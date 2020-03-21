Connette A. White TUPELO – Connette A. White, 59, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Denise Pugh
NEW ALBANY – Vickie Denise Hardy Pugh, born October 4, 1959, at the Tippah County Hospital, to Angie Hardy and the late, Charles Hardy. She went to be with her Lord on March 20, 2020, from North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice. In 1978 Denise married the love of her life, Joseph Tunney Pugh, and became a Pugh, forevermore. Denise’s passion was gardening, both flowers and vegetables. She shared this love of gardening with Joe, her son, Courtney; grandsons, McKinley Pugh, Colton Pugh and Brayden Pugh. Denise shared her love of all-things-Fostoria, with her daughter-in-law, Cindy Lowrey Pugh. Denise was blessed to be a registered nurse for 39 years, and she earned an MBA from Ole Miss. Denise is survived by sisters-in-law, Cissy Pugh Cox (Bill), Cindy Pugh Mitchell (Randy), brother, Stoney Lee Hardy (Kim). Also survived by nieces and nephews, Josh Smyrl (Karen), Kristen Cox, Jed Mitchell, Milly Mitchell, and Kendall Hardy. Several great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chris Bullock, John Bullock, Will Coleman, Terry Hill, Justin Rakestraw, and Jason Rakestraw. Honorary Pallbearers include Mike Conway Sunday School Class; Union County Master Gardeners; and the beloved friends of the Green Street Gang, at North Mississippi Medical Clinic Administration.
Grave site service for family and friends will be at New Albany City Cemetery. Service will be Monday, March 23, 2020. 1 p.m. Pastor Andrew Chesteen will provide the message; Pastor Emeritus Tom Sumrall will provide the eulogy and prayer. Music Minister, Mark Mathis and his wife, Misty will provide the music. In lieu of flowers, please send donations on Palmer-Donnell House, at Blue Mountain College. On an unclouded day, look up and think about Denise gardening in that place prepared in John, Chapter 14.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
United Funeral Service is in charge of these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Dorothy Self
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Dorothy Self, 78, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at her residence in Red Bay, Alabama. Services will be Sunday, March 22, 2020, 3 p.m., at Red Bay Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Red Bay Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
James Donegan
SHANNON – James L. Donegan, 55, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home in Shannon. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Josiah John-Michael Petry
AMORY – Josiah John-Michael Petry, 4, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Louisiana Children’s Hospital in New Orleans. Services will be Monday, March 23, 2020; 2 2 p.m., at Greenbrier Cemetery.
Frances Calcote
MANTACHIE – Frances Calcote, 70, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home in Mantachie. Private graveside services were held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Mary Eloise Shelton
RIPLEY – Mrs. Mary Eloise Shelton, 81, of Ripley passed away peacefully, March 21, 2020, at the Greenhouses, in Tupelo.
Eloise was born in Ashland, one of five children, to Luther Frank Norris and Margaret Jeanette Norris. She grew up in Ashland and on a farm in the Shady Grove community of Tippah County.
As a teenager, Eloise, while working for Dr. Ralph Ford, in Ripley, met Boone Shelton, and they married two months later. The young couple moved to Wesson, where Eloise attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and Boone taught at the community college. In the early 1960’s, she and Boone returned to Tippah County. Eloise served as clerk of the Tippah County Draft Board for Selective Service, worked for her husband at the Chancery Clerk’s Office, and retired as Director of the United Community Action Agency in Ripley. Boone and Eloise worked together for the Shady Grove Water Association. She was a member of the West Ripley Baptist Church.
Eloise loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The light in her life went out when Boone died in March, 2010, and she longed to be reunited with him.
Eloise is survived by her son, David and wife, Missy, of Saltillo; her daughter Emily and husband, Ben, of Columbus; her brother, Bill Norris of Florida; her sister, Virginia Reneau, of Louisiana; and her sister-in-law Rosa Nell Norris. She is also survived by her grand-daughters Mary Beth Chenault (Kris), of Huntsville, Anna McCullouch (Travis), of Canton; and great-grandchildren Connor Chenault, Boone Chenault, and Liza McCullouch. She had many nieces and nephews, whom she loved, and who treated her as a second mother. Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Boone; her parents; her sister, Frances Huddleston, and brother-in-law, Murry Huddleston; her brother, Joe Frank Norris; her sister-in-law Marge Norris; and her brother-in-law, Fred Reneau.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the amazing staff and nurses at Cedars Healthcare and the Simerson Greenhouse, who cared for Eloise with love and compassion in her last illness.
A private funeral service will be held, March 23, 2020. The family invites remembrances and expressions of sympathy to be shared to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
William Taylor
NETTLETON – William Taylor, 70, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton.
Shelven “Sam” Jefferson
RED BANKS – Shelven “Sam” Jefferson, 46, passed away March 20, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Brenda G. Chisholm
MOOREVILLE – Brenda G. Chisholm, 73, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
L.C. Foster
PLANTERSVILLE – L.C. Foster, 91, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.