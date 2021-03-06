TODAY’S OBITUARIES Johnny Baughman, Mooreville David Wayne Benefield, Ripley Sally Ann Berentis, Billings, Missouri Jessie Winston “Wimp” Bland, Pontotoc Curtis Camp, New Albany Rebecca Clark, Corinth Roderick Cobb, Madison Sinnicky T. Coleman, Tupelo Donald Bishop (Don) Cook, Sr., Woodland James Adrian “Jim” Craig, Union County Glenn Green, Jumpertown Raymond Guyton, Jr., Tupelo Anzella R. Hughes, Okolona Matthew Ryan McLellan, Blue Mountain Dottie Mitchell, Becker Debbie Mobley Morris, Tupelo Sampson Allen Nutt, Hickory Flat Paul Price, Tupelo Balfour William “Bill” Ruff, Jr., Tupelo Billie Jeanette Sullivan, Tippah County June Thompson, Wren Ruby Venson, Bruce Dorothy Ware, Holly Springs Jennie V. White, Ozark, Alabama --------------------------------------- Holland Directory for Sunday, March 7, 2021
MADISON – Roderick was born in Rock Island, Illinois on December 1, 1966 to Henry and May Frances Cobb. In 1967, they moved to Tupelo, MS, where he was educated in the Union County School District and graduated from Saltillo High School. During his high school and college years, he developed an unbreakable brotherhood with Robert Hall that will last until eternity. Roderick attended Northeast Mississippi Community College, in Booneville, MS during the years of 1984-1986. In the Fall of 1986, he transferred and continued his education at the College of Architecture at Mississippi State University. Through long nights and much persistence over the next few years, Roderick achieved his Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture and began his architect career with McCarty Architects in Tupelo, MS. Rod’s career brought him to Jackson, MS where he worked with Ferguson Architect until 2012. As an independent architect along with his talents, he created C-Interprise Designs and began to design modern day structures and facilities for churches between Tupelo and the Jackson areas. A couple of his proudest designs are Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church and Red Hill Community City located in Blue Springs, MS and Salvation Hill Church of God in Christ in Brandon, MS, and North Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Taylor, MS. Rod also worked part time at Lowe’s in Madison, MS. until his health failed. He loved greeting and talking with people that he met about their home design projects. On September 8, 1991, Rod was blessed to have a son named DeMarcus Cobb. Rod and DeMarcus enjoyed fun times, boy scouting, attending MSU games, watching games on tv and talking on the phone about current events. On April 20, 2013, Rod married the love of his life, Tracie L. Brown. With this union he gained a bonus son, Avery Purvis. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Santie and Leona Cobb, Johnnie and Willie Lee Barnes and Tommie and Corine Ward. On Sunday February 28, 2021 surrounded by his wife and family, Roderick completed his journey and was called home to be with his Lord and Savior. To cherish his memories, he leaves a very loving and devoted wife, Tracie Brown Cobb of Madison, Mississippi; two sons: DeMarcus (Asha Williams) Cobb of Conway, AK and Avery Purvis of Brandon, MS; parents: Henry and May Frances Cobb; brother – Darrell (Pamela) Cobb of North Richland Hills, TX; granddaughter – Daria Norrise of Conway, nephew, LaDarrian Cobb of North Richland Hills, TX. AK; mother-by-law: Anna Louise Clark of Brandon, MS; father-by-law: Freddie Lee Brown of Jackson, MS; sisters-by-law: Della Myers-Coleman of Jackson, MS; Stepfanie Nelson, Jackie (Martin) Hartzog, Dondria McLaurin, and Tamekia McGriggs all of Brandon; and six aunts Mary Bowen (Chicago IL.), Hazel Gunter, Particia Brown, and Brenda Long (Blue Springs, MS.), Lynette Waldrop (New Albany, MS.), and Karen Shannon (Plantersville, MS.): uncle John W. Barnes (Indianapolis, IN.) Visitation and Services will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021 beginning at 12 pm at the Red Hill M.B. Church Blue Springs, MS.
