W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Sunday
March 28, 2021
MR. ROGER LEE WILLIAMS
Endville Community
4 p,m. Monday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Locust Hill Cemetery
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Monday, W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. WESLEY WIYGUL
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
Chief Jesse Brand
Okolona
2 PM Today
Okolona Chapel
Oddfellows Cemetery
Visit: Noon-service time
Fireman/Military honors
Miss Martha Earle Harris
Okolona
2 PM Monday
Boone’s Chapel United Methodist Church
Church Cemetery
Visit: 1 PM-service time Monday
Mr. June Hale, U. S. Army, Ret.
Auburn Community
2 PM Tuesday
Tupelo Chapel
Crossroads Cemetery
Visit: Noon-service time
Selah Nelson
TUPELO - Selah Nelson, 34, passed away on March 25, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Elois Rogers
OKOLONA - Elois Rogers, 70, passed away on March 26, 2021, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Jean Beckham McKee
MEMPHIS/FORMERLY OF AMORY - Jean Beckham McKee, 91, of Memphis passed away March 26, 2021 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. She was born in Amory, Mississippi, on December 1, 1929, to Thomas Hamilton Beckham and Effie Greenhill Beckham.
She graduated from Amory High School and moved to Memphis, Tennessee, in the 1950's and remained in Memphis for the rest of her life. She worked at Schering-Plough for more than 20 years where she was well known and admired. Jean was devoted to her family and friends and was an inspiration to all who knew her. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, having fun with her friends and later in life was an avid reader and was in several bridge clubs in the area.
Jean is survived by her daughter Pam Taylor; grandchildren Heather Skinner, Tricia Skinner, Sydney Bruce and Austin Skinner; sister, Betty Holmes and brothers, Dick Beckham and Nelson Beckham; and son-in-law Kevin Skinner. She was an aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Skinner, her parents, her brother Fred Thomas Beckham and her sisters Mary Nell Fulton and Eleanor Love Welch.
Her funeral services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS with Bro. David Pannell officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS.
Visitation for family and friends will be from noon until the service hour on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jean's honor to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation, Inc. by calling 1-800-659-1991 or online at https://cjdfoundation.org/
Condolences and memories maybe shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Mary Martin
TUPELO - Mary Martin, 70, passed away on March 25, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
Elaine Simelton
RIPLEY - Elaine Simelton, 96, passed away on March 26, 2021, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Kenneth Orr
RIENZI - Kenneth Orr, 64, passed away on March 26, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Dwight David Cummings, Jr.
CORINTH - Dwight David Cummings, Jr., 42, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at University Medical Center in Jackson. Graveside services will be on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at Adams Chapel Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson's Memorial Chapel.
Tommy Hammock
GOLDEN - Tommy Arle Hammock, 80, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 surrounded by his family at North Ms. Medical Center, Iuka, MS. He was born in Red Bay, AL and was a maintenance technician at Mueller Brass & Furnace for forty years. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Golden, MS.
Services will be Sunday, March 28, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Dean Warren officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years - June Hammock; three children - Mark Hammock (Tammy), Angela Thomas (Marty) and Christopher Arle Hammock; five grandchildren - Zoe Hammock, Chloe Jones (Chase), Mathew Taylor, Rhiannon Clark, Benjamin Taylor and Krista Thomas; four great-grandchildren - Cole Clark, Cannon Clark, Sabella Zabarevska and Abby Taylor; three sisters - Pat Couch, Susan Johnson (Jerry) and Mary Hammock and one brother - Phillip Hammock (Patsy) and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Audie Williams Hammock.
Pallbearers will be Joel Horn, Jeremy Clark, Tony Grady, Dale Swindle, Matthew Taylor and Cole Clark. Honorary pallbearer will be Ben Taylor.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS.
Linda Baker Scott
HOUSTON - Linda Baker Scott, 73, passed away at her home Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Houston. Mrs. Linda was born August 21, 1947 in Clarksdale, MS to the late Warren Alfred Baker and Louise Wilson Baker. She was a former Dance Instructor/Teacher in this area for years and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Houston.
