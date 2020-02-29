Hale Aust
BOONEVILLE – Preston Hale Aust, 87, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, in Booneville. He was born in Binnsville, on June 29, 1932, to Frank Aust and Gladys Stuart Aust. He obtained his Master’s degree in Industrial Arts, from the University of Southern Mississippi. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. Hale worked at Northeast Mississippi Community College, as the Director of Vocational Education, for 28 years. He was dedicated and continued to love Northeast even after his retirement. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, in Booneville, where he proudly served on many boards and committees within the church. He was a board member of the Booneville Housing Authority, and the Director of the Northeast Mississippi Solid Waste Authority. He served many years on the Yellow Creek Port Authority Board. He loved being a member of the coffee club and being a servant to others. Hale was a strong advocate for autism due to the love he had for his twin grandsons. He and his wife LaJuan enjoyed watching sports together. Mr. Aust was a very loving and caring man that was always involved in his community and tried to be a friend to everyone he encountered.
Services will be 1 p.m.,, Monday, March 2, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, in Booneville. Bro. Bobby Hankins and Bro. Tim Sisk will be officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty LaJuan Morton Aust of Booneville; two daughters, Jessica A. Owings and Amanda Aust, both of Corinth; grandsons, Preston Neal Owings and John Farris Owings, both of Corinth; brother-in-law, Billy Morton (Martha Wayne) of Catherine, Alabama; sisters-in-law, Catherine Ann Guin (Robert) of Booneville, Sue Scott (James E.) of Booneville, and Carolyn Boren (Roy) of House Springs, Missouri; many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Martha Russell and Donnie Poindexter; and a brother, Ralph Aust.
Pallbearers will be Hal Hughes, Frankie Russell, Phillip Cole, Julian Johnson, Steve Eaton and Layne Dees.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Booneville Funeral Home. Also the body will lie in state for two hours, prior to service time.
Condolences may be extended to the family at www.boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Dual Gober
NETTLETON – Dual Mitchell Gober, 85, departed this life for his home in eternity on Friday evening, February 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice. He had been in declining health for the last few years. Dual was born in a family of nine in the Troy Community, of Pontotoc County, to the late George Mitchell and Linnie Mae McCullough Gober. He was raised in Pontotoc County, and married his sweetheart of 63 years, Mamie Ruth Reynolds, in Houston on November 16, 1956. He served his county in the U.S. Army, during the Korean Conflict, primarily from Fort Bliss, Texas. Dual was an expert welder/technician and worked many years for Air Gas and Nex Air retiring about 20 years ago. A piddler and jack of all trades, Dual could fix anything. He enjoyed his shop, woodworking, tending his yard and growing a big garden each year. A better than average musician, Dual was part of a group that played many years known as the Blue Grass Gospel Deliverers. He was good on the guitar and mandolin, but his specialty was playing the banjo. He and his wife loved southern and blue grass gospel, and were known to follow the Primitive Quartet and Doyle Lawson and Quick Silver. Dual was a “fixture” at the Tupelo Church of God, where he faithfully worshiped and celebrated his faith for over 45 years. He held the position of Greeter on Sunday’s, for his whole life. A quiet, gentle soul, Dual’s life reflected his faith and his commitment to the high ideals of New Testament Christianity. His life was not in vain!
A service celebrating his life will be held 2 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with Pastor Judd Vowell and Bro. David Laman officiating. Private burial will follow in Gray’s Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be, from noon until service time Monday, only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Dual is survived by his wife, Mamie; his only daughter, Rhonda Knowles and husband, Jeff; his grandson, Colby Knowles of Nettleton, whom Papaw thought was absolutely perfect; his sisters, Mae Jean Dillard of Ecru, Jettie Beasley (Billy) of Tupelo and Christine Griffin of Pontotoc; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his only granddaughter, Amberly Knowles, who died May 2, 2018; and his siblings, Dallas, Everett, Lester and Oliver Gober; and his sister, Dovie Pannell.
Pallbearers will be nephews and nephews-in-law, Mike and Dennis Ray Gober and Randy, Dennis and Toby Reynolds and Keith Ray. Honorary pallbearers will be Colby Knowles, James and Mike Bryan, Joe Monaghan and Bill Riley.
Memorials may be made to Broken Lives Ministries, 73214 Will Robins Highway, Nettleton, MS. 38858 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Mississippi Chapter, 1907 Dunbarton Drive, Suite C, Jackson, MS. 39216.
For those who may be unable to attend,the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 p.m., Monday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Sandy Gray
AMORY – Sandy Gray, 42, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be Monday, March 2, 2020, 1 p.m., at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday evening, from 5 until 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenbrier Cemetery.
Curt James
AMORY – Curt James, 36, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Irene Murrah
NEW ALBANY – Irene Murrah, 93, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Annette H. Miller
ASHLAND – Annette H. Miller, 87, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
