J C King
MOOREVILLE – J C King, 89, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born July 31, 1930, in Itawamba County to Archie and Myrtle King. He served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He worked many years and retired from Delta International. He loved his Atlanta Braves and Ole Miss Football. He met Wanda King and they married on July 2, 1983. They had a long and happy life together. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He loved his church family and was very active until his health failed.
Graveside services with military honors will be 1 PM Monday at Lee Memorial Park with Bro. Richie Hester and Bro. Charlie Harper officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He leaves behind his wife Wanda; one son, Jimmy King (Angie); one sister, Myrlene Dill; 3 grandsons, Brantley King, Bobby King and Jason King; two step-daughters, Charlotte Ellis (Jerry) and Denise Adams (Larry); 4 step-grandchild, Stephanie Simmons (Charlie), Matt Ellis (Bethany), Natasha Brown (Curt) and Bradley Adams (Lindsay); 7 step-great-grandchildren, Kyle Simmons, Eli Simmons, Catelyn Brown, Caleb Brown, Mattie Kate Ellis, Emma Ellis and Finley Adams;
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Cherry Ray; 3 brothers, Wade King, Dallas King and James Harold King; two sisters, Colleen Hitt and Eloise Waddle.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Brantley King, Matt Ellis, Bradley Adams, Kyle Simmons, Eli Simmons and Caleb Brown. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jason King and Bobby King.
Private family visitation will be 12 – 1 Monday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Dolly Ann Nabors
OKOLONA/CHELSEA, ALABAMA – One of Chickasaw County’s most beloved daughters, Dolly Ann Hill Nabors, returned to her Creator on Saturday, May 9, 2020 after a long, productive life. Dolly had moved to the Birmingham area several years ago to be near her granddaughter, Katy, as she gracefully greeted her sunset years. Born into the pioneer Hill and Sullivan families of Chickasaw Co., “Miss” Dolly was the daughter of Cooper Hill and Lucille Sullivan Hill. She attended the schools of Chickasaw County and, in 1949, married Maury E. Nabors in Houston. They made their home on their farm in the southwest of Okolona known as “Shake Rag” or “Caulk Bluff.” Always possessed with an amazing personality and unselfish caring attitude for others, and a selfless heart, Dolly spent well over thirty years serving the people of Chickasaw County in the offices of both the Chancery Clerk and the Circuit Clerk. A longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Okolona, she was always beautifully dressed. After Maury’s death in 2002, she enjoyed traveling, including several “short” trips with cousins and groups out of Tupelo. She thoroughly enjoyed the people she met. A master seamstress and homemaker, Dolly will long be remembered as a splendid Christian lady whose life reflected a love for God, family, neighbors and community.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Boone’s Chapel Cemetery where her forebears have rested for generations and where she spent much revered time. Friends may gather at the Boone’s Chapel Methodist Church at 10 AM to reflect with family on the wonderful life she lived. The service will be officiated by Rev. Kenneth Corley. Holland Funeral Directors- Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving the family.
Dolly is survived by her granddaughter, Katy Murphy, and her husband, Kyle, and their children, Anna Kyle, Kade and Kinsley; her grandson, Patrick Ray and his wife, Jonica, and their children, Claire and Grayson; her sister, Margaret Pulliam; and a host of other family members that loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maury in 2002; and her only daughter, Debra Ann Nabors Robinson, who died in 2009.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 319 W. Main, Okolona, MS, or to the Boone’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 306, Okolona, MS 38860.
Bascom Lee Allen
STARKVILLE – Bascom Lee Allen Sr, 84, of Starkville, MS passed away Wednesday, May 6 2020. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA on December 24, 1935. Bascom married the love of his life, Jimmye Nelle Dickerson, on June 21, 1958. He had a BS Degree in Accounting from Mississippi State University. He began his career working as an auditor for several financial firms in Louisiana and Florida. Bascom moved back to Starkville, MS in 1973 and began his banking career as an auditor for Security State Bank. He continued his education and was a graduate of LSU School of Banking of the South. In 1987 Deposit Guaranty National Bank acquired Security State Bank and Bascom served as Operations manager for many years. He simply loved serving his community daily with their financial needs and was blessed with an awesome staff of dedicated workers. In 1998, after 25 years, he retired as Senior Vice President in Commercial Lending. Bascom became a member of the Kiwanis Club in 1974. This would change his life forever. He was active as a Board Member of the Starkville, MS Club. He led the Club Fundraiser at Humphrey Coliseum for 35 years, raising more than a million dollars that supported children in Starkville and Kiwanis International. He served as Secretary, Treasurer, and was President in 1978/1979. He was Lt. Governor, a District Office, in 1992/1993. He became Governor of MS/LA/West TN District of Kiwanis International for 1998/1999. He was an International Trustee on the Kiwanis International Board of Directors from 2007 to 2011. Bascom was a faithful member of Starkville Church of Christ where he served the congregation as a song leader, Bible class teacher, and a deacon with the principal responsibility for the UCSC Ministry for 20+ years. He worked countless hours as Treasurer for 12 years. In 1998 he was appointed as an elder and served before retiring in late 2018. Bascom served as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force with Squadron 3702 Flight 170 at Lackland Air Force Base.
