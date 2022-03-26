TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Rick Atwater, Tupelo
Brenda "Sue" Borcicky, Amory
Wayne Boston, Tupelo
Wayne Causey, Lake Cormorant
Adrian Lee Parker, Tupelo
Rev. David Sloan, Theo
Richard "Head" Waldon, Blue Springs
Lowell Webb, Fulton
Dinah Sue Holcomb Windham, Tupelo
Wayne Causey
LAKE CORMORANT - Wayne Causey, 67, passed away on March 20, 2022, at Methodist Olive Branch Hospital in Olive Brand. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL.
Wayne Boston
TUPELO - Wayne Boston, 70, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on family has chosen to have no services at this time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIOM - TUPELO.
Rev. David Sloan
THEO - Rev. David Sloan, 78, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 1 pm at The Potter's Wheel Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 27, 2022 starting at 2 pm and going until service time Monday at The Potter's Wheel Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Richard "Head" Waldon
BLUE SPRINGS - Richard "Head" Waldon, 45, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfunerahome.com.
Brenda "Sue" Borcicky
AMORY - Brenda Sue Horton Borcicky, 66, became totally healed and met her Savior face to face on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born on May 5, 1955, in Coahoma County, MS, to the late Earnest Horton and Bonnie Wesley.
She went to work in retail industry and was employed at Big K , McCoys and Amory Garment.
On October 8, 1990, she married the love of her life, Bill Borcicky and together they shared many memories through the years.
She was Christian and through her life, her faith was strengthened as the years progressed. Sue was always helping others, was caring and passionate. In her free time, she liked to read a good book, work jig saw puzzles, quilt or sew, and just spend time with her family. Sue was such a sweet spirit and her family and friends are going to cherish all the memories made through the years.
Sue will be missed dearly but there is peace for her family knowing she is no longer in pain and is in God's presence. They look forward to the day they are reunited.
Left behind to treasure the memories are her husband, Bill Borcicky, Amory; daughters, Michelle Stewart, Amory grandchildren, Patricia Stewart and Sarah Stewart; sister, Barbara Wigen, WA; brothers, James Horton, MS, Tim Wesley, OK, Leon Wesley, MS.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earnest Horton.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS with Bro. Justin Myers officiating. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to any Children's Home in Mississippi. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Lowell Webb
FULTON - Lowell E. Webb, 75, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1946, in Tupelo, to William Harvey and Pauline Smith Webb. He was an active member of the Tilden Church of Christ. He was a heavy machinery mechanic, and also worked at MDOT for 15 years, before retiring. His true love was farming, which he did most all his life. He was always a hard worker, and also enjoyed woodworking.
Services were at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Minister Jeff Bates officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Janice Sheffield Webb; one son, William Lowell Webb; two daughters, Marsha Webb Farris and Janet Webb Miller (Brian), all of Fulton; one sister, Harvie Nell Lindsey of North Augusta, SC; six grandchildren, Alex Farris, Abbie Webb, Will Webb II, Allie Webb, Marshall Glover, and Gavin Glover.
He was preceded in death by one brother, William Harold Webb; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Alex Farris, Will Webb II, Marshall Glover, Gavin Glover, Nick Webb, and Tony Parker.
Visitation was Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Rick Atwater
TUPELO - Richard Stephen Atwater, 78, departed this life for his life in eternity on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a period of declining health. Born in Wakefield, Mass on January 20, l944, to the late Edward David Atwater and Eleanor Hatch Atwater, he grew up there graduating from Wakefield High School. Later in life, he studied at the Unity School of Religion in St. Louis, Mo. He spent much of his working life in National sales for Schering-Plough Company living in Memphis several years. He married Pamela Ann McDowell Shields on Nov. 9, 2005 in Collierville, Tn. They moved to Tupelo in 2006 where he and Pam were active in Wesley United Methodist Church where Rick sang in the Chancel choir. In retirement, Rick became a home renovator using his many talents of strong hands and a steely mind to return many homes to a state of splendor. He enjoyed house flipping to the max. He and Pamela enjoyed their last years at the Cottages at Traceway Manor, where they enjoyed many good times and friendships.
A memorial service honoring Rick's life will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Tupelo with Rev. Emily Sanford officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Sunday. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Rick is survived by his wife, Pam McDowell Shields of Tupelo; 2 daughters, Lori Atwater Robertson (Drew) of Tupelo and Amy Atwater Garcia (Ryan) of Piperton, Tn.; 5 grandchildren whom Papa Maddell loved; Mamie Clark, Carson Clark, Audrey Robertson, Mason Garcia and Avery Garcia; a brother, David Atwater of Wakefield, Mass; three sisters, Cynthia Paul of Danville, N.H. and Ellie Brown of Concord, N.H. and Carol Handrich of Wakefield, Mass. several nieces and nephews and their families. Rick was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eddie Atwater.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 2434, Tupelo, MS 38803, or to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38803. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Adrian Lee Parker
TUPELO - Adrian Lee Parker, age 67 passed at the North Mississippi Medical Center on Friday, March 25, 2022. Adrian was born on November 19, 1954 to Elmer Ezell Parker and Ima Faye Brock Parker at Red Bay, Al. He professed his trust in Christ and was Baptized into the Baptist
Faith. Adrian Lee loved doing yardwork, fishing, hunting, and working on his friends and family cars. Over all he was a very good Samartian, loving his family and friends. He leaves 4 sisters Alice Allen of West Branch, Iowa, Jean Taylor of Nettleton, Nell Whitten (Randy) of Saltillo, and Bonnie Capp (Jeff) of Amory. He also leaves 2 brothers, Wayne Parker (Judy) of Tupelo and Dale Parker of Nettleton. He is preceded by 2 sisters, Betty Parker and Paulette Bennett, 2 brothers Bill Parker and Zelon Parker. Funeral services are at 2pm Sunday, March 27, 2022 in the Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral Home with Bro Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in the Keys Cemetery near Dorsey in Itawamba County. Our family at Associated are very honored that we were chosen to serve the Parker family. You may leave your memories and Condolences by logging onto our website (associatedfuneral.com) and click on the tributes link. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION is in charge of arrangements.
Dinah Sue Holcomb Windham
TUPELO - Dinah Sue Holcomb Windham, 64, passed away March 22, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House, after a short illness. She loved her family and friends more than anything and anyone who met her, loved her. She also loved the beach, people, traveling, concerts, sports, and her fur babies but most of all Jesus.
Dinah is survived by her "Mama Rain", Lorene Holcomb; 3 sisters, Debo Bullard of Lakeland, FL, Tabbie Walton(Kevin) of Nettleton, and Lee Smith(Talmadge) of Ozark; brother, Joey Holcomb(Sonya) of Pontotoc; 12 beloved nieces and nephews; 8 great nieces and nephews; her beloved fur baby, "J", in the care of her lifelong friend, Margaret Murphy; her longtime friend, Mickey Hicks; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Joe Holcomb; her mother, Doris Frances Croft; brother, Dale Windham; and her grandparents.
There will be a private celebration of life held at a later date by her family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