A Memorial Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston with Rev. Greg Ducker officiating. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Grady Scott of Houston; her son, Trip Peeples (Allison) of Madison; two grandsons, Blake Peeples of Madison and Drew Peeples of Madison; a brother, Richard Baker (Pat) of Charlotte, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Alfred Baker and Louise Wilson Baker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ballet Magnificat, 5406 I-55 North, Jackson, MS 39211.
The family requests you respect CDC guidelines.
For online condolences visit wwwmemorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Charles Edward Spight
HOLLY SPRINGS - Charles Edward Spight, 55, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Hopewell # 2 Cemetery 249 Hwy 313 East Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 11:00 - 12:30 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel Holly Springs. Burial will follow at Hopewell #2 Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
JD Moreland
NEW SITE - JD Moreland (74) passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. He enjoyed farming, dealing with cattle, riding & working horses, cutting & baling hay and squirrel hunting. He thoroughly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11 am Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Pleasant Valley Cemetery with Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett and Bro. Haskel Sparks officiating.
JD is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marie Moreland of New Site; his sons, Josh Moreland (Tracey) of New Site and Ethan Dees of New Site; his daughter, Rea Moreland (Anthony George) of New Site; his brother, James Harold Moreland (Janice) of Marietta; his sister, Kathryn Chaffin of Marietta; his brother-in-law, Roy Green of Marietta; his grandchildren, Jake, Molly, Eva and M.J. "Monroe" Moreland and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Dallas and Mary Rea Moreland; his daughter, Tammy Marie Moreland; his sister, Brenda Green and his grandparents, Monroe and Dora Ben Moreland.
Pallbearers are; Richard Nunley, Mark Pounds, Lloyd Williams, Jake Moreland, Anthony George, Steven Dees and Hunter Dees.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Fund at Farmers & Merchants Banks in Marietta.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
James Adrian "Jim" Craig
UNION COUNTY - James Adrian "Jim" Craig, 48, resident of New Albany, died Thursday, February 25,2021 in Gainesville, FL.
A Private Service of Remembrance will be Monday, March 29 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. A Private Family Burial will be in the New Albany Cemetery.
Jim was born October 18, 1972 in Laurel, MS, the son of the late Jack Stanley and Ruby Busby Craig. He received his education in the Water Valley Public School System.
He had a variety of occupations over his live and was an avid adventurer. He worked for Dean Brown, building communication towers, earned his Journeyman license and was 1 of 4 connectors in Memphis, TN. He was a successful owner of a semi-truck and a company driver.
Jim grew up in Jackson, MS then moved to Water Valley at 10 years old. When he was 17 he moved to New Albany with his Grandmother Anita Craig, that preceded him in death.
A Christian, Jim loved to hear Bro. Marty Merritt, so Beulah Baptist church is where he currently attended. His personal relationship with Jesus had really grown in the past 5 years. He loved being a Dad and considered it a privilege to have and raise a son.
Memories will be shared by his wife, Melissa Dian Tice Craig, New Albany, one son, Elijah James Craig, Myrtle, one sister, Melissa Craig Herring, Laurel, Ms, and one brother, Michael Craig (Babbs) of St. John's Island, SC.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Wesley Wiygul
TUPELO - Wesley Wiygul, 28, passed away on March 26, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
Marty (Big Daddy) Cooksey
BURNSVILLE - Marty (Big Daddy) Cooksey, 53, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Vincent East in Birmingham. Services will be on Tuesday at 2:00 at Hilltop Church Of God. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 until 9 at Hilltop Church of God. Burial will follow at Jacinto Cemetery. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Lee Williams
ENDVILLE COMMUNITY - Roger Lee Williams was called home March 27, 2021 on his 88th birthday. He was born in Delta City in 1933 to Audie Lee and Mary Lillie Webb Williams, the youngest of seven children. Roger graduated from Hollandale High School in 1951. In 1953, while working on a gas line in New Albany, he met the love of his life, Martha Etta Martin. They were married nine days later and shared the next 68 years together. Roger worked in the furniture industry most of his life, in various factories from Tupelo to LaCrosse, Kansas. He was an active member of Sherman Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting, and just being outdoors.