PONTOTOC – Jessie Winston “Wimp” Bland, 83, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Evelyn Bland for 65 years and was the father of two children. He served in the US Airforce for 4 years. He loved fishing and camping. He was a member and deacon for 50 years at Schoona Chapel Baptist Church and also a Mason for many years. Wimp is survived by his wife, Evelyn Bland; daughters, Pat Benefield (Bobby) and Tina Pettit (Perry); brother, Quay Bland; 6 grandchildren, Brian (Jessica), Ronny, Randy, Crystal, Chad (April), and Diane (Sam); 13 great-grandchildren, Alex, Lilly, Sarah, Tripp, Bailey (Makenna), Emma, Chandler, Connor, Kirstin, Jaxon, Ella, Landon, and Destin; great-great-grandchildren, Novie Grace. He was preceded in death by is father, Hulette Bland; mother, Jesse; 3 brothers, Jimmy, Winfred, and Chester Bland; and son-in-law, John Pettit. Service will be 2 PM, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Schoona Chapel Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Huey and Bro. Clifton Waldron. Burial will follow in Old Cooke Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Ronny, Randy, Brian, Chad, Sam, and Chandler. Honorary pallbearers will be Connor, Tripp, Jaxon, Bailey, and Landon. Visitation will be Saturday, March 6th, 5-8 PM at the church and Sunday, March 7th, 1 PM until service time at the church.
CORINTH – Rebecca Clark, 66, passed away on March 6, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
WREN – June Thompson, 88, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday prior to the service from 11 AM until 12:45 PM Burial will follow at Wren Cemetery.
BECKER – Dottie Louise Vandiver Mitchell, 69, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Smithville on March 8, 1951 to the late Dee and Ruby Wright Vandiver. She was a graduate of Smithville High School and retired from the area garment industry as a supervisor. Dottie married Herman Mitchell on December 1, 1972. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed traveling, especially taking trips to the mountains. Dottie was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She also loved to decorate and put flowers out at the church as the seasons would change. Dottie especially loved children and is affectionately known as Nannie to many. She is survived by her husband, Herman Mitchell, Becker; son, David Mitchell; sisters, Judy Kyle (Leonard), Millington, TN, and Mary Ann Staten, Smithville; brothers, Donald Ray Vandiver (Fran), Smithville and Doyle Vandiver (Linda), Smithville; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Jimmie Nell Pearce. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Rodney Waycaster officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
OZARK, ALABAMA – Jennie V. White, 80, passed away on March 5, 2021, at Oakview Manor in Ozark, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
TUPELO – Raymond Guyton, Jr., 82, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Public visitation will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 from 1 until 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Private family services will follow. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Matthew Ryan McLellan, 42, of Jackson, MS, formerly of Blue Mountain, died February 5, 2021. Matt was born on January 18, 1975. He was preceded in death by his father Henry McLellan, Jr. Matt enjoyed nature, animals, and music. He is survived by his mother: Sue Dye of Corinth, MS; his sister: Tara McLellan Maftei of Blue Mountain. No funeral service will be held.
NEW ALBANY – Curtis “Daddy Sam” Camp, 84, gained his wings for flight to his heavenly home Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born May 21, 1936 to Virdus E. Camp and Bessie Adair Camp. He was an employee of MDOT for 32 years, served in the National Guard, and was a farmer. He was a board member for the Keownville Water for 30 plus years and was a member of Mount Olivet Methodist Church. He had a passion for farming and enjoyed working with his cattle and watching his grandchildren Brian and Chris work the land. His favorite past times were spending time with his buddies at the shop, talking about politics and telling humorous stories. His pride and joy were his great grandchildren Tyler and Maddie. He was so loved by all his family and will be missed beyond measure. A public visitation will be from 1 pm until 3 pm on March 7, 2021 at United Funeral Service. A private family service for Mr. Camp will be Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3 pm in the chapel at United Funeral Service with Bro. Don Wilson and Bro. Daniel Hathorne officiating. He is survived by one daughter, Sandra Jones (William) of Dumas; two grandsons Chris Camp (Marlee) and Brian Camp (Emilee) both of Dumas; one granddaughter Summer Lauren Camp of Southlake, TX; and two great grandchildren, Tyler and Maddie Camp of Dumas; and his special friend and loyal companion “Gus”. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bettie Ruth Beaty Camp; and one sister Cebelle Blassingame. Pallbearers will include Danny Cobb, Justin Greer, Butch Cobb, Jeff Chism, Brett Willard, Don Evens, Sammy Chism, and Gary Wayne Rolison; honorary pallbearers are Keownville Water Board Members, Jim Allen Browning, James Power, Leon Hall, Wade Chism, and David Hodges. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
