shannon, MS; Grand nieces and nephews, Jake, Anna Grace, Dallas, Jordan, Stone and Hope, all of the Shannon, MS area; First cousins, Kathryn Sette (Al) of Eastham, MA, Joan Atkinson (Ralph) of Madison, MS. Jean Thomason (Ralph) of South Haven, MS and Charles Jackson (Pippa) of Jackson. MS. Her dear friend of 60 years and devoted personal caregiver for the last 12 years, Mrs. Sandra Campbell of Bradenton, FL, with whom she lived.
Bettie was a talented microbiologist and gifted teacher, recognized for her many peer reviewed scientific publications and expert training of over 8,000 students at PSU. She graduated approximately 60 graduate students while on the faculty. Prior to her 30 year career at PSU, Bettie earned a BS degree from Judson College in Marion, AL. Bettie then spent five productive years in cancer research at Southern Research Institute in Birmingham, AL. while simultaneously earning her MS degree at night from Birmingham Southern College. She earned her PhD in microbiology from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville in 1966 being the first woman to be awarded a PhD in microbiology from that university. Dr. Duncan then accepted what became a 30-year professorship with PSU, retiring as Professor Emeritus in 1996.
In addition to her numerous professional achievements, Dr. Duncan chaired the Missouri Valley Branch of the American Society of Microbiology. She was honored by the acceptance of two new microbes which she identified, isolated, and characterized, into the prestigious American Type Culture Collection. Supplemental to her academic career, Dr. Duncan was the founder and principal of an industrial water and waste testing laboratory serving Kansas and Missouri. Bettie was recognized by her students and peers as an inspirational and caring teacher. Training young scholars in critical thinking was always a top priority and her proudest achievement. Many of her students have become highly successful medical and scientific professionals in their own right. Many of these individuals remained in touch decades later.
Always gregarious, Bettie never let a day go by without sharing a funny, wise or pithy thought apropos of the moment. She loved Egyptology, world history, opera, poetry, Angela Lansbury, Queen Elizabeth, living in Florida, nightly gin rummy games and Perry Mason reruns - a true "woman of all seasons." She will be greatly missed!
A private family and friend's interment service will be held in Dr. Duncan's hometown of Ashland, MS at a later date. Please send any donations you may wish to make in Dr. Duncan's memory to your favorite charity, organization, church or PSU scholarship fund.
MEMO, PHOTO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Donald Bunch
ABERDEEN - Donald Lee Bunch, born on May 12, 1936 in Okolona, Mississippi to Nettie Mae Alexander, and Lee Alexander Bunch, passed away on Wednesday March 16, 2022. He graduated High School in Aberdeen, Mississippi in 1954 and attended Mississippi State University, graduating there in 1958.
He met the love of his life, Mary Louise (Lou) Barnes at MSCW and they were married in 1957. They would have been married for 65 years this July 21.
Donald has been in the ag industry for 64 years. In 1975, he and his wife established Bunch Farm Service, one of just a few independent farm retail outlets in the state. He was well known throughout the state for his wealth of knowledge, his innovative spirit, and his ability to treat all of his customers as his friend, some as family. He was a talented man, who could fix just about anything. He was always up for a challenge. One of his joys in life was making jewelry and giving it to his girls and ladies at church.
Donald is survived by his loving wife Lou Bunch; sons Mike Bunch (Angie), Kevin Bunch, grandsons Daniel Bunch (Vic), Lee Bunch (Megan) and Thomas Bunch; granddaughters, Tori Pounds (Evan), Taylor Bunch; great-granddaughters, Rae Ann Bunch, Maddie Jean Bunch, Parker Layne Pounds. He is also survived by his stepbrother Frank Millender and step sister Joann Loftin.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Aberdeen, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his mother Nettie Mae Alexander, father, Lee Alexander Bunch, loving step father Buster Millender, stepbrother Thomas Millender, and stepfather Jim Alexander.
He loved his family very much and was so very proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Service times will be as follows. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday March 19, 2022 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home and the funeral will be Sunday March 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mike Bunch, Kevin Bunch, Daniel Bunch, Lee Bunch, Thomas Bunch, and Jimmy Lee Lusk.
