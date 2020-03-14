John Burleson
VERONA – John Phillip Burleson, 58, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Pontotoc County. He was born April 8, 1961, the son of John Morris Burleson and Sammie Jean Young Burleson. John loved life and worked hard. He was currently employed with Mid-South Farmers Co-op and previously at Cooper Tire, Tecumseh, and Timber Ridge Ranch. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed beach vacations, playing poker, and was an avid firearms enthusiast.
He leaves behind his five children, Chrysta Burleson, John Derek Burleson and his wife, Jessica Lynn, Samuel Jared Burleson, Audrey Burleson, and Cameron Rauch; and two grandchildren, Aiden Lee Kennedy and John Wyatt Burleson.
A service honoring his life will be, 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be, from 4 until 7 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Chris Donegan, Bobby Joslin, Jacques Wuichet (JW), Brandon Lindsey, Brandon Rodgers, Bobby Deaton, Larry Bass, and Lee Miller.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may also be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Michael Robertson
NEW ALBANY – Michael Robertson 42, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at MDOC in Parchman. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Verna Bowen
TUPELO – Verna N. Bowen, died March 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice unit,after a brief illness. She was 73. Verna was born September 25, 1946, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to William G. Reifers Jr. and Ellen Gentry Reifers. Most of her childhood was spent in Chickasaw County, and she graduated Okolona High School, with the class of 1964. She received her degree from Methodist School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1969, and worked as a registered nurse, for over 42 years, until her retirement in 2011. Verna’s hobbies included cooking, cleaning, canning and reading mysteries. She also cherished her cookbooks and found great joy in planning wonderful meals and entertaining her family and friends. Verna attended The Orchard Church, in Tupelo, and was a founding member of Thrive, a ministry of The Orchard, a mission very dear to Verna’s heart. Verna was an active and supportive member of the friends of Bill W. for the past 37 years. She is survived by her husband, Jim Bowen, of 35 years; son Michael Dabbs and daughter Jennifer Brown, both of Tupelo; her son-in-law, Kenny Brock (Stacy) of Petal; nine siblings, Garry Reifers (Jane) of Oxford; Debbie Reifers Bowie (Soren) of Batesville, David Reifers (Sharon) of Columbus, Joe Shoemaker of Saltillo, Patricia Shoemaker Koch (Mark) of Dallas, Texas, Kent Shoemaker (Sandy) of Van Vleet, Alan Shoemaker of Van Vleet, Drew Shoemaker (Shelia) of Tupelo, MS and Phillip Shoemaker of Saltillo, MS; six grandchildren, Erica Brown, Sam Brock, Zackery Brown, J.K. Brock, Bowen Dabbs and Conner Smith; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William G. Reifers, Jr., Ellen G. Reifers Shoemaker, and Dr. J.H. Shoemaker and her daughter Elizabeth “Liz” Dabbs Brock.
A celebration of life service will be held 3 p.m., on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, with the Rev. Colby Cuevas officiating. Visitation will be, from 1 until service time, on Monday only.
Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers, Garry Reifers, David Reifers, Joe Shoemaker Jr., Kent Shoemaker, Alan Shoemaker, Drew Shoemaker, and Phillip Shoemaker, and her grandsons Zackery, Sam, J.K., Bowen, and Conner.
Memorials at Verna’s request may be made in her honor to Talbot House, 2794 Boatner Drive, Belden, MS 38826. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Services may be viewed at 3 p.m., on Monday March 16, 2020 at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Nina Morrison
Ripley – Nina Morrison, 50, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Carrie Jan Swanson
RANDOLPH , Carrie Jan Swanson, 45, passed away at her home on March 9, 2020. She was a devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She was a very special person who loved God, animals and nature. She was the hardest working person that we know. She was a loving and compassionate person, who had the most beautiful smile, that could light up your soul. Most of all she loved and adored her children and grandchildren. She wanted nothing more than for them to be happy and have a wonderful life. When you think of Carrie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and niece. Carrie’s stubborn, yet loving and caring personality will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services will be 2 p.m.,Monday, March 16, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her two daughters, Brittany Swanson and Ashley Williams; father, Ladell Swanson; three sisters, Teresa Swanson, Angela Harlow and Rebecca Swanson; brother, Casey Swanson; two grandsons, Dylan and Hunter Swanson.
Preceded in death by fiance, Derryl Williams; mother-Jeanette Swanson.
Pallbearers will be Barry Williams, Osvaldo Mejia, Reed Harlow, Vincent Conlee, Bobby Walls and Darryl Walls.
Visitation will be, from noon until service time, Monday, March 16, 2020
I ached and yearned for that imaginary place, the one which I could breathe. Now I sit here with God, with nature’s beauty and astonishing beauty and astonishing light, and now I feel like I can breathe!