RIPLEY – David Wayne Benefield, 79, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home in Ripley. He was born on May 17, 1941, to Fred and Geneva Miller Benefield in Ripley, Mississippi. He was a retired upholstery worker and Fred’s Associate. He was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church where he served as a Minister and Sunday School Superintendent. Services will be Monday March 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the New Life Pentecostal Church with Rev. Bobby Goode, Rev. Lee Marshall and Bro. Brian Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Sunday, March 7, 2021, at New Life Pentecostal Church from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and continue Monday Morning at 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. Wayne is survived by his wife of sixty years , Earlene Newby Benefield of Ripley, MS; three daughters: Mavis Mayfield (Jerry) of Corinth, MS, Sherry Washlngton (Dean) of Pittsboro, MS, Karen Hurt (Darrell) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Hermie Koon of Ripley, MS; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Bobby Benefield. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Mayfield, Dr. Eric Mayfield, Ashton Bryant, Zack Wood, Brian Brown, Robert Koon. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bufford Hopper, Howard Knight, David Hancock, Rev. Herman Hancock, Rev. Bubba Hancock, Rev. Keith Glissen, Rev. Taylor Garner. Expressions of sympathy, for the Benefield family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
WOODLAND – Donald Bishop (Don) Cook, Sr. passed away Friday, March 5 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus at the age of 70. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara McClain Cook, who he affectionately referred to as “Miss B.” He had four children: Donald Bishop (Donnie) Cook, Jr. (Jennifer); Tara Griffin (Billy); Nicholas Cook, and Michael Cook (Jamie). He had nine grandchildren: Gracey Erickson, Eli Erickson, Maclain Cook, Bishop Cook, Levi Erickson, Charlie Cook, Cale Cook, Evan Cook, and Mia Cook. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time in the woods with his children and grandchildren. He was the agency manager at Chickasaw County Farm Bureau for nearly forty years and spent a good deal of his life “horse trading” on the side. He was always quick with a joke or advice on life and formed deep friendships with people of all ages. His ability to make people smile and his larger-than-life presence will be greatly missed by his many friends and all of his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Cook (1990) and Mable Cook (2008), and his mother-in-law Lou Brand (2010). Visitation will be held at Memorial Funeral home on Sunday from 5:00-7:00 and the funeral will be held on Monday at 2:00 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be at Ellzey Cemetery in Vardaman. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
TUPELO – Sinnicky T. Coleman, 59, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be private. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements.
BILLINGS, MISSOURI – After a long and relentless battle with cancer, Sally Ann Berentis, 69, of Billings, Mo. entered the gates of Heaven in the early hours of December 31, 2020. Sally did not embrace death or even limitations because she loved life with her family too much. A single young mother, she left her meager beginnings in Pontotoc, Miss., with her four children and headed West to California in search of a brighter future. She found and married her husband, Andrew William Berentis. Although she struggled trying to make ends meet, her tightly-knit family embarked on a remarkable journey-learning life lessons through trial and error, but enjoying life together along the way. As each of her kids married and had children of their own, that journey became more exciting and fulfilling. Family was everything to Sally, and she enjoyed every single moment she had with them-whether she was teaching them how to cheat at Rook, dressing up for holiday parties (Oh, how she lived for those!), introducing them to her music, guessing lines and characters from movies and TV shows, making spontaneous trips to the casinos, or getting them to venture out with her on a road trip halfway across the country. She taught her children and grandchildren how to work hard and be successful as well as how to enjoy life and one another and how to never take life and each other for granted. She also taught them how to persevere in the face of adversity. When she left this world, she knew that she had created a strong legacy of grit and determination that would carry her children and grandchildren throughout their lives. Because they will constantly be reminded of her sage advice, her ability to create fun, her talent of making friends just by being her awesome self, and her power to find humor and laughter even in the