Glenda Hall
BALDWYN - Glenda Hall, 72, passed away on April 29, 2022, at her home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Lenora Fondren
OXFORD - Lenora Fondren, 70, passed away on April 29, 2022, at her home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Oxford Funeral Home in Oxford.
James "Mickey" Alexander
CORINTH - James "Mickey" Alexander, 78, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home in Columbia, SC. Services will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00am at New Covenant Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, May 2, 2022 from 4:00 until 6:00pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.
Ricky Adams
MOOREVILLE - Richard "Ricky" Adams, 64, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2021 at the Nmmc. He was an auto detail worker and her loved to sell produce and spend time with family and friends. He was a people person and a Baptist.
Memorial services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, May 01, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bill Baswell officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Reynolds Adams of Mooreville; special cousins, Donna Moore (Greg), Dora Chambers (Ricky) and Loretta Guin; grandchild, Ricky Lambert of Mooreville; step-son Michael Anderson (Heather); host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents J. B. and Gladys Williams Adams; daughter, Leslie Inman and a brother, Emmitt Adams.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until service time @ 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Judith "Judy" Hill
WOODLAND - Judith "Judy" Ann Kilgore Hill, 70, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Judy was born August 19, 1951 in Chickasaw County to the late Robert Landrum Kilgore and Lemmie Langston Kilgore. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Woodland with Bro. Jim Varnon officiating. Body will lie in state for one hour prior to service for viewing at the church. Burial will be in church cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, Jan Dale Hill of Woodland; son, Jason Hill (Kelly) of Woodland; four grandchildren, Katelyn, Tyler, Chloe and Case; two brothers, Langston Kilgore (Rebecca B) of Houston, Tommy Kilgore (Patsy) of Woodland; a sister-in-law, Barbara Kilgore of Houston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Landrum Kilgore and Lemmie Langston Kilgore; a brother, Larry Kilgore.
Pallbearers will be Todd Kilgore, Mike Kilgore, Brian Kilgore, Doug Kilgore, John Ellison and Chris Ellison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. C/O: Tammy Pounds 1337 CR 70 Woodland, MS 39776 or Amity Cemetery. 2468 Highway 389 Woodland, MS 39776.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Virginia Duffie
GUNTOWN - Alice Virginia Duffie, 80, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at The Meadows in Fulton, MS after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Alice Virginia Haygood Duffie was born on May 5, 1941 in Guntown, MS to the late Ruby Lucille and William Boyd Haygood. On February 20, 1971, she married Charles Allen Duffie of Saltillo, MS. They spent 51 years together as husband and wife. She was a mother, grandmother, a faithful member of Guntown First Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother James Luther Haygood and her sister Ann Grice Cross.
She is survived by her husband, Charles A. Duffie of Guntown; her only son, Mark Haygood (Connie) of Guntown; and two grandchildren Matt Haygood (Jessica) of Tupelo and Ashton Haygood Cook (Austin) of Saltillo.
Visitation will be held on Monday at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS from 12:00 to 2:00 with the service beginning at 2:00. Brother Bobby Robbins will be officiating. Burial will be at Campbelltown Cemetery. There will be no graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Guntown First Baptist Church Building Fund-P. O. Box 101-Guntown, MS 38849 or Sanctuary Hospice House-P.O. Box 2177-Tupelo, MS 38803
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
Eleanor S. Woody
SHANNON - Eleanor Shannon Woody passed away after 101 years dedicated to the service of others on April 28, 2022. Born on August 18, 1920, to farmers William Everett Shannon and Lily Abernethy Shannon, Eleanor was a wife, mother, and teacher whose heart was truly set on the Lord. She gained her Bachelor's of Science Degree at Blue Mountain College, then in 1949, she married Walter W. Woody Sr. and the two began their lives together. Eleanor temporarily stopped teaching to raise her children, but following her husband's death in 1966, she went back to teaching. She taught at Belden High School for several years, then rounded out her career at Shannon High School. Before her retirement in 1986, Eleanor gained two additional degrees in education from Mississippi State University and touched countless students' lives.
