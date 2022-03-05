TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Rose Jones Barrentine, Aberdeen
Bryan Anthony Edwards, Columbus
Olis T. "OT" Patton, Corinth
William Brian Rutledge, Union County
Dorothy Taylor, Corinth
Rose Jones Barrentine
ABERDEEN - Rose Jones Barrentine, 75, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at her residence in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday 3/5/2022 2pm at Daniel Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday an hour before the service at the church, 1pm-2pm and Friday 3pm-5pm at Westbrooks funeral home. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Rest, Aberdeen, MS.
Bryan Anthony Edwards
COLUMBUS - Bryan Anthony Edwards, 25, passed away on March 3, 2022, at Columbus in Mississippi. Service information available at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Dorothy Taylor
CORINTH - A Celebration of Life service for Dorothy Taylor, 75 of Rienzi, MS, will be Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3:00 P M at Magnolia Funeral Home - Hwy 45 South Chapel with interment to follow at Magnolia Gardens. Bro. Dennis Smith will officiate the service. Visitation will be Sunday, March 6, 2022 from 1:00 P M until service time at Magnolia Funeral Home - South. Mrs. Taylor passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. She was born December 21, 1946 in Corinth, MS to James Arlie Tanner and Gracie Marie Austin Tanner. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church - Corinth. She loved Precept Bible teaching, was an avid reader and loved Jesus and her family. Dorothy is survived by husband of 54 years, Roy W. Taylor; her son, Michael Taylor and wife Heather; her daughter, Tammy TerBurgh and husband Bill; eight grandchildren, Taylor TerBurgh, Kyle Taylor, David Terburgh (Karly), Caleb Taylor, Connor Taylor, James TerBurgh, Christian Taylor and Yovani Taylor; her brothers, James Tanner and wife Gaye and Ronald Tanner and wife Garnet; other relatives and a host of friends. She was preceded in death by her father, James Arlie Tanner; her mother, Gracie Marie Austin Tanner and her sisters, Barbara Ogletree and Peggy Thigpun. Pallbearers will be Kyle Taylor, David TerBurgh, Caleb Taylor, Connor Taylor, James TerBurgh, Christian Taylor and Yovani Taylor. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Dorothy Taylor.
Olis T. "OT" Patton
CORINTH - Olis T. "OT" Patton, 80, passed away on March 4, 2022, at Mississippi Care Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
William Brian Rutledge
UNION COUNTY - William "Brian" Rutledge, 53, resident of the Etta community, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Memorial Service for Mr. Rutledge will be announced at a later date.
Born June 13, 1968 in Union County to the late Will and Martha Sue Potts Rutledge, he was a graduate of West Union High School and later became a truck driver for Swift Trucking and Big M.
A man with a large personality, Mr. Rutledge will be remembered for his cooking skills, and sharing time with family and friends. He always enjoyed his trips to the beach and would do anything for a Whataburger and Starbucks.
Those left to cherish his memories include three brothers, Terry Potts (Cindy), Doug Rutledge (Christy) both of Etta and Brandon Rutledge of Tupelo, a host of nieces and nephews and his special canine companion "Arrowhead".
Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his life partner, Paul.
