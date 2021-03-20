Billy L. Whitt
UNION/MARSHALL COUNTIES – Billy L. Whitt, 73, passed away on March 19, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Lonnie Green, Jr.
FULTON – Lonnie Green, Jr., 83, passed away on March 18, 2021, at Veteran Hospital in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Anthony “Andy” White MOOREVILLE – Anthony “Andy” White, 57, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, March 21st at 2 pm at Family Worship Center at Mantachie. Visitation will be on Sunday at 1 pm until service time at the Church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO has charge of arrangements. For more information please visit our website associatedfuneral.com. Dolly Newsom White
HOLLY SPRINGS – Dolly Newsom White, 93, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Services will be on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Sunday 2:00 PM until the service.
Larry Johnson Morris
TUPELO – Larry Johnson Morris, 66, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2021, at his home in Tupelo, MS. Services will be private at the request of the family. Walk-Through Viewing will be at 10:30 until 12:30 Sunday, March 21, 2021 at at the J.W. Porter’s Chapel at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park.
Jimmie L. Gates, Jr.
OKOLONA – Jimmie L. Gates, Jr., 82, passed away on March 14, 2021, at home in Okolona, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
David Hervey
WATER VALLEY – David Hervey, 57, passed away on March 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Jerry Maxey
SMITHVILLE/GUNTOWN – Jerry Maxey, Jr., 48, passed away at his Guntown residence with his family by his side on Wednesday February 24, 2021. He was born on June 8, 1972 in Amory, MS, the son of Donna Palmer Reich and the late Jerry Maxey, Sr.
Jerry grew up in Smithville and attended Smithville schools. He entered the work force straight out of high school, working in frame construction and as a machine operator at local factories. He went on to obtain a CDL and enjoyed long haul truck driving for many years.
Jerry attended Methodist Church and was blessed by God with a son, Nick Maxey.
As a young man, Jerry lived life to the fullest and loved all things fast and loud; cars, atv’s and concerts with his life long and best friend Jay Way. He enjoyed classic car shows as well as monster truck shows. Jerry was a talented
artist with the ability to draw anything. He especially liked drawing Looney Tune characters and mythical beings such as dragons and ferries. He was also very good at woodworking and wood burning.
Although his presence is greatly missed, his family celebrates knowing he is
completely healed and with God.
Jerry is survived by his fiancee Julie Dennis; mother Donna Palmer Reich; son Nicholas Maxey; sister, Jennifer Cook; brothers, Tim Chambless, Tom Chambless, and Farron Reich; nephews Taylor Horn, Peyton Horn, Chaz Horn; niece Nevaeh Cook.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Maxey, Sr.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Jeffery Lynn Bishop
JUG FORK – Jeffery Lynn Bishop, 55, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at his sister’s home. He enjoyed going out to eat, visiting people, race cars and drawing. He was a welder, factory worker and member of Beech Springs Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, March 21 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. DeWayne Ard officiating. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery.
He is survived by two sons, Charles Bishop and Christopher Bishop both of Alpine; sisters, Teresa (James) of Jug Fork, Angie Hamilton (Daron) of Jugfork, Mary Arnold of Mooreville, Gail Reno of Saltillo, and Brenda Jones of Jugfork; brother, Mickey Bishop; grandchildren, Chad Bishop and Nathan Bishop; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, West and Ellie Charlene Malone Bishop; brothers, Billy Bishop, G. W. Bishop and Bobby Bishop; sister, Peggy Bishop.
Pallbearers will be Chad Bishop, Nathan Bishop, Chris Hale, Kevin Timms, Wesley Johnson and Jason Bishop.
Visitation will be Sunday from 10:30 until service time at 2:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Jimmy D. Bean, Jr.