Eleanor, Nana to so many, extended her talents for teaching to her church and led Discipleship Training at Shannon First Baptist Church until she was 99 years old. She was also heavily involved in the Shannon Senior Women's Club, of which she served as President. In her free time, Eleanor enjoyed reading, traveling, painting, and spending time with her family. Eleanor's house was oft described as more book than baseboard, and she fostered a life-long love for learning that inspired all around her. Her compassion and loving spirit live on despite her physical passing, as evidenced by 6 of her descendants currently working as public servants.
Eleanor is survived by her two children, Anne Whitehead and her husband, Eugene of Tupelo, and Dr. Walter W. Woody, Jr. and his wife, Jan of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Melissa Perkins and her husband, Vance of Tupelo, Amanda Tennison and her husband, Casey of Saltillo, Kelli Stewart and her husband, Jeb of Macon, and Michael Woody of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada; six great-grandchildren, Will Perkins and his wife, Ansley, Eleanor Perkins, Bryant Perkins, Parker Tennison, Eli Stewart, and Ivy Kate Stewart; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Shannon; and one sister-in-Christ, Gloria Bogan.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Jeffrey Grisham; brother, Paul Shannon; and two infant siblings.
Visitation was 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Eleanor's life were held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Shannon First Baptist Church with Bro. John Davis officiating. Graveside services followed at Shannon Cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors was in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers were Mike Robinson, Paul Hendrix, Danny Simmons, Mike Filgo, Samuel Hathorn, and Michael Hathorn.
Honorary pallbearers were Mike Witthauer and John Walser.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mike Heatherly
PONTOTOC - Michael Bernard "Mike" Heatherly, age 74, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Mike was born on March 26, 1948 to Bernard and Connie Warren Heatherly. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. Mike graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1966. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from the Mississippi Army National Guard. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Services will be at 4:00 PM, Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. Steve Parrish officiating, burial will follow in the Sand Springs Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Mitchell (Shawn); son, Chad Heatherly (Amy); two sisters, Dale Angle and Carolyn Ridling (George); a brother, Freddie Heatherly (Pat); a sister-in-law, LaJean Heatherly Mayo; the mother of his children, Linda Colson; six grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica), Caleb, Madison, Marly, Clayton and Michael Ray; and two great-grandchildren, Connor and Aleya.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jackie Heatherly and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Angle.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Chandler, Clayton Heatherly, Michael Ray Heatherly, Chad Austin, Barry Crawford and Mike Kelly.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Skebo Grisham
NEW ALBANY - William Carson "Skebo" Grisham, 73, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. He was born August 20, 1948 in New Albany to his late parents, Louis and Clara Mae Robbins Grisham. He was one of the original co-owners and operators of Riddle Heating and Air. He was an avid outdoorsman and dearly loved his family and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. Burial will be at Ingomar Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Trisha McMillen Grisham; one daughter, Sunni Grisham Brown; two sons, Sketer Grisham and W.C. Grisham (Darla); two sisters, Kay Browning and Jeanette Cook (Walter); two brothers, Carl "Bill" Grisham (Linda) and Hugh Grisham; seven grandchildren: Ryli Brown McQuary (Hunter), William Garrett "Rett" Brown (Samantha), Bowen Michael Brown, Carter Austin Brown, Carson Darlene Grisham, Daylen Rose Grisham and Mia Martin Grisham; and four great grandchildren: Arden Marie McQuary, Rowan Grace McQuary, Gracie Reed Brown and Ella Jo Brown.