Ronald Clark Childers
TIPPAH COUNTY- Ronald Clark Childers, 71,resident of Walnut, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center, in Corinth. Services will be Monday, March 16, 2020, 11 a.m., at Camprground United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 3 until 8 p.m., at Campground United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery near Walnut.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Childers family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Vernon O’Dell Davis
UNION/CHICKASAW COUNTIES – Vernon O’Dell Davis, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Billy Goff
MOOREVILLE – Billy Goff, 87, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Dianne Sprouse
BLUE SPRINGS – Dianne Gaines Sprouse, 73, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home. She was born July 31, 1946, in Lee County to the late Floyce R. and Christine Tollison Gaines. She was a retired Deputy Clerk, for the City of New Albany, and was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
She was always ready for a road trip, and enjoyed yardwork, and working in the flower bed. She was a fan of any sport in which her grandchildren participated.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Kevin Williams officiating. Burial will be at New Harmony Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jimmy Sprouse; a daughter, Christy Davis (Anthony); a son, Stoni Sprouse (Melissa); a sister, Pam Canerdy (Charlie), all of Blue Springs; and a brother, Rickey Gaines (Wanda) of Ingomar; her grandchildren, Ashlee Crumpton (Keith), Tray Davis (Haleigh), Ross Sprouse and Kinsley Sprouse; and her great grandchildren, Eli, Owen, Aivley Faith and Tripp Crumpton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Robert A. Gaines.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m., and on Monday, March 16, from 10 until service time, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Baptist Cancer Center of New Albany, Patient Assistance Fund, 200 State Hwy. 30 West, New Albany, MS 38652 in memory of Diane Sprouse.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. Annie Stegall
PONTOTOC – Annie Mae Henderson Stegall, 87, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Traceway Green Houses, in Tupelo. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was married to Morrison Stegall for over 50 years. She worked at Brookwood, for many years, as a seamstress. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Services will be 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020, at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home, in Pontotoc. Bro. Billy Herndon will officiate. Burial will be in the Lee Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Richard (Ann) Stegall, Betty (Bruce) Jaggers, Linda (Fred) Richardson and Mary Jane (Al) Snipes; grandchildren, Lee Ann (Shane) Cooper, Richard M. Stegall, Jenny Chapman, Beth (Brian) Damron, Mandy (David) Spicer, Scott (Charlie Beth) Jaggers, Kelly (Perry) Payne, Melissa (Graysen) Manning, Melanie (Cory) Hall, Matt Richardson, and Emily (Mitch) Morgan; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Berdell Hillhouse; brother, Merlin (Diane) Herderson; sisters-in-law, Clara Henderson and Jo Stegall; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, A.M. “Morrison” Stegall; parents-Tom and Pearlie Henderson; grandson-Adam Stegall; sister, Fay Holmes; brothers, Thurman, Buddy, Fred, Aaron, Durwood and Wayne Henderson.
Pallbearers will be Cecil Stegall, Scott Jaggers, Alan Wheeler, Travis Helms, Mitch Morgan and Perry Payne.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020, and 10 until 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020.
Carolyn Tyson
HOLLY SPRINGS – Carolyn Louise Tyson (nee Anderson), 89, died peacefully at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, in Collierville, Tennessee, Friday, March 13, 2020. Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Dr. Robert E. Tyson (Bob).
She was born on August 31, 1930, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Ellis Bryan Anderson and Jane Lutz Anderson. She graduated from Hutchison School in Memphis, Tennessee, and went back to school in her early 40s. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Christian Education at Belhaven College, in Jackson..
She served for many years as head of adult education at Galloway United Methodist Church, and later became a diaconal minister in the Mississippi United Methodist Conference, both in Jackson. When she and Bob retired to his hometown of Holly Springs, she took an active role in their local church – setting up a prayer group, teaching Sunday School and leading Bible studies.
Carolyn had a long rich life, loved by family and friends. She was kind to all, and her sense of humor put a smile on many a face. She was adventurous and followed her own path despite the conventions of the time. She supported all of her children’s activities – from sports to Girl Scouts, to water balloon fights at the beach. She was a true night owl, staying up late to work on genealogy or crossword puzzles. She enjoyed time with her friends in the Birthday Girls lunch group, and the Thursday Club.
She is survived by four children who cherished her, Jane Franklin Tyson of Collierville, Tennessee; Robert Emmon Tyson Jr. (Irene Dumas Tyson) of Columbia, South Carolina; Carolyn Louise (Lou) Tyson of Holly Springs; and Sara Tyson Hannon (William James Hannon, Jr.) of Germantown, Tennessee Carolyn was adored by her six grandchildren, Jessica Phillips Tyson, Virginia Boyd Tyson (John Adkins James), Anne Watkins Tyson, Ruth Emmon Tyson, Elizabeth Louise (Elise) Hannon, William James (Will) Hannon III, and her great-grandchild, Campbell Reeder James. She was predeceased by her sister, Jane Franklin Anderson, and daughter, Laura Virginia Tyson.
The family would like to thank the Brookdale Dogwood Creek and Baptist Hospice teams for their wonderful care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.