Preceded in death by: Parents, Maxwell C. Allen, Sr and Averine Wright Allen; Brother, Maxwell C. Allen, Jr. Survivors include: Wife, Jimmye Nelle (Dickerson) Allen; Son, Bascom Lee Allen, Jr (Jan) of Mt Juliet, TN; Daughter, Averine Angelique (Allen) Newsom (Larry) of Tifton, GA; Two Grandsons, Joshua Lee Allen (Brittany) of Nashville, TN, Brantley Newsom of Tifton, GA, Granddaughters, Hannah Jan (Allen) Cupples (Avery), of Hermitage, TN, Nicole Angelique (Newsom) Jacobik (Alexander) of Tallahassee, FL, Carly Anne Newsom of Tifton, GA, Sister-in-law, Anne Wood Allen of Germantown, TN, 1st Cousin Norma Gayle Downing of Jacksonville, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kiwanis Club. The club has an endowed foundation administered by Create in Tupelo. Memorial donations may be made by mailing a check to: CREATE foundation, PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802. On the notation or “for” line on your check please note: Starkville Kiwanis Club Foundation, In memory of Bascom Allen. Bascom was an awesome husband and a loving father and grandfather. He lived a wonderful, incredible life, always putting others before himself. He was a devoted Christian man who loved his family, his church, his community and his country. He was a tireless servant and a mighty warrior for God. To God be the glory! The family will celebrate his wonderful life at a private graveside service. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Bobby Chandler
BALDWYN – Bobby Chandler, 59, passed away on May 8, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Annette Presley
GUNTOWN – Annette Presley, 56, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born in Kilmichael on March 1, 1964, the daughter of James Tharp and Doris Tharp O’Neal. She earned a degree in nursing and worked in hospice for several years. Annette loved playing bingo and working crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed being outdoors and fishing, but most of all spending time with her family who will miss her greatly.
Annette leaves behind her three sons, Brad Presley, Chad Presley (Heather), and Thad Presley (Brandi), all of Guntown; six grandchildren, Peyton, Preston, Madison, Nicholas, Hunter, and Ashton; her sister, Debby Harmon of Plantersville; and a special brother-in-law, Chuck Presley.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Rondal Keith Presley; her parents; and a brother, Glen Tharp.
A service celebrating Annette’s life will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Merle Floyd officiating. Chuck Presley will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday within the guidelines of the CDC recommendations.
Pallbearers will be Brad, Chad, Thad, Peyton, Chuck, and Dustin Presley. Preston Gray and Hunter Petre will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The service will be livestreamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Clarence James King
NETTLETON – Clarence James King, 81, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jackson, MS. Services will be on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11 am, Private Homegoing Celebration in the parking lot at Greater New Prospect Baptist Church, Rev. Leon Griffin officiating. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at the cemetery. Burial will follow at Eagle Grove Cemetery in Marion, AL on Tuesday, May 12 at 11 am. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Kenneth Howard “Ken” Priest
UNION COUNTY – Kenneth Howard “Ken” Priest, 55, resident of the Blue Springs Community, died May 9, 2020 at his home.
Ken was born December 5, 1964 to Sid and Imogene Priest in Oakland, CA. He attended Delta State University and graduated in 1988. Ken was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Tupelo where he was a member of the choir and volunteered with Saints Brew.
Ken is survived by his parents and brother, Stan Priest (Kamace) and sister, Jenifer Roberts(Kenny), nieces, Chelsa Hill (Lance) and Sydney Roberts and nephew, Luke Roberts.
Graveside Services will be held at Ellistown Cemetery and conducted by Rector Philip Parker.
The family requests that memorials be directed to The American Diabetes Association.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Ken’s family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000.
Cherry Hailey Thompson
UNION/MARSHALL COUNTIES – Cherry Hailey Thompson, 71, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. A Service of Remembrance will be announced. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremationcare.com (662) 539-7000.
Murry Murphy
AMORY – Murry Murphy, 46, passed away on May 7, 2020, at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Elise Lloyd
NETTLETON – Elise Lloyd, 83, passed away on May 9, 2020, at her residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
