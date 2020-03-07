Barbara B. Miller
HOLLY SPRINGS – Barbara B Miller, 57, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at her home, in Holly Springs. Services will be Monday, March 9, 2020, 12 p.m. Viewing of Mrs. Miller will begin at 11 a.m., one hour before service, at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery, Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home, of Holly Springs, is in charge of services.
Christine Hamric
NETTLETON – Christine Hamric, 84, passed away March 7, 2020, at Waverly Care Home in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton.
Martha Sharp Crocker
WATER VALLEY – Martha Sharp Crocker, 68, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be 4 p.m.,Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Parker Memorial Funeral Home, in Bruce. Visitation will be, from 2 until 4 p.m.,at Parker Memorial Funeral Home.
Brandon Lee Mills
TIPPAH COUNTY – Brandon Lee Mills, 38, resident of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away February 27, 2020, at his residence in Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Michael Edwards
MOOREVILLE – Michael Paul Edwards, 40, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 12, 1979, to the late, Carroll Edwards Jr. and the late, Mary Nell Rogers Grissom. He worked at Lane Furniture, for several years. He was a member of Richmond Baptist Church. He was a talented musician. He enjoyed fishing and spending his time, as being a father, husband, and working when he could, with his church family. He also enjoyed grilling. He was also a youth minister when he was able, at multiple congregations.
Services will be 1 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at Richmond Baptist Church, with Bro. Kevin Hatfield, Bro. Derek Jones and Bro. Jeremy McMahan officiating. Visitation will start 5 p.m., at Richmond Baptist Church. Burial will be in Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Crystal Edwards; daughter, Allyson Edwards; son, Micah Edwards; brother, Wayne (Jada) Edwards; mother-in-law, Becky Martin; father-in-law, Ronnie Martin; brother-in-law, Shaun (Tina) Martin, brother-in-law, Bobby (Heather) Martin; sister-in-law, Shanda Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Floyd and Bobbie Rogers; grandmother, Bertha Kennedy
Pallbearers are Adam Graham, Marcus Raper, Caleb Brown, Josh Ruth, Keith Strawn, Matthew Brown. Honorary Pallbearer is Glynn Robinson.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Martha Jane Hall Freshour
NETTLETON – Martha Jane (Hall) Freshour, 63, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Services will be a private graveside service, at Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 9 until 10 a.m., at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Betty Mills
MANTACHIE – Betty Faye Mills, 82, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born February 19, 1938, in Pontotoc County, to W.K. and Annie LaVerta Ard Stubblefield. She was a member of the Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. She owned and operated Betty’s Drapery Outlet, for many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed going to the Smokey Mountains, and playing dominoes with her grandchildren.
Services will be 3 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church, with Bro. Terry Booker and Bro. Terry Pierce officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Cemetery. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include two children, David Mills (Shirley) and Cheri Franks (C.W.), both of Mantachie; four grandchildren, Christy Lindsey (Charles), Anthony Franks (Jamie), Johnathan Mills (Samantha), and Brandon Mills (Jessica); nine great-grandchildren, Hunter Hester, Landon Warren, Keylon Lindsey, Madelynne Grimes, Levi Franks, Aria Mills, Zylah Mills, Tara Mills and Jade Mills; one great great-grandchild, Blakely Lindsey; one brother, Charles Stubblefield of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, the Rev. James V. Mills, who died December 30, 2016; two brothers, John and J.D. Stubblefield; two sisters, Mary Ruth Stubblefield and Mildred Gardner; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Franks, Charles Lindsey, Johnathan Mills, Brandon Mills, Hunter Hester, Andy Spradling, Phillip Marlin, Derek Starnes and Perry Franks.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 1:30 p.m. until service time, at Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Bobbie R. Johnson
UNION COUNTY – Bobby R. Johnson, 60, passed away March 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Geraldine Thompson
UNION COUNTY – Geraldine Thompson, 61, passed away March 5, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Dickie Crew
ALGOMA – Richard L. “Dickie” Crew, 81, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo, Friday, March 6, 2020. He was born May 5, 1938, in Crews, Alabama, to Eugene and Robbie Jacobs Crew. Dickie enjoyed hauling dirt, developing subdivisions, buying and selling cars, and collecting machinery. He was best known for his genuine love and kindness. He was at home among prices of paupers and left a legacy of love of family and friends. He lived “love thy neighbor as thyself”. He was the best of men. Dickie left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
The Crew family would like to invite everyone to celebrate the life of Dickey Crew at Algoma Baptist Church, Sunday, March 8, 2020, 3 p.m., with the Rev. Don Smith and the Rev. J.J. McVay officiating. Visitation will be at the church, from 1 until 3 p.m., Sunday. Private burial will be in the Crew Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home, in Pontotoc, is handling the arrangements.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Shelia Simmons Crew; a daughter, Tabby Vaughn (Greg); two sons, Kerry Crew and Richie (Sherry) Crew; five grandchildren, Codi Crew, Bryer Vaughn, Max Crew, Kenny Houpt and Kassidy Houpt; twelve great-grandchildren, Ben Dowdy, Kase Groceman, Kendal Houpt, Laila Houpt, Zoey Houpt, Kannon Houpt, Waylon Houpt, Kale Houpt, Kash Houpt, Kullen Houpt, Carly Hodges and Ashley Hodges.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary Ann “Pat” Culbertson, Hazel Sue Bell and Christine Pearson; and a great-grandson, Kolt Houpt.