Roger leaves his wife, Martha; two daughters, Lee Ann Boatman (Mark) of Little Rock, Ark. and Phyllis Holland Williams of Blue Springs; one son, Brian Williams (Sondra) of Belmont; seven grandchildren, Jeremy and Jeffrey Broyles (Evan), Travis Little (Amanda), Miranda Roberts (Kevin), Courtney Matthews, Tara Williams, Ben Williams (Mallory Oswalt), Cody Williams (Haven); nine great-grandchildren, Holden, Tripp, Josie, Collyn, Kyndall, Parker, Presley, Brody, and Lynleigh; and his sister, Catherine Heranney of Hollandale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and four sisters.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Monday, March 29, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Roger's life will be 4 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Gregg Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Pallbearers will be Travis Little, Jeremy Broyles, Jeffrey Broyles, Cody Williams, Ben Williams, and Parker Williams.
James Gregory "Greg" Vest
WEST POINT - James Gregory "Greg" Vest, 59, passed away, on March 26, 2021 at his residence, in the Siloam community. Greg was born December 4, 1961 in West Point to the late Mamie Lee Blankenship Vest and James Horton Vest, Jr. He was self employed for 5 years, owning his own company Vestech. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Mississippi National Guard. Greg married Margaret Jo Alice Wray Vest April 15, 2018, in the Siloam community. Greg was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. One of his favorite pastimes was taking the kids fishing. Being outdoors was very special to him. Early on he enjoyed horseback riding and taking his girls to horse shows. He was an avid grill man who also liked singing karaoke and just being around people and having fun. He could be found at the dirt track watching races as well as Nascar. Greg had a contagious smile and he will be missed by many.
A memorial graveside service will be held in Enon Baptist Cemetery in the Big Springs community at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Margaret Jo Alice Wray Vest of West Point; two daughters, Wendy Vest Young of Louisville and Lacey Vest Williams (Bubba) of Mathiston; three grandchildren; Hunter Williams, Reagen Williams and Brayden Young, five sisters; Gayle Duncan (Clovis) of West Point, Patricia Thompson (C.B.) of West Point, Norma Ellis (Keith) of West Point, Etta Blair (Allen) of Petal, Kim Allen (Tommy) of Maben; one brother, William "Bubba" Vest (Reba) of West Point and a host of nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Horton and Ella Mae Vest and maternal grandparents, Albert Ellis and Evangeline Marie Blankenship.
Memorials may be made to Enon Baptist Church, c/o Margie Cartee, 17708 Highway 50 West, Cedar Bluff, MS 39741 or to American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Penny Gayle Hurt Owen
RIPLEY - Penny Gayle Hurt Owen was born January 5, 1953 to Ellis Hurt and Eloise Richardson Hurt in Ripley, MS. Penny worked as an Eligibility Supervisor at the Mississippi Department of Human Services. She was a member of Springdale Baptist Church.
Penny is survived by her husband: Enoch Ray Owen of Ripley, MS; one son: Michael Owen (Mandy) Falkner, MS; two daughters: Whitney Owen Hodum (Rickey) Walnut, MS, Jackie Owen Hill (Bradley) Ripley, MS; one brother: Aubrey Hurt (Debra) Southaven, MS; six grandchildren: Rick Hodum, Morgan Hodum, Owen Hill, Braden Hill, Kason Owen, Jacey Owen.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Penny went home to be with the Lord at the age of 68 on March 25, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The Visitation and Service will be at Springdale Baptist Church, Sunday, March 28, 2021. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 PM , the Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM with Bro. Stacy McKee officiating and Bro. Cole Owen assisting . Burial will follow at the Golden Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Stan Childs, Cole Childs, Jeff Richardson, Jeffrey Childs, Bill Mattox, Tracy Rodgers.