TUPELO – Jimmy D. Bean, Jr., 46, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Sunday March 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm with all safety policies implemented (Masks Required) at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Shirley Green
TUPELO – Shirley Green, 78, passed away on March 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Skeet Ellis
OKOLONA – James Harold “Skeet” Ellis, 84, died Friday evening, March 19, 2021 at his residence south of Okolona in Chickasaw County after a brief illness. Skeet was born on May 17, 1936 in Lee Co. to the late Emmitt Ellis and Annie Patterson Ellis. He lived most of his life in Chickasaw County where he was a master carpenter and home renovator. An active and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona, he served as a Deacon, was a member of the Baptist Men’s Brotherhood and a vital part of the Stewart-McCreight Sunday school class. A patriotic American, Skeet first served in the Mississippi National Guard and was honorably discharged after 5 years service as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. Skeet was first class in every way and a good ole soul.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Boone’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon- service time on Monday only at the funeral home. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona is honored to be serving their friends.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Nancy Sullivan Ellis of Okolona, whom he married June 15, 1958; his daughter, Mitzi Ellis of Okolona; his sons, James Clyde (Jimmy) Ellis (Shellie) and Joe Wesley Ellis (Angie Evans) all of Okolona; his grandchildren, Maggie May (Adam), Wade Ellis (Brooke), Tori Henley (Clay) and Jacee Ellis; his great grandchildren, Wes, Paisley, Presley, Peyson, Waylen, Wyatt and Hollie; his siblings, Betty Ellis Vinson of Richmond, Louisiana, Joe Wade Ellis of Decatur, Ala and Ronnie Ellis (Marylinn) of McCondy. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Bobby and Gerald Ellis and a sister in law, Ann Ellis and his in laws: Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Sullivan.
Pallbearers will be James Jaggers, Ken Eubank, George Carter, Jerry Rogers, Sam Moore and Ken McCreight. Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday school Class.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 W. Main St., Okolona, MS. 38860 or to the Boone’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 506, Okolona, MS. 38860. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Eddie Southward
IUKA – Eddie Southward, 69, passed away on March 20, 2021, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Roger Barrett
IUKA – Roger Barrett, 57, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Iuka in MS. Services will be on Monday, March 22, 2021 beginning at noon at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, March 22, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. until noon at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mocking Bird Cemetery.
Adelle McCoy Cruse
PONTOTOC – Adelle McCoy Cruse died peacefully at the Pontotoc Hospital Nursing Home, Friday afternoon, three months before her 100th birthday. Mrs. Cruse was a retired cosmetologist who spent most of her career working in the Modern Beauty Shop in downtown Pontotoc. She enjoyed working with her friends Allye Webb Huey and Rachel Ruth for many years. Adelle had a large clientele, all of whom she considered dear friends. She continued to work in the shop for twenty years after the death of her husband in 1975. When she retired, Adelle spent her time gardening, cooking wonderful meals for her family and friends, and devoting her time to ministries of Pontotoc First Baptist Church. She was a faithful member of First Baptist all of her adult life. When she became unable to live alone, she decided to join her sister, Blanche, at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. At the nursing home, Adelle continued to share her faith by leading prayers and devotionals whenever she was asked. She enjoyed her friends and all the activities at the nursing home. In fact, she regularly asked Britt Huffstatler and Katherine Souter “what are we doing” or “where are we going today”. She firmly believed she was their valued assistant. Adelle wrote her own obituary every day she lived. Hers was a life well lived.
She is survived by her daughters, Pat Masur (Louis) of Baldwyn, and Zana McBride (Gary) of Hickory Flat; her grandchildren, Jessica Stevens (Jake) of Tupelo, Richard Woods (Terri) of Byhalia, French Woods (Angela) of Hickory Flat, and Amy McBride (Clay) of Southaven; great-grandchildren, Savanna Kate Stephens, Tanner Woods, Conner Woods, Kendall Woods, Anna Reese Woods, Allie Mae Woods, Abby McBride, and Emma Powell; and one sister, Vara Montgomery of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard B. “Jack” Cruse; her parents, Jettie and Fern McCoy; brothers, Clark McCoy, Lavert McCoy, Morris McCoy, and Lamar McCoy; and her sisters, Clara McCoy, Estelle Otts, and Blanche Crawford.
Pat and Zana would like to express their love and gratitude to every person who helped care for their mother while she lived at the Pontotoc Hospital Nursing Home.
There will be a graveside service held Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2 PM at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Dr. Ken Hester will officiate. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Her grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as her pallbearers.