darkest of times in each precious memory of her, that journey she began so many years ago will never end. She may not be with them physically, but they know that she will always be with them in spirit-still watching over them and rooting for them each step forward. Sally was an incredible life force and inspiration to everyone who knew her, but most of all she was an exceptional mother and grandmother who instilled in her family to never give up easily-to always live until you are satisfied with the mark you have made on the world and especially in the lives of those you cherish the most. She was preceded in death by her youngest child, Raymond Allen Coker; six brothers, Charles Jr. “Top,” Nobe, Willie Cecil, Henry, Doc, and Jack Chambers; and three sisters, Lela Elrod, Mary Roberts, and Joyce Dyson. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Andrew William Berentis; her sons, Steven Anthony O’Bannon (Ann Marie) of Simi Valley, Calif. and Jeffrey Wayne O’Bannon (Michelle) of Billings, Mo.; her daughter, Margaret Ann Hunt (Larry) of Billings, Mo.; her daughter-in-law, Jessie Lee Coker (Raymond) of Billings, Mo.; her grandchildren, Michael Anthony O’Bannon (Nadine), Cameron Myles O’Bannon, Jeremiah Hunter O’Bannon, Charity Lynn O’Bannon, William Riley Hunt, Kelli Ann O’Bannon, Nathaniel Dean Hunt, Jeffrey Wayne O’Bannon, Jr., Kylie Corrina Coker, Kayla Jean Coker, and Charles Andrew Ray Coker; great-grandchildren, Anjalayna Rose O’Bannon and Kaydan Anthony O’Bannon; her friend “Soul Sister”-“Thelma & Louise”-casino hopping-best buddy, Pam “Cakes;” three brothers, James Benjamin “Benny” (Dean), Bobby Joe (Pat) Chambers, and Paul Wayne (Linda) Rowe; four sisters, Opal Grace “Pat” (Buddy) Young, Elsie Raines, Carolyn (Ed) Tate, and Jenny Hubbard (James Ward); and a special niece, Linda (Larry) Keith.
TUPELO – Balfour William “Bill” Ruff, Jr., 62, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3 PM until service time at the chapel.
TUPELO – Deborah Ann Mobley Morris, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at Baptist East-Memphis where she had been hospitalized from complications due to a brain aneurysm. Born in Fort Worth, Texas on July 22, 1949 to the late, John C. and Jeanette Barbour Mobley, she spent her earliest years traveling with family while her father was serving his country during the Korean Conflict. The Mobleys lived in Japan and were based in Utah, Nevada and Hattiesburg before settling in Tupelo. Debbie graduated from Tupelo High School in 1966 and attended the University of Mississippi where she received her BA in Liberal Arts/Social Work. A devoted social worker all her working career, Debbie was a founding member and first Executive Director of Shelter Assistance for Family Emergency (SAFE, Inc.) which still exists today. She married Joseph “Joey” Messner in the mid-1970’s and their marriage lasted until his untimely death in an automobile crash in 1983. She married Jim Morris June 18, 1991 and he survives. Debbie did additional graduate work at Ole Miss ever seeking additional knowledge to promote her advocacy of victims of domestic violence. She later became a full time advocate for shelters and programs across the State of Mississippi. Her face became very familiar at the State Capitol in Jackson where she partnered with progressive lawmakers to make many changes in the laws protecting vulnerable women and children. On several occasions, she would literally carpool to Jackson with local Reps like Steve Holland, Roger Wicker and Ronnie Musgrove to make sure the voices of the most vulnerable were heard. Additionally, she lobbied the U. S. Congress on issues of domestic violence. Debbie had a larger- than-life personality that touched so many with kindness and compassion over the years. She loved animals, was an avid reader, an avid bridge player in two bridge clubs, enjoyed the outdoors and travel anywhere. She and Jim literally visited every continent on the earth except Antarctica, and were planning to go there soon. She grew up attending St. James Catholic Church following her Mom’s heritage but had been attending the Unitarian Universalist Church in recent years. Debbie was a beautiful soul whose life made a difference for those struggling and her legacy will be that of a committed soul to non-violent progress for all people. A Public Visitation will be from 12 PM – 2 PM Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. The service will be private to family only. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at 2 PM at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter. She leaves behind her husband, Jim Morris of Tupelo; two stepsons, James R. Morris of Nashville and Dr. John D. Morris of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Ellie, Anna, Quinn and Richard Morris; one sister, Mary Alice Costley and Dan of Tupelo; two brothers, Bill Mobley and Diana of Oxford and Chuck Mobley and Fran of Brandon; three nephews and a niece, Will and Mark Mobley and Nora and Wade Costley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanette and John Mobley. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143 Tupelo, MS 38803.