In Lieu of flowers please give to Golden Hill Cemetery Fund, Gideon Bibles, Tippah County 4-H Club, Golden Cemetery contact is Wade Givens: 882-0957.
McBride Funeral Home, Inc. of Ripley, Mississippi is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences for the Owen family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Ricky Hood
AMORY - Ricky Hood, 60, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Amory. Services will be on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 10-service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.
Patricia Hathcock
GREENWOOD SPRINGS - Patricia Hathcock, 72, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at her residence in Detroit, AL. Services will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Martha Earle Harris
OKOLONA - Miss Martha Earle Harris, 83, departed this life unexpectedly from her residence in Okolona on Friday, March 26, 2021. Born on November 11, 1937 in Chickasaw County to the late Irving Harris, Sr. and Inez Gaskin Harris, Miss Harris grew up in Okolona, graduated from Okolona High School and received her higher education from MSCW, now Mississippi University for Women. Martha Earle did further study at Delta State University. A beloved educator for more than 3 decades, she taught business arts at Delta State before finishing her brilliant teaching career at Okolona High School where she taught typing and accounting. A member of the First United Methodist Church of Okolona, she was a faithful and devoted and especially loyal to the United Methodist Women. She had a soft, crystal personality that gave hundreds confidence and encouragement along life's journey. When there was a need, she was the first there with food. A fine Christian lady, Miss Martha Earle will long be remembered as one of Okolona's most beloved citizens.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, March 29, 2021 at Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church with Bro. H. B. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery, the ancestral burial ground of her forebears. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Monday only at the Church. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Aunt Martha Earle is survived by her niece, Lynn Harris of Raymond and other relatives in the greater Chickasaw county area and her fur baby nephew, Mugsy. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Irving Harris, Jr.
Memorials may be made to Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 306, Okolona, MS 38860.
June Hale
AUBURN - June Hale, 90, longtime Auburn Community resident, died at his home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:50 am surrounded by his family. June was born on June 4, 1930 in Yalobusha County to the late Lewis Eugene Hale and Eva Ballard Hale. He was educated in the public schools there and enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1949 and was sent to Korea in 1950-1951 where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart. A patriotic man who bravely and courageously served his Country, June additionally received the Bronze Star, the Air Medal and the Good Conduct Medal, among other decorations. He was a member of the All-Army Rifle team, holding numerous national records for marksmanship and was recognized by the National Rifle Association qualifying for the President's 100. June met and married Billie Mills in 1952 in the Auburn Community. In 1952, he re enlisted for another tour of duty and continued his military service with family in tow for the next 21 years including two tours of duty in Vietnam. He retired with the rank of Sergeant-First Class. June's residence in Auburn was labeled "Subaru Drive" as he firmly believed there was no better vehicle than Subaru. He operated Hale's Garage with his late son, Phillip. His lifetime hobby was working around cars. He also retired from McGraw-Edison and Cooper Tire in Tupelo. June and his family lived for many years in Thaxton where he served as a Alderman. June was an active member of the Eggville Church of Christ.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from the Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Crossroads Cemetery in the Auburn Community. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on Tuesday only at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM and will be archived thereafter.
June is survived by his wife of 68 years, Billie Bernice Hale of Auburn; son, Timothy and wife, Lori; son, Jeff and wife, Sheri and daughters, Sheila LaJune Freeman and husband, Howard; grandchildren, Nathan, Ben, Amy and Kayla and great grandchildren, Alex, Adley and Brody. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Eva Hale, his son, Phillip in 2020 and his siblings, Martha (Charlie) Berryhill, Lillie (Coker), Veta (Crawford Berryhill), Roland Thomas Hale (Bessie Willis), Gladys (Willis) and Virgil Hale (Ruby Betts) and Virgie.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