Bro. R. C. Scott
ASPHALT ROCK COMMUNITY – Bro. Robert Calvin Scott, Sr., 97, of the Asphalt Rock Community near Cherokee, Alabama, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at Helen Keller Hospital. Bro. Scott was a lifelong minister who spent 76 years as pastor for churches in Alabama and Mississippi. He was a member of Asphalt Rock Baptist Church and was a member of the Vertagreen Lodge #919 F&AM in Cherokee, AL. He was a fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide, and enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. He is survived by two sons, David Scott (Anita) of Tuscumbia, AL, and Greg Scott (Helen) of Corinth, MS; a daughter-in-law, Sue Scott of Iuka, MS; one sister, Bernice Clark (Tom) of Grenada, MS; seven grandchildren, Scotty Scott, Justin Scott (Lorian), Kenneth Scott (Kathie), Joshua Scott, Jeremy Scott (Molly), Jill Franks (Matt), and Grayson Smith; seven great-grandchildren, Amber Scott, Owen Scott, Jeremiah Rorie, Logan Gray, Jackson Lindsey, Weston Lindsey, and Chloe Lindsey; one great-great-grandchild, Aubree Blair; and a long-time friend, Bro. Perry Murphy of Cherokee, AL. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Weaver Scott; his parents, Clifford and Lessie Fleming Scott; two sons, Johnny Scott and Robert “Sonny” Scott, Jr.; a grandson, Gregory Scott; and a daughter-in-law, Donna Scott. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 22, at Asphalt Rock Baptist Church, officiated by Bro. Franky Smith, Bro. Jeremy Scott, and Bro. Perry Murphy. Interment will follow in Asphalt Rock Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers include Jerry Cain, Donnie Cain, Andy Woods, and Clay Waddell. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at Asphalt Rock Baptist Church. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Jim Callihan
AMORY – James Frederic (Jim) Callihan passed away on March 18, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family. Born January 22, 1939 in Memphis, Tennessee to Fred and Dorothy Callihan of Blytheville, Arkansas. He attended the Blytheville High School and graduated in 1957. He graduated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro in 1968.
He joined the Army in June of 1958, serving in the 82nd Air Borne Division. He was discharged from the Army in June of 1961. He was recalled to active duty in June of 1962 during the Cuban Crisis and was discharged again in 1964. On March 17, 1966, he married Joyce Kaye Cain at the First Christian Church in Caruthersville, MO. He was an employee for many years at Physicians and Surgeons Clinic as a Laboratory and X-ray Technician.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Callihan of Amory, two daughters; Kelley Duncan of Amory and Brooke Jernigan (Lon) of Saltillo; one son John Callihan (Kevi) of Amory; four grandchildren; Jared Callihan, Karrigan Callihan, and Brody Duncan of Amory and Avery Jernigan of Saltillo. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Walker and her son Jonathan Walker of Bebee, AR; one brother-in-law, Quentin Cain of Marble Hill, MO; special family Sharon Boyd and her daughters Traci, Shelly, and Susan, along with their families of Mountain Home, AR.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Abbie-Cain Callihan; his parents, Fred and Dorothy Callihan; his father in-law and mother in-law, Henry and Olene Cain, along with his sister in-law, Marilyn Cain Hearn and her husband George Hearn. He is also preceded in death by his special friends Doug, Leon, and Jewel Boyd.
Visitation is on Sunday March 21, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Clevland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory, MS. The funeral will be on Monday March 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Brother Don McCain officiating; the burial will be later that afternoon at Maple Cemetery at 4:00 in Caruthersville, MO.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tim Grubbs, Ray Grubbs, Donald Steed, Brad Tate, Charles Sisson, Jody Cromwell, Bobby Harper, Bobby Gosa, John Wilson, Byron Riddle, Patrick Shook, Patti Shook, Debbie Myatt, Jan Palmer, Doug Blaylock, Steve Hunt, Adrian Mitchell, Austin Mitchell, Richard Aldridge, Mike Evans, Bobby Jarrell, Mark Parham, Mike Mitchell, Marvin and Gail Wade, Lisa Gentry, Patti Boozer, and Keith Parham.
Joyce Vick
VINA – Joyce Faye Garrison Vick, 83, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on November 7, 1938 to Ross and Leona Ashley Garrison. Prior to her retirement she worked in the garment industry as a seamstress and she was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed singing, sewing, cooking, and fishing. A woman who loved the Lord, she was a faithful member for Red Bay Holy Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband, Z.L. Vick of Golden; 4 sons, Ricky Vick (Sandra), Nicky Vick, Allen Vick (Sonya), and Greg Vick (Sue); 4 daughters, Barbara Hopkins (Bobby), Charlotte Smith (Mark), Jennifer Stokes (Chris), and Linda Ewing (Rocky); one sister, Eloise Pendergraph; 22 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 17 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, Charles and Carlton Garrison; and a great granddaughter, Kimberly Vick.
Funeral services will be held at 3 PM on March 21, 2021 at the Red Bay Holy Church of Christ with Bro. Wayne Bumgart, Bro. Roger Aldridge and Bro. Todd Kemp officiating. Burial will follow in Berry Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Pendergraph, James Allen Vick, Kealan Kelton, Chad Hopkins, Austin Ewing and Conroy Johnson.
Visitation will be on Saturday evening at the church from 5-8 and will continue on Sunday until the service time.
Condolences can be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