Pallbearers will be Scott Maxey, Butch McMillen, Kevin Brown, Jamie Riddle, Ted Swords, Jason Morris, Bo Hill and Clinton Smith.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 4:00p.m. and 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Kendell Johnson
FULTON - Audis Kendell Johnson, 80, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Greenhouses at Traceway. He was born August 20, 1941, in Itawamba County to Onnie Lee and Vula Rae Hughes Johnson. He retired after 40 years of service at Vend Foods and was a member of the Church of Christ. He was a hard worker and was dearly loved by his family and friends.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Jeff Bates officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Joyce Johnson; two daughters, Carol Tucker (Freddy) and Penny Parmer (Tim); and one son, Ken Johnson (Michelle), all of Fulton; one brother, Joe Johnson (Teresa) of Allen, Texas; four grandchildren, Zack Tucker, Courtney Prather (Nate), Gracie Johnson, and Landon Johnson; and a host of extended family members.
He was preceded in death by an infant son; his parents; an infant sister, Myra Jean Johnson; and a host of aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Johnson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Ed Booth
AMORY - Edwin Richard Booth, 96, passed away on April 28, 2022, at his residence in Amory, Mississippi. He was born on June 11, 1925, in Perry, Ohio, to the late Russell Booth and Cecelia Czerr Booth.
Ed attended Perry, Ohio school until his father passed in 1938 when he was in the 7th grade. After completion of the 7th grade he quit school to help support his mother and 10 siblings working at local farms and nurseries. In 1943, at the age of17 he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as a Gunner's Mate Second Class on three ships in the European and Pacific Theaters. Ed received many ribbons, including the WWII Victory Ribbon before leaving the Naval services in1946. A month later, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a drill sergeant and shortly after discharged due to dependency for being the primary caregiver for his family. He returned home to work the farm to provide for his family and joined the American Legion where he led drill teams in the local parades and presented the colors at local football games. Later Ed became a butcher and spent years mastering his skill which would come in handy being an avid deer hunter. He then went to work at True Temper in Geneva and later transferred to Amory where he served as the foreman over the tube mill until he retired in 1990. His True Temper family meant a lot to him and he was well respected by his coworkers.
He lived every moment to the fullest; he was carefree, joyful, and loved life. He and his soulmate, Joanne Kroflic, were blessed by God with two children, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren whom he cherished. Ed was a member of the St. Helen Catholic Church and he loved his church family. He loved people, no matter their background. If you knew him, you remember all of his famous quotes including who he was referring to when he said "mommy". He believed in a solid handshake and was passionate about his country.
Ed was a member of the American Legion, Monroe County Bass Masters, Four Lakes, and MS Bass Federation. The outdoors was his happy place where he enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, and working in the garden. Besides his love for the outdoors he enjoyed dancing the jitterbug with his lifelong love. He had many fishing buddies, including his longtime partner, Steve Shirley, and they all enabled him to fish until the age of 92 years old.
Ed was a proud American who worked hard to support his family through the years and he loved them dearly. They are so grateful for all the great memories made and they know that he is in his heavenly home, with his best friend Joanne and his Savior.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandi Stevens (James), Smithville; son, Todd Booth (Kathy), Morrow, OH; grandchildren, Nikki Thompson (Johnathan), Chelsi Stevens (Robby), TR Booth (Samantha), Marney Gratsch (Zach), and Hunter Booth; brother, Bill Booth, Geneva, OH, and Bob Booth (Laurie), Madison, OH; sister-in-laws, Sandy Eisenhart, Francis Booth, and Marney Booth; great grandchildren, Joanna Thompson, Reed Thompson, Calvin Bryant, Ellie Bryant, Landon Booth, and Bailey Gratsch; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life of 67 years, Joanne Kroflic Booth; sisters, Mary Jane Davis (Jim), Kathrine Birkholtz (Bill); brothers, Gurn Booth, Fred Booth, Harold Booth, Gene Booth (Kathy), Russell Booth, and Chuck Booth; sister-in-law, Judie Booth; nephew, George Eisenhart; grandson, John Douglas Stevens.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service, with Military Honors, will be on
Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Father Joseph Le officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, from 10:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the St. Helen's Catholic Church in Amory or to The American Legion.
Holli Lynn Fetters Porter
SHANNON - Holli Lynn Fetters Porter, 41, passed away on April 28, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