MOOREVILLE – Johnny Baughman, 69, passed away on March 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Glenn Green
JUMPERTOWN – Glenn Green, 74, passed away on March 6, 2021, at home in Jumpertown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Anzella R. Hughes
OKOLONA – Anzella R. Hughes, 63, passed away on March 5, 2021, at her home in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
James Adrian “Jim” Craig
UNION COUNTY – James Adrian “Jim” Craig, 48, passed away on February 25, 2021, in Florida. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Paul Price
TUPELO – Paul Price, 68, of Tupelo passed away March 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Dorothy Ware
HOLLY SPRINGS – Dorothy Ware, 83, passed away on March 5, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Ruby Venson
BRUCE – Ruby Venson, 85, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, at Bruce Nursing Home in Bruce. Services will be on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce, MS. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home.
Billie Jeanette Sullivan
TIPPAH COUNTY – Billie Jeanette Sullivan, 58, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. The family has requested a private service at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jessie Winston “Wimp” Bland
PONTOTOC – Jessie Winston “Wimp” Bland, 83, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Evelyn Bland for 65 years and was the father of two children. He served in the US Airforce for 4 years. He loved fishing and camping. He was a member and deacon for 50 years at Schoona Chapel Baptist Church and also a Mason for many years.
Wimp is survived by his wife, Evelyn Bland; daughters, Pat Benefield (Bobby) and Tina Pettit (Perry); brother, Quay Bland; 6 grandchildren, Brian (Jessica), Ronny, Randy, Crystal, Chad (April), and Diane (Sam); 13 great-grandchildren, Alex, Lilly, Sarah, Tripp, Bailey (Makenna), Emma, Chandler, Connor, Kirstin, Jaxon, Ella, Landon, and Destin; great-great-grandchildren, Novie Grace.
He was preceded in death by is father, Hulette Bland; mother, Jesse; 3 brothers, Jimmy, Winfred, and Chester Bland; and son-in-law, John Pettit.
Service will be 2 PM, Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Schoona Chapel Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Huey and Bro. Clifton Waldron. Burial will follow in Old Cooke Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Ronny, Randy, Brian, Chad, Sam, and Chandler. Honorary pallbearers will be Connor, Tripp, Jaxon, Bailey, and Landon.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 6th, 5-8 PM at the church and Sunday, March 7th, 1 PM until service time at the church.
Rebecca Clark
CORINTH – Rebecca Clark, 66, passed away on March 6, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
June Thompson
WREN – June Thompson, 88, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday prior to the service from 11 AM until 12:45 PM Burial will follow at Wren Cemetery.
Jennie V. White
OZARK, ALABAMA – Jennie V. White, 80, passed away on March 5, 2021, at Oakview Manor in Ozark, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Dottie Mitchell
BECKER – Dottie Louise Vandiver Mitchell, 69, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Smithville on March 8, 1951 to the late Dee and Ruby Wright Vandiver. She was a graduate of Smithville High School and retired from the area garment industry as a supervisor. Dottie married Herman Mitchell on December 1, 1972. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed traveling, especially taking trips to the mountains. Dottie was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She also loved to decorate and put flowers out at the church as the seasons would change. Dottie especially loved children and is affectionately known as Nannie to many.
She is survived by her husband, Herman Mitchell, Becker; son, David Mitchell; sisters, Judy Kyle (Leonard), Millington, TN, and Mary Ann Staten, Smithville; brothers, Donald Ray Vandiver (Fran), Smithville and Doyle Vandiver (Linda), Smithville; a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Jimmie Nell Pearce.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Rodney Waycaster officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM. Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
David Wayne Benefield
RIPLEY – David Wayne Benefield, 79, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home in Ripley. He was born on May 17, 1941, to Fred and Geneva Miller Benefield in Ripley, Mississippi. He was a retired upholstery worker and Fred’s Associate. He was a member of New Life Pentecostal Church where he served as a Minister and Sunday School Superintendent.
Services will be Monday March 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the New Life Pentecostal Church with Rev. Bobby Goode, Rev. Lee Marshall and Bro. Brian Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 7, 2021, at New Life Pentecostal Church from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM and continue Monday Morning at 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.
Wayne is survived by his wife of sixty years , Earlene Newby Benefield of Ripley, MS; three daughters: Mavis Mayfield (Jerry) of Corinth, MS, Sherry Washlngton (Dean) of Pittsboro, MS, Karen Hurt (Darrell) of Ripley, MS; one sister: Hermie Koon of Ripley, MS; nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Bobby Benefield.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Mayfield, Dr. Eric Mayfield, Ashton Bryant, Zack Wood, Brian Brown, Robert Koon.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bufford Hopper, Howard Knight, David Hancock, Rev. Herman Hancock, Rev. Bubba Hancock, Rev. Keith Glissen, Rev. Taylor Garner.