Honorary Pallbearers are Evan Pounds, Wayne Pruitt, Lamar Pruitt, Gary Carnathan, Robbie Joe Carnathan, Hal Bourland, Tommy Oakes, Donnie Simmons, Shae Cain, Jeff Higgins, Dr. Arthur Brown and Dr. L.J. Goodgame.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Aberdeen, Mississippi or charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, MEMORIAL FH CORINTH LOGO
Richard Twitty
CORINTH - A service to celebrate the life of Richard Twitty, 59, will be held Saturday at 2:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow in Henry Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am until service time. Bro. Dennis Smith will officiate the service.
Richard was born October 10, 1962, in Tupelo, MS to the late Charles and Edna Ree Stark Twitty. He was a Mechanical Engineer for Georgia-Pacific Paper in Monticello, MS before moving to Ramer, TN. He worked for PCA Paper in Counce, TN for 18 years as a Maintenance Superintendent, SCA Paper in Cherokee, AL, and Kimberly Clark, in non-woven, professional in Corinth, MS for the last 9 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Corinth, MS.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa of 34 years; daughter, Mallory Holt (Nick); grand children, Keilyn Tate and Lynleigh Rae; son, Madison (Kassy) of Ramer, TN; brother, Russ Twitty (Rhonda); nephews, Hunter and Jackson of Madison, MS; brother-in-law, Dr. Chris Heater; nephews, Reese and fiance Abby Churchill, Beck, and Hamp of Tupelo, MS; and mother-in-law, Mary Watson Shumpert of Ramer, TN, formally of Tupelo, Mississippi.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ree Hester and grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Twitty, Jackson Twitty, Reese Hester, Beck Hester, Hamp Hester and Nick Holt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS or to the American Cancer Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Twitty family.
Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Bud Henley
BREWER COMMUNITY - Jesse Lee "Big Bud" Henley, Sr., 76, departed this life from Sanctuary Hospice on Thursday, March 17, 2022 after a lingering illness. Born on Sept. 27, l945 in the Una Community of Clay County, he was the son of Charles Haughton, Sr. and Ruby Steel Henley. He was a twin to his brother, James Henley. They were always known as "Big Bud" and "Little Bud" with Jesse being born first. He spent much of his growing up life in the Una Community of Clay County and later lived in West Point. He moved to the Brewer Community in 2003 after his retirement as a Supervisor for Bryan Foods, where he worked for over 35 years. He married his greatest love, Mary Sue Hill on Aug. 9, l986. She died on July 10, 2014. Big Bud enjoyed the outdoors hunting and fishing, playing golf and watching westerns on TV. After retirement, he spent much time working at The Buffalo Park. He enjoyed football especially the Ole Miss Rebels and his fur baby's, Rooney and Wyatt.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, March 20, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo with Rev. Ed Temple officiating. Visitation will be from Noon-service on Sunday only. Private burial will follow in Shannon Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Survivors include his children, Tina Louise Beavers (George), Joan Lisa Henley and Jesse Lee Henley, Jr.; his step children, James Truett Burrow (Rhonda), Frank Burrow (Melissa), Becky Fish (Al), Dawn Magers, Susan Osburn (William) and Tim Tate. Numerous grand children and great grandchildren; his brother, Charles Haughton Henley, Jr. (Pam); his sisters in law, Brenda Henley and Shirley McDaniel and all their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Sue and his twin, "Little Bud".
Memorials may be made to Tupelo-Lee Human Society, P. O. Box 2143. Tupelo, MS. 38802.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Johnny Floyd
GUNTOWN - Johnny Floyd, age 65 passed on Friday March 18, 2022 at NMMC in Tupelo. He enjoyed talking on the CB radio, he loved the outdoors, going fishing, riding the tractor and feeding hay, spending time with his nephews and family, and he loved his little dog Paco. He was of the Assembly of God faith.
Services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Sanders officiating.
Burial will be in the Bethany Cemetery.