Pallbearers will be Leo Mask, Mike Reese, Danny Patterson, Ted McVay, Peter Wilson, Sammy Barlow, Judge Tommy Garner and Johnny Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Parker, Billy Wayne Fitzpatrick, Arthur Lusk, Gene Freeman, Clyde Roye, Mike Jones and Charlie Barber.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org or to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103.
“Dickie” stories may be shared with the family at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Frances “Fran” Goodwin Daugherty
TUPELO – Frances “Fran” Goodwin Daugherty, 86, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House, in Tupelo. She was born March 20, 1932, in Verona to Edgar “Pig” and Mildred Greenhill Goodwin. She was a member of Verona United Methodist Church. She retired after 35 year, from the Department of Agriculture (ASCS office) and after 18 years, from Surplus Fabrics. Fran loved to laugh and when asked why she laughed so much she replied, “I learned a long time ago that crying never helped anything.” She loved flowers and won several awards at Traceway Retirement Center, for best garden.
Survivors include her close cousin, Dianne Greenhill; several cousins in Louisiana and Tennessee; and special friends, Dean Winegardner of American Book Company, Knoxville, Tennessee and Butch and Dot Cook of Tupelo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, James Edgar “Jimmy” Daugherty; and sister, Jane Goodwin Rackley.
Visitation will be 2:20 p.m. until service time Monday, March 9, 2020, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues, with Butch Cook and the Rev. Jeremy Funderburk officiating. Burial will be in Verona City Cemetery.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 200 Office Park Drive, Suite 303, Birmingham, AL 35233 or Verona United Methodist Church, 212 E Main St, Verona, MS 38879.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Nadine Wilson
FULTON – Nadine Tucker Wilson, 89, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Eupora. She was born March 6, 1931, in Itawamba County to Chester A. and Vivian Henderson Wells. She worked as a seamstress for Rex Brown Mfg., Blue Bell Mfg., and Denton Mills, for many years. She was an active member of Tilden Church of Christ, until her health declined. She enjoyed crocheting and gardening, as well as, sewing and doing alterations for the public.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel, in Fulton, with Ministers Jerry Grammer and Phillip Tucker officiating. Burial will be in the Union Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Johnny Tucker (Carol) of Fulton; two daughters, Paulette Barkley (Robert) of Mathiston and Carol Cantrell (Eddie) of Starkville; one step-son, Danny Wilson and two step-daughters, Regina McBride and Sonya Jowers, all of Corinth; four sisters, Bet Tucker (Junior) of Fulton, Sue Mears of Mantachie, and Ouida Cox (Arlon) and Brenda Collums, both of Smithville; three grandchildren, Shelley Cantrell, Justin Cantrell, and Austin Tucker; and two great-grandchildren, Sarah Cantrell and Levi Cantrell.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Paul Tucker and Archie Wilson; two brothers, Charles Wells and Chalmus Wells; and her parents.
Visitation will be, from 1 until service time, today at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Vale Children’s Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834, or a charity of donors choice.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