Expressions of sympathy, for the Benefield family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Sinnicky T. Coleman
TUPELO – Sinnicky T. Coleman, 59, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be private. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements.
Curtis Camp
NEW ALBANY – Curtis “Daddy Sam” Camp, 84, gained his wings for flight to his heavenly home Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born May 21, 1936 to Virdus E. Camp and Bessie Adair Camp. He was an employee of MDOT for 32 years, served in the National Guard, and was a farmer. He was a board member for the Keownville Water for 30 plus years and was a member of Mount Olivet Methodist Church. He had a passion for farming and enjoyed working with his cattle and watching his grandchildren Brian and Chris work the land. His favorite past times were spending time with his buddies at the shop, talking about politics and telling humorous stories. His pride and joy were his great grandchildren Tyler and Maddie. He was so loved by all his family and will be missed beyond measure.
A public visitation will be from 1 pm until 3 pm on March 7, 2021 at United Funeral Service. A private family service for Mr. Camp will be Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3 pm in the chapel at United Funeral Service with Bro. Don Wilson and Bro. Daniel Hathorne officiating.
He is survived by one daughter, Sandra Jones (William) of Dumas; two grandsons Chris Camp (Marlee) and Brian Camp (Emilee) both of Dumas; one granddaughter Summer Lauren Camp of Southlake, TX; and two great grandchildren, Tyler and Maddie Camp of Dumas; and his special friend and loyal companion “Gus”.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bettie Ruth Beaty Camp; and one sister Cebelle Blassingame.
Pallbearers will include Danny Cobb, Justin Greer, Butch Cobb, Jeff Chism, Brett Willard, Don Evens, Sammy Chism, and Gary Wayne Rolison; honorary pallbearers are Keownville Water Board Members, Jim Allen Browning, James Power, Leon Hall, Wade Chism, and David Hodges.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Donald Bishop (Don) Cook, Sr.
WOODLAND – Donald Bishop (Don) Cook, Sr. passed away Friday, March 5 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus at the age of 70. He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara McClain Cook, who he affectionately referred to as “Miss B.” He had four children: Donald Bishop (Donnie) Cook, Jr. (Jennifer); Tara Griffin (Billy); Nicholas Cook, and Michael Cook (Jamie). He had nine grandchildren: Gracey Erickson, Eli Erickson, Maclain Cook, Bishop Cook, Levi Erickson, Charlie Cook, Cale Cook, Evan Cook, and Mia Cook. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time in the woods with his children and grandchildren. He was the agency manager at Chickasaw County Farm Bureau for nearly forty years and spent a good deal of his life “horse trading” on the side. He was always quick with a joke or advice on life and formed deep friendships with people of all ages. His ability to make people smile and his larger-than-life presence will be greatly missed by his many friends and all of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Cook (1990) and Mable Cook (2008), and his mother-in-law Lou Brand (2010). Visitation will be held at Memorial Funeral home on Sunday from 5:00-7:00 and the funeral will be held on Monday at 2:00 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Randy Rinehart officiating. Burial will be at Ellzey Cemetery in Vardaman. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
The family ask that all respect CDC guidelines.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Balfour William “Bill” Ruff, Jr.
TUPELO – Balfour William “Bill” Ruff, Jr., 62, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3 PM until service time at the chapel.
Sampson Allen Nutt
HICKORY FLAT – Sampson Allen Nutt, 85, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Graveside services will be on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM in Pine Grove Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Matthew Ryan McLellan
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Matthew Ryan McLellan, 42, of Jackson, MS, formerly of Blue Mountain, died February 5, 2021. Matt was born on January 18, 1975. He was preceded in death by his father Henry McLellan, Jr. Matt enjoyed nature, animals, and music. He is survived by his mother: Sue Dye of Corinth, MS; his sister: Tara McLellan Maftei of Blue Mountain. No funeral service will be held.
Raymond Guyton, Jr.
TUPELO – Raymond Guyton, Jr., 82, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Public visitation will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 from 1 until 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Private family services will follow. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Johnny Baughman
MOOREVILLE – Johnny Baughman, 69, passed away on March 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