Survivors include 2 sisters Becky Johnson (Steve) of Guntown, Betty McCollum (Paul and Paula) of Guntown, 2 brothers Robert Floyd (Lynn) of Guntown, Harvey Floyd of Guntown, a special uncle Hester Pettigo, along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Archie and Emma Jean Pettigo Floyd, brother Earl Floyd, son Brian Keith Floyd and a grandson Alex Plunkett.
Pallbearers will be Roger Brooks, Phillip Dawe, Jonathan Johnson, Davey Johnson, Hunter Brooks, Caden Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be BJ Lindsey and Hester Pettigo.
Visitation will be Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Alene Roche Bailey
AMORY - Alene Roche Bailey, 95, passed away at Oak Tree Nursing Center in Amory, MS on Thursday, March 17, 2022, and began her new life in Heaven. Born on September 21, 1926, in Beaverton, Alabama, she was a daughter to the late Washington Lockhart and Maedell Plunkett Lockhart.
Alene grew up in Monroe County and attended Bigbee School. She went to work at an early age and helped provide for her family for many years. Alene was a ticket maker at Amory Garment Company and she worked there until her late retirement, at age 80. During her lifetime, she was blessed with two loving husbands, Clarence Roche and Bob Bailey. She was also blessed with three children.
Alene was a quiet lady with a radiating smile. She loved the Lord and was a member of St. Matthews Methodist Church and later attended St. Andrews United Methodist Church until her health declined. Her God and family meant the world to her, especially her grandchildren and her dogs, Mack and Charlie. Some of her other close friends were Lizzie McMillen and her cousin, Mae Moreland. She liked to listen to Gospel music, work puzzles and grow beautiful flowers.
Above all, Alene loved the blessings of her large family which the Lord had given her. She was simple, kind, loving and a great mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly.
Left behind are her sons, Jerry Roche (Jeanette), Smithville, David Roche (Kristen), Mountain Home, Idaho; grandchildren, Monica Adams, Robert McCain (Marcella), Kevi Callihan (John), and Amy Wyatt (Trae); great-grandchildren, Brandon Allen (Megan), Kirstie Miller (Brennen), Karrigan Callihan; Sebastian Alderman, Lacey Wyatt; Will & Luke Alderman; great-great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kyleigh, and Kyler Young; son-in-law, Don McCain (Barbara), Amory; sister, Maxine Coursey, Amory; brothers, Fadius Lockhart (Linda), Amory, and Gladius Lockhart (Dorothy), Lexington, TN; nieces and nephews, Dwight Coursey (Hend), Linda Herlihy (George), Brenda Bartholomew (Kenneth), and Judy Pietras (Norm); special cousin, Mae Moreland; special friend, Lizzie McMillen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Clarence Roche and Bob Bailey; her daughter, Joan McCain; and an infant sister, Lennie Ray Lockhart.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Rev. Don McCain officiating. Burial will follow in Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS with pallbearers being John Callihan, Robert McCain, Trae Wyatt, Brandon Allen, George Herlihy, and Andrew Houston.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, from 12:30 until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs. Teresa Childers and the staff at Oak Tree Manor and Kindred Hospice Staff. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Angeline "Angie" Blackman Dickerson
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Friday morning, March 18, 2022, Angeline "Angie" Blackman Dickerson, 84, resident of Falkner, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mrs. Dickerson will be at 3 PM Monday, March 21 at Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Ritchie Lockhart officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Dickerson was born May 24, 1937 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Donald and Vetta Foster Blackman. She was a graduate of Humes High School in Memphis and was employed as a Registered Nurse for over 35 years with hospitals in the Shelby County area.
A member of Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Dickerson moved to Tippah County over 20 years ago. She loved flowers and had a passion for animals which included feeding birds and squirrels. Reading Mother Goose books to children and watching her daily game shows, The Price is Right and Jeopardy were favorite pastimes.
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Monday, March 21 at Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Loving memories will continue to be shared by her son, Darrell Dickerson (Joann) of Iuka and two grandchildren, Brian Dickerson of Falkner and Amber Dickerson of Iuka.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Dickerson.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Dickerson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